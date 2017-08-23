This was an indulgence for our kitchen, a gift to ourselves to make cooking from home more efficient and pleasurable. Only when you own a GREAT knife do you come to understand how most knives are truly NOT. The 8-inch hollow edge chef's knife turns nearly every task into a "like a knife through butter" joke when we're in prep mode. In no way do I profess to be anything close to a professional grade home cook, and I say as much in my video review (if you can actually hear it), but I feel like one because slices are consistent and paper thin. Even an overripe and rock-hard lime! Chopping up tough veggies, filleting and breaking down a whole salmon to make sushi, trimming the fat from a roast with minimal waste — all are deftly done with so little effort it's almost laughable. What's truly laughable is that it took decades to understand what a quality tool can do for you and the meals you prepare. In fact, I'm still learning that I don't need to apply so much force when slicing, which will be evident in my video review and certainly cause line cooks to shake their heads in disapproval. The secret? Let the tool do the work for you. I literally just finished gliding my way through an entire salmon filet and I find the gentler the hand, the better the results. Don't smash like The Hulk. It takes time to relearn and when you do you'll do a little happy dance. Your proteins won't be mashed, your veggies will be like a uniform box of matchsticks, your trussed tenderloin will look as though it belongs on the cover of Martha Stewart's Living. And it does EVERYTHING. It's a workhorse.Things that are good to know:1) Do NOT assume you can wield this mighty steel like any old blade. I'm PARTICULARLY careful with it comes to slice-and-dicing and managed to gauge a small divot from my thumb upon first use. Until you're used to its razor sharp edge, please invest in cut-resistant gloves. I did. You'll feel and look like a crazy person but all your appendages will remain intact, and that's just a nicety.2a) Hand wash and thoroughly dry ONLY. Repeat: Hand wash, hand dry only. This is not stainless. It can and will spot. No dishwasher ever. Do not leave it in water to soak, either. Unless you like throwing away expensive knives.2b) Whenever working with citrus or tomatoes, wash the knife frequently, quickly. It's a nice piece. Treat it like a princess.2c) When hand washing, do not assume the sponge is some miracle wall of protection. I've sliced up several sponges and almost reached my fingers. I'm sure you see where that could go.3) Change your cutting technique. HUGE. This is going to change your life. Having had a hollow edge Japanese knife before I was accustomed to sawing straight down. This is not that type of knife. Nor is it a classic French or German chef's knife. Experiment and you'll find your way and save an impressive amount of hand fatigue, particularly during marathon holiday cooking.4) Lock that thing up. It doesn't come with a block so invest in a sheath or a wall-mounted magnetic strip. Always, always, always respect the knife. It was laying on my cutting board, sharp edge facing me and I came this close to another cut. Imagine what could happen if you were digging in your drawer and your fingers happened to caress the unshielded ninja.5) LOOOOOOOVE it. You're going to find reasons to cook just for the shear pleasure of it. The first time I used it I marveled at the translucent, glass-like even cuts I was getting. The quality boosts speed. Speed encourages cooking from home. Cooking from home saves money. If you're balking at the price, I'd guess you'll find you save money because it's almost tougher to call for takeout.