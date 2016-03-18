Mabot Deluxe Kit – STEM Robotics Toys, Coding Robots for Kids, DIY Robot Building Kits with APP Remote Control, Programmable Robots for Kids
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Modular design, easy to assemble
- Multi-angle plug for multiple forms of robots
- Hot-plugging function allows easy accessibility and uninterrupted gaming
- Comes with an entertaining app that turns learning into a game
- Compatible with Lego
Customers also shopped for
Customers who viewed this item also viewed
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Product Description
Official Building-Snaker
Package includes:
- Control Ball*1, Drive Ball*4, Battery Ball*2, Touch Sensing Ball*1,Color Sensing Ball*1
- Infrared Sensing Ball*1, Rotate Joint Ball*2, Swing Joint Ball*2,6-Port Connection Ball*8
- 3-Port Connection Ball*3, Small Connector*15, Structual Connector*12, Wheel Plug*2,Rubber Plug*1
- Lego Adapter A*4, Lego Adapter B*6, Control Ball Accessory 001*1,Connection Ball Accessory 001*2
- Drive Ball Accesory 002*4 Medium Rod Connector*2, Long Rod Connector*2,Power cord*1, Data Cord*1
- 5-hole Beam*6, 9-hole Beam*4, Clipper*1,USB Cable*1, Disassembly Tool*1, Rubber Ring*1,Color Card*3
- Tracking Map*1, Starter Robot Quick Guide*1, Mabot Encyclopedia*1
Mabot - STEM Building & Coding Robot for Kids
Specifications
Each Mabot kit is an incredible robotic system that allows kids to use modular components to create robots and unique functions such as moving, sensing the surroundings.
- Product set: Deluxe Kits
- Official building: 12 forms (Start Robot + Self-balance + Tracker+Laser+Patting Car+Explorer
- +Orang+M Robot+Snaker+Chicken+Skip Car+A Grabber)
- Controll: Bluetooth 4.0 +
- Control distance: 5 meters
- Function: STEM for kids(Building/Controlling/Programming)
- Material: Electronic component + ABS plastic
|
|
|
|
Official Building-Orang
Multi-angle design allow numerous combinations and variations, so kids can build just about anything they can imagine.
|
Official Building-M Grabber
Fuel your imagination with Mabot. There is no limit to what can be made.
|
Compatible with Lego-Bird
Mabot`s compatibility with Lego allow kids to extend their play.
Endless imagination, Endless possibilities.
|
|
|
|
Make Your Magic Robot!
Endless possibilities, Endless fun!
One of the best AI STEAM toys to let kids build, customize, and program robots, exploring mechanics, engineering, coding, and developing STEAM skills.
|
Modular design,easy to assemble
Mabot integrates complex functions into quality ball modules, so kids can just simply plug and play!
|
Develop STEAM skills by playing
Cultivate hands-on ability
Encourage curiosity
Enriching and extending learning through play
Enhance creativity
Develop analytical ability
|
|
|
|
Exploring the techy side of the robot
Once assembled, kids can use Mabot Go , an easy-to-use app to bring the robots to life and play whatever games they want!
|
Program and customize your robot with Mabot IDE
Once assembled, kids can use Mabot Go , an easy-to-use app to bring the robots to life and play whatever games they want!
|
Numerous combinations
Mabot ball modules allow kids to combine in different ways and build numerous varying creations, while Mabot Go and Mabot IDE apps inspire kids to create their own inventions with imagination.
Compare with similar items
No customer reviews
|5 star (0%)
|4 star (0%)
|3 star (0%)
|2 star (0%)
|1 star (0%)