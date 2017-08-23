Other Sellers on Amazon
Mac Knife Professional Hollow Edge Chef's Knife, 8-Inch
- 2.5mm blade. The added dimples help the knife to glide through sticky foods such as potatoes, apples, and summer squash
- Lightweight. Knife Length- 12.63 inches
- Pakka wood handle
- Hand wash is recommended Not dishwasher safe
- Made In Japan
Product description
This 8" knife is commonly used for home and professional kitchens. The thin blade and bolster allows you to easily cut and slice almost any food. This knife features dimples which help cut foods like apples and squash.
I spent hours researching information on Chef knife forums (yes they exist) before deciding on the Mac Pro. I knew I wanted a stainless steel Gyuto (Japanese chef knife) and this Mac Pro was the model most often recommended in that price range. The knife has excellent fit and finish but is not flashy like some Damascus steel knives. Its just what I wanted, a tool not a showpiece.
Edge retention is excellent. I cook about 4-5 meals a week at home, honing the knife briefly before each use. I hand wash the knife and immediately put it in the butcher block to protect its edge. It stayed silly sharp for 3 months before I noticed any difference in sharpness. It sharpened quickly on a whetstone. Probably could have gone a year without sharpening and still retain a serviceable edge.
All the forums pointed out that although Japanese steel often has better edge retention than German knives, ALL knives will eventually get dull. If you are spending money on a good knife you need to budget for a honing rod, cutting board and sharpening system. Because of the hardness of the steel they recommended a ceramic honing rod. Metal honing rods are softer than Japanese steel and will end up dulling the knife rather than re-aligning the edge. I bought an Idahone for $30 based on recommendations and it has worked well. Any glass, bamboo or hard plastic cutting board will dull your knife and could chip the edge. I bought a wood composite board that has worked well. For sharpening I bought a King 1000/6000 combo stone for $40. I had never sharpened a knife on a whetstone before, but after watching some videos on Youtube and some practice on somer cheaper knives I own I could get an extremely sharp edge.
Things that are good to know:
1) Do NOT assume you can wield this mighty steel like any old blade. I'm PARTICULARLY careful with it comes to slice-and-dicing and managed to gauge a small divot from my thumb upon first use. Until you're used to its razor sharp edge, please invest in cut-resistant gloves. I did. You'll feel and look like a crazy person but all your appendages will remain intact, and that's just a nicety.
2a) Hand wash and thoroughly dry ONLY. Repeat: Hand wash, hand dry only. This is not stainless. It can and will spot. No dishwasher ever. Do not leave it in water to soak, either. Unless you like throwing away expensive knives.
2b) Whenever working with citrus or tomatoes, wash the knife frequently, quickly. It's a nice piece. Treat it like a princess.
2c) When hand washing, do not assume the sponge is some miracle wall of protection. I've sliced up several sponges and almost reached my fingers. I'm sure you see where that could go.
3) Change your cutting technique. HUGE. This is going to change your life. Having had a hollow edge Japanese knife before I was accustomed to sawing straight down. This is not that type of knife. Nor is it a classic French or German chef's knife. Experiment and you'll find your way and save an impressive amount of hand fatigue, particularly during marathon holiday cooking.
4) Lock that thing up. It doesn't come with a block so invest in a sheath or a wall-mounted magnetic strip. Always, always, always respect the knife. It was laying on my cutting board, sharp edge facing me and I came this close to another cut. Imagine what could happen if you were digging in your drawer and your fingers happened to caress the unshielded ninja.
5) LOOOOOOOVE it. You're going to find reasons to cook just for the shear pleasure of it. The first time I used it I marveled at the translucent, glass-like even cuts I was getting. The quality boosts speed. Speed encourages cooking from home. Cooking from home saves money. If you're balking at the price, I'd guess you'll find you save money because it's almost tougher to call for takeout.