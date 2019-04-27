Bought from Amazon UK as it’s cheaper than the US site, including the expedited shipping..

I’m not so sure about the cropping and colors comments about the transfers. Compared with the original releases, cropping is the same. As for the colours - if you have a UHD player and TV with Dolby Vision, you don’t need to mess with the picture settings. Watched this side by side on my 2018 LG 65” C6 through the Sony X700 player next to the Blu Ray through an old 1080p plasma, and I don’t see any change in the tint or over-saturation. Blacks are fine too, and you can see what’s going on better than the Blu Ray on a plasma which is saying something. Cropping is likely due to just scan which isn’t an issue for me. The sound mix is also excellent.

I do also “own” the 4K Dolby Vision Matrix released through iTunes and even with a gig connection, the physical disc is far superior. Some say that physical media will disappear, but with quality issues, knowing you actually own the movies without being at the whim of Apple and WB as to whether they’ll downgrade, and ISP caps, I’d recommend buying the physical disc. You get a digital copy anyway if you want it. As for the movies - they’re coming up on 20 years old now, but they’re great. Well, maybe not Revolutions compared with the other two.