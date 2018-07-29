- Amazon Business: Make the most of your Amazon Business account with exclusive tools and savings. Login now
- NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
- COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered for portable products and power surges covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
- PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
- EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. We will send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product. In some cases, we will replace or repair it.
Elite Gourmet Smokeless Indoor Electric BBQ Grill with Glass Lid Dishwasher Safe, PFOA-Free Nonstick, Adjustable Temperature, Fast Heat Up, Low-Fat Meals Easy to Clean Design, 14", Black
|Brand
|Elite Gourmet
|Material
|Aluminum
|Color
|Black
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|17.2 x 17 x 4.1 inches
|Item Weight
|6 Pounds
- DON’T LET RAIN RUIN YOUR BARBECUES ANYMORE! – Enjoy all the fun of an outdoor BBQ in the comfort of your home with our premium indoor electric grill and prepare the most mouth-watering meals for your family!
- SAVE TIME & GRILL ALL YOUR FAVORITE FOODS AT ONCE! – Now you can throw your steaks, your wife’s veggies, your son’s ribs and your daughter’s salmon on the large 14" grilling surface at once! And thanks to its reliable nonstick coating, you’ll never have to deal with stuck food again! Plus, there’s a removable 120V/1300W thermostat control with 5 adjustable settings up to 450°F.
- ENJOY ALL YOUR LOW-FAT, HEALTHY RECIPES EFFORTLESSLY! – Our reliable indoor grill features a circular heating element that allows it to heat up faster and more evenly, so you can cook everything to perfection! Fat will drip away from your food and cool-touch base and handles will prevent any nasty burns!
- DISHWASHER SAFE PARTS – We know that cleaning your grill can be extremely frustrating, that’s why we’ve made sure that all parts of our electric grill are detachable and dishwasher safe. Now you can spend less time cleaning up and more time enjoying your delicious grilled food!
- 1-YEAR WARRANTY – Designed by BBQ lovers for BBQ lovers, this ergonomic and sturdy indoor grill comes with an EXCLUSIVE 1-YEAR WARRANTY! Included removable parts: Grill base, drip tray, extra large non-stick grill plate, tempered glass lid, thermostat control knob, instruction manual with recipe guide.
From the manufacturer
Elite Gourmet 14" Electric Indoor Grill
Model EMG-980
Enjoy perfectly grilled meats, seafood and veggies any time of year with the Elite Cuisine Indoor Grill.
With a high searing temperature that locks in flavor and an adjustable temperature knob to customize grilling, you’re sure to have delicious results every time.
The PFOA-free nonstick cooking surface allows enough space to grill multiple items at once. It also comes with a large drip pan to collect excess oils and grease.
Large, slightly domed lid allows you to cook and prevent splashing of grease or oils.
Simple to clean: the drip pan is removable and dishwasher safe; grill pan is removable and fully immersible.
Specifications
- Color: Black
- Indicator Lights: Yes
- Adjustable Temperatures: 250-450 degress Fahrenheit
- Dishwasher Safe: Lid, Drip Pan and Grill with Thermostat removed
- Wattage: 1400 Watts 120V - 60Hz
-
|
|
|
|
|
Large, slightly domed lid allows you to cook and prevent splashing of grease or oils.
Check and see if food is done without having to remove the lid.
|
The drip pan is removable and dishwasher safe. Simply slide out, rinse under hot water and place in the top rack of the dishwasher.
|
The convenient dial allows you the ultimate control to adjust the cooking temperature you desire. The indicator light will go on and off to let you know when the grill is hot and ready.
|
Disassembles easily for cleaning; Drip tray, grill plate, and glass lid are dishwasher-safe to make clean up a breeze.
Product description
Here’s The Indoor Grill Mom & Dad Will Love To Use AND Clean!
Looking for an easy, convenient and reliable way to enjoy your favorite grilled steaks or veggies even on cold rainy days? Want to enjoy mouth-watering grilled meat or fish but hate cleaning up for hours?
Introducing The Ultimate Indoor Electric Grill By Elite Gourmet!
Now you can enjoy all of your delicious grilled pork chops, ribs, steaks, chicken wings, vegetables and fish all-year round without having to wait for the sun to shine! Simply plug in your nonstick electric grill and start cooking!
The Most Ergonomic & User-Friendly Indoor Grill For Every Family!
Even if you’re not a grill master, you can easily use our indoor grill and avoid nasty burns and accidents thanks to its heat-resistant base and handles! And the handy glass lid will allow you to check on your food effortlessly!
Plus, the large nonstick grilling surface will help you save time and effort by grilling all of your foods at once!
Faster & Healthier Meals For You & Your Guests!
Like having guests over to try your legendary pork chops or steaks but the grill you already have takes hours to heat up? Our circular heating element will heat up the grilling surface in the blink of an eye, so you can enjoy your meals faster!
Cleanup Is A Breeze!
Unlike other impractical grills, our indoor electric grill features detachable parts that will make cleanup as easy as 1, 2, 3!
Looking For The Perfect Housewarming Gift For Your Loved Ones?
Surprise them with our premium nonstick indoor grill and help them enjoy delicious and low-fat meals every single day of the year!
What Are You Waiting For? Click “Add To Cart” Now & Bring The Fun Of An Outdoor BBQ Into Your Home Kitchen!
We are bought a very very good meat from store and still save a lot of money,
Marinate beef and bacon with Korean sauce in again food zone from King super or Safeway, mushrooms, onions and pepper you also add whatever meat you want.
Cleaning is not too bad need a little bit of work but not to crazy and I always hand cleaning.
It's so much fun cooking with your family and friends in your own place.
By Mike on July 29, 2018
- It does smoke a bit but not a lot, my smoke alarms did not go off. Make sure to spray Pam or put oil on it BEFORE you heat it up, because I put it on once it was heat up and thats when I got a lot of smoke.
- Its also pretty big, I thought it would be smaller but its not something that fits in a cabinet, more like on top of the fridge type of thing.
By Amazon Customer on July 10, 2018
We buy vegetables (enoki mushrooms, onion, and leafy lettuce) and thinly sliced meat (pork belly, beef, etc).
After grilling, we dip the meat in a sesame oil + salt sauce and wrap it in lettuce.
It's easy to clean too. Fill the drip tray with some water before grilling for easy cleaning.
Everything can be put in the dish washer, just not the electrical adapter part.
I have noticed that the grill is hotter closer to the electrical adapter, but it can be worked around.
It was also larger than I expected so I had to find extra space in the kitchen to store it.
All in all, I definitely recommend this grill!
By Jerry Chan on September 30, 2018
By CN on July 28, 2016
