Luigi's Mansion 3 - Nintendo Switch [Digital Code]
$ 59 99
About the product
- He may still be cowardly, but Luigi has more tools and abilities at his disposal than ever before. Master Luigi's new powerful moves of Slam, Suction Shot and Burst
- Team up with Professor E. Gadd's latest invention, Gooigi, an all-green doppelganger able to slip through tight spaces, walk on spikes, and otherwise help Luigi overcome obstacles he can't get past alone
- Interchange between Luigi and Gooigi as one player, or grab a friend and control one each at the same time
- Explore the Last Resort, ascending through its differently themed floors full of quirky contraptions and haunting enemies
- Race the timer with up to 8 players to clear objectives on a series of floors in the ScareScraper
From the manufacturer
Welcome to the Last Resort
Catch ghosts and solve puzzles to find Mario and friends in the Last Resort hotel
The essential ghost-hunting tool
Utilize the functions of the all-new Poltergust G-00: Pummel ghosts with a Slam, break through defenses with the Suction Shot, and blow back groups with a Burst
ScareScraper
ScareScraper is a local* and online** co-op mode for up to 8 players
ScreamPark
For more mini-game madness, compete on teams at the ScreamPark!
Product description
Luigi's dream vacation turns into a ghostly - and gooey - nightmare.
Luigi embarks on a dream vacation with Mario and friends upon receiving an invitation to a luxurious hotel. However, his dream quickly becomes a nightmare when King Boo reveals everything had been a ploy to capture Mario and friends. With the assistance of Professor E. Gadd once again, the reluctant and cowardly hero Luigi traverses up and down treacherous floors of the now-ominous hotel on a quest to save them. Wield the upgraded Poltergust G-00 to slam and blow away the ghosts' defenses, or summon Gooigi, an all-green doppelganger that can help Luigi overcome obstacles he can't get past alone. Interchange between Luigi and Gooigi as one player, or take a friend and control one each. For more frenetic multiplayer action, race the timer to clear various objectives on a series of floors in ScareScraper mode. ScareScraper mode can be played online* or locally with up to eight players on four Nintendo Switch systems (additional games required; sold separately).
I picked up the game digitally on release. The download is only 6 gb, which is amazing considering how other titles out there are nowhere under 10 gbs. I love having Luigi’s Mansion with me on the go and not having to worry about a game cartridge. Amazon’s digital download service is also very easy: purchase the game, get the download code, enter it in the eShop, good to go!
As for the game. I have nothing but amazing things to say for Luigi’s Mansion. It’s spooky, it’s funny, it’s filled with puzzles and exploration. If you never played a Luigi’s Mansion game before, I would describe this as a open world, exploration based, adventure game. There’s action, there’s fighting, there’s puzzle solving, there’s backtracking and tons of loot to collect. You seriously can’t go wrong here.
Some of my favorite features in Luigi’s Mansion 3 are:
- The ability to whack ghosts that are being sucked up. If you are sucking a ghost into your vacuum, you’ll eventually be given the opportunity to smash the “A” button and slam a ghost on to the floor to lower their HP faster. It makes the process fun and hilarious. I love when I’m smashing ghosts and other ghosts stop in their tracks and cover their eyes, afraid to be hit by Luigi’s rampage. Other ghosts in range ALSO get affected and will lose health if you ram ghosts into each other. It’s hilarious and perfect.
- The Hotel’s Open World Environment. Luigi’s Mansion 3 is very much like Super Mario Odyssey. You have free roam of a massive hotel, you can backtrack as much as you want. The game’s only elevator is how you access the different “worlds”, each world having a specific theme. Some of the floors are hotel themed like a store area, rooms, or restaurant. Other floors are wild themes like a castle. I love how ridiculous these floors get later on, and without spoiling the game, you’re in for a real treat.
- The Puzzles. Luigi’s Mansion 3 is FILLED with puzzles. Some of them are action based, requiring you to figure out an enemy’s weakness before you can suck them up with your vacuum. Some puzzles are a little slower, require patience, and even some “out of the box” thinking to get by. New to this game is Gooigi. (The green gooey dude on the front of the case) Gooigi is a gelatin like substance that the player can control. Gooigi is not treated like an AI, players have to switch between Luigi and Gooigi. However, Gooigi will remember to do specific actions like sucking/blowing the vacuum or standing in a specific spot. Gooigi also has abilities that Luigi cannot do like going through spikes, sewer grates, ventilation ducts, etc. I initially thought I wouldn’t like using Gooigi, but he’s actually a very welcome addition to the game and I can’t stop using him. What makes Gooigi great is that his health bar is separated from Luigi’s so if he gets knocked out, you can spawn him again without penalties.
- The storyline. This is my second Luigi’s Mansion game. I played Dark Moon on the 3DS but never finished it. I like how all the characters across the Luigi’s Mansion universe make a comeback in this game. Professor E. Gadd is a notable mention. Minor spoilers ahead... once you get to unlocking the Professor, he sets up shop below the hotel, allowing you a place of refuge from the spooky and twisted floors. Inside the lab, you’ll be able to track your achievements and hidden gems across floors, see your collected ghosts, play multiplayer, talk to the Professor, browse his shop of items for purchase, and hang out with any characters you’ve saved along the way. I love how the story incorporates a lot of characters. The sense of urgency to save everyone is real, and climbing those floors is a real treat. I also love the lore of the hotel and getting the chance to explore it is really fun.
- The Difficulty. I’m a young adult gamer. I’m pretty good at video games. Luigi’s Mansion is pretty mixed when it comes to difficulty. Sometimes an area can be super easy. Other times it can be this weird experience where you’re staring at the room, trying to figure out what you need to do next, until that “light bulb” moment hits you and you’ve figured it out. Some boss fights can be fun, other’s can be incredibly difficult until you figure out their weaknesses. Overall, I think the challenge factor is absolutely there and both experienced and novice players will find joy the Last Resort Hotel.
Overall, Luigi’s Mansion 3 is a wonderful, must own, Switch title, in my opinion. I’ve purchased the digital copy for myself, and I’ve purchased codes for my friends as well, because I can’t stop recommending this game. It’s a wonderful experience, there’s so much to do, it’s easily one of my top games of the year for 2019. Thanks Nintendo for this amazing experience!
Now for the good. Everything else in this game is beyond exceptional. The graphics are beautiful. The sound*(except the beeps) is fantastic. The story is cute and funny. It's everything I wanted from this title. If you want Luigi's Mansion, that's exactly what you're getting. Some of the bosses have that so specific it can be infuriating feel. Like you'll know exactly what you have to do, but how you do it might be a mystery in the fight. Its not terrible, but it can be frustrating at times.
I'm fairly close to finishing it, and other than those beeps that will seriously drive you up the wall because of not just how loud, but how repetitive they are. Health isn't hard to come buy, but in boss fights it can be a while before it drops.