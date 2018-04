Buy it! I've had the Asus ROG Swift 24, Asus MX279H, Samsung CF591 curved monitor and the LG27UD58. This is the best by far especially for console/PC or just console or PC.



The color accuracy is phenomenal and the picture is the best I've seen when displaying below 4k as well. That may sound small but what you will rapidly notice on 4k displays is that non-native 4k images tend to look very soft. Not here! It's very, very, marginally, to the point of most likely indiscernible to the average enthusiast slower response time wise to the "premium branded" ROG Swift monitor all while having an IPS panel.

The panel (IPS) bleed is a non-issue as blacks and contrast are still as good as my high end Sony TV panel and MILES ahead of LG's pseudo 4k panel (google the 3k LG27UD58 and you'll see what I mean). It was yellow all over.



The only con is.... don't buy it for the speakers. The Samsung's speakers were not just better, they were surprisingly good to the point of being better than a lot of TV's.



The wrap up, this is the best 4k monitor if you don't need/want G-Sync or only do color accurate work (see Dell Ultrasharp for that) under $500 full stop. I use it with a mid-end gaming PC and a PS4 Pro on Windows 10.