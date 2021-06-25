- Pre-order Price Guarantee! Order now and if the Amazon.com price decreases between your order time and the end of the day of the release date, you'll receive the lowest price. Here's how (restrictions apply)
Mario Golf: Super Rush - Nintendo Switch
- A new , content-packed Mario Golf comes to the Nintendo Switch system
- Simple controls and an improved shot gauge make this a game for rookies and pros alike
- Keep the green fresh with several modes like Standard Golf, Speed Golf, story mode, and more
- Tee off simultaneously with up to three other characters and race through the course in Speed Golf
- Gain experience and level up your stats to rise to the top of your class in story mode
Product description
Tee off with family and friends in this content-packed Mario Golf game
Hit the green with up to four players locally* or online** and golf with familiar Mushroom Kingdom characters. Modes range from Standard Golf to the energetic Speed Golf and an RPG-like golf adventure in story mode. Intuitive motion or button controls, a shot gauge that adapts to the curve of the course, and other new features make it easy for both new players and seasoned pros to drive and putt with power.
Swing simultaneously and make a break for the ball in Speed Golf
Tee off at the same time with up to three other players* and race through the course to get your ball in first. Outpace and interrupt your opponents with dashes and special shots. Mario, for example, can blow other players' balls away.
Rise through the ranks of golf training in story mode
Enroll your Mii character in golf training in a prestigious country club and go from rookie to pro! You’ll face off against your Mushroom Kingdom classmates and earn experience points. Level up to improve your character’s stats like power, movement, and spin. You can bring your character (and their customized stats) into other modes, too!
