Other Sellers on Amazon
Added
Not added
$10.36
& FREE Shipping
& FREE Shipping
Sold by: YourOnlineBookstore
Sold by: YourOnlineBookstore
(527769 ratings)
93% positive over last 12 months
93% positive over last 12 months
Only 3 left in stock - order soon.Shipping rates and Return policy
Added
Not added
$5.39
+ $4.98 shipping
+ $4.98 shipping
Sold by: AP Books & Stuff
Sold by: AP Books & Stuff
(1367 ratings)
95% positive over last 12 months
95% positive over last 12 months
Only 1 left in stock - order soon.Shipping rates and Return policy
Added
Not added
$15.95
& FREE Shipping
& FREE Shipping
Sold by: Books Unplugged
Sold by: Books Unplugged
(3362 ratings)
89% positive over last 12 months
89% positive over last 12 months
Only 1 left in stock - order soon.Shipping rates and Return policy
Loading your book clubs
There was a problem loading your book clubs. Please try again.
Not in a club? Learn more
Join or create book clubs
Choose books together
Track your books
Bring your club to Amazon Book Clubs, start a new book club and invite your friends to join, or find a club that’s right for you for free.
Download the free Kindle app and start reading Kindle books instantly on your smartphone, tablet, or computer - no Kindle device required. Learn more
Read instantly on your browser with Kindle Cloud Reader.
Using your mobile phone camera - scan the code below and download the Kindle app.
Enter your mobile phone or email address
Processing your request...
By pressing "Send link," you agree to Amazon's Conditions of Use.
You consent to receive an automated text message from or on behalf of Amazon about the Kindle App at your mobile number above. Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Message & data rates may apply.
Flip to back Flip to front
Listen Paused You're listening to a sample of the Audible audio edition.
Learn more
Learn more
Books similar toMagic Eye: A New Way of Looking at the World
Magic Eye: A New Way of Looking at the World Hardcover – Illustrated, October 5, 1993
Enhance your purchase
Family and friends will enjoy hours of entertainment while viewing the amazing 3D illustrations found in this #1 New York Times bestseller.
Embedded within each image of Magic Eye: A New Way of Looking at the World is an enchanting 3D object or scene that materializes before the viewer's eyes. Simple viewing instructions and a solution key are included.
Embedded within each image of Magic Eye: A New Way of Looking at the World is an enchanting 3D object or scene that materializes before the viewer's eyes. Simple viewing instructions and a solution key are included.
Inspire a love of reading with Amazon Book Box for Kids
Discover delightful children's books with Amazon Book Box, a subscription that delivers new books every 1, 2, or 3 months — new Amazon Book Box Prime customers receive 15% off your first box. Learn more.
Frequently bought together
From the Publisher
Editorial Reviews
About the Author
Magic Eye® ignited the worldwide 3D craze of the 1990s. In fact, Magic Eye I, II, and III appeared on the New York Times Best Seller list for a combined 73 weeks. More than 20 million copies of Magic Eye books have been sold in more than 25 languages. The weekly newspaper syndicated comic strip has appeared in newspapers around the world since 1994.
Tell the Publisher!
I'd like to read this book on Kindle
Don't have a Kindle? Get your Kindle here, or download a FREE Kindle Reading App.
I'd like to read this book on Kindle
Don't have a Kindle? Get your Kindle here, or download a FREE Kindle Reading App.
Product details
- Publisher : Andrews and McMeel Publishing; 1st edition (October 5, 1993)
- Language : English
- Hardcover : 32 pages
- ISBN-10 : 0836270061
- ISBN-13 : 978-0836270068
- Item Weight : 15.9 ounces
- Dimensions : 11.2 x 0.4 x 8.7 inches
- Best Sellers Rank: #10,815 in Books (See Top 100 in Books)
- #2 in Magic Tricks
- #20 in Art History (Books)
- #37 in Graphic Design Techniques
- Customer Reviews:
Customer reviews
4.7 out of 5
1,713 global ratings
Reviews with images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
Reviewed in the United States on January 2, 2021
Verified Purchase
My 12-year-old son doesn't have much patience for a lot of things, so I was concerned about whether he'd be able to see the 3D pictures, or persevere long enough to do so. While it took a few minutes, it was cool to see him get instantly excited when he finally did! Now he wants to order another Magic Eye book. I see there are even posters, which might be cool for his room. Both the books and the posters would be instant conversation pieces and fun challenges for his friends when they come over to visit (once the pandemic's over).
