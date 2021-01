In addition to being funny, this show provides a fairly accurate slice of New York life in the late fifties. Miriam Maisel is indeed a perfect--brilliant, funny, and beautiful--26 year old mother who, despite the opinions of her parents, is not bereft just because her husband leaves her. She gets a job and a hobby (standup comedy) but her parents and in-laws are more more motivated than she is to reconcile with Joel, the husband who left her, perhaps for another woman or perhaps because she wasn't supportive enough of *his* standup comedy aspirations.

The sets alone should make any native New Yorker of a certain age--they re-created B. Altman's main floor!--eager to watch.

In addition to the references and performances of other standup comedians (after sixty years, all impersonators, naturally) there are slices of New York politics of the period, including a great slap at Robert Moses' failed effort to build a highway across Lower Manhattan.

The routines which Mrs. Maisel performs, except for the intentional "bombs" are hilarious, so this is a show for any comedy fan.

Note that there is a "TV-MA" rating, there for a reason: There is nudity, profanity and you will hear sexual references. It's sad that adults who don't have an interest in adult material would watch a few minutes of this and then post a negative review. (I also can't help thinking that said reviewers are still living in the fifties, and would be judging their adult children just as the parents and in-laws do in this show).

Those who suggest that the details of this show are less than spot on? Well, both Joan Rivers and Phyllis Diller--maybe others--incorporated their husbands and families into their acts, although perhaps not as accurately as Midge does, and Midge's "outing" another female comic for banking on a totally fake persona could easily be imagined.

That girls were raised to be wives and mothers, whose husbands were failures if wives had to work, is certainly accurate for the post-WWII era, as is a wife's being shielded from the details (or even the big picture) of the family budget. That Midge works in a department store is especially resonant: a woman I knew who walked into The World's Largest Store nearby during this decade, seeking to buy furniture on credit, was told that this store only granted credit to women who worked there. (So she marched up to the personnel office and obtained employment, which she retained for a could of decades, until volunteer work interested her in attending law school).

Finally, since I've been to the Upper West Side apartments of several tenured professors--apartments just as amazing as that of Miriam's parents--that element also rings totally true.