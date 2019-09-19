Loading recommendations for you

Foot Spa/Bath Massager with Heat, Bubbles, and Vibration, Digital Temperature Control, 16 Masssage Rollers with Mini Detachable Massage Points, Soothe and Comfort Feet

4.4 out of 5 stars 11,243 ratings
#1 Best Seller in Foot Baths & Spas
15.4*13*6.7 Inch
Green
Color Green
Brand MaxKare
Material Plastic
Power Source Corded Electric

About this item

  • 【Fast Heating & Temperature Maintenance】The heating element of this foot bath massager heats and maintains water at selected temperature (95-118°F) efficiently, without hassle of filling hot water or temperature dropping, offering luxury hot foot soak to keep your feet comfortable
  • 【Removable Massage Rollers】Roll feet back and forth on 4 pairs of massage rollers (not motorized) that are dotted with acu-nodes following sole reflexology for deep massage, which can improve your experience and sleeping quality; Adjust intensity and speed by changing the way you roll; Rollers can be removed when necessary
  • 【Stylish & Easy-operation】Stylish digital display with indicator lights helps track working settings of the foot spa massager conveniently and visibly; Control and adjust all functions with simple touch of 4 clearly marked buttons, making at-home pedicure easier
  • 【Bubbles & Vibration】 Raise foot pampering experience up a notch by jacuzzi-like bubbles (recommended to use with heating function simultaneously) that stroke soles and by rhythmic vibration that effectively comfort your feet; Further de-stress by placing spa materials inside the built-in small box, which can help you better enjoy the foot spa
  • 【Safety & Useful】The foot spa machine is powered by 500W with overheat protection, leaving you peace of mind; Inside water marks are the result of function test
    Product Description

    tub foot feet bath spa massage soak pedicure bowls bucket Jets lavender hot comfort hot massage

    Our feet bear more burdens than any other body parts in daily life and are easily associated with tireness under pressure from wearing high-heel shoes or standing for long. As we all know, feet are connected with the rest body parts, so foot care is indispensable for full body health. Before going to bed, place your feet inside MaxKare Foot Spa filled with warm water and indulge in its pampering to integrate you body, soul and mind to improving sleeping quality and feeling refreshed for another day. Use this spa massager right at the comfort of your home, without tedious wait and high cost at a massage center.

    Electric Portable Space Heater Foot Spa Massager Green Foot Spa Bath with Wireless Control 6 in 1 Foot Spa Bath Massager Foot Spa Pedicure Bath Foot Spa Massager with Heat Bubbles
    With Heating Function 3 Heating Modes
    With Bubble Function
    With Massage Rollers
    With Automatic Massage Rollers
    With Wireless Control
    Use Occasion Home, Office, Bathroom Home, Office, Bathroom Home, Office, Bathroom Home, Office, Bathroom Home, Office, Bathroom Home, Office, Bathroom

    Product details

    Size:15.4*13*6.7 Inch  |  Color:Green
    • Package Dimensions : 16.02 x 13.5 x 8.03 inches; 4.32 Pounds
    • Item model number : XKAM-SPA18
    • UPC : 633696908819
    • Manufacturer : MaxKare
    • ASIN : B07T4665BN
    • Customer Reviews:
      4.4 out of 5 stars 11,243 ratings

    Foot Spa/Bath Massager with Heat, Bubbles, and Vibration, Digital Temperature Control, 16 Masssage Rollers with Mini Detachable Massage Points, Soothe and Comfort Feet
    Foot Spa/Bath Massager with Heat Bubbles Vibration 3 in 1 Function, 4 Massaging Rollers Pedicure for Tired Feet Stress Relief Help Sleep Home Use
    5 in 1 Foot Spa/Bath Massager with Tea Tree Oil Foot Soak with Epsom Salt - with Heat, Bubbles and Vibration, Digital Temperature Control - Mini Acupressure Massage Points - Foot Stress Relief Spa
    Conair Foot Pedicure Spa with Soothing Vibration Massage, Lavender/White
    Foot Spa Bath Massager 6 in 1-Heat, Bubbles, Vibration, 4 Motorized Massage Rollers, Frequency Conversion, Time & Temprature Settings, Soothing Tired Feet Relaxation Ergonomics Design for Home Use
    RENPHO Foot Spa Bath Massager, Motorized Massage, Fast Heating, and Powerful Bubble Jets, Automatic Shiatsu Massaging Rollers, Pedicure for Tired Feet, Relieve Feet Muscle Pain
    		See Details
    Customer Rating 4.4 out of 5 stars (11243) 4.4 out of 5 stars (5347) 4.6 out of 5 stars (6612) 4.3 out of 5 stars (16255) 4.3 out of 5 stars (1122) 4.3 out of 5 stars (904)
    Price $59.99 $44.19 $59.95 $24.99 $95.99 $84.99
    Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details
    Sold By HeatingPad-US HeatingPad-US Tip Top Toe Amazon.com HeatingPad-US Renpho Wellness
    Are batteries included? No No No No No No
    Customer Questions & Answers
    See questions and answers

