Add to your order
4 Year Kitchen Protection Plan
from Asurion, LLC $29.99
from Asurion, LLC $29.99
- NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
- COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered for portable products and power surges covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
- PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
- EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. We will send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product. In some cases, we will replace or repair it.
Have one to sell?
Magic Mill Food Dehydrator Machine | 7 Stainless Steel Trays | Dryer for Jerky, Dog Treats, Herb, Meat, Beef, Fruit | Keep Warm Function, Digital Timer and Temperature Control, Equipped Safety Over-Heat Protection, ETL Approved - (MFD-7070, 7 Stainless Steel Trays)
|List Price:
|$199.99 Details
|With Deal:
| $118.99
&
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
|You Save:
|$81.00 (41%)
Enhance your purchase
|Brand
|Magic Mill
|Material
|Stainless Steel
|Color
|Black
|Wattage
|600 watts
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|15 x 13.5 x 19 inches
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- REAR MOUNT FAN FOR SUPERIOR HEAT DISTRIBUTION – DRIES FOOD EVENLY The electric dehydration machine is equipped with a rear-mounted drying fan and air flow circulation technology to promote even drying, there is no need to rotate the shelves as needed by other brands, monitor the dryer process easily with the transparent door window
- DIGITAL THERMOSTAT AND TIMER- AUTOMATIC SHUT OFF WHEN TIMER DONE -- An adjustable temperature and timer ensure you to have your delicious, dehydrated food done to perfect at optimal temperature and exact timing; the Countdown timer will show you when it will be done, once done it will automatically shut off
- SPACIOUS ADJUSTABLE STAINLESS STEEL TRAYS – INCLUDED FRUIT ROLL TRAYS! Use the trays for regular food and the mesh trays for smaller food as nuts and herbs, for fruit roll ups use the fruit leather sheet which can also be used for drip trays! you can do a lot in one batch with the Magic Mill dehydration machine, the dehydrator comes with 7 adjustable trays each tray is 13 x 12"
- EASY TO USE AND CLEAN - DISHWASHER SAFE TRAYS You want to dry Jerky, beef, herbs, vegetables, fruit, granola, fruit leathers, breadcrumbs, and for preserving herbs, flowers, and much more, cleaning is easy all trays and liners are dishwasher safe, and the housing can be easily wiped down with a damp cloth
- SAFETY FEATURE / BPA FREE Overheat protection will activate if the dehydrator overheats. Built with food-grade – BPA Free material
This fits your .
Customer ratings by feature
Durability
4.8
Easy to use
4.7
Easy to clean
4.7
Value for money
4.6
New & Used (4) from $118.99 & FREE Shipping.
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
What's in the box
Product Description
Compare with similar items
Customer reviews
4.6 out of 5
3,522 global ratings
Marvelous First Run - soppressata jerky...Unit has the stainless steel wire trays that I wanted (no plastic in contact with food)... Preparation before first run: 1) soak wire trays in hot soapy water about 15 minutes and rinsed with hot water. 2) sponged the dryer's interior with warm water. 3) Ran it for 1hr at maximum temperature (158F) - There was NO plastic smell during the 1hr dry run. The unit was then used, in a single run (8 hr;158F -timed run), to dehydrate 8.0 lbs of soupy meat (soppressata) in order to prepare just under 4 lbs of soupy jerky (it is maaaarvelous!). More about capacity: The total drying surface area measures 6.5 square feet (1.083 sq ft per 12"x13" tray). About 1.33 lbs of rolled soupy meat rectangles (~1/4" thick) fit onto each tray. The meat can be positioned right to the very edge of the tray; meat positioned close to the edge did NOT contact the walls or tray runners as each tray was slid into the drying unit (i.e., no mess!). In order to avoid annoying family members that don't relish the aroma of drying soupy, I set up the dehydrator in my basement shop (the soupy sensitive noses were grateful). In sum, I am a very satisfied customer with a great smelling shop (smell dissipates quickly once the dryer is turned off). I highly recommend the Magic Mill Pro dehydrator with stainless steel wire trays!
Reviewed in the United States on February 13, 2017
Reviewed in the United States on February 13, 2017
Images in this review
Reviews with images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
Reviewed in the United States on April 19, 2018
I purchased this product on March 1, 2018... I was using it approx. 3-4 days a week and within the first week the front cover started to crack in multiple areas.. with today pieces falling off.. I tried calling customer support and got no where. All I was looking for was a replacement cover. I then tried calling the manufacture and no help there either. Although the machine itself does a very good job dehydrating food, the fact that the cover is literally falling to pieces and I can't replace it without replacing the entire appliance it ridiculous.
