There are currently two negative reviews about this book, which after receiving it, I would like to comment on. Both individuals were upset a country they love was left out. Ireland and Israel aren't in this book, but neither are Norway, Portugal, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Ukraine, Turkey and several other European countries, along with every central American country, all nations in the Caribbean, the Philippines, South and North Korea, Indonesia, most of Africa and many others I'm not going to list. Indeed, there are only 52 maps in this book, which was never billed as a COMPLETE atlas. Instead, it's a gorgeous introduction for children (and adults) to pique enough interest to inspire them to learn more about the world. It's funny to me that the absence of both Ireland and Israel were highlighted in the reviews, since both countries have an entire book devoted to them by Sasek. To me, Maps is a great addition to learn more about culture and geography in conjunction with Sasek's amazing This is...series. Furthermore, Israel's capitol in Maps is listed as Jerusalem, which not even the Obama administration recognizes, so I'm still confused as to why one of the reviewers is so angry. Finally, Maps is printed in Poland! I'm getting very tired of Chinese made books, so this means a great deal to me.