LUCKYERMORE 2-Tire Shoe Rack Bench Seat Entryway Storage Shelf Bamboo Shoes Rack Small
|Color
|Yellow
|Brand
|LUCKYERMORE
|Material
|Bamboo
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|19.69 x 11.5 x 2.2 inches
|Item Weight
|5.84 Pounds
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Eco-Friendly Material: Made of natural bamboo, this shoe bench rack is durable, stable, non-toxic and eco-friendly.
- Solid Construction: Each of the four top bench corner is fixed by 2 screws; and each layer also fixed by two screws in the junction part; the whole construction is super sturdy and solid.
- Multi-Fuctional: A combination of shoe rack and bench to help you saving space. Use the 2 tiers bamboo rack as a plant stand or any other storage rack to be placed in the hall, living room, bed room, balcony,etc.
- Easy Assembly: Easy to assemble and all parts are well packed in the package.
- Overall Dimension: 19" x 11" x 17.5" (L x W x H); Capacity: 200lbs
Product description
🤩 🤩LUCKYERMORE shoe rack bench is a must-have for your home 🤩 🤩
The rack bench is multi-functional.
At entryway as shoes rack bench
Move to living room as sofa side shelf
To balcony as plant stand
To bathroom as towel rack
To bedroom as storage bench
✌️ Narrow Rack Wide Usage!✌️
Feature:
👟 2 layers of rack tostore up to 4 pairs of shoes
👟 Sturdy construction holds up to 200 lbs capacity
👟 Bench top for comfortably sitting to change shoes
👟 Smooth surfaces and corners prevent from injuring
👟 Simple and nature design matches with all kinds of decor
👟 Suitable for entryway, living room, bedroom, garden
Specification:
Color: Natural
Tier: 2
Material: Bamboo
Height of Upper Rack:7"
Height of Bottom Rack:7"
Product Size: 19" x 11" x17.5" (L x W x H)
Item Weight: 5.3lbs
Weight Capacity: 200lbs
Package Includes:
1 x Entryway Shoe Bench
1 x Scew bag
1 x Instruction
Customer reviews
Customer images
Top reviews from the United States
The major issue is that two pairs of shoes don't fit side by side on the bench. The legs are too wide which prevents more than three shoes from being placed on each level. I have posted a photo with my review to show the sad reality of this situation - two pairs of men's shoes aren't even close to fitting. My shoes are size 11 which is only a little above average in size.
As a result, this item is only suitable for women or children, but still would be quite small for them. The current product photo shows four pairs of shoes fitting on the bench, with one of them being large rain boots - this is very misleading because you obviously couldn't fit any boots. Also, it is not something I would feel comfortable sitting on, it is possible but wobbles sideways and is too short to be of real benefit.
By Clairedelune on March 9, 2019
I wish the bolts were not so visible after assembly. Kind of takes away from the attractiveness.
Also I would not sit on this If you are a substantial adult. I do like it for shoes
By Adele907 on January 20, 2019