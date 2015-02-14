Luxe Bidet Neo 185 (Elite Series) - Self Cleaning Dual Nozzle - Fresh Water Non-Electric Mechanical Bidet Toilet Attachment w/ Strong Faucet Valves and Metal Hoses (white and white)

|Part Number
|Neo 185 white
|Item Weight
|1.95 pounds
|Product Dimensions
|13.5 x 7 x 3 inches
|Item model number
|Neo 185 white
|Color
|White
|Material
|Plastic
|Item Package Quantity
|1
|Batteries Included?
|No
|Batteries Required?
|No
|Warranty Description
|18 month warranty for bidet and its accessories
- Enter your model number to make sure this fits.
- Sleek Design & High Quality Parts - Upgrade your bathroom with Luxe Bidet's beautifully designed bidet attachments, featuring chrome-plated water pressure control knobs for a more elegant look. We use high quality parts that are built to last making Luxe Bidet an excellent value for the price. Neo 185 is constructed with high-pressure faucet quality valves with metal/ceramic core and braided steel hoses instead of traditional plastic.
- Feminine Wash - Equipped with dual nozzles for rear and frontal wash. The frontal or feminine wash is gentler than the rear spray. It can be useful for monthly cycles and is highly recommended by new or expecting mothers.
- Sanitary Protection - Self-cleaning feature sanitizes the nozzles and retracts when not in use for maximum protection. The bidet also features a convenient movable nozzle guard gate for extra protection and easy maintenance.
- Quick and Easy Installation - Includes everything you need including tools to get your bidet up and running in minutes. Easily attaches to and detaches from any standard two-piece toilet.
- Warranty & Service - Bidet includes an 18 mo. warranty and free extended warranty when you register your bidet online. We provide full customer support anytime you have questions or concerns.
Product description
The Luxe Bidet Neo 185 is a dual nozzle, fresh water, non-electric mechanical bidet attachment.
Do-It-Yourself Installation
The bidet can be installed in 15-20 minutes. The only tools required are a screwdriver and wrench. Instructions and all accessories are included.
Adjustable to Fit Most Two-Piece Toilets
Adjustable fitting plates allow the bidet to be securely screwed into place between the toilet bowl and seat. The bidet will attach to most two-piece toilets (where the bowl and tank are separate) and some one-piece toilets.
Dual Nozzle Design
The bidet features a regular wash nozzle and a feminine nozzle.
Nozzle Guard Gate
The hygienic nozzle guard gate ensures the bidet is always ready for clean operation. The guard gate opens for access to the nozzle.
Retractable Nozzles Stay Clean
The nozzles only drop below the guard gate when the bidet is used. When the water is turned off, the nozzles automatically retract for hygienic storage.
Convenient Nozzle Cleaning Feature
While the bidet is designed to keep the retractable nozzles clean, this model also has a cleaning feature to thoroughly rinse the nozzles.
Activate and Adjust Water Pressure Easily
The unobtrusive control panel features a polished silver lever that allows the user to activate and adjust water pressure. A second knob changes nozzle selection and activates the nozzle cleaning feature.
Quality Construction and Components
Neo bidets, just like quality faucets and showerheads, use high-pressure valves with a metal or ceramic core. Braided steel hoses are included to connect the bidet to the water source. These fittings match standard U.S. plumbing sizes.
Additional Details
Product comes with an 18 month manufacturer's warranty. Luxe Bidet is a registered trademark of 2Go Products, LLC.
to set a comfortable spray w/T-adapter valve: open the T-a valve all the way, then open the round turn knob all the way,.....if the spray you get is uncomfortable, reach back to the T-a valve and slowly close it until you get a spray that is comfortable,....after reaching that setting, from then on, all you need to do is just open and close the turn knob on the bidet for a comfortable use of the bidet
one last thing, if you are cramped for space around the toilet, hook up the water lines first, maybe not tight all the way until the bidet is in place,....but, if you install the bidet first, it will be in the way of you working and installing the water lines behind the toilet later..............
