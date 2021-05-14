Platform:PlayStation 4

One person is all that stands between humanity and the greatest threat it's ever faced. Relive the Legend of Commander shepard in the highly acclaimed mass Effect Trilogy with the mass Effect legendary Edition. Includes single-player base content and DLC from mass Effect, mass Effect 2, and mass Effect 3, plus Promo weapons, armors, and packs - all remastered and optimized for 4K Ultra HD. More details coming soon.