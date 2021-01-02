I grew up in the 90s where one of these posters hung on every kids wall. I always liked them so I got this for my daughter who enjoys optical illusions but had never seen these. It took her a whole weekend to get it. (Some people see it right away, others take awhile) it was frustrating for her at first but then it clicked and she loved it. She takes it to school and has been sharing it with friends and they love it too. I guess maybe she will bring this fad back at her school.