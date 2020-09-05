- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
Marvel's Avengers for PlayStation 4
Available on September 4th, 2020 for PlayStation 4, plus PlayStation 5 owners can upgrade to the PS5 version of the game at no additional cost; Players can also enjoy cross-gen play between PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5
Marvel's Avengers is a unique take on these iconic Super Heroes, including Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor; Unlock powerful skills and new gear to build your ideal version of Earth's Mightiest Heroes
Up to 4 players can assemble online to defend the Earth from escalating threats
From the manufacturer
Play An Original Avengers Story
Marvel’s Avengers is a unique take on these iconic Super Heroes, including Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor. This character-driven story celebrates authentic Marvel heroism and humanity in a cinematic campaign filled with single-player and co-op missions.
Embrace Your Powers
Unlock powerful skills and new gear to build your ideal version of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. When combined with original, fan-favorite, and classic outfits, there are nearly limitless ways to customize these iconic Heroes.
Assemble Online
Up to four players can assemble online to defend the Earth from escalating threats. The narrative will be delivered over multiple years, with no random loot boxes or pay-to-win scenarios. Every new Super Hero and region will be delivered to players at no additional cost if you own the core game.
Product description
Assemble your team of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, embrace your powers, and live your Super Hero dreams. Marvel’s Avengers is an epic, third-person, action-adventure game that combines an original, cinematic story with single-player and co-operative gameplay. Assemble into a team of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats. Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a new, hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco. The celebration turns deadly when a mysterious enemy causes a catastrophic accident which results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, a sprawling adventure ignites when a determined young woman named Kamala Khan sets out to reassemble and rebuild the Avengers to stop the unchecked power of the secretive new force known as AIM. Marvel’s Avengers continues the epic journey with new Heroes and new narrative delivered on an ongoing basis, for the definitive Avengers gaming experience. Sony: One-time online access required for single-player campaign; online access required for multiplayer and to download post-launch content. Free Square Enix Members account required. Platform-specific online subscription fee may be required. Marvel’s Avengers will be available on September 4th, 2020 for PlayStation 4, plus PlayStation 5 owners can upgrade to the PS5 version of the game at no additional cost. Players can also enjoy cross-gen play between PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Specific features and details to be shared at a later date.
Turns out it doesn’t matter - the loot boxes feel very similar to Injustice 2. I guess some people might get super into that stuff but you don’t have to if you just want to play the game.
The story is incredible. It’s legit an avengers mini series. There is enough to echo the marvel movies (which is good) but also differences that reflect the comics (even better).
It feels like Uncharted - Avengers edition, and I mean that as a flat out compliment.
Also - Ms. Marvel is a joy of a character. She’s just wonderful and brings a Spider-Man like fun to the game. I thought she would be lame and I was 100% wrong.
Buy this game!
Seeing this is a live service game; this game may change over time. This review is based on launch game
Playable characters at launch are Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow and Ms Marvel (Karmala Khan). There are free character updates post-launch, but you must pay for cosmetics. Free future character updates include Hawkeye (Kate Bishop and Clint Barton), Black Panter, and Spider-man (Sony exclusive)
--Gamplay:
Up to 4 players per mission. Some story missions have AI filled in. AI cpu just do minimal damage in the background most of the time, letting you finish off most enemies. Definitely more fun with friends.
You'll be picking up items and grind for upgrades via skill tree.
Light, heavy, special moves which you can link up for combos. You can also parry/block.
End of the day, more of a button masher than a tacticle fighter. You can power through enemies if you have high stats, good equips
There are skill and challenge points earned via mission objectives.
Main story is very fun to play through, although some plot points feel rushed. Has great set piece moments
Post game War Zone missions are gets repetitive after a while as they story behind those are generic. You'll get bored after a few hours unless you're addicted to unlocks
Missions have you clear out enemies in room, and protect a certain area for certain amount of time, go from one destination to another with some light puzzles. Level design don't integrate well to overall plot, feels like it's just there.
You get different skill trees per character with varying skills and abilities. You do feel a difference as more abilities unlock overtime doing more damage, higher combo potential, and having larger AOE range.
In-game lootboxes come in as item equips for characters. Where you get random loot item, currency, and resources for each lootbox obtained. Equips can be upgraded with in-game currency/resources. Equips boost up your core stats based on character selected.
Equips don't have any visual representation in-game other than color of attack.
In order to get skins and title card for characters you have to use in-game currency. If you don't like the grind, you can pay real world money for in-game currency. Essentially pay-to-unlock. One skin can cost you $10-15. Aside from a few giveaways early on (don't go open your wallet too early), the grind to get for skins is horrible. For example, it takes 14,000 in-game currency to unlock one legndary skin. For playing 15 hours you get half that (assuming story missions wasn't generous on in-game currency).
Daily and weekly challenges that gets you more in-game currency also
There are different in-game vendors which rotate out items you can purchase
There's also a $10 battle pass for a hero card (gives you additional costumes, and cosmetics) for eachpost launch character which is really shady. Even when you purchase the battle pass, you need to unlock everything through grinding...or you can pay $40 to unlock everything for you
--Plot:
It's A-day (Avenger's day). There's a celebration, and the Golden Gate Bridge been attack resulted in Avenger's being blamed and disbanded due to incident. During attack a Terrigen Mist is spread turning people into Inhumans. 5 years later the Avenger's re-assemble and try to take out those behind it.
--Presentation:
Graphics are good. Tons of particle effects and a lot of flashy special attacks. Levels are pretty bland though with similar backdrops. Background music really good and over-the-top. Voice acting is mixed, some are good while others monotone with lazy one-liners. There are tons of glitches in the game on launch PS4: odd texture pop-in (even during cutscenes), random frame rate drops, not able to preview visuals for upgrades, game sometimes not registering you've defeated all enemies in an area etc.
--Conclusion.
Core game is fun until you beat the main story (may be few hours after). After that they get you in the grind fest to unlock skins, where you play the same mission structure to get resources, in-game cash for cosmetics and upgrades. Game wants you to spend money for it's endgame; the amount of hours spent playing vs opening your wallet isn't balanced as all things should be.