Mabot Deluxe Kit – STEM Robotics Toys, Coding Robots for Kids, DIY Robot Building Kits with APP Remote Control, Programmable Robots for Kids

by Mabot
    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Modular design, easy to assemble
  • Multi-angle plug for multiple forms of robots
  • Hot-plugging function allows easy accessibility and uninterrupted gaming
  • Comes with an entertaining app that turns learning into a game
  • Compatible with Lego
Product Description

Product information

Compare with similar items


Mabot Deluxe Kit – STEM Robotics Toys, Coding Robots for Kids, DIY Robot Building Kits with APP Remote Control, Programmable Robots for Kids
Mabot Advanced Kit – STEM Robotics Toys, Coding Robots for Kids, DIY Robot Building Kits with APP Remote Control, Programmable Robots for Kids
Mabot – STEM Robotics Toys, 3 in 1 Building & Coding Robots for Kids, Plug-n-Play DIY Robot Builder Kits with APP Remote Control, Graphical Programming Robots for Kids to Learn Coding (Starter Kit)
Robot Toy,Robobloq Robots Kits DIY Robots Programming Robots Toys Remote Control Robots Car STEM Educational Toys Robots for Kids (Qoopers 6 in 1,174pcs)
UBTECH JIMU Robot BuzzBot & MuttBot App-Enabled STEM Learning Kit (264 pcs)
Robot Kit,Robobloq STEM Educational Robots Toys DIY Metal Block Robot Programming Learning Toys Robots for Kids Age 6+(65pcs, Beginner Version)
Customer Rating 0 out of 5 stars (0) 5 out of 5 stars (1) 5 out of 5 stars (1) 4 out of 5 stars (17) 3 out of 5 stars (83) 5 out of 5 stars (2)
Price $599.00 $299.00 $199.00 $179.99 $94.97 $99.99
Sold By BELLROBOT BELLROBOT BELLROBOT Robobloq Amazon.com Robobloq
Item Dimensions 19.8 x 8.43 x 4.53 in 12.01 x 10.31 x 4.33 in 12 x 6.3 x 3.3 in 9.7 x 8.4 x 6.5 in 2.5 x 8 x 8 in 9.13 x 4.92 x 7.48 in
Item Weight 6.61 lbs 3.97 lbs 3.97 lbs 4 lbs
