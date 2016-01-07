Here are things that you would not perhaps know unless you owned these exact sheets for six months like we have:



They are staying together well, no seams have split, no hanging threads.



They are thin, so they take up very little room in the laundry hamper and in the washer and dryer when balled up.



They are easily air dried on a rack or clothesline due to their thinness.



If one likes the feel of freshly washed, crisp sheets, these are not going to be your favorites; even washed and dried, they are never crisp, stiff, tight, or any of those kinds of words.



If one likes the feeling of soft sheets, silky, smooth, flowing, then these may be your favorites.



They seem colorfast; we bought the gray color and I cannot say they are any dingier or less vibrant than the day we bought them.



These microfiber-style, polyester sheets absolutely show oil stains more than cotton sheets, and it does not wash out. This may be particularly true of the darker colored sheet sets and pillowcases. If one uses body oils (e.g Neutrogena Body Oil), Vaselines, skin creams, hair gels, or eats potato chips in bed, you may not like how these sheets look after a few months. This bedding will have you believing that your spouse has ordered a bucket of KFC and ate it at a pajama party while you were at work; don't worry, your wife isn't having an affair with Col. Sanders...it's just the sheets.



These sheets have not shrunk and still can be easily placed on the bed. Even the fitted Mellanni sheet with elastic corners, unlike my usual cotton shrinky-dink sheets, doesn't snap up into my kisser while I'm making the bed. Thanks, Mellanni!



I hope that was of help to someone considering these sheets. Have a lovely slumber, friends.