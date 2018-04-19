I was really excited to get this dehydrator but the longer I have it sitting unused on my kitchen counter, the less excited I am. I had planned to dehydrate various produce (e.g. peas, carrots, celery, blueberries, cranberries) and semi-liquids (e.g. applesauce, spaghetti sauce). But this unit is not well suited for either. I was more than willing to purchase additional trays etc but that has proven to be almost impossible. We paid extra to get the unit with stainless steel shelves but that too proved to be a disappointment.



1) Design flaw: Although the stainless steel shelves allow large items to be dehydrated without being in direct contact with plastic (good!), the square holes in the stainless steel trays are quite large and smaller foods would fall through as they shrink in the dehydrating process (bad!). Of course, you could use the plastic mesh sheets for smaller items but that defeats the purpose of choosing a dehydrator with stainless steel shelves. Why would they not have made the stainless steel mesh to be small enough to dehydrate any solid food?



2) Design flaw: The stainless steel shelves do not have sufficient edge to them to keep round items (e.g. peas, cranberries, grapes) from rolling off the shelf. This is especially true if you insert the plastic mesh over the stainless steel shelf. I was willing to try buy and use additional fruit roll up trays but that has proven almost impossible.



3) Poor customer service: It is extremely difficult to reach the seller and/or manufacturer in order to purchase additional trays (e.g. mesh sheets and/or fruit roll up trays). I have made several attempts by email and by phone but have yet to reach a live person. Today, each time that I selected "sales" their phone system hung up on me. If it was after hours in their time zone, the least they could have done was to offer an outgoing message or allowed me to leave a message. Seriously, if it is this difficult to buy something, how much harder will it be if a repair is needed?



As much as I wanted to like this dehydrator, I'm going to return it. What is the point of having stainless steel shelves if the holes are too big and plastic sheeting/trays are needed? What is the point of trying to buy the additional trays if you can't get the seller and/or manufacturer to actually sell them?



If you are only going to dry strips of meat or large slices of produce, this might be a good dehydrator for you... but if you were expecting to be able to use the stainless steel shelves for smaller items (or round items), this is probably not the dehydrator for you. And good luck trying to buy any additional trays or reaching the seller/manufacturer.