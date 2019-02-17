- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
Maad Romantic Novelty Toilet Paper - Funny Gag Gift for Valentine's Day or Anniversary Present
- 200 Sheets of 2 ply toilet tissue.
- Quality bathroom paper with no-smudge ink printing.
- Hilarious message printed on each sheet!
- Nothing says ‘I love you’ more than giving a sheet! Idea 1st Paper Anniversary Gift, Birthday Present, Christmas Present or Valentine’s Day Gift.
- 100% Money Back Customer Satisfaction Guarantee with each purchase!
Product description
MAAD Brands Funny Novelty Toilet Paper is just the Gag Gift you were looking for!
This roll of printed toilet paper will keep your loved ones laughing and laughing without giving a ‘sheet’! Change out the roll on your anniversary, suprise your loved one on Valentine’s Day or wrap as a present for your loved one simply to make them smile!
MAAD Brands always provides each customer with a 100% satisfaction guarantee. There is truly nothing to lose! Get smiling with each wipe - Click “Add To Cart” Now!