    Customer reviews

    4.4 out of 5 stars
    4.4 out of 5
    11,243 global ratings
    5 star
    		67%
    4 star
    		17%
    3 star
    		8%
    2 star
    		3%
    1 star
    		5%
    Top reviews from the United States

    Maggie Silberstein
    5.0 out of 5 stars heats up fast
    Reviewed in the United States on September 19, 2019
    Size: 15.4*13*6.7 InchColor: GreenVerified Purchase
    Customer image
    5.0 out of 5 stars heats up fast
    Published on September 19, 2019 by Maggie Silberstein
    My husband is always complaining that his feet hurt so we ordered this to see if it would help. IT DOES. it heats up the water super quickly (to 104 degrees F we havnt put it higher than that so i cannot say how high it will go) but we always use it with epsom salt and so far that has not hurt the machine in any way. the massaging balls on the bottom are also nice to rub your feet on while they are in the water. and i like that there is an option to use it with or without the jets. overall very satisfied with our purchase and the beautiful color of the machine is just a bonus!
    Images in this review
    Customer image Customer image
    Customer imageCustomer image
    356 people found this helpful
    Savannah
    5.0 out of 5 stars Omg this spa is lovely! So glad I purchased this!
    Reviewed in the United States on June 5, 2020
    Size: 15.4*13*6.7 InchColor: GreenVerified Purchase
    Customer image
    5.0 out of 5 stars Omg this spa is lovely! So glad I purchased this!
    Published on June 5, 2020 by Savannah
    I'm currently relaxing with my foot spa and let me tell you this! I feel so wonderful y'all with these size 11's. As you can see from my video it bubbles, vibrates, and heats up. Omg the heat feels so smoothing! I love how the temperature cools itself off! I also purchased some citrus detox foot soak which is in the water currently. I was scared to purchase this because so many people were saying it didn't bubble, or vibrate. I finally gave in and I'm so happy with my purchase!
    Images in this review
    Customer image
    Customer image
    323 people found this helpful
    JP
    5.0 out of 5 stars Nice Foot Bath - Keep in mind the "massage rollers" aren't motorized though
    Reviewed in the United States on February 18, 2020
    Size: 15.4*13*6.7 InchColor: GreenVerified Purchase
    269 people found this helpful
    sherman
    5.0 out of 5 stars LOVE IT
    Reviewed in the United States on December 9, 2019
    Size: 15.4*13*6.7 InchColor: GreenVerified Purchase
    239 people found this helpful
    Samuel Lee
    5.0 out of 5 stars I could marry this thing!!
    Reviewed in the United States on May 29, 2020
    Size: 15.4*13*6.7 InchColor: GreenVerified Purchase
    Customer image
    5.0 out of 5 stars I could marry this thing!!
    Published on May 29, 2020 by Samuel Lee
    Ok so this thing feels soooo good. I put faucet water in that was 103 degrees and i set my temperature to 109. So far it's maintaining the temperature perfectly. Itll heat up to 109 and cool down to 103 over and over every 5 minutes. I wish i could make it cool down to 109 and heat up higher. I love burning hot water. I literally only brought this because i wanted something that could stay hot and honestly im in love and impressed. I hate the little rolley things at the bottom. They actually hurt really and make it hard to relax my feet so i wouldnt consider this as a relaxing item. The bubbles arent strong and neither is the vibration. I wanted that salon super bubble splash 😂😂. But its cool. My con: it smells like its burning. I followed the instructions but it smells like burning plastic. I also wish it was deeper. I filled it to max but i kinda dislike my ankles not being submerged.

