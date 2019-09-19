- You have clipped this coupon.
Foot Spa/Bath Massager with Heat, Bubbles, and Vibration, Digital Temperature Control, 16 Masssage Rollers with Mini Detachable Massage Points, Soothe and Comfort Feet
|Color
|Green
|Brand
|MaxKare
|Material
|Plastic
|Power Source
|Corded Electric
About this item
- 【Fast Heating & Temperature Maintenance】The heating element of this foot bath massager heats and maintains water at selected temperature (95-118°F) efficiently, without hassle of filling hot water or temperature dropping, offering luxury hot foot soak to keep your feet comfortable
- 【Removable Massage Rollers】Roll feet back and forth on 4 pairs of massage rollers (not motorized) that are dotted with acu-nodes following sole reflexology for deep massage, which can improve your experience and sleeping quality; Adjust intensity and speed by changing the way you roll; Rollers can be removed when necessary
- 【Stylish & Easy-operation】Stylish digital display with indicator lights helps track working settings of the foot spa massager conveniently and visibly; Control and adjust all functions with simple touch of 4 clearly marked buttons, making at-home pedicure easier
- 【Bubbles & Vibration】 Raise foot pampering experience up a notch by jacuzzi-like bubbles (recommended to use with heating function simultaneously) that stroke soles and by rhythmic vibration that effectively comfort your feet; Further de-stress by placing spa materials inside the built-in small box, which can help you better enjoy the foot spa
- 【Safety & Useful】The foot spa machine is powered by 500W with overheat protection, leaving you peace of mind; Inside water marks are the result of function test
Product Description
Our feet bear more burdens than any other body parts in daily life and are easily associated with tireness under pressure from wearing high-heel shoes or standing for long. As we all know, feet are connected with the rest body parts, so foot care is indispensable for full body health. Before going to bed, place your feet inside MaxKare Foot Spa filled with warm water and indulge in its pampering to integrate you body, soul and mind to improving sleeping quality and feeling refreshed for another day. Use this spa massager right at the comfort of your home, without tedious wait and high cost at a massage center.
|Electric Portable Space Heater
|Foot Spa Massager Green
|Foot Spa Bath with Wireless Control
|6 in 1 Foot Spa Bath Massager
|Foot Spa Pedicure Bath
|Foot Spa Massager with Heat Bubbles
|With Heating Function
|3 Heating Modes
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|With Bubble Function
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|With Massage Rollers
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|With Automatic Massage Rollers
|✓
|✓
|With Wireless Control
|✓
|✓
|Use Occasion
|Home, Office, Bathroom
|Home, Office, Bathroom
|Home, Office, Bathroom
|Home, Office, Bathroom
|Home, Office, Bathroom
|Home, Office, Bathroom
Product detailsSize:15.4*13*6.7 Inch | Color:Green
- Package Dimensions : 16.02 x 13.5 x 8.03 inches; 4.32 Pounds
- Item model number : XKAM-SPA18
- UPC : 633696908819
- Manufacturer : MaxKare
- ASIN : B07T4665BN
-
Best Sellers Rank:
#415 in Beauty & Personal Care (See Top 100 in Beauty & Personal Care)
- #1 in Foot Baths & Spas
Customer Reviews:
Customer reviews
Top reviews from the United States
Published on September 19, 2019 by Maggie Silberstein
Published on June 5, 2020 by Savannah
Ok update: i set it to 112 but now it keeps going up to 118 😭😭😭. I had to turn it off and put it back to 112. Definitely super hot. Doesnt drop any less that 3 degrees during the cycle.
Published on May 29, 2020 by Samuel Lee
Published on December 31, 2019 by Vickster
The "spikes" on the foot massager are sharp and pointy and incredibly uncomfortable (not quite stepping on a lego bad but moving that direction). You can't lean back with your feet in the water. The back of the bucket is a sharp straight edge, not smooth curved plastic (which it should be). So between the feeling of the something cutting into my calves and walking on legos... I wouldn't call this a relaxing foot spa. The vibration seems pretty minimal as well.
With the 60 buck price tag, I guess I expected this to not be a lightweight cleaning bucket with a few little spikes and a heating element glued in. Really poorly made. Really bad user experience. Honestly you would be better of buying one of the dry heated vibrating foot massagers.
Top reviews from other countries
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on May 25, 2020
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on July 29, 2020
It is easy to clean and store. Only criticism would be that the start temperature might be high for some people
Reviewed in Germany on August 16, 2020
