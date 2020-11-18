$18.99
Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
FREE delivery:
Get free shipping
Free 5-8 day shipping within the U.S. when you order $25.00 of eligible items sold or fulfilled by Amazon.
Or get 4-5 business-day shipping on this item for $5.99 . (Prices may vary for AK and HI.)
Learn more about free shipping
Monday, May 17 on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon. Details
Fastest delivery: Thursday, May 13
Order within 15 hrs and 49 mins Details
In Stock.
$$18.99 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$18.99
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from Amazon
Sold by MDHAND
Packaging Shows what’s inside. To hide it, choose Ship in Amazon Packaging at Checkout.
Ships from
Amazon
Sold by
MDHAND
Packaging
Shows what’s inside. To hide it, choose Ship in Amazon Packaging at Checkout.
Return policy: This item is returnable
In most cases, items shipped from Amazon.com may be returned for a full refund.
Read full return policy
MDHAND Adjustable Bookend... has been added to your Cart
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon

MDHAND Adjustable Bookend,Expandable Magazine File Organizer Holders for Desk, Shelf, Office, Stationery, Extends up to 19 inches (Black)

4.7 out of 5 stars 209 ratings
Was: $19.99 Details
Price: $18.99 Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
You Save: $1.00 (5%)
Coupon
Save an extra 5% when you apply this coupon.
Details
5% extra savings coupon applied at checkout.
Details
Sorry. You are not eligible for this coupon.
Black

Enhance your purchase

Material Metal
Color Black
Brand MDHAND

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Adjustable & Expandable Bookends: This adjustable bookend holder is flexible and can be re-sized according to the number of books. Outstanding retractable length from 4" to 19.6" to meet various requirements.
  • Heavy Duty Bookends: Made of heavy-duty steel and powder coated, these bookends are scratch and chip resistant.The stable base is not easy to slide, and the quality is excellent.
  • Perfect File Magazine Organizer: Adjustable Bookends are used to hold up magazines, books, dvds , games, catalogues, binders, family albums, and more!
  • Steady and Strong: Steady base ensures books stay in place.Enough to hold oversized and heavy books without anything falling over.
  • Demission: The initial size 5.7''x7.4''x3.9''.the lengest retractable size 5.7''x7.4''x19''.

Frequently bought together

  • MDHAND Adjustable Bookend,Expandable Magazine File Organizer Holders for Desk, Shelf, Office, Stationery, Extends up to 19 inches (Black)
  • +
  • SimpleHouseware Mesh Desk Organizer with Sliding Drawer, Double Tray and 5 Upright Sections, Black
  • +
  • MDHAND Office Desk Organizer and Accessories, Mesh Desk Organizer with 6 Compartments + Drawer
Total price: $62.95
Buy the selected items together

Special offers and product promotions

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

Product Description

bookends

MDHAND Adjustable Bookends

Adjustable bookends,unique,fashionable and simple.Ideal to decorate your home or office.

Not only keeps magazines,books,catalogs vertically organized,but also perfect for housing DVD's,video games, or CD's.

Practical gift to book lovers and your children,teachers,friends or partner.Fits for any occasion.

Simple wring half dry wet cloth scrub the bookend and air dry.

Material:metal

Size:The initial size 5.7''x7.4''x3.9''.

the lengest retractable size 5.7''x7.4''x19''.

Package include:1 Bookends

bookends
Read more
Read more

Product information

Color:Black

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

Feedback

Would you like to tell us about a lower price?

Compare with similar items


MDHAND Adjustable Bookend,Expandable Magazine File Organizer Holders for Desk, Shelf, Office, Stationery, Extends up to 19 inches (Black)
BILIONE Expandable Bookend, Desktop Metal Book End | Bookend Stand Holder, Suitable for Kid Children Student Book Stroage, Office Home Decoration
Book Ends, Bookends, Book Ends for Shelves, Bookends for Shelves, Bookend, Book Ends for Heavy Books, Book Shelf Holder Home Decorative, Metal Bookends Black 1 Pair, Bookend Supports, Book Stoppers
MaxGear Book Ends Universal Premium Bookends for Shelves, Non-Skid Bookend, Heavy Duty Metal Book End, Book Stopper for Books/Movies/CDs/Video Games, 6 x 4.6 x 6 in, Black (2 Pairs/4 Pieces, Large)
Adjustable Bookends, Metal Bookends for Heavy Books, Desk Book Holder, Book Stander for Desk, Suitable for Office, Home and School Use (Black)
Adjustable Bookends, Heavy-Duty & Nonskid Hollow Metal Book Ends Holder Shelf for Heavy Book
Customer Rating 4.7 out of 5 stars (209) 4.3 out of 5 stars (58) 4.8 out of 5 stars (1950) 4.7 out of 5 stars (4168) 4.6 out of 5 stars (19) 4.6 out of 5 stars (21)
Price $18.99 $16.99 $12.99 $11.99 $16.99 $15.99
Shipping FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
Sold By MDHAND Bilione Direct WLDam MaxGear.LLC MK&MH Funlove
Compare with similar items
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.7 out of 5 stars
4.7 out of 5
209 global ratings
5 star
76%
4 star
17%
3 star
5%
2 star
2%
1 star 0% (0%) 0%
How are ratings calculated?

Top reviews from the United States

Amy Eckstein
5.0 out of 5 stars Perfect!
Reviewed in the United States on November 18, 2020
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Perfect!
By Amy Eckstein on November 18, 2020
This is exactly what I was looking for to hold my cookbooks and keep my cabinet tidy. It’s sturdy enough to keep heavy books upright and keep them from sliding around, and I love how it expands. Thinking of getting more for my kids’ work spaces.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
5 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Ccbythec
5.0 out of 5 stars It’s metal and doesn’t bend!
Reviewed in the United States on September 11, 2020
Color: WhiteVerified Purchase
Read more
3 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Harpinder
5.0 out of 5 stars Great purchase👍🏻
Reviewed in the United States on September 12, 2020
Color: WhiteVerified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Great purchase👍🏻
By Harpinder on September 12, 2020
Now my study table doesnt look messy 😆
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
5 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
yellow
5.0 out of 5 stars perfect
Reviewed in the United States on January 20, 2021
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Ronny Morales
4.0 out of 5 stars Pretty good
Reviewed in the United States on April 19, 2021
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
Helpful
 Report abuse
charles
5.0 out of 5 stars Good value.
Reviewed in the United States on April 27, 2021
Color: WhiteVerified Purchase
Read more
Helpful
 Report abuse
Krysa Cesarsky
2.0 out of 5 stars Not worth the money
Reviewed in the United States on February 25, 2021
Color: WhiteVerified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
bonafacio jimenez
5.0 out of 5 stars great
Reviewed in the United States on May 6, 2021
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

Translate all reviews to English
Regina
5.0 out of 5 stars Excelente compra!!!
Reviewed in Mexico on March 31, 2021
Color: WhiteVerified Purchase
Read more
Report abuse
Translate review to English
Carol
5.0 out of 5 stars It takes awhile for it to arrive in the mail.
Reviewed in Canada on February 28, 2021
Color: WhiteVerified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars It takes awhile for it to arrive in the mail.
Reviewed in Canada on February 28, 2021
I do like the table and the bookcase. Both purchased from Amazon.ca. What I like about the bookends: it is quite sturdy, pulls out easily, the metal is magnetic so you put notes or picture on the ends, the compartments are helpful in keeping the space tidy.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
One person found this helpful
 Report abuse
Ajmillo
5.0 out of 5 stars Muy buen sujetalibros
Reviewed in Mexico on December 3, 2020
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
Report abuse
Translate review to English