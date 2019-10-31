- Pre-order Price Guarantee! Order now and if the Amazon.com price decreases between your order time and the end of the day of the release date, you'll receive the lowest price. Here's how (restrictions apply)
|
$ 59 99
|
|
& FREE Shipping. Details
Trade in. Get paid. Go shopping.
Ship it to us for free. Learn more
We are unable to process your trade-in order.
Not Added
Image Unavailable
Color:
-
-
-
- Sorry, this item is not available in
- Image not available
- To view this video download Flash Player
About the product
- He may still be cowardly, but Luigi has more tools and abilities at his disposal than ever before. Master Luigi's new powerful moves of Slam, Suction Shot and Burst
- Team up with Professor E. Gadd's latest invention, Gooigi, an all green doppelganger able to slip through tight spaces, walk on spikes, and otherwise help Luigi overcome obstacles he can't get past alone
- Interchange between Luigi and Gooigi as one player, or grab a friend and control one each at the same time
- Explore the Last Resort, ascending through its differently themed floors full of quirky contraptions and haunting enemies
- Race the timer with up to 8 players to clear objectives on a series of floors in the ScareScraper
Frequently bought together
What other items do customers buy after viewing this item?
Customers who viewed this item also viewed
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
From the manufacturer
Welcome to the Last Resort
Catch ghosts and solve puzzles to find Mario and friends in the Last Resort hotel
The essential ghost-hunting tool
Utilize the functions of the all-new Poltergust G-00: Pummel ghosts with a Slam, break through defenses with the Suction Shot, and blow back groups with a Burst
ScareScraper
ScareScraper is a local* and online** co-op mode for up to 8 players
ScreamPark
For more mini-game madness, compete on teams at the ScreamPark!
Product description
Luigi's dream vacation turns into a ghostly-and gooey- nightmare! Luigi embarks on a dream vacation with Mario and friends upon receiving an invitation to a luxurious hotel. However, his dream quickly becomes a nightmare when King Boo reveals everything had been a ploy to capture Mario and friends. With the assistance of Professor E. Gadd once again, the reluctant and cowardly hero Luigi traverses up and down treacherous floors of the now-ominous hotel on a quest to save them. Wield the upgraded Poltergust G-00 to slam and blow away the ghosts' defenses, or summon Gooigi, an all-green doppelganger that can help Luigi overcome obstacles he can't get past alone. Interchange between Luigi and Gooigi as one player, or grab a friend and control one each. For more frenetic multiplayer action, race the timer to clear various objectives on a series of floors in ScareScraper mode. Scarescraper mode can be played online or locally with up to eight players on four Nintendo Switch systems (additional games required; sold separately).
No customer reviews
|5 star (0%)
|0%
|4 star (0%)
|0%
|3 star (0%)
|0%
|2 star (0%)
|0%
|1 star (0%)
|0%