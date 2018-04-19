Add to your order

Magic Mill Food Dehydrator Machine | 7 Stainless Steel Trays | Dryer for Jerky, Dog Treats, Herb, Meat, Beef, Fruit | Keep Warm Function, Digital Timer and Temperature Control, Equipped Safety Over-Heat Protection, ETL Approved - (MFD-7070, 7 Stainless Steel Trays)

4.6 out of 5 stars 3,522 ratings
List Price: $199.99 Details
With Deal: $118.99 & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
You Save: $81.00 (41%)
MFD-7070
7 Stainless Steel Trays

Enhance your purchase

Brand Magic Mill
Material Stainless Steel
Color Black
Wattage 600 watts
Item Dimensions LxWxH 15 x 13.5 x 19 inches

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • REAR MOUNT FAN FOR SUPERIOR HEAT DISTRIBUTION – DRIES FOOD EVENLY The electric dehydration machine is equipped with a rear-mounted drying fan and air flow circulation technology to promote even drying, there is no need to rotate the shelves as needed by other brands, monitor the dryer process easily with the transparent door window
  • DIGITAL THERMOSTAT AND TIMER- AUTOMATIC SHUT OFF WHEN TIMER DONE -- An adjustable temperature and timer ensure you to have your delicious, dehydrated food done to perfect at optimal temperature and exact timing; the Countdown timer will show you when it will be done, once done it will automatically shut off
  • SPACIOUS ADJUSTABLE STAINLESS STEEL TRAYS – INCLUDED FRUIT ROLL TRAYS! Use the trays for regular food and the mesh trays for smaller food as nuts and herbs, for fruit roll ups use the fruit leather sheet which can also be used for drip trays! you can do a lot in one batch with the Magic Mill dehydration machine, the dehydrator comes with 7 adjustable trays each tray is 13 x 12"
  • EASY TO USE AND CLEAN - DISHWASHER SAFE TRAYS You want to dry Jerky, beef, herbs, vegetables, fruit, granola, fruit leathers, breadcrumbs, and for preserving herbs, flowers, and much more, cleaning is easy all trays and liners are dishwasher safe, and the housing can be easily wiped down with a damp cloth
  • SAFETY FEATURE / BPA FREE Overheat protection will activate if the dehydrator overheats. Built with food-grade – BPA Free material

Customer ratings by feature

Durability
4.8 4.8
Easy to use
4.7 4.7
Easy to clean
4.7 4.7
Value for money
4.6 4.6
See all reviews
New & Used (4) from $118.99 & FREE Shipping.

    • Product Description

    food dehydrator
    premium drying
    100% healthy
    Cost efficient

    Compare with similar items


    Magic Mill Food Dehydrator Machine | 7 Stainless Steel Trays | Dryer for Jerky, Dog Treats, Herb, Meat, Beef, Fruit | Keep Warm Function, Digital Timer and Temperature Control, Equipped Safety Over-Heat Protection, ETL Approved - (MFD-7070, 7 Stainless Steel Trays)
    Magic Mill Food Dehydrator Machine | 11 Stainless Steel Trays | Adjustable Timer and Temperature Control | Jerky, Herb, Meat, Beef, Fruits and Vegetables Dryer | Safety Over Heat Protection
    KITIDEA Food Dehydrator, 9 Stainless Steel Trays Dehydrator for Food and Jerky, Herbs, Veggies, Fruits, 1000W Electric Food Dryer Machine with Digital Temperature and Timer, Recipe Book Included
    Colzer Food Dehydrator Machine(67 Free Recipes) 8 Stainless Steel Trays Adjustable Thermostat Digital Food Dehydrator for Beef, Jerky, Fruit, Dog Treats, Herbs
    Colzer Dehydrators for Food and Jerky, 6 Tray Food Dehydrator Machine Professional Fruit Dryer Dehighdrater Food with Timer for Herb, Meat, Beef, Vegetables, Cat and Dog Food DBC-06B
    Electric Countertop Food Dehydrator Machine - 600-Watt Premium Multi-Tier Meat Beef Jerky Maker Fruit/Vegetable Dryer w/ 6 Stainless Steel Trays, Digital Timer, Temperature Control - NutriChef
    Customer Rating 4.6 out of 5 stars (3522) 4.6 out of 5 stars (749) 4.2 out of 5 stars (64) 4.5 out of 5 stars (859) 4.4 out of 5 stars (101) 4.6 out of 5 stars (476)
    Price $118.99 $299.99 $199.99 $159.99 $139.99 $103.48
    Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details
    Sold By Royal Kitchen Royal Kitchen LingQ Store Colzer Kitchen US Colzer Kitchen US Amazon.com
    Color Black Stainless Steel Sliver Silver-8 Trays silver 6 trays BLACK
    Item Dimensions 15 x 13.5 x 19 inches 15.9 x 13.4 x 12 inches 10.63 x 15.16 x 12.8 inches 14.56 x 10.82 x 12.6 inches 12.39 x 16.72 x 11.2 inches
    Item Weight 16.70 lbs 13.00 lbs 15.20 lbs 13.50 lbs 22.55 lbs
    Material Stainless Steel Stainless Steel, Plastic Stainless Steel Stainless Steel Stainless Steel Stainless Steel
    Wattage 600.00 watts 1000.0 watts 1000.00 watts 500.00 watts 500.00 watts 600.0 watts
    Customer Questions & Answers
    See questions and answers

