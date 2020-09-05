Basically a full priced live service looter game like Anthem, Destiny series, Fallout 76, The Division 2, Star Wars battlefront 2, but with a Marvel Avengers theme and a 3rd person beat em' up instead of a shooter. A lot of repetitive game modes that you play multiple times to get loot for upgrades.



Seeing this is a live service game; this game may change over time. This review is based on launch game



Playable characters at launch are Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow and Ms Marvel (Karmala Khan). There are free character updates post-launch, but you must pay for cosmetics. Free future character updates include Hawkeye (Kate Bishop and Clint Barton), Black Panter, and Spider-man (Sony exclusive)



--Gamplay:



Up to 4 players per mission. Some story missions have AI filled in. AI cpu just do minimal damage in the background most of the time, letting you finish off most enemies. Definitely more fun with friends.



You'll be picking up items and grind for upgrades via skill tree.



Light, heavy, special moves which you can link up for combos. You can also parry/block.



End of the day, more of a button masher than a tacticle fighter. You can power through enemies if you have high stats, good equips



There are skill and challenge points earned via mission objectives.



Main story is very fun to play through, although some plot points feel rushed. Has great set piece moments



Post game War Zone missions are gets repetitive after a while as they story behind those are generic. You'll get bored after a few hours unless you're addicted to unlocks



Missions have you clear out enemies in room, and protect a certain area for certain amount of time, go from one destination to another with some light puzzles. Level design don't integrate well to overall plot, feels like it's just there.



You get different skill trees per character with varying skills and abilities. You do feel a difference as more abilities unlock overtime doing more damage, higher combo potential, and having larger AOE range.



In-game lootboxes come in as item equips for characters. Where you get random loot item, currency, and resources for each lootbox obtained. Equips can be upgraded with in-game currency/resources. Equips boost up your core stats based on character selected.



Equips don't have any visual representation in-game other than color of attack.



In order to get skins and title card for characters you have to use in-game currency. If you don't like the grind, you can pay real world money for in-game currency. Essentially pay-to-unlock. One skin can cost you $10-15. Aside from a few giveaways early on (don't go open your wallet too early), the grind to get for skins is horrible. For example, it takes 14,000 in-game currency to unlock one legndary skin. For playing 15 hours you get half that (assuming story missions wasn't generous on in-game currency).



Daily and weekly challenges that gets you more in-game currency also



There are different in-game vendors which rotate out items you can purchase



There's also a $10 battle pass for a hero card (gives you additional costumes, and cosmetics) for eachpost launch character which is really shady. Even when you purchase the battle pass, you need to unlock everything through grinding...or you can pay $40 to unlock everything for you



--Plot:



It's A-day (Avenger's day). There's a celebration, and the Golden Gate Bridge been attack resulted in Avenger's being blamed and disbanded due to incident. During attack a Terrigen Mist is spread turning people into Inhumans. 5 years later the Avenger's re-assemble and try to take out those behind it.



--Presentation:



Graphics are good. Tons of particle effects and a lot of flashy special attacks. Levels are pretty bland though with similar backdrops. Background music really good and over-the-top. Voice acting is mixed, some are good while others monotone with lazy one-liners. There are tons of glitches in the game on launch PS4: odd texture pop-in (even during cutscenes), random frame rate drops, not able to preview visuals for upgrades, game sometimes not registering you've defeated all enemies in an area etc.



--Conclusion.



Core game is fun until you beat the main story (may be few hours after). After that they get you in the grind fest to unlock skins, where you play the same mission structure to get resources, in-game cash for cosmetics and upgrades. Game wants you to spend money for it's endgame; the amount of hours spent playing vs opening your wallet isn't balanced as all things should be.