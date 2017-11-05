LuminAID Solar Inflatable Lanterns | Great for Camping, Hurricane Emergency Kits and Travel | As Seen on Shark Tank

Color: Multi-Colored
Multi-Colored
Enhance your purchase

Material Plastic
Color Multi-Colored
Brand LuminAID
Item Dimensions LxWxH 4.75 x 4.75 x 4.75 inches
Item Weight 0.14 Kilograms
Included Components EMW9470865
Number of Pieces 1

About this item

  • Made in the USA or Imported
  • 9 color modes - Includes 7 distinct color modes, white led mode, and multi-color rainbow fade mode. Perfect for indoor or outdoor lighting. Great for camping, hiking, emergency preparedness, garden/patio parties, picnics, and fun in the pool.
  • Long battery life - Provides between 3-12 hours of colored LED light when fully charged. Completely powered by the sun so no additional batteries are necessary. Run times vary depending on color mode.
  • Two ways to recharge (solar & usb) - Recharges in approximately 10 hours of direct outdoor sunlight (approximately 1-2 days depending on location and time of year) or by micro USB input (cord included) in 1-2 hours.
  • Versatile - Lightweight and collapsible makes this easy to take or store anywhere. Use the convenient carrying handle to daisy chain or caribiner to a backpack while hiking. Inflates to 4.75"" cube and packs down to 1"" in depth.
  • Waterproof, shatterproof, and durable - Made from heavy duty, rugged TPU to endure tough environments. It is 100% waterproof and dustproof.