8 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on April 24, 2019
Verified Purchase
I grew up in the 90s where one of these posters hung on every kids wall. I always liked them so I got this for my daughter who enjoys optical illusions but had never seen these. It took her a whole weekend to get it. (Some people see it right away, others take awhile) it was frustrating for her at first but then it clicked and she loved it. She takes it to school and has been sharing it with friends and they love it too. I guess maybe she will bring this fad back at her school.
11 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on January 19, 2019
Verified Purchase
One of the images in this book was gifted to me in a frame, by my then boyfriend now husband. At first I insisted with tears in my eyes after days of staring and searching that there was no way to read his birthday message to me. But then at last... when I relaxed body and mind, it popped off the page like another dimension opened up. AWESOME!
9 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on June 9, 2021
Verified Purchase
When my 11 year old discovered these, she thought they were super cool. It was a blast from the past to mall poster stores for me. She has a couple of the books and we've bought them as gifts for kids of friends our age. Everyone has a laugh when the see them.
One person found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on March 10, 2018
Verified Purchase
I was looking at all the 3D picture book options and the reviews confused me. I wanted a good quality, high variety book and this turned out to be perfect. BTW, I am old and wear serious glasses and I can still see the pictures either way. My only criticism is that a few of the pictures are different than the actual image (a sphere is an oval, for instance) but it still provides enough information for me to know what to look for.
4 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on December 30, 2016
Verified Purchase
I have been a fan of these books for years! Now my students love them too! You have to practice a bit. First, hold your nose to the book, and then pull it away very slowly. It will take several tries. It explains it all in the instructions. You absolutely cannot study the picture to see a hint as to the "floater" or 3-D effect. I have tried and tried - which is part of the fun.
I also love that they show you the picture "answer key" in the back of the book.
(I got 3 of these books and am writing the same review for each.)
I also love that they show you the picture "answer key" in the back of the book.
(I got 3 of these books and am writing the same review for each.)
3 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on December 1, 2020
Verified Purchase
I was trying to teach my kid how she can see magic eye images. to save some money, I found some magic eye images on internet and ask her to look at them. She didn't see what I saw. I decided to buy this one. Within 10-20 secs she could see the images... wow.
Reviewed in the United States on December 9, 2019
Verified Purchase
I live how these books are still around. My children had them when they were young. I decided to buy one for my grandson for Christmas and gave it to him early. He loved it, so I bought him a different edition for Christmas
One person found this helpful
Top reviews from other countries
El Tel
Some of these Images were stunning.Reviewed in the United Kingdom on February 20, 2020
Verified Purchase
Took us a while and then when the knack came back we were knocked out by some of the images.
Not all were brilliant but enough made you say 'Wow' when you saw the hidden picture to make the book a bargain.
Not all were brilliant but enough made you say 'Wow' when you saw the hidden picture to make the book a bargain.
2 people found this helpful
Victoria Mckeon
Highly recommend all of them 1 2 and 3Reviewed in the United Kingdom on March 21, 2021
Verified Purchase
Childhood memories with these book, and something fun for the kids that isn’t a tv or a iPad to look at. I would highly recommend all of the magic eye books. Also fun for adults
One person found this helpful
Miss Valerie Smith
Gift ...for 8 year old...Reviewed in the United Kingdom on November 28, 2018
Verified Purchase
Something a bit different for my 8 year old grandson for christmas, hopefully keep him off gaming, he seems to love my old 3d book...very pleased with the delivery and the book is in excellent condition...
One person found this helpful
MsLB
RecommendedReviewed in the United Kingdom on September 1, 2018
Verified Purchase
Really good. It’s great to have so many images because it’s easier to see each one afresh each time. I’m using these books to help me improve my vision, and I’m finding them really helpful.
One person found this helpful
Sarah
AbsorbingReviewed in the United Kingdom on July 29, 2021
Verified Purchase
So exciting when the pictures emerge. A great coffee table book and conversation starter - who can see past the patterns?