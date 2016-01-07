- PURCHASE ANY 2 MELLANNI PRODUCTS AND GET $3 OFF YOUR ENTIRE PURCHASE! Enter code P2PMAXPO at checkout. Here's how (restrictions apply)
Mellanni Bed Sheet Set - Brushed Microfiber 1800 Bedding - Wrinkle, Fade, Stain Resistant - Hypoallergenic - 4 Piece (Queen, White)
- 100% Polyester
- Imported
- FEEL THE DIFFERENCE -Sleep better and wake up each morning feeling refreshed and full of energy. Silky soft, most comfortable and luxurious bed sheets you can find. Best for any room in your house - bedroom, guest room, kids room, RV, vacation home. Great gift idea for men and women, Moms and Dads, Valentine's - Mother's - Father's Day and Christmas.
- Queen Size Luxury 4pc Bed Sheets Set - 1 flat sheet 102"x90", 1 fitted sheet 80"x60", 2 pillowcases 20"x30". Deep pocket fitted sheet with elastic all around (not just the corners, like other sheets). Fits mattresses up to 16"
- EASY CARE -Fade, stain, shrink and wrinkle resistant. Machine wash in cold. Dries quick on tumble dry low. More durable than cotton. Hypoallergenic and resistant to dust mites
- HIGHEST QUALITY BRUSHED MICROFIBER -Made of the highest quality microfiber and workmanship so you know it LASTS! Fabulous selection of colors will make your bedroom look like it belongs in a magazine
- LIFETIME GUARANTEE -Mellanni is a different kind of company that prides itself in providing the absolute best customer service in the industry. If for any reason you decide that this bed sheet set is not for you, send 1 simple email and receive a 100% money-back refund, absolutely no questions asked (in fact, you don't even have to return the set)
Product description
#1 Bed Sheet - Super Silky Soft - HIGHEST QUALITY 100% Brushed Microfiber 1800 Bedding Collections
Wrinkle, Fade, Stain Resistant - Hypoallergenic - Deep Pockets - Luxury Fitted & Flat Sheets, Pillowcases
Best For Bedroom, Guest Room, Childrens Room, RV, Vacation Home, Bed in a Bag Addition - LIFETIME GUARANTEE
Mellanni Fine Linens wraps you in elegance, luxury and comfort. Indulge in silky soft, 100% brushed microfiber carefully crafted in every detail
Here’s What A Few Of Our Raving Fans Are Saying
“Softest Sheets EVER!” “Best sheets I've ever slept on”,“Beats any other product”
Microfiber sheets are breathable, keep moisture, dust mites and other allergens away, hypoallergenic. Comes in Twin, Full, Queen, King and California King.
Perfect bedding sets for adults, kids, toddler, teen girls and boys.
These luxuries bed sheets stay fresh, cool during hot nights and warm in cold nights - leaving you and your family rested and ready for a new day.
Extremely soft and comfortable!
The Best Unconditional Lifetime Guarantee, Included For Free!
Our 100% no questions asked, no hassle money back or replacement guarantee is the best in the business. Order now!
Top customer reviews
They are staying together well, no seams have split, no hanging threads.
They are thin, so they take up very little room in the laundry hamper and in the washer and dryer when balled up.
They are easily air dried on a rack or clothesline due to their thinness.
If one likes the feel of freshly washed, crisp sheets, these are not going to be your favorites; even washed and dried, they are never crisp, stiff, tight, or any of those kinds of words.
If one likes the feeling of soft sheets, silky, smooth, flowing, then these may be your favorites.
They seem colorfast; we bought the gray color and I cannot say they are any dingier or less vibrant than the day we bought them.
These microfiber-style, polyester sheets absolutely show oil stains more than cotton sheets, and it does not wash out. This may be particularly true of the darker colored sheet sets and pillowcases. If one uses body oils (e.g Neutrogena Body Oil), Vaselines, skin creams, hair gels, or eats potato chips in bed, you may not like how these sheets look after a few months. This bedding will have you believing that your spouse has ordered a bucket of KFC and ate it at a pajama party while you were at work; don't worry, your wife isn't having an affair with Col. Sanders...it's just the sheets.
These sheets have not shrunk and still can be easily placed on the bed. Even the fitted Mellanni sheet with elastic corners, unlike my usual cotton shrinky-dink sheets, doesn't snap up into my kisser while I'm making the bed. Thanks, Mellanni!
I hope that was of help to someone considering these sheets. Have a lovely slumber, friends.
EDIT: So Mellanni reached out to me and went out of their way to send me a new sheet set that is the right color. I'm very pleased. Thanks!
The multiple color options was nice as well.
Pros
1. Color Choice
2. Soft, not scratchy
3. Well price
Update: so we have had these sheets for over a year now and they are definitely our favorite set. The microfiber just seems to get softer with every wash. Much better then our other sheets that we have purchased.
Hope this review was helpful, let me know if you have any questions!
I then looked here and found them for such a great deal, I figured why not. The reviews that rave about these sheets are so right! They're soft and comfortable. They don't give that sticky thick feeling. I live in a very humid area and though my apartment gets hot, I never get that post nap or post sleep sweat from these sheets. They have this great ability to just keep me comfy and cool.
These sheets are such a steal with the well made pillow cases! I'll have to add a picture because I didn't think I'd get this kind of detail.
Seriously such a good buy!!