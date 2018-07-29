5.0 out of 5 stars Great Indoor Grill. Couldn't be happier!

By Amazon Customer on July 10, 2018

This indoor grill is pretty awesome. You have to read the instructions before use or else you wont be satisfied with the product. The first day i received it I made burgers and corn on it, and surprisingly for being an indoor grill it gave the corn and burgers the char marks. It heats up quickly and evenly. The temperature is a little tricky at first, but once you keep using it the more you will get used to the heat. Its also very easy to clean, after I made the burgers and corn, all I did was place it at the bottom of my sink, with some dish soap and hot water running on it for a few minutes and then I left it to soak for an hour, because I was being too lazy to clean it that moment, and the grease pratically just slid right off the grill. Overall great purchase.



- It does smoke a bit but not a lot, my smoke alarms did not go off. Make sure to spray Pam or put oil on it BEFORE you heat it up, because I put it on once it was heat up and thats when I got a lot of smoke.

- Its also pretty big, I thought it would be smaller but its not something that fits in a cabinet, more like on top of the fridge type of thing.