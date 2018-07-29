Add to your order

4 Year Kitchen Protection Plan
from Asurion, LLC
10924
$6.99
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered for portable products and power surges covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. We will send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product. In some cases, we will replace or repair it.
Added to Cart
Learn more

Add to your order


from
Added to Cart
& FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
FREE delivery: Monday, June 14 Details
In Stock.
$$36.99 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$36.99
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from Amazon.com
Sold by Amazon.com
Packaging Shows what's inside and can’t be hidden. If this is a gift, consider shipping to a different address.
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Packaging
Shows what's inside and can’t be hidden. If this is a gift, consider shipping to a different address.
Return policy: This item is returnable
In most cases, items shipped from Amazon.com may be returned for a full refund.
Read full return policy
Support: Free Amazon tech support included
What's Tech Support?
In the event your product doesn’t work as expected, or you’d like someone to walk you through set-up, Amazon offers free tech support over the phone on eligible purchases for up to 90 days. Our technicians use the latest authorized manufacturer tools to help you troubleshoot issues.
To access this option, go to Your Orders and choose Get product support.
Elite Gourmet Smokeless I... has been added to your Cart
Include
Add a Protection Plan:
Add to your order

4 Year Kitchen Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(10924)
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered for portable products and power surges covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. We will send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product. In some cases, we will replace or repair it.
Learn more

3 Year Kitchen Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(1791)
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered for portable products and power surges covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. We will send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product. In some cases, we will replace or repair it.
Learn more
See more
FREE delivery: Friday, June 25 Details
Fastest delivery: Tuesday, June 22 Details
Only 1 left in stock - order soon.
New & Used (7) from
$27.89 & FREE Shipping.
Other Sellers on Amazon
$47.25
& FREE Shipping
Sold by: muzzha!
Sold by: muzzha!
(4996 ratings)
89% positive over last 12 months
In Stock.
Shipping rates and Return policy

Elite Gourmet Smokeless Indoor Electric BBQ Grill with Glass Lid Dishwasher Safe, PFOA-Free Nonstick, Adjustable Temperature, Fast Heat Up, Low-Fat Meals Easy to Clean Design, 14", Black

4.6 out of 5 stars 5,709 ratings
Amazon's Choice highlights highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice in Contact Grills by Elite Gourmet
List Price: $39.99 Details
Price: $36.99 & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
You Save: $3.00 (8%)
Available at a lower price from other sellers that may not offer free Prime shipping.
Black
14"

Enhance your purchase

Brand Elite Gourmet
Material Aluminum
Color Black
Item Dimensions LxWxH 17.2 x 17 x 4.1 inches
Item Weight 6 Pounds

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • DON’T LET RAIN RUIN YOUR BARBECUES ANYMORE! – Enjoy all the fun of an outdoor BBQ in the comfort of your home with our premium indoor electric grill and prepare the most mouth-watering meals for your family!
  • SAVE TIME & GRILL ALL YOUR FAVORITE FOODS AT ONCE! – Now you can throw your steaks, your wife’s veggies, your son’s ribs and your daughter’s salmon on the large 14" grilling surface at once! And thanks to its reliable nonstick coating, you’ll never have to deal with stuck food again! Plus, there’s a removable 120V/1300W thermostat control with 5 adjustable settings up to 450°F.
  • ENJOY ALL YOUR LOW-FAT, HEALTHY RECIPES EFFORTLESSLY! – Our reliable indoor grill features a circular heating element that allows it to heat up faster and more evenly, so you can cook everything to perfection! Fat will drip away from your food and cool-touch base and handles will prevent any nasty burns!
  • DISHWASHER SAFE PARTS – We know that cleaning your grill can be extremely frustrating, that’s why we’ve made sure that all parts of our electric grill are detachable and dishwasher safe. Now you can spend less time cleaning up and more time enjoying your delicious grilled food!
  • 1-YEAR WARRANTY – Designed by BBQ lovers for BBQ lovers, this ergonomic and sturdy indoor grill comes with an EXCLUSIVE 1-YEAR WARRANTY! Included removable parts: Grill base, drip tray, extra large non-stick grill plate, tempered glass lid, thermostat control knob, instruction manual with recipe guide.
New & Used (7) from $27.89 & FREE Shipping.

