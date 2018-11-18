I like that this is a real wood, bamboo product and it looks nice when put together. The package included all the parts and two small tools to put it together. It does take time because there's 8 sets of screws and bolts to connect the top of the legs, and 16 more screws that go directly into the wood of the lower shelves. My item is not perfect quality, because there are some small splinters, rough spots in the wood, and slight alignment issues with the screw holes, however they are mostly not visible when finally assembled.



The major issue is that two pairs of shoes don't fit side by side on the bench. The legs are too wide which prevents more than three shoes from being placed on each level. I have posted a photo with my review to show the sad reality of this situation - two pairs of men's shoes aren't even close to fitting. My shoes are size 11 which is only a little above average in size.



As a result, this item is only suitable for women or children, but still would be quite small for them. The current product photo shows four pairs of shoes fitting on the bench, with one of them being large rain boots - this is very misleading because you obviously couldn't fit any boots. Also, it is not something I would feel comfortable sitting on, it is possible but wobbles sideways and is too short to be of real benefit.