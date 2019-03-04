I needed to get something to help exfoliate. I read that exfoliators help with over all skin health and removing any dead skin and dirt that is lingering too long. I started my amazon search and this product came up. Generally, I find that women products are over priced and don't do the job so when I saw this geared more towards men I figured I would give it a shot. The product arrived and I was very excited to take a shower and try it. First thing I noticed when removing the plastic wrap around the bar, was the smell. It is defiantly like being in a forest. And while it seems like a strong sent on the bar, it does not leave an overly strong sent on the body once it is washed off. The next thing i noticed is that it lathers very nicely, but not as much as soap would. It also doesn't break down as quickly as soap does and it holds it's shape well. After 5 days of using it, you can't tell I have used it. The third thing I noticed was the sand paper feel of the bar, and while a little bit of a shock when I first put it against my skin, it was welcomed. It is a nice discomfort... if that makes sense. I definitely know it is doing it's job. The other thing I like about the bar is that the exfoliating beads that are in it do not stay on my skin and washes off really easily. I have used some products in the past that what was used as the exfoliating part did not wash off completely/easily. This bar could get anything off and has done wonders for my black heads and acne. PLUS my legs have never felt smoother. It makes your skin feel very soft and smooth. I also have sensitive skin, so even though the abrasiveness is a little more then what I was expecting, it does not irritate my skin. Great product not just for men!