Frequently bought together

  • Elite Gourmet Smokeless Indoor Electric BBQ Grill with Glass Lid Dishwasher Safe, PFOA-Free Nonstick, Adjustable Temperature,
  • +
  • Korean BBQ Kalbi Meat Cutting Scissors Large by SD Queen
  • +
  • HANSA Blue Color 2PCS Stainless Steel Food Ice Tong Baking BBQ Tongs Cooking Utensils with ABS Plastic Handle 9 Inch
Total price:
To see our price, add these items to your cart.
Some of these items ship sooner than the others.
Show details Hide details
Choose items to buy together.

Get instant recommendations

<$25 $25 - $50 $50 - $100 $100 - $200 >$200
& Up & Up & Up & Up
Black Grey White Brown Beige Red Pink Orange Yellow Ivory Green Blue Purple Gold Silver Multi Clear Stainless Steel Chrome Bronze Copper
Clear All
No results available. Please adjust the filters and try again.
No more recommendations. Try adjusting your filters.
$36
Elite Gourmet Smokeless Indoor Electric BBQ Grill with Glass Lid Dishwasher Safe, PFOA-Free Nonstick, Adjustable Temperature, Fast Heat Up, Low-Fat Meals Easy to Clean Design, 14", Black
(5709)
Less like this
$112
Hamilton Beach Durathon Ceramic Griddle Electric with 200 square inch PTFE & PFOA Free Cooking Surface (38519R)
(269)
Less like this
$99
Hamilton Beach 11.6 QT Digital Air Fryer Oven with Rotisserie and Rotating Basket, 8 Pre-Set Functions including Dehydrator, Roaster & Toaster, 1700W, Black (35070)
(136)
Less like this
$84
DASH DMAF355GBAQ02 Deluxe Electric Air Fryer + Oven Cooker with Temperature Control, 3qt, Aqua & DCB001AF Air Fryer Recipe Book for Healthier + Delicious Meals, Snacks & Desserts
Less like this
$99
Dash DMAF360GBAQ02 Aircrisp Pro Air Fryer + Oven Cooker with Digital Display + 8 Presets, Temperature Control, Non Stick Fry Basket, Recipe Guide + Auto Shut Off Feature, 3qt, Aqua
(4337)
Less like this
$99
Dash DFAF455GBAQ01 Deluxe Electric Air Fryer + Oven Cooker with Temperature Control, Non-stick Fry Basket, Recipe Guide + Auto Shut Off Feature, 1700-Watt, 6 Quart, 6 qt, Aqua
(9684)
Less like this
$255
Zojirushi EP-RAC50 Gourmet d'Expert 1350-Watt Electric Skillet & EB-DLC10 Indoor Electric Grill
Less like this
$149
Zojirushi NS-LGC05XB Micom Rice Cooker & Warmer, 3-Cups (uncooked), Stainless Black
(2900)
Less like this
$89
Toshiba Digital Programmable Rice Cooker, Steamer & Warmer, 3 Cups Uncooked Rice with Fuzzy Logic and One-Touch Cooking, 24 Hour Delay Timer and Auto Keep Warm Feature, White
Less like this
$130
Panasonic RA41660 Electric Thermo Pot Water Boiler Dispenser NC-EG3000, Slow-Drip Mode for Coffee, Ideal for Tea, Hot Cocoa, Soups and Baby Food, Four TEM, 3.2 quarts, White
(484)
Less like this
$129
Carey DPC-9SS, Smart Pressure Canner & Cooker, Stainless Steel, 9.5 Quart
(779)
Less like this
$519
Cuckoo CRP-AHSS1009FN 10 Cup Induction Heating Pressure Rice Cooker, 17 Menu Options, Stainless Steel Inner Pot, Made in Korea, White
(49)
Less like this
Page 1 of 5

Special offers and product promotions

  • Amazon Business: Make the most of your Amazon Business account with exclusive tools and savings. Login now
  • Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