601 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on August 19, 2018
I hate writing a negative review but I had to in this case. This is the most ridiculous dehydrator on the planet. You can't choose your temp settings. There are 8 preset temp settings to choose from and if you bought the dehydrator because you're eating raw (under 118 degrees) there are only 3 to choose from (none of them being the ideal temp to dehydrate for raw food). Also the timer only works in 30 minute increments and to make it even less helpful it can only run for 20 hours at a time (the directions indicate that the machine needs to be unplugged and cool for 2 hours after running for 20). Which is great if you're into bacteria and food poisoning but for myself I try to avoid things that could potentially land me in the hospital. I wish I could give this zero stars.
243 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on February 10, 2019
This is a high end product with a low end price! Easy to operate and perfect temperature range. The stainless steel racks are high quality and easy to clean. My dog gets excited every time she hears it come on. She enjoys the perfectly dehydrated sweet potatoes, bananas, apples, and green beans. The product is compact for six racks and easily on the kitchen counter. The stainless steel and glass door exterior look very nice and high end. I researched products for hours from low cost to high cost and for the money this is the one. So save yourself some time and trust me on this one.
106 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on February 13, 2017
...Unit has the stainless steel wire trays that I wanted (no plastic in contact with food)... Preparation before first run: 1) soak wire trays in hot soapy water about 15 minutes and rinsed with hot water. 2) sponged the dryer's interior with warm water. 3) Ran it for 1hr at maximum temperature (158F) - There was NO plastic smell during the 1hr dry run. The unit was then used, in a single run (8 hr;158F -timed run), to dehydrate 8.0 lbs of soupy meat (soppressata) in order to prepare just under 4 lbs of soupy jerky (it is maaaarvelous!). More about capacity: The total drying surface area measures 6.5 square feet (1.083 sq ft per 12"x13" tray). About 1.33 lbs of rolled soupy meat rectangles (~1/4" thick) fit onto each tray. The meat can be positioned right to the very edge of the tray; meat positioned close to the edge did NOT contact the walls or tray runners as each tray was slid into the drying unit (i.e., no mess!). In order to avoid annoying family members that don't relish the aroma of drying soupy, I set up the dehydrator in my basement shop (the soupy sensitive noses were grateful). In sum, I am a very satisfied customer with a great smelling shop (smell dissipates quickly once the dryer is turned off). I highly recommend the Magic Mill Pro dehydrator with stainless steel wire trays!
Marvelous First Run - soppressata jerky...Unit has the stainless steel wire trays that I wanted (no plastic in contact with food)... Preparation before first run: 1) soak wire trays in hot soapy water about 15 minutes and rinsed with hot water. 2) sponged the dryer's interior with warm water. 3) Ran it for 1hr at maximum temperature (158F) - There was NO plastic smell during the 1hr dry run. The unit was then used, in a single run (8 hr;158F -timed run), to dehydrate 8.0 lbs of soupy meat (soppressata) in order to prepare just under 4 lbs of soupy jerky (it is maaaarvelous!). More about capacity: The total drying surface area measures 6.5 square feet (1.083 sq ft per 12"x13" tray). About 1.33 lbs of rolled soupy meat rectangles (~1/4" thick) fit onto each tray. The meat can be positioned right to the very edge of the tray; meat positioned close to the edge did NOT contact the walls or tray runners as each tray was slid into the drying unit (i.e., no mess!). In order to avoid annoying family members that don't relish the aroma of drying soupy, I set up the dehydrator in my basement shop (the soupy sensitive noses were grateful). In sum, I am a very satisfied customer with a great smelling shop (smell dissipates quickly once the dryer is turned off). I highly recommend the Magic Mill Pro dehydrator with stainless steel wire trays!
Reviewed in the United States on February 13, 2017
Reviewed in the United States on February 13, 2017
Images in this review
329 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on January 12, 2019
I was really excited to get this dehydrator but the longer I have it sitting unused on my kitchen counter, the less excited I am. I had planned to dehydrate various produce (e.g. peas, carrots, celery, blueberries, cranberries) and semi-liquids (e.g. applesauce, spaghetti sauce). But this unit is not well suited for either. I was more than willing to purchase additional trays etc but that has proven to be almost impossible. We paid extra to get the unit with stainless steel shelves but that too proved to be a disappointment.
1) Design flaw: Although the stainless steel shelves allow large items to be dehydrated without being in direct contact with plastic (good!), the square holes in the stainless steel trays are quite large and smaller foods would fall through as they shrink in the dehydrating process (bad!). Of course, you could use the plastic mesh sheets for smaller items but that defeats the purpose of choosing a dehydrator with stainless steel shelves. Why would they not have made the stainless steel mesh to be small enough to dehydrate any solid food?
2) Design flaw: The stainless steel shelves do not have sufficient edge to them to keep round items (e.g. peas, cranberries, grapes) from rolling off the shelf. This is especially true if you insert the plastic mesh over the stainless steel shelf. I was willing to try buy and use additional fruit roll up trays but that has proven almost impossible.
