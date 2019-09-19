This is the first time I can recall that Amazon reviews have really let me down. Usually they're fairly accurate. I truly don't understand how this device is so well rated. Overall cheaply made. You definitely need to put the water in already warm. The built in heater might help keep it warmer longer, it doesn't warm up room temp water in any reasonable amount of time. For it to be such a small bucket, I really thought the onboard heater would do a better job keeping it warm.



The "spikes" on the foot massager are sharp and pointy and incredibly uncomfortable (not quite stepping on a lego bad but moving that direction). You can't lean back with your feet in the water. The back of the bucket is a sharp straight edge, not smooth curved plastic (which it should be). So between the feeling of the something cutting into my calves and walking on legos... I wouldn't call this a relaxing foot spa. The vibration seems pretty minimal as well.



With the 60 buck price tag, I guess I expected this to not be a lightweight cleaning bucket with a few little spikes and a heating element glued in. Really poorly made. Really bad user experience. Honestly you would be better of buying one of the dry heated vibrating foot massagers.