    Customer reviews

    4.6 out of 5 stars
    4.6 out of 5
    3,522 global ratings
    5 star
    		81%
    4 star
    		10%
    3 star
    		3%
    2 star
    		1%
    1 star
    		4%

    Top reviews from the United States

    wendy inscho
    1.0 out of 5 stars Although the machine itself does a very good job dehydrating food
    Reviewed in the United States on April 19, 2018
    Style: MFD-7070Size: 7 Stainless Steel TraysVerified Purchase
    601 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Angie Adamson
    1.0 out of 5 stars ONLY 8 TEMP SETTINGS CAN BE USED
    Reviewed in the United States on August 19, 2018
    Style: MFD-7070Size: 7 Stainless Steel TraysVerified Purchase
    243 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    rls
    5.0 out of 5 stars The Perfect Dehydrator
    Reviewed in the United States on February 10, 2019
    Verified Purchase
    106 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    MikeN
    5.0 out of 5 stars Marvelous First Run - soppressata jerky
    Reviewed in the United States on February 13, 2017
    Style: MFD-7070Size: 7 Stainless Steel TraysVerified Purchase
    Customer image
    MikeN
    5.0 out of 5 stars Marvelous First Run - soppressata jerky
    Reviewed in the United States on February 13, 2017
    ...Unit has the stainless steel wire trays that I wanted (no plastic in contact with food)... Preparation before first run: 1) soak wire trays in hot soapy water about 15 minutes and rinsed with hot water. 2) sponged the dryer's interior with warm water. 3) Ran it for 1hr at maximum temperature (158F) - There was NO plastic smell during the 1hr dry run. The unit was then used, in a single run (8 hr;158F -timed run), to dehydrate 8.0 lbs of soupy meat (soppressata) in order to prepare just under 4 lbs of soupy jerky (it is maaaarvelous!). More about capacity: The total drying surface area measures 6.5 square feet (1.083 sq ft per 12"x13" tray). About 1.33 lbs of rolled soupy meat rectangles (~1/4" thick) fit onto each tray. The meat can be positioned right to the very edge of the tray; meat positioned close to the edge did NOT contact the walls or tray runners as each tray was slid into the drying unit (i.e., no mess!). In order to avoid annoying family members that don't relish the aroma of drying soupy, I set up the dehydrator in my basement shop (the soupy sensitive noses were grateful). In sum, I am a very satisfied customer with a great smelling shop (smell dissipates quickly once the dryer is turned off). I highly recommend the Magic Mill Pro dehydrator with stainless steel wire trays!
    Images in this review
    Customer image Customer image
    Customer imageCustomer image
    329 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Susan
    3.0 out of 5 stars Very disappointed Looks nice but has a design flaw & poor customer service
    Reviewed in the United States on January 12, 2019
    Style: MFD-7070Size: 7 Stainless Steel TraysVerified Purchase
    87 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    pka
    5.0 out of 5 stars Superior dehydrator!
    Reviewed in the United States on March 10, 2019
    Style: MFD-7070Size: 7 Stainless Steel TraysVerified Purchase
    114 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse

    Top reviews from other countries

    Translate all reviews to English
    Mustang Mayhem
    5.0 out of 5 stars Magic Mill Dehydrator - Simply Magic
    Reviewed in Canada on February 25, 2019
    Style: MFD-7070Size: 7 Stainless Steel TraysVerified Purchase
    4 people found this helpful
     Report abuse
    Miguel Montano
    4.0 out of 5 stars Muy bueno, excelente para deshidratar lo que sea
    Reviewed in Mexico on April 13, 2021
    Verified Purchase
    Report abuse
    Translate review to English
    Victor
    5.0 out of 5 stars cumple su cometido
    Reviewed in Mexico on July 16, 2020
    Verified Purchase
    One person found this helpful
     Report abuse
    Translate review to English
    Vyann
    5.0 out of 5 stars Excellent!
    Reviewed in Canada on February 27, 2021
    Verified Purchase
    Report abuse
    Amazon Customer
    5.0 out of 5 stars Amazing
    Reviewed in Canada on April 10, 2022
    Style: MFD-7070Size: 7 Stainless Steel TraysVerified Purchase
    Report abuse