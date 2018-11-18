$32.99
LUCKYERMORE 2-Tire Shoe Rack Bench Seat Entryway Storage Shelf Bamboo Shoes Rack Small

4.6 out of 5 stars 689 ratings
Color Yellow
Brand LUCKYERMORE
Material Bamboo
Item Dimensions LxWxH 19.69 x 11.5 x 2.2 inches
Item Weight 5.84 Pounds

About this item

  • Eco-Friendly Material: Made of natural bamboo, this shoe bench rack is durable, stable, non-toxic and eco-friendly.
  • Solid Construction: Each of the four top bench corner is fixed by 2 screws; and each layer also fixed by two screws in the junction part; the whole construction is super sturdy and solid.
  • Multi-Fuctional: A combination of shoe rack and bench to help you saving space. Use the 2 tiers bamboo rack as a plant stand or any other storage rack to be placed in the hall, living room, bed room, balcony,etc.
  • Easy Assembly: Easy to assemble and all parts are well packed in the package.
  • Overall Dimension: 19" x 11" x 17.5" (L x W x H); Capacity: 200lbs

Product description

🤩 🤩LUCKYERMORE shoe rack bench is a must-have for your home 🤩 🤩

The rack bench is multi-functional.

At entryway as shoes rack bench

Move to living room as sofa side shelf

To balcony as plant stand

To bathroom as towel rack

To bedroom as storage bench

✌️ Narrow Rack Wide Usage!✌️

Feature:

👟 2 layers of rack tostore up to 4 pairs of shoes

👟 Sturdy construction holds up to 200 lbs capacity

👟 Bench top for comfortably sitting to change shoes

👟 Smooth surfaces and corners prevent from injuring

👟 Simple and nature design matches with all kinds of decor

👟 Suitable for entryway, living room, bedroom, garden



Specification:

Color: Natural

Tier: 2

Material: Bamboo

Height of Upper Rack:7"

Height of Bottom Rack:7"

Product Size: 19" x 11" x17.5" (L x W x H)

Item Weight: 5.3lbs

Weight Capacity: 200lbs

Package Includes:

1 x Entryway Shoe Bench

1 x Scew bag

1 x Instruction

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

4.6 out of 5 stars
4.6 out of 5
689 global ratings
5 star
74%
4 star
18%
3 star
4%
2 star
1%
1 star
2%
Top reviews from the United States

Ladders
2.0 out of 5 stars This does not fit two pairs of shoes!
Reviewed in the United States on November 18, 2018
Verified Purchase
Customer image
2.0 out of 5 stars This does not fit two pairs of shoes!
By Ladders on November 18, 2018
I like that this is a real wood, bamboo product and it looks nice when put together. The package included all the parts and two small tools to put it together. It does take time because there's 8 sets of screws and bolts to connect the top of the legs, and 16 more screws that go directly into the wood of the lower shelves. My item is not perfect quality, because there are some small splinters, rough spots in the wood, and slight alignment issues with the screw holes, however they are mostly not visible when finally assembled.

The major issue is that two pairs of shoes don't fit side by side on the bench. The legs are too wide which prevents more than three shoes from being placed on each level. I have posted a photo with my review to show the sad reality of this situation - two pairs of men's shoes aren't even close to fitting. My shoes are size 11 which is only a little above average in size.

As a result, this item is only suitable for women or children, but still would be quite small for them. The current product photo shows four pairs of shoes fitting on the bench, with one of them being large rain boots - this is very misleading because you obviously couldn't fit any boots. Also, it is not something I would feel comfortable sitting on, it is possible but wobbles sideways and is too short to be of real benefit.
Customer image
Customer image
31 people found this helpful
Clairedelune
5.0 out of 5 stars Sturdy little bench
Reviewed in the United States on March 9, 2019
Verified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Sturdy little bench
By Clairedelune on March 9, 2019
I was searching for a small place to put my shoes I use daily and wanted a wooden one for the look. Excellent and exactly what I neeed and as described in description. There are a lot of nuts and screws but I was able to assemble it fairly easily once everything was in place tightened the screws and it’s very sturdy! I’m a size 7 shoe and can fit four pairs easily the top is well made my husband uses it for his hats. Very pleased with this item I would buy it again. It is on the smaller size but perfect for by the door because it’s not too big.
Customer image
Customer image
10 people found this helpful
MollyRDH
4.0 out of 5 stars Don't do it without a drill
Reviewed in the United States on September 25, 2019
Verified Purchase
Customer image
4.0 out of 5 stars Don't do it without a drill
By MollyRDH on September 25, 2019
Took me 20min to assemble this. I did use a power drill. I would not recommend attempting this without an electric drill. It was way too difficult trying to hand-tighten the bolts.

I wish the bolts were not so visible after assembly. Kind of takes away from the attractiveness.

Also I would not sit on this If you are a substantial adult. I do like it for shoes
5 people found this helpful
Adele907
5.0 out of 5 stars Exactly what I hoped for
Reviewed in the United States on January 20, 2019
Verified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Exactly what I hoped for
By Adele907 on January 20, 2019
This little shoe rack is exactly what I hoped for. My husband and I can keep our favorite shoes by the front door in a way that’s organized and neat looking. I like being able to sit on the rack while slipping on my shoes. It was so easy to assemble too.
Customer image
Customer image
9 people found this helpful
Milteix
5.0 out of 5 stars Love this!
Reviewed in the United States on July 15, 2018
Verified Purchase
9 people found this helpful
Highland Horseman
5.0 out of 5 stars Review of the 19" length
Reviewed in the United States on August 12, 2020
Verified Purchase
2 people found this helpful
SuketchiLT
5.0 out of 5 stars Favorite shoe rack bench.
Reviewed in the United States on March 1, 2020
Verified Purchase
2 people found this helpful
geneva, leavitts
1.0 out of 5 stars Bad purchase
Reviewed in the United States on August 18, 2019
Verified Purchase
7 people found this helpful
Top reviews from other countries

AmazonUser
5.0 out of 5 stars Easy set up. Works perfectly. Exactly what I wanted
Reviewed in Canada on January 5, 2021
Verified Purchase