3) Poor customer service: It is extremely difficult to reach the seller and/or manufacturer in order to purchase additional trays (e.g. mesh sheets and/or fruit roll up trays). I have made several attempts by email and by phone but have yet to reach a live person. Today, each time that I selected "sales" their phone system hung up on me. If it was after hours in their time zone, the least they could have done was to offer an outgoing message or allowed me to leave a message. Seriously, if it is this difficult to buy something, how much harder will it be if a repair is needed?
As much as I wanted to like this dehydrator, I'm going to return it. What is the point of having stainless steel shelves if the holes are too big and plastic sheeting/trays are needed? What is the point of trying to buy the additional trays if you can't get the seller and/or manufacturer to actually sell them?
If you are only going to dry strips of meat or large slices of produce, this might be a good dehydrator for you... but if you were expecting to be able to use the stainless steel shelves for smaller items (or round items), this is probably not the dehydrator for you. And good luck trying to buy any additional trays or reaching the seller/manufacturer.
1) Design flaw: Although the stainless steel shelves allow large items to be dehydrated without being in direct contact with plastic (good!), the square holes in the stainless steel trays are quite large and smaller foods would fall through as they shrink in the dehydrating process (bad!). Of course, you could use the plastic mesh sheets for smaller items but that defeats the purpose of choosing a dehydrator with stainless steel shelves. Why would they not have made the stainless steel mesh to be small enough to dehydrate any solid food?
2) Design flaw: The stainless steel shelves do not have sufficient edge to them to keep round items (e.g. peas, cranberries, grapes) from rolling off the shelf. This is especially true if you insert the plastic mesh over the stainless steel shelf. I was willing to try buy and use additional fruit roll up trays but that has proven almost impossible.
3) Poor customer service: It is extremely difficult to reach the seller and/or manufacturer in order to purchase additional trays (e.g. mesh sheets and/or fruit roll up trays). I have made several attempts by email and by phone but have yet to reach a live person. Today, each time that I selected "sales" their phone system hung up on me. If it was after hours in their time zone, the least they could have done was to offer an outgoing message or allowed me to leave a message. Seriously, if it is this difficult to buy something, how much harder will it be if a repair is needed?
As much as I wanted to like this dehydrator, I'm going to return it. What is the point of having stainless steel shelves if the holes are too big and plastic sheeting/trays are needed? What is the point of trying to buy the additional trays if you can't get the seller and/or manufacturer to actually sell them?
If you are only going to dry strips of meat or large slices of produce, this might be a good dehydrator for you... but if you were expecting to be able to use the stainless steel shelves for smaller items (or round items), this is probably not the dehydrator for you. And good luck trying to buy any additional trays or reaching the seller/manufacturer.
87 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on March 10, 2019
We just started drying our own meat treats for our dogs. We had a dehydrator in the past that was noisy and cheap so we opted to go for a better quality appliance without totally breaking the bank. This unit fits the bill! It is quiet, well constructed with metal shelves and a drip tray on the bottom. When the trays are lined with parchment paper there is no mess to clean up. We put it in the basement, but it is honestly quiet enough that it wouldn’t bother us at all in the kitchen (I just don’t want my dogs to drool all over the floor lol). Although I don’t know how it will perform long term we are very happy with the purchase.
114 people found this helpful
Top reviews from other countries
Mustang Mayhem
Magic Mill Dehydrator - Simply MagicReviewed in Canada on February 25, 2019
Well, I am fairly new to this concept of creating dehydrated food but I definitely did my homework. I evaluated many different machines and specifically looked at the features that were important to more seasoned veterans. The features that seem be discussed the most are flimsy plastic trays and doors that break quickly AND the sound level. Since I live in a small space (combined Living/Dining/Kitchen), the sound level was going to be the most important factor. After using this machine for a couple of batches of beef jerky, dried fruit etc, I am ecstatic with my purchase. This machine sits about 7 feet from where I watch TV and I can barely hear it. Very, very quiet, sturdy SS trays, sturdy see through plastic door, very easy to clean, very easy to use...…. works flawlessly.....so far! I would definitely recommend this product.... A1 rating.
Chef Antonio
Chef Antonio
4 people found this helpful
Miguel Montano
Muy bueno, excelente para deshidratar lo que seaReviewed in Mexico on April 13, 2021
Lo use para hacer carne seca o beef jerky, todo muy bien, solo note que al tiempo hacia un poco de ruido el abanico, pero se quito solo al dia siguiente.
Victor
cumple su cometidoReviewed in Mexico on July 16, 2020
hasta ahora lo he utilizado para hacer carne seca, queda bastante bien! lo unico es que si tarda un poco y en realidad no se de cuanto sea el consumo de luz.
One person found this helpful
Vyann
Excellent!Reviewed in Canada on February 27, 2021
Excellent!
I have made jerky and have dried fish in it so far.
Looking forward to doing much more.
I have made jerky and have dried fish in it so far.
Looking forward to doing much more.
Amazon Customer
AmazingReviewed in Canada on April 10, 2022
This is an amazing machine for dehydrating large amounts of items.