From the manufacturer

1
Read more
Read more
grill

Compare with similar items


Elite Gourmet Smokeless Indoor Electric BBQ Grill with Glass Lid Dishwasher Safe, PFOA-Free Nonstick, Adjustable Temperature, Fast Heat Up, Low-Fat Meals Easy to Clean Design, 14", Black
New House Kitchen Electric Smokeless Indoor Grill, Large Non-Stick Cooking Surface, Temperature Control for Smoke-Free BBQing, Dishwasher Safe Removable Water Tray, Portable Kitchen Griddle, Black
Aroma Housewares ASP-137 Grillet 3Qt. 3-in-1 Cool-Touch Electric Indoor Grill Portable, Dishwasher Safe, 3-Quart, White
GOTHAM STEEL Smokeless Grill Indoor Grill Ultra Nonstick Electric Grill â€“ Dishwasher Safe Surface, Temp Control, Metal Utensil Safe, Barbeque Indoors with No Smoke!
Nonstick Electric Indoor Smokeless Grill - Portable BBQ Grills with Recipes, Fast Heating, Adjustable Thermostat, Easy to Clean, 16" x 11" Tabletop Square Grill with Oil Drip Pan
Hamilton Beach Electric Indoor Searing Grill with Viewing Window and Removable Easy-to-Clean Nonstick Plate, 6-Serving, Extra-Large Drip Tray, Stainless Steel (25361)
Customer Rating 4.6 out of 5 stars (5709) 4.4 out of 5 stars (879) 4.6 out of 5 stars (4139) 4.4 out of 5 stars (2712) 4.3 out of 5 stars (1133) 4.5 out of 5 stars (11604)
Price $36.99 $34.99 $29.90 $38.47 $54.99 $55.99
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Emson Tectake Direct Amazon.com
Color Black Black White Brown Black Stainless Steel
Item Dimensions 17.2 x 17 x 4.1 inches 23.5 x 2.2 x 16.3 inches 12.8 x 13.4 x 7.1 inches 17.32 x 14.96 x 3.94 inches 16 x 13 x 3.6 inches 12.4 x 16.73 x 6.81 inches
Item Weight 6.00 lbs 4.00 lbs 4.90 lbs 8.14 lbs
Material Aluminum Aluminum Alloy Steel Stainless Steel Indoor Smokeless Grill Stainless Steel
Compare with similar items

Product description

Color:Black  |  Size:14"

Here’s The Indoor Grill Mom & Dad Will Love To Use AND Clean!

Looking for an easy, convenient and reliable way to enjoy your favorite grilled steaks or veggies even on cold rainy days? Want to enjoy mouth-watering grilled meat or fish but hate cleaning up for hours?
Introducing The Ultimate Indoor Electric Grill By Elite Gourmet!

Now you can enjoy all of your delicious grilled pork chops, ribs, steaks, chicken wings, vegetables and fish all-year round without having to wait for the sun to shine! Simply plug in your nonstick electric grill and start cooking!

The Most Ergonomic & User-Friendly Indoor Grill For Every Family!

Even if you’re not a grill master, you can easily use our indoor grill and avoid nasty burns and accidents thanks to its heat-resistant base and handles! And the handy glass lid will allow you to check on your food effortlessly!

Plus, the large nonstick grilling surface will help you save time and effort by grilling all of your foods at once!

Faster & Healthier Meals For You & Your Guests!

Like having guests over to try your legendary pork chops or steaks but the grill you already have takes hours to heat up? Our circular heating element will heat up the grilling surface in the blink of an eye, so you can enjoy your meals faster!

Cleanup Is A Breeze!

Unlike other impractical grills, our indoor electric grill features detachable parts that will make cleanup as easy as 1, 2, 3!

Looking For The Perfect Housewarming Gift For Your Loved Ones?

Surprise them with our premium nonstick indoor grill and help them enjoy delicious and low-fat meals every single day of the year!

What Are You Waiting For? Click “Add To Cart” Now & Bring The Fun Of An Outdoor BBQ Into Your Home Kitchen!

Product information

Color:Black  |  Size:14"

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here. [PDF ]

Feedback

Would you like to tell us about a lower price?

Product guides and documents

User Manual (PDF)
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.6 out of 5 stars
4.6 out of 5
5,709 global ratings
5 star
78%
4 star
14%
3 star
4%
2 star
1%
1 star
3%
How are ratings calculated?

