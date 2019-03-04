Not Added
$8.54
($1.22 / Ounce)
$8.07
($1.15 / Ounce)
First delivery on May 9 First delivery on May 5 Ships from: Amazon Sold by: MARLOWE.
Unlock 15% savings
Choose how often it's deliveredFrom once every 2 weeks to once every 6 months
Skip or cancel any timeWe'll send you a reminder before each delivery.
MARLOWE. No. 102 Men's Body Scrub Soap 7 oz | Warm Santal Scent | Best Exfoliating Bar for Men | Made with Natural Ingredients | Green Tea Extract | Updated Scent
|Price:
|$8.54 ($1.22 / Ounce) $8.07 ($1.15 / Ounce)
Enhance your purchase
|Item Form
|Bar
|Use for
|Whole Body
|Brand
|Marlowe
|Recommended Uses For Product
|Body
|Special Ingredients
|Passionflower Fruit Extract, Green Tea Extract, Willow Bark Extract, Deep Sea Algae Extract
About this item
- SCRUB IT AWAY: This exfoliating body soap for men helps to scrub away dryness for smooth, clean skin.
- EXPERIENCE THE MARLOWE DIFFERENCE: Our men’s soap is crafted with our proprietary Marlowe. M Blend: a unique natural formulation of passionflower fruit, green tea, and willow bark extracts designed to nourish, smooth, and revitalize skin.
- NEW SCENT: This bath soap is lightly scented with warm layers of amber, spice, and citron, for an updated experience of your favorite MARLOWE. scrub soap.
- NO BAD STUFF & MADE RIGHT HERE: Paraben and phthalate-free, glycerin-based, cruelty-free (not tested on animals), and made in the USA. Safe to use on your body and face.
- DO MORE GOOD: For every Marlowe. item purchased, soap is distributed to people at risk for hygiene-related illnesses in partnership with Clean the World.
Consider a similar item
Frequently bought together
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
Product Description
Meet MARLOWE.
MARLOWE. is for the down-to-earth, no-nonsense guy who takes care of himself, providing high quality & perfectly blended products without all the fuss. MARLOWE. strives to be the world’s most customer centric men’s lifestyle company that exists to make the world a better place. Our products feature the proprietary MARLOWE. M Blend, which is crafted with four key extracts that were precisely selected to offer high moisture, skin soothing properties, and skin restoration and protection.
It’s Simple. It’s Effective. It’s No Nonsense. It’s MARLOWE.
The MARLOWE. Mantra
|
|
|
|
IT'S SIMPLE
You don't need to waste your time. You want products that work well, all the time.
|
IT'S EFFECTIVE
You don't need to break the bank. You want high quality, without the fuss.
|
IT'S NO NONSENSE
You don’t need harsh ingredients. You don't want product tested on animals, either.
No. 102 Men's Body Scrub Soap (Santal Scent)
Use our exfoliating men’s body soap with pumice to gently lift away dirt and dry skin without stripping the skin of necessary moisture. Gently massage soap bar over skin to cleanse and exfoliate. Our Santal Body Scrub Soap is lightly scented with warm layers of amber, spice, and citron.
Check out our proprietary Marlowe M. Blend:
|
|
|
|
|
Green Tea Extract
Rich in antioxidants to fuel skin cell repair and protection.
|
Willow Bark Extract
Calming properties to help reduce inflammation and soothe irritated skin.
|
Passionflower Extract
High in vitamin C and iron to aide in skin restoration and moisture.
|
Deep Sea Algae Extract
Nutrients extracted from deep ocean waters to help soothe inflamed skin.
Product details
- Is Discontinued By Manufacturer : No
- Package Dimensions : 3.94 x 2.6 x 1.34 inches; 7 Ounces
- UPC : 859984007785
- Manufacturer : MARLOWE. Holdings, LLC
- ASIN : B082T4VTKC
- Best Sellers Rank: #1,070 in Beauty & Personal Care (See Top 100 in Beauty & Personal Care)
- #7 in Amazon Launchpad Small Business Promotion
- #22 in Bath Soaps
- #51 in Amazon Launchpad Beauty & Health
- Customer Reviews:
Compare with similar items
Important information
Indications
This amazing exfoliating scrub soap helps to buff away dry, dead cells for smooth, clean skin. Use prior to shaving, after dirty work, or just to prepare for a killer day.
Ingredients
Sodium Palmate, Sodium Palm Kernelate, Water, GLYCERIN, PUMICE, Fragrance, APRICOT SEED POWDER, Palmitic Acid, OLIVE FRUIT OIL, SHEA BUTTER, Sodium Chloride, Titanium Dioxide, Tetrasodium EDTA, Tetrasodium Etidronate, WILLOW BARK EXTRACT, GREEN TEA EXTRACT, PASSIONFLOWER FRUIT EXTRACT, DEEP SEA ALGAE EXTRACT, Phenoxyethanol.
Directions
To exfoliate, lightly massage soap bar over skin. For less exfoliation, lather bar in hands first, then cleanse skin. Rinse.
Customer reviews
Reviewed in the United States on September 9, 2020
Reviews with images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
Now, here we are, a year later. I've tried out three different brands of soap since then and they all did not work as well as this single bar. One brand I had bought came in a pack of six smaller bars, I believe about 4.5 oz compared to this 7 oz bar. I went through four of them in the same amount of time as this one. The other two brands did what most soaps do and dried out my skin way too much.
This is the soap for you. Trust me.
And for those wondering about the exfoliation, it will hurt at first if you're not used to it already, but after the first or second shower with this, this soap will be your standard. You might as well subscribe to it.
I didn't realize that it was a "men's" product, so don't let that be a deterrent for any ladies who just want a good scrub!
It is extremely exfoliating. Since I have sensitive skin, this means I use it on isolated areas and not every day. But it is so critical to have this in your bathroom!
The smell is neutral, like an oatmeal bath. Personally, I would have liked a little more "bathroom refreshing" scent to it but maybe this is supposed to be on the natural side.
If you are a man used to the punch of Irish spring in your bathroom, this will be a big change.
I was looking for something that was a cheaper alternative to another exfoliating soap bar (which has the same amount of exfoliation) and this was it! This is half price of the brand I used to buy, so safe to say, I'm a lifer now !
Oh the bar is huge. So if anyone thinks $7 is too much for one bar of soap.... Using this product lightly, as I do, lasts me nearly a year. I would say this will last you at least 1 month with heavy use.
I do believe there is a bit of "residue" left behind, but it is comparable to a bar of dove soap. Nothing sticky or tight like dial or cheap soaps.
Lastly, this makes for a great gift. A strange gift, but definitely a good one. My brother has gotten an exfoliating bar of soap for Christmas two years in a row. This year and every year forward it will be a bar by Marlowe. This would would be a great gift for a husband/wife Because if one half didnt like the exfoliation, I am POSITIVE the other half would.
The problem is that, when I say "scrape" I mean it. The texture is so rough that it's akin to washing your face with a scratch pad. It hurts. The aftermath is good, but the process of using it is far from pleasant. That forces me to take away stars, but I continue to buy it. The product is highly efficacious when it comes to getting a deep clean. And the smell is nice and subtle (almost like hints of oatmeal and tea). Apparently, it's made with just a few simple ingredients - green tea, willow bark and ocean algae.
Top reviews from other countries
Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our Web site. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings, and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist, or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition. Amazon.com assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.