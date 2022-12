Product description:

SKYJO – This is the name of the new and exciting game from the publisher Magilano, promising fun and entertainment for many evenings to come. In card game SKYJO the goal is to collect as few points as possible over the course of several turns as after every round every player’s points are counted and added to his score. As soon as a player reaches 100 points or more the player with the fewest points wins. Collecting the fewest points means to look for low or even negative numbers. Further excitement is added by several special rules, which for example make it possible to remove several cards (and with it points) from the game – this can lead to unexpected turns. This motivates daring decisions that might even come back to bite, if the other players can counter faster than expected.

What is needed to play? Enough space for 12 cards in front of each player. A positive side effect: When playing, your hands are free, so you can count points or eat snacks. As the game rules are quite easy, small talk during your turns is no problem.





Recommendation:





● Suitable as family, adult, kids, travel and holiday game as well as birthday present and easter gift



● At least two players or more, the more players the more fun the game is



● Especially suited for children:

Educational Gaming: Train arithmetic and concentration skills

No directly competitive game: Every player plays for himself and there is no way to directly “harm” other players

Hands free: The cards stay on the table and do not need to kept in one’s hands