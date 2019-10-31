Luigi's Mansion 3 - Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch Platform:
Loading details...
Standard Edition: Standard
Standard Loading details...
Platform: Nintendo Switch
This item will be released on October 31, 2019.
  • To view this video download Flash Player

About the product

  • He may still be cowardly, but Luigi has more tools and abilities at his disposal than ever before. Master Luigi's new powerful moves of Slam, Suction Shot and Burst
  • Team up with Professor E. Gadd's latest invention, Gooigi, an all green doppelganger able to slip through tight spaces, walk on spikes, and otherwise help Luigi overcome obstacles he can't get past alone
  • Interchange between Luigi and Gooigi as one player, or grab a friend and control one each at the same time
  • Explore the Last Resort, ascending through its differently themed floors full of quirky contraptions and haunting enemies
  • Race the timer with up to 8 players to clear objectives on a series of floors in the ScareScraper

Platform: Nintendo Switch | Edition: Standard
From the manufacturer

Welcome to the Last Resort

Catch ghosts and solve puzzles to find Mario and friends in the Last Resort hotel

The essential ghost-hunting tool

Utilize the functions of the all-new Poltergust G-00: Pummel ghosts with a Slam, break through defenses with the Suction Shot, and blow back groups with a Burst

ScareScraper

ScareScraper is a local* and online** co-op mode for up to 8 players

ScreamPark

For more mini-game madness, compete on teams at the ScreamPark!

Product description

Platform:Nintendo Switch  |  Edition:Standard

Luigi's dream vacation turns into a ghostly-and gooey- nightmare! Luigi embarks on a dream vacation with Mario and friends upon receiving an invitation to a luxurious hotel. However, his dream quickly becomes a nightmare when King Boo reveals everything had been a ploy to capture Mario and friends. With the assistance of Professor E. Gadd once again, the reluctant and cowardly hero Luigi traverses up and down treacherous floors of the now-ominous hotel on a quest to save them. Wield the upgraded Poltergust G-00 to slam and blow away the ghosts' defenses, or summon Gooigi, an all-green doppelganger that can help Luigi overcome obstacles he can't get past alone. Interchange between Luigi and Gooigi as one player, or grab a friend and control one each. For more frenetic multiplayer action, race the timer to clear various objectives on a series of floors in ScareScraper mode. Scarescraper mode can be played online or locally with up to eight players on four Nintendo Switch systems (additional games required; sold separately).

Product information

Platform:Nintendo Switch  |  Edition:Standard

