Luigi's Mansion 3 - Nintendo Switch [Digital Code]

4.9 out of 5 stars 123 ratings
Rated: Everyone
$ 59 99

Trade in. Get paid. Go shopping.

Ship it to us for free. Learn more

Find items to trade in
Confirm your trade-in
Thank you
There is an important update to your trade-in
Amazon Trade-In
Learn more about Trade-In
{{productPrice}} Get it for {{newPrice}} or less after trade-in.
{{productPrice}} Get it FREE after trade-in. Select your items…
With your trade-in, you pay {{newPrice}}.
$tradein_dpis_confirmation_savings_gt_price}
Nintendo Switch Platform:
Loading details...
Standard Edition: Standard
Standard Loading details...
Available Now.
Sold by Amazon Digital Services LLC
Get a download code instantly! How it works
How download codes work
You’ll instantly receive a download code, which you’ll redeem directly on your console or online through your console’s website. This code will be stored in Your Games Library on Amazon if you need to access it later.
DRM: Play Nintendo
Platform : Nintendo Switch
Download Alexa for your Windows 10 PC for free
Experience the convenience of Alexa, now on your PC. Download now
  • Luigi's Mansion 3 - Nintendo Switch [Digital Code]
  • Sorry, this item is not available in
  • Image not available
  • To view this video download Flash Player

About the product

  • He may still be cowardly, but Luigi has more tools and abilities at his disposal than ever before. Master Luigi's new powerful moves of Slam, Suction Shot and Burst
  • Team up with Professor E. Gadd's latest invention, Gooigi, an all-green doppelganger able to slip through tight spaces, walk on spikes, and otherwise help Luigi overcome obstacles he can't get past alone
  • Interchange between Luigi and Gooigi as one player, or grab a friend and control one each at the same time
  • Explore the Last Resort, ascending through its differently themed floors full of quirky contraptions and haunting enemies
  • Race the timer with up to 8 players to clear objectives on a series of floors in the ScareScraper

Customers who bought this item also bought

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
This shopping feature will continue to load items when the Enter key is pressed. In order to navigate out of this carousel please use your heading shortcut key to navigate to the next or previous heading.
Back
  1. Legend of Zelda Link's Awakening - Nintendo Switch [Digital Code]
    Nintendo
    4.8 out of 5 stars 155
    Nintendo Switch
    $59.99
  2. Pokémon Sword - Nintendo Switch [Digital Code]
    Nintendo
    4.8 out of 5 stars 247
    Nintendo Switch
    $59.99
  3. Super Mario Maker 2 - Nintendo Switch [Digital Code]
    Nintendo
    4.7 out of 5 stars 91
    Nintendo Switch
    $59.99
  4. Pokémon Shield - Nintendo Switch [Digital Code]
    Nintendo
    4.7 out of 5 stars 209
    Nintendo Switch
    $59.99
  5. Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - [Switch Digital Code]
    SEGA
    3.7 out of 5 stars 10
    Nintendo Switch
    $59.99
  6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Nintendo Switch [Digital Code]
    Nintendo
    4.6 out of 5 stars 363
    Nintendo Switch
    $54.99
Next

Customers who viewed this item also viewed

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
This shopping feature will continue to load items when the Enter key is pressed. In order to navigate out of this carousel please use your heading shortcut key to navigate to the next or previous heading.
Back
  1. Legend of Zelda Link's Awakening - Nintendo Switch [Digital Code]
    Nintendo
    4.8 out of 5 stars 155
    Nintendo Switch
    $59.99
  2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Nintendo Switch [Digital Code]
    Nintendo
    4.6 out of 5 stars 363
    Nintendo Switch
    $54.99
  3. Super Mario Odyssey - Nintendo Switch [Digital Code]
    Nintendo
    4.7 out of 5 stars 228
    Nintendo Switch
    $59.99
  4. New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe - Nintendo Switch [Digital Code]
    Nintendo
    4.7 out of 5 stars 117
    Nintendo Switch
    $59.99
  5. Super Mario Maker 2 - Nintendo Switch [Digital Code]
    Nintendo
    4.7 out of 5 stars 91
    Nintendo Switch
    $59.99
  6. Yoshi's Crafted World - Nintendo Switch [Digital Code]
    Nintendo
    4.8 out of 5 stars 52
    Nintendo Switch
    $59.99
Next

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question may be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who purchased this item, who are all part of the Amazon community.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

From the manufacturer

Welcome to the Last Resort

Catch ghosts and solve puzzles to find Mario and friends in the Last Resort hotel

The essential ghost-hunting tool

Utilize the functions of the all-new Poltergust G-00: Pummel ghosts with a Slam, break through defenses with the Suction Shot, and blow back groups with a Burst

ScareScraper

ScareScraper is a local* and online** co-op mode for up to 8 players

ScreamPark

For more mini-game madness, compete on teams at the ScreamPark!

Product description

Platform:Switch Digital Code  |  Edition:Standard

Luigi's dream vacation turns into a ghostly - and gooey - nightmare.

Luigi embarks on a dream vacation with Mario and friends upon receiving an invitation to a luxurious hotel. However, his dream quickly becomes a nightmare when King Boo reveals everything had been a ploy to capture Mario and friends. With the assistance of Professor E. Gadd once again, the reluctant and cowardly hero Luigi traverses up and down treacherous floors of the now-ominous hotel on a quest to save them. Wield the upgraded Poltergust G-00 to slam and blow away the ghosts' defenses, or summon Gooigi, an all-green doppelganger that can help Luigi overcome obstacles he can't get past alone. Interchange between Luigi and Gooigi as one player, or take a friend and control one each. For more frenetic multiplayer action, race the timer to clear various objectives on a series of floors in ScareScraper mode. ScareScraper mode can be played online* or locally with up to eight players on four Nintendo Switch systems (additional games required; sold separately).

Product information

Platform:Switch Digital Code  |  Edition:Standard

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

Feedback

If you are a seller for this product, would you like to suggest updates through seller support?
Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.9 out of 5 stars
4.9 out of 5
123 customer ratings
5 star
91%
4 star
8%
3 star
1%
2 star 0% (0%) 0%
1 star 0% (0%) 0%

37 customer reviews

Joe
5.0 out of 5 starsA Must Own Nintendo Switch Title
November 5, 2019
Platform: Switch Digital CodeEdition: StandardVerified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Ross
4.0 out of 5 starsThere always has to be 1 overly annoying thing in Nintendo titles. ALWAYS!
November 3, 2019
Platform: Switch Digital CodeEdition: StandardVerified Purchase
Read more
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
SH
5.0 out of 5 starsFun!
November 5, 2019
Platform: Switch Digital CodeEdition: StandardVerified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Jodi
5.0 out of 5 starsAmazon fixed my issue with mistakenly ordering digital
December 12, 2019
Platform: Switch Digital CodeEdition: StandardVerified Purchase
Read more
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Trickman22
5.0 out of 5 starsAwesome game and digital code available instantly
December 16, 2019
Platform: Switch Digital CodeEdition: StandardVerified Purchase
Read more
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
David Cifuentes
5.0 out of 5 starsLove It
November 7, 2019
Platform: Switch Digital CodeEdition: StandardVerified Purchase
Read more
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Alex Sadowski
5.0 out of 5 starsClassic Nintendo fun
November 12, 2019
Platform: Switch Digital CodeEdition: StandardVerified Purchase
Read more
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Drew
5.0 out of 5 starsSo much fun!
November 6, 2019
Platform: Switch Digital CodeEdition: StandardVerified Purchase
Read more
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.