Platform:PlayStation 4 | Edition:Standard Edition

Fire up a wild ride across the cosmos with a fresh take on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. In this third-person action-adventure game, you are Star-Lord, and thanks to your bold yet questionable leadership, you have persuaded an oddball crew of unlikely heroes to join you. Some jerk (surely not you) has set off a chain of catastrophic events, and only you can hold the unpredictable Guardians together long enough to fight off total interplanetary meltdown. Use Element Blasters, tag-team beat downs, jet boot-powered dropkicks, nothing’s off-limits. If you think it’s all going to plan, you’re in for a world of surprises, with the consequences of your actions guaranteed to keep the Guardians on their toes. In this original Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy story, you’ll cross paths with powerful new beings and unique takes on iconic characters, all caught in a struggle for the galaxy’s fate. It’s time to show the universe what you’re made of. You got this. Probably.

Pre-Order And Receive A Digital Copy Of The Game's Prequel Comic Star-Lord: Space Rider - Limited quantities, while supplies last.

Pre-order Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy to obtain an early unlock of the Throwback Guardians Outfit Pack. It allows you to instantly receive one outfit for each of the Guardians, which are faithful interpretations of some of their most iconic looks from the comics.

The outfits included in this pack are:

- Team-Lord (Star-Lord)

- Black Vortex (Gamora)

- Thanos Imperative (Drax)

- The Stinger (Rocket)

- Impaler (Groot)

* If you already own the PS4™ version of this game, you can get the PS5™ digital version at no extra cost and you do not need to purchase this product. Owners of a PS4™ disc copy must insert it into the PS5™ every time they want to download or play the PS5™ digital version. PS4™ game disc owners who buy the PS5™ Digital Edition disc-free console will not be able to get the PS5™ version at no extra cost.

2021 MARVEL. Developed by Eidos Montréal. EIDOS, EIDOS MONTRÉAL, SQUARE ENIX and the SQUARE ENIX logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Square Enix group of companies. A free Square Enix Members account is required to redeem the Star-Lord outfits.