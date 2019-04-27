- Create your FREE Amazon Business account to save up to 10% with Business-only prices and free shipping. Register today
Other Sellers on Amazon
+ $3.99 shipping
95% positive over last 12 months
& FREE Shipping. Details
96% positive over last 12 months
+ $5.50 shipping
96% positive over last 12 months
The Matrix Trilogy [Blu-ray]
- Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
- Learn more about free returns.
|Additional 4K options
|Edition
|Discs
|
Price
|New from
|Used from
|Watch Instantly with
|Rent
|Buy
Enhance your purchase
|Genre
|Mystery & Suspense/Thrillers, Action & Adventure
|Format
|4K, NTSC, Digital_copy
|Contributor
|Andrew Mason, Monica Bellucci, Barrie M. Osborne, Gloria Foster, Neil Rayment, Adrian Rayment, Jada Pinkett Smith, Nona Gaye, Matt McColm, Erwin Stoff, Bruce Berman, Grant Hill, Collin Chou, Clayton Watson, Lana Wachowski, Hugo Weaving, Lilly Wachowski, Carrie-Anne Moss, Joe Pantoliano, Joel Silver, Keanu Reeves, Harold Perrineau, Laurence Fishburne, Harry Lennix See more
|Language
|English
|Runtime
|2 hours and 18 minutes
Frequently bought together
Special offers and product promotions
From the manufacturer
It took a great deal of vision, foresight and guts to entrust the reins of a huge studio action film to a relatively young and unknown writing/directing team like the Wachowski brothers. But like the prophesying Oracle in his own film, producer Joel Silver knew that The Matrix was something truly special. 'I like to think The Matrix will redefine the action genre — it really is very spectacular.'
The Matrix Trilogy
|
|
|
|
The Matrix was sold to audiences worldwide as a puzzle: WHAT IS THE MATRIX? Like the film’s bemused protagonist, Neo, people were invited to see for themselves.
|
What they saw was a fascinating pastiche of familiar but often-separate genres and milieus.
|
Writers/directors Larry and Andy Wachowski had merged comic book sensibility with classic mythology, kung-fu with cyberpunk and Nietzsche-brand nihilism with Judeo-Christian symbolism; a most unlikely blend of pop culture and pop philosophy that satisfied one’s base craving for action and excitement while also stirring one’s intellect.
Product Description
How does the Digital Code work:
- Go to the website specified on the package insert
- Enter your unique Authorization Code from the package insert.
- Follow the screen prompts to redeem your Digital Copy.
- Once you have redeemed your title, viewing methods will vary based upon the retailer you redeemed with.
Note:
- Download times may vary based on your connection speed
- The quality of your streaming video may vary based on your connection speed
Product details
- Digital Copy Expiration Date : December 31, 2020
- Is Discontinued By Manufacturer : No
- MPAA rating : R (Restricted)
- Product Dimensions : 0.7 x 7.5 x 5.4 inches; 11.68 Ounces
- Item model number : BR717309
- Director : Lilly Wachowski, Lana Wachowski
- Media Format : 4K, NTSC, Digital_copy
- Run time : 2 hours and 18 minutes
- Release date : October 30, 2018
- Actors : Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Laurence Fishburne, Hugo Weaving, Joe Pantoliano
- Producers : Bruce Berman, Barrie M. Osborne, Joel Silver, Andrew Mason, Erwin Stoff
- Studio : WarnerBrothers
- ASIN : B07G2CJP6C
- Country of Origin : USA
- Number of discs : 9
- Best Sellers Rank: #931 in Movies & TV (See Top 100 in Movies & TV)
- #132 in Action & Adventure Blu-ray Discs
- Customer Reviews:
Customer reviews
Reviewed in the United States on April 27, 2019
Reviews with images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
Reviewed in the United States on April 27, 2019
Be warned, this is 2.4 aspect ONLY.
If you enjoy watching 1/3 of your big screen TV give you High Definition black bars then these movies are ok.
This FLAW is the result of improper conversion from DVD and or original material.
Since the original material was shot in 2.4 aspect ratio, then these movies "should" be allowed to zoom or stretch.
What happened is the product of faster easier cheaper.
It is faster easier cheaper to create a conversion that is 1080X1920 (16.9) from 2.4 if the video is ignored and the entire aspect of each frame is converted.
This literally places less computing stress on the CPU and all is done much faster.
The problem is.... instead of the black bar areas having NO VIDEO SIGNAL that appears as black bars, you now have black bars that ARE A VIDEO SIGNAL that is High Definition Black.
Because the entire screen is now filled with video (1/3 black bars) you cannot zoom or stretch the video to fit.
That is, an Improper Conversion.
Where this set really shines is the viewing experience. These movies are very dark with splashes of color occasionally, so the Dolby Vision HDR looks fantastic on my LG OLED TV. Sure, there’s not a huge leap in only sharpness from a good upconverting 4K player/TV setup and standard Blu-ray, but you’ll see a big step up of you have an HDR capable TV. I don’t add any artificial sharpening or processing to any discs though, since that makes the image look fake/overprocessed in my opinion.
The sound is also excellent, with Dolby Atmos available, but annoyingly not the default sound option - so be sure to select it from the title menu. If you have an Atmos capable system, you’ll be rewarded with a soundtrack that indeed is immersive with excellent usage of the overhead and surround channels. On a non-Atmos system you may not notice much of a difference. I’m using the LG SK9Y Atmos soundbar plus the optional surround speakers and it sounds great. I’m sure a multi component Atmos system would sound even better.
Final verdict: if you have a system capable of Dolby Vision HDR and Atmos sound, then I consider this a nice step up in picture/sound quality over a standard Blu-ray.
I’m not so sure about the cropping and colors comments about the transfers. Compared with the original releases, cropping is the same. As for the colours - if you have a UHD player and TV with Dolby Vision, you don’t need to mess with the picture settings. Watched this side by side on my 2018 LG 65” C6 through the Sony X700 player next to the Blu Ray through an old 1080p plasma, and I don’t see any change in the tint or over-saturation. Blacks are fine too, and you can see what’s going on better than the Blu Ray on a plasma which is saying something. Cropping is likely due to just scan which isn’t an issue for me. The sound mix is also excellent.
I do also “own” the 4K Dolby Vision Matrix released through iTunes and even with a gig connection, the physical disc is far superior. Some say that physical media will disappear, but with quality issues, knowing you actually own the movies without being at the whim of Apple and WB as to whether they’ll downgrade, and ISP caps, I’d recommend buying the physical disc. You get a digital copy anyway if you want it. As for the movies - they’re coming up on 20 years old now, but they’re great. Well, maybe not Revolutions compared with the other two.
The packaging is as pictured, all plastic with 3 disc mounts in the spine so you can turn it like a book, and just paper graphic inserts.
All discs played, the movies were quality bluray mastering in 2.40:1 aspect ratio, audio output selectable English 5.1or TrueHD, or multiple languages and subtitles. The discs were a movie each, with extras in 4: 3 format, I don't know what extras are included in the ultimate edition, but in total what's included ran a long time; for example in the The Matrix disc has 300min of extras, plus 5 commentary tracks that will require rewatching the movie 5x. The other discs had as long extras but just 2-3 commentaries.
Top reviews from other countries
Thank you very much
Kathryn
Thanks guys!