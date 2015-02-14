Luxe Bidet Neo 185 (Elite Series) - Self Cleaning Dual Nozzle - Fresh Water Non-Electric Mechanical Bidet Toilet Attachment w/ Strong Faucet Valves and Metal Hoses (white and white)

we are very happy with the Luxe Bidet Neo 185,....it's a well made and quality product, including the two SS hoses,..... was an easy install, but as stated by other Luxe Bidet customers, one rubber washer was undersized and I had to replace it with a garden hose washer to stop the leaking,......the 185 model comes with all the hardware needed and could not be easier,.....I also purchased the "Luxe Metal T-adapter with Shut-off Valve" and can see a real advantage of having it in your system,.... the 185 has a turn knob to open and close the water flow, (and IMO that is a much better design for controlling the water than the pull handle design of the 180 model), but even using its lower setting you still have a high pressure jet of water, just a jet with less volume,.....this is where the T-adapter comes in handy,......since the T-adapter is down stream a little distance it lets you restrict at that point, which actually allows more volume at a lower pressure coming out of the spray nozzle, .....the T-adapter will also shut off water to the bidet if you need to,.....so with the T-adapter you can still have the jet spray if that's what you want, but you can also have a more gentle flow of water if that is what you desire,.... we are very happy with our new Luxe Bidet Neo 185 and the T-adapter,.......let friends and family make jokes about a bidet, but if you haven't tried one don't knock it.....



to set a comfortable spray w/T-adapter valve: open the T-a valve all the way, then open the round turn knob all the way,.....if the spray you get is uncomfortable, reach back to the T-a valve and slowly close it until you get a spray that is comfortable,....after reaching that setting, from then on, all you need to do is just open and close the turn knob on the bidet for a comfortable use of the bidet



one last thing, if you are cramped for space around the toilet, hook up the water lines first, maybe not tight all the way until the bidet is in place,....but, if you install the bidet first, it will be in the way of you working and installing the water lines behind the toilet later..............