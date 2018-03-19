$9.44
|Brand
|Luna Sundara
|Material
|Ecuador
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|4.72 x 3.94 x 0.79 inches
|Scent
|Aromatherapy
|Product Benefits
|Biodegradable,Cleansing
About this item
- Palo Santo, when burned has a unique aroma that can help deepen spiritual moments of meditation and contemplation.
- Our Palo Santo sticks come from trees that die in a natural way, during this process of decomposition the tree is compressed, secreting its oil and acquiring its medicinal and aromatic properties. The tree remains uncollected for three to four years. Cutting a Palo Santo tree without the decomposition process won’t result in the same benefits.
- Palo Santo was mainly used by Peruvian shamans in their religious and spiritual rituals as a tool to bring good luck, ward off any signs of negativity and as a means of getting a better spiritual connection.
- We are a Fair Trade focused company so all of our Palo Santo is obtained through fair business practices for the workers in South America as well as for the environment.
- 8 Sticks of sustainably harvested Palo Santo are hand picked and packaged in 100% recycled and biodegradable packaging. Each stick is approximately 10 cm or 4 in long.
Product Description
How to burn Palo Santo
|
|
|
|
|
1. Light a match
|
2. Hold the stick at 45 degrees angle to light
|
3. Keep it lit for 10-30 seconds. Then, shake the stick to blow out
|
4. Place in a fireproof container and enjoy the fragant smoke
What is Palo Santo and where it come from?
Bursera graveolens, known in Spanish as Palo Santo, is a wild tree native to coastal South America. Belonging to the same family as copal, myrrh and frankincense, Palo Santo literally translates to “Holy Wood”. It was once renowned among Incan cultures and is now traditionally used by present-day shamans and healers for its purification attributes. When burned, the smoke is believed to provide medicinal and therapeutic healing energies, giving you a more profound connection to your being. All Luna products are sustainably sourced and harvested from local communities in Peru and Ecuador. We are continually working to expand our practice, and hope to one day work with artisanal communities throughout all of South America.
Is my Palo Santo sprayed with essential oils?
Distilling Palo Santo is a very lengthy and expensive process; it takes a very long time and skills to distill just one liter. We wouldn't spray essential oils on a stick because it wouldn't be profitable and it wouldn't make sense. The oil that you see on your stick comes from a natural process — there's oil and resin inside a stick naturally.
How does Luna Sundara harvest Palo Santo wood?
All our Palo Santo products are wildcrafted and sustainably harvested. Because Palo Santo wood can only be harvested after it has naturally fallen and left to dry for some time, we extract the wood from Ecuadorian reserves. At Luna Sundara, we responsibly collect our Palo Santo in a way that promotes the sustainability and reforestation of the tree itself. This ultimately respects the sanctity of the wood and allows for its continued growth. We exclusively utilize these botanicals as a means of supporting the social and economic welfare of local communities, ensuring the highest quality products possible and creating meaningful relationships with those around us.
Reviewed in the United States on March 19, 2018
However, after getting this product and also reading the feedback from other buyers saying this product is fake..I got my --- behind --- on here to write a review.
I'm sorry, but I had a hearty chuckle at everyone purporting this Palo Santo to be fake. "It smokes black...."----soooo, that's what happens to wood when you LIGHT IT ON FIRE. "It doesn't smell like the Palo Santo my yoga teacher burnt in a class I was in 5 years ago..." riiiight, so, this is actual fallen wood from trees....which means that not all the Palo Santo you smell is going to carry the same fragrance. Because......it's not from the same one tree. I honestly don't understand how this is a difficult concept....but alas....I have burnt palo santo that had a much muskier smell, and palo santo that had a much more woodsy minty smell. It's ok for Palo Santo to have different scents. 1) Because of the whole different tree things that I explained earlier and 2) Because you yourself are going to be in different energetic spaces when you use this. It WILL smell different sometimes solely because of your energy space. That's just the nature of spiritually cleansing tools.
