Marvel's Avengers for PlayStation 4

Platform : PlayStation 4 |
Rated: Teen
4.4 out of 5 stars 1,661 ratings
PlayStation 4
Standard
  • Available on September 4th, 2020 for PlayStation 4, plus PlayStation 5 owners can upgrade to the PS5 version of the game at no additional cost; Players can also enjoy cross-gen play between PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5
  • Marvel’s Avengers is a unique take on these iconic Super Heroes, including Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor; Unlock powerful skills and new gear to build your ideal version of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes
  • Up to 4 players can assemble online to defend the Earth from escalating threats

From the manufacturer

Play An Original Avengers Story

Play An Original Avengers Story

Marvel’s Avengers is a unique take on these iconic Super Heroes, including Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor. This character-driven story celebrates authentic Marvel heroism and humanity in a cinematic campaign filled with single-player and co-op missions.

Embrace Your Powers

Embrace Your Powers

Unlock powerful skills and new gear to build your ideal version of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. When combined with original, fan-favorite, and classic outfits, there are nearly limitless ways to customize these iconic Heroes.

Assemble Online

Assemble Online

Up to four players can assemble online to defend the Earth from escalating threats. The narrative will be delivered over multiple years, with no random loot boxes or pay-to-win scenarios. Every new Super Hero and region will be delivered to players at no additional cost if you own the core game.

Product description

Platform:PlayStation 4  |  Edition:Standard

Assemble your team of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, embrace your powers, and live your Super Hero dreams. Marvel’s Avengers is an epic, third-person, action-adventure game that combines an original, cinematic story with single-player and co-operative gameplay. Assemble into a team of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats. Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a new, hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco. The celebration turns deadly when a mysterious enemy causes a catastrophic accident which results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, a sprawling adventure ignites when a determined young woman named Kamala Khan sets out to reassemble and rebuild the Avengers to stop the unchecked power of the secretive new force known as AIM. Marvel’s Avengers continues the epic journey with new Heroes and new narrative delivered on an ongoing basis, for the definitive Avengers gaming experience. Sony: One-time online access required for single-player campaign; online access required for multiplayer and to download post-launch content. Free Square Enix Members account required. Platform-specific online subscription fee may be required. Marvel’s Avengers will be available on September 4th, 2020 for PlayStation 4, plus PlayStation 5 owners can upgrade to the PS5 version of the game at no additional cost. Players can also enjoy cross-gen play between PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Specific features and details to be shared at a later date.

Customer reviews

4.4 out of 5 stars
4.4 out of 5
1,661 global ratings
5 star
68%
4 star
15%
3 star
9%
2 star
4%
1 star
4%
Al C.
3.0 out of 5 stars Bleh....I don't want to play as ms marvel...stop
Reviewed in the United States on September 5, 2020
Platform: PlayStation 4Edition: StandardVerified Purchase
75 people found this helpful
Josh .V
1.0 out of 5 stars Bad for base console owners and PC do not buy!!!!!
Reviewed in the United States on September 6, 2020
Platform: PlayStation 4Edition: StandardVerified Purchase
43 people found this helpful
JohneB
5.0 out of 5 stars Great Adventure Game - forget the loot stuff
Reviewed in the United States on September 5, 2020
Platform: PlayStation 4Edition: StandardVerified Purchase
36 people found this helpful
Mirza
2.0 out of 5 stars Loading Screens - All Day Everyday
Reviewed in the United States on September 5, 2020
Platform: PlayStation 4Edition: StandardVerified Purchase
29 people found this helpful
Vincent
HALL OF FAMETOP 50 REVIEWERVINE VOICE
3.0 out of 5 stars Good Story, Pay/Grind To Unlock
Reviewed in the United States on September 4, 2020
Platform: PlayStation 4Edition: Standard
Nick Schneida-San
1.0 out of 5 stars Good game
Reviewed in the United States on September 4, 2020
Platform: PlayStation 4Edition: StandardVerified Purchase
18 people found this helpful
Jesus R.
5.0 out of 5 stars Its Marvel, do you expect subpar?
Reviewed in the United States on September 6, 2020
Platform: PlayStation 4Edition: StandardVerified Purchase
14 people found this helpful
Patricia
1.0 out of 5 stars Disappointed
Reviewed in the United States on September 5, 2020
Platform: PlayStation 4Edition: StandardVerified Purchase
12 people found this helpful