Ok update: i set it to 112 but now it keeps going up to 118 😭😭😭. I had to turn it off and put it back to 112. Definitely super hot. Doesnt drop any less that 3 degrees during the cycle.

    Ok update: i set it to 112 but now it keeps going up to 118 😭😭😭. I had to turn it off and put it back to 112. Definitely super hot. Doesnt drop any less that 3 degrees during the cycle.
    Images in this review
    Customer image
    Customer image
    229 people found this helpful
    Vickster
    5.0 out of 5 stars Good product
    Reviewed in the United States on December 31, 2019
    Size: 15.4*13*6.7 InchColor: GreenVerified Purchase
    Customer image
    5.0 out of 5 stars Good product
    Published on December 31, 2019 by Vickster
    I just received it as my other died. This is really good! Heats up fast. Not loud. 👍🏻
    Images in this review
    Customer image
    Customer image
    147 people found this helpful
    summer
    4.0 out of 5 stars Heat cold water quickly, but cannot stay in the same temperature for long
    Reviewed in the United States on March 9, 2020
    Size: 15.4*13*6.7 InchColor: GreenVerified Purchase
    115 people found this helpful
    Christie B
    1.0 out of 5 stars Huge let down
    Reviewed in the United States on November 15, 2020
    Size: 15.4*13*6.7 InchColor: GreenVerified Purchase
    25 people found this helpful
    Top reviews from other countries

    David Lewis
    5.0 out of 5 stars bubble foot spa
    Reviewed in the United Kingdom on May 25, 2020
    Size: 15.4*13*6.7 InchColor: GreenVerified Purchase
    Customer image
    5.0 out of 5 stars bubble foot spa
    Reviewed in the United Kingdom on May 25, 2020
    Wellbits a mid price foot spa and everyone gave it a good review, hence I bought one. Read instructions, its only brief. Fill just over the feet with warm water and let the built in heater do the rest. It recommends to switch on the bubble function to help circulate the water temperature. Manual foot rollers and a vibration function too. Overall cheap and cheerful. Pleased with item but no doubt made in China foot Spa......
    Images in this review
    Customer image
    Customer image
    16 people found this helpful
    Ina
    5.0 out of 5 stars 100% recommended
    Reviewed in the United Kingdom on July 29, 2020
    Size: 15.4*13*6.7 InchColor: GreenVerified Purchase
    Customer image
    5.0 out of 5 stars 100% recommended
    Reviewed in the United Kingdom on July 29, 2020
    I absolutely love this foot spa! My husband & I use it everyday and we love it! Our feet are soft and nice now like a baby foot!!!
    Images in this review
    Customer image
    Customer image
    7 people found this helpful
    ViVi
    5.0 out of 5 stars Comfortable Foot Spa
    Reviewed in Canada on July 27, 2020
    Size: 15.4*13*6.7 InchColor: GreenVerified Purchase
    19 people found this helpful
    Chiragp
    5.0 out of 5 stars Good Foot Spa
    Reviewed in the United Kingdom on June 3, 2020
    Size: 15.4*13*6.7 InchColor: GreenVerified PurchaseEarly Reviewer Rewards(What's this?)
    4 people found this helpful
    Philipp
    5.0 out of 5 stars Hilfe gegen Plantarfasziitis
    Reviewed in Germany on August 16, 2020
    Size: 15.4*13*6.7 InchColor: GreenVerified Purchase
    Customer image
    5.0 out of 5 stars Hilfe gegen Plantarfasziitis
    Reviewed in Germany on August 16, 2020
    Seit einigen Monaten leide ich unter einer Plantarfasziitis, was eine ziemlich schmerzhafte Angelegenheit ist. Zwar habe ich schon einen Massageball und einen Fußballer, aber das Fußbad hilft mir wirklich sehr. Es ist einfach zu bedienen und hat integrierte Rollen, was für mich persönlich sehr wichtig ist. Gerade wenn man gut duftende Zusätze hat, ist das Bad wirklich sehr wohltuend. Die Einstellungen, die man vornehmen kann, sind leicht verständlich, daher bekommt das Fußbad eine klare Kaufempfehlung für Menschen, die sich und ihren Füßen gerne etwas Gutes tun.
    Images in this review
    Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image
    Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
    17 people found this helpful
