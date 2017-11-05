Our story

How we got our start? When we think of our most basic human needs, we often think of food, water, and shelter. But following a devastating earthquake in Haiti, while we were students at Columbia University, we recognized that light can have an important positive impact on safety and comfort after disasters.

What makes our product unique? LuminAID is the creator of the world's first inflatable solar lanterns, designed as a sustainable solution to off-grid light and power around the world. By partnering with humanitarian organizations, LuminAID lanterns have been distributed in more than 100 countries around the world.