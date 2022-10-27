|Manufacturer
|Hopkins Manufacturing
|Brand
|Mallory
|Item Weight
|0.01 ounces
|Product Dimensions
|26 x 5 x 1 inches
|Country of Origin
|China
|Item model number
|532
|Is Discontinued By Manufacturer
|No
|Exterior
|Polished
|Manufacturer Part Number
|532
|Lift Type
|....
Add an Accessory:
$11.99
Added to Cart
An error occurred when processing your request.
$9.99
Added to Cart
An error occurred when processing your request.
$12.99
Added to Cart
An error occurred when processing your request.
$13.99
Added to Cart
An error occurred when processing your request.
Other Sellers on Amazon
Added
Not added
$12.05
& FREE Shipping
& FREE Shipping
Sold by: Pro Hardware
Sold by: Pro Hardware
(19442 ratings)
90% positive over last 12 months
90% positive over last 12 months
In stock.Shipping rates and Return policy
Usually ships within 3 to 4 days.
Usually ships within 3 to 4 days.
Added
Not added
$12.26
FREE Shippingon orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon.
FREE Shipping
Get free shipping
Free shipping within the U.S. when you order $25.00 of eligible items shipped by Amazon.
Or get faster shipping on this item starting at $5.99 . (Prices may vary for AK and HI.)Learn more about free shipping
Sold by: GraftedRoots
Sold by: GraftedRoots
(101 ratings)
98% positive over last 12 months
98% positive over last 12 months
In Stock.Shipping rates and Return policy
Added
Not added
$13.25
& FREE Shipping
& FREE Shipping
Sold by: 1185 Corp
Sold by: 1185 Corp
(3258 ratings)
85% positive over last 12 months
85% positive over last 12 months
In Stock.Shipping rates and Return policy
Have one to sell?
Mallory 532 Cool-Force 26” Snowbrush with Ice Scraper, 1 Pack
$12.26
Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
- Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
- Learn more about free returns.
Enhance your purchase
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- 26 inches long for ample reach and compact storage
- Features four rows of sturdy plush bristles for removal of heavy snow
- 4" wide scraper blade with tough ice chippers to break through and clear thick ice
- Contoured soft foam grip provides comfort and control
- Colors may vary
This fits your .
Similar item to consider
Amazon's Choice
Product Description
The Mallory 532 26" Cool Tool Snow Brush with Integrated Scraper and Foam Grip Handle is comfortable and easy to use with its curved handle, comfort foam grip, and unbreakable scraper blade. The brush is 8” long and 1.5” wide with thick bristles make brushing snow and ice quick. Its compact design and lightweight body makes it easy to store and use featuring an extra wide scraper and a two-tone comfort grip. Please note that colors may vary.
What's in the box
Compare with similar items
|
|
SubZero 16511 23" Ice Hammer Snowbrush and Ice Scraper (Colors may vary)
|
Hopkins Subzero 16621 Ice Crusher Ice Scraper (Colors May Vary)
|
Snow Joe SJBLZD Illum-n LED Lighted 4-in-1 Snow Broom Plus Ice Scraper, 1, Blue
|
OXO Good Grips Extendable Twister Snow Brush with Ice Scraper
|Customer Rating
|(19704)
|(928)
|(4843)
|(12672)
|(696)
|Price
|$12.26
|$5.39
|$8.76
|$19.99
|$24.99
|Sold By
|Amazon.com
|Tool Shack
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Color
|Colors May Vary
|—
|Blue
|Blue
|Black
|Is Foldable
|No
|No
|—
|—
|—
|Number of Items
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
Customer reviews
4.7 out of 5
19,704 global ratings
TerribleTerrible. Don't buy this. The bristles of the brush all fell out the first time I used it. It was even a light snow so there's no reason this should happen. Scraper portion seems fine.Update: been using the scraper side for less than a year and it’s gotten where it’s not very effective. Only scrapes in the middle—about half the length of the blade. Still terrible.Update: in garbage where it belongs.
Reviewed in the United States on March 28, 2017
Reviewed in the United States on March 28, 2017
Images in this review
Reviews with images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on November 19, 2022
I've used this for the past 8 years to clean my car(s) of ice and snow up in the north east US. I would've kept using it too if it hadn't been stolen. It worked great and the only issue was that the brush bristles were becoming frayed and bent from normal wear and tear, but it was still perfectly usable.
I'm weary of buying another however based on some more recent reviews showcasing defects and cheaper construction. It looks like the manufacturing quality / materials has declined.
I'm weary of buying another however based on some more recent reviews showcasing defects and cheaper construction. It looks like the manufacturing quality / materials has declined.
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on November 24, 2022
Style: 535 1-PackVerified Purchase
both sides are good for snow, can comfortably use it without gloves, totally worth the upgrade
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on November 19, 2022
I ordered pink/red to go with thr rest of my stuff and I got blue. Besides that, it is great.
One person found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on October 27, 2022
This is an excellent scraper. The only issue is I only received one and the order said two....
2 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on October 28, 2022
Style: 535 1-PackVerified Purchase
I think I got a smaller one. The perfect size would be about 36”
One person found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on October 18, 2022
I read the reviews that it only came with 1 but I got 2! Super thick and sturdy. Worth 20 bucks. The grip feels really comfortable too. I may buy another one. Just buy it.
One person found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on October 17, 2022
Not sure what happened in the past but my two packages each came with two ice scrappers. Very satisfied. You can thank me if Chicago gets little snow and ice. :)
One person found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on October 2, 2022
Office to keep my vehicle during the winter months. It is small enough that it does not take up a lot of room in the car and also is convenient for cleaning my car off. Easy to store two in the summertime in the garage because it is so small