Top reviews from the United States

Mike
5.0 out of 5 stars Great product.
Reviewed in the United States on July 29, 2018
Color: BlackSize: 14"Verified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Great product.
By Mike on July 29, 2018
It's very nice grill. Good size. I really recommend this product. I buy it in March 2018 and We have been use it every week sine then. We are cooking as a Korean style. Our family love to go to Korean BBQ a lot and we was stop going to the restaurant since we have this grill.
We are bought a very very good meat from store and still save a lot of money,
Marinate beef and bacon with Korean sauce in again food zone from King super or Safeway, mushrooms, onions and pepper you also add whatever meat you want.
Cleaning is not too bad need a little bit of work but not to crazy and I always hand cleaning.
It's so much fun cooking with your family and friends in your own place.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
280 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Great Indoor Grill. Couldn't be happier!
Reviewed in the United States on July 10, 2018
Color: BlackSize: 14"Verified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Great Indoor Grill. Couldn't be happier!
By Amazon Customer on July 10, 2018
This indoor grill is pretty awesome. You have to read the instructions before use or else you wont be satisfied with the product. The first day i received it I made burgers and corn on it, and surprisingly for being an indoor grill it gave the corn and burgers the char marks. It heats up quickly and evenly. The temperature is a little tricky at first, but once you keep using it the more you will get used to the heat. Its also very easy to clean, after I made the burgers and corn, all I did was place it at the bottom of my sink, with some dish soap and hot water running on it for a few minutes and then I left it to soak for an hour, because I was being too lazy to clean it that moment, and the grease pratically just slid right off the grill. Overall great purchase.

- It does smoke a bit but not a lot, my smoke alarms did not go off. Make sure to spray Pam or put oil on it BEFORE you heat it up, because I put it on once it was heat up and thats when I got a lot of smoke.
- Its also pretty big, I thought it would be smaller but its not something that fits in a cabinet, more like on top of the fridge type of thing.
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
171 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Sherry
5.0 out of 5 stars as well as another brand that I was never completely happy with. Almost everything I cooked came out like ...
Reviewed in the United States on January 1, 2018
Color: BlackSize: 14"Verified Purchase
Read more
207 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Jerry Chan
5.0 out of 5 stars Great for Korean BBQ
Reviewed in the United States on September 30, 2018
Color: BlackSize: 14"Verified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Great for Korean BBQ
By Jerry Chan on September 30, 2018
This grill makes it super cheap and easy to do Korean BBQ at home!
We buy vegetables (enoki mushrooms, onion, and leafy lettuce) and thinly sliced meat (pork belly, beef, etc).
After grilling, we dip the meat in a sesame oil + salt sauce and wrap it in lettuce.

It's easy to clean too. Fill the drip tray with some water before grilling for easy cleaning.
Everything can be put in the dish washer, just not the electrical adapter part.

I have noticed that the grill is hotter closer to the electrical adapter, but it can be worked around.
It was also larger than I expected so I had to find extra space in the kitchen to store it.

All in all, I definitely recommend this grill!
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
123 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Princess Buttercup
5.0 out of 5 stars Great little 'grill'.
Reviewed in the United States on July 2, 2017
Color: BlackSize: 14"Verified Purchase
Read more
150 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Lil Mama
5.0 out of 5 stars I love Korean cuisine
Reviewed in the United States on March 25, 2018
Color: BlackSize: 14"Verified Purchase
Read more
77 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
CN
5.0 out of 5 stars Must buy
Reviewed in the United States on July 28, 2016
Color: BlackSize: 14"Verified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Must buy
By CN on July 28, 2016
I love this grill, easy to clean, no smoking. Makes your food taste delicious. I just order 2 more for my Mother and Sister.
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
142 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Amazon Customer
4.0 out of 5 stars Nice size family grill
Reviewed in the United States on October 14, 2016
Color: BlackSize: 14"Verified Purchase
Read more
82 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

ErinE
5.0 out of 5 stars Love it!
Reviewed in Canada on April 3, 2021
Color: Stainless SteelSize: 12"Verified Purchase
Read more
Report abuse
mehrnaz asadollahi
5.0 out of 5 stars Good experience
Reviewed in Canada on February 16, 2021
Color: Stainless SteelSize: 12"Verified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
 Report abuse
Nicole
5.0 out of 5 stars Heats up quick, with little smoke
Reviewed in Canada on February 14, 2021
Color: Stainless SteelSize: 12"Verified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Heats up quick, with little smoke
Reviewed in Canada on February 14, 2021
Amazing table top grill. Heats up quick and cooks meat and veg perfect. There was very little smoke, and super easy to clean. Great lock down date night :)
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
Report abuse
Pages with related products. See and discover other items: gourmet cooking, gourmet grill, electric appliance, electric griddles stovetop, elite glass, skillet grill