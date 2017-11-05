LuminAID Solar Inflatable Lanterns | Great for Camping, Hurricane Emergency Kits and Travel | As Seen on Shark Tank
- Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
- Learn more about free returns.
Enhance your purchase
|Material
|Plastic
|Color
|Multi-Colored
|Brand
|LuminAID
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|4.75 x 4.75 x 4.75 inches
|Item Weight
|0.14 Kilograms
|Included Components
|EMW9470865
|Number of Pieces
|1
About this item
- Made in the USA or Imported
- 9 color modes - Includes 7 distinct color modes, white led mode, and multi-color rainbow fade mode. Perfect for indoor or outdoor lighting. Great for camping, hiking, emergency preparedness, garden/patio parties, picnics, and fun in the pool.
- Long battery life - Provides between 3-12 hours of colored LED light when fully charged. Completely powered by the sun so no additional batteries are necessary. Run times vary depending on color mode.
- Two ways to recharge (solar & usb) - Recharges in approximately 10 hours of direct outdoor sunlight (approximately 1-2 days depending on location and time of year) or by micro USB input (cord included) in 1-2 hours.
- Versatile - Lightweight and collapsible makes this easy to take or store anywhere. Use the convenient carrying handle to daisy chain or caribiner to a backpack while hiking. Inflates to 4.75"" cube and packs down to 1"" in depth.
- Waterproof, shatterproof, and durable - Made from heavy duty, rugged TPU to endure tough environments. It is 100% waterproof and dustproof.
Other Sellers on Amazon
& FREE Shipping. Details
96% positive over last 12 months