This wood is no joke. It's extremely powerful.
So, here's my two cents. I've been purchasing Palo Santo for years. From shaman, from healers, from street vendors in New York, from my metaphysical shop in my hometown, online and even at a Whole Foods in Austin, TX. Prices always vary. Some will be more expensive than others, because more is put into the packaging. For the Palo Santo that I purchase for letters I mail out to people that are the size of matchsticks and come 35 to a pack and are packaged in plastic---it's going to be considerably less costly than this Palo Santo. This is HANDS DOWN .... THE BEST Palo Santo I've ever purchased. I don't think these sticks are tiny or skinny at ALL. And I purchased 4 boxes of the 8 packs. Each one, had the same size sticks (with marginal differences of course...). Check out my picture--I'm holding 2 of the 8 sticks that came in a box and they're almost the size of my hand. I really don't understand how those are considered small and skinny. BUT--clearly I am not the recipient of every single box this company has ever put out---so if your boxes came with sticks sizably different from my picture---then forgive me.
When I got the package---before I even opened up the box---my whole desk filled with the fragrance of the wood. Through the sealed, taped box. I was already in heaven.When I opened the BEAUTIFULLY packaged boxes, I was immediately blown away. I do energetic clearing and healing work---so, this really will only make sense to folks who do as well---but I immediately felt the beautiful energy of this wood.
This is not fake. This is real. Wood isn't going to burn like the stick or cone incense that you're used to. Here's how I personally use these sticks. Each morning, when I meditate--I take a stick, and hold it in my hands as I center myself. I then light the stick, let it burn and smoke for a good while until there is a good ember glow when I blow out the flame that reaches the center of the stick---and not just the edges. These sticks are considerably thicker than most that I've used, so I do have to burn them longer---which means the "black smoke" portion of lighting them will last longer than a skinnier stick. Keep a window open or light them outside bc they could smoke a lot.
I'm leaving the country in April for 3 months, and I wasn't sure if I'd be able to find Palo Santo in Belgium...so I went ahead and stocked up. Just one of these boxes will last me the entire 3 months I'm out of country. I'm going to wrap the sticks in some sort of sealant---because the box doesn't really provide much preservation for the incense---I'll probably put the sticks in one of those organic cotton drawstring bag things to help keep them more preserved. But hey I'm a hippy---so I have those lying around.
Ok---that's my two cents. I'm out again....
Also, I know this may sound like I'm a weirdo, but I love just touching this mini sticks, looking at the creases and lines and imagining how they were once a part of a big beautiful Palo Santo tree somewhere in a rainforest in Peru...
Second order as good as the first. This is my go to Palo Santo. Ordered one box this time, and received nine sticks. Thank you Luna Sandara.
Update: My third and fourth orders of sticks. Satisfied as always. Thanks again Luna Sundara.
I think one issue some people are having is that they are not getting sticks that are super densely saturated with resin, which would result in just a basic wood smoke smell. I believe some sticks may be from very light wood/ new growth perhaps, while others have more of the dense fiber and strong, slightly soapy resinous smell I'm familiar with. Trees, at least pines and other resinous woods I'm familiar with, tend to collect resin in crooks near the trunk. I think the sticks I recieved are not really from the prime locations in the trees, thus the weaker/ more woodlike smell. But it does vary from stick to stick, and I definitely do pick up the scent. I'm also not seeing much of that shiny gloss on the wood that comes to the surface and melts when burned. I believe it's genuine, just not necessarily grade A. Such is the way with the natural world. Plants have variety from one to the next, and within the same plant. This also results in the smell of the resins varying from what you might expect. Uncultuvated, unhybridized species of plants often vary greatly from one to the next, though being in the same species. Genotypes can differ greatly in the amount of volatile oils and other characteristics from plant to plant, so don't expect factory issued consistency.
Reviewed in the United States on March 14, 2018