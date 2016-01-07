Facebook Twitter Pinterest
Mellanni Bed Sheet Set - Brushed Microfiber 1800 Bedding - Wrinkle, Fade, Stain Resistant - Hypoallergenic - 4 Piece (Queen, White)

4.5 out of 5 stars 27,890 customer reviews
#1 Best Sellerin Sheet & Pillowcase Sets
Price: $59.99
Sale: $24.70
FREE Shipping on orders over $25
You Save: $35.29 (59%)
buy 2 to get $3.00 off 4 Applicable Promotion(s)
Queen
White
  • 100% Polyester
  • Imported
  • FEEL THE DIFFERENCE -Sleep better and wake up each morning feeling refreshed and full of energy. Silky soft, most comfortable and luxurious bed sheets you can find. Best for any room in your house - bedroom, guest room, kids room, RV, vacation home. Great gift idea for men and women, Moms and Dads, Valentine's - Mother's - Father's Day and Christmas.
  • Queen Size Luxury 4pc Bed Sheets Set - 1 flat sheet 102"x90", 1 fitted sheet 80"x60", 2 pillowcases 20"x30". Deep pocket fitted sheet with elastic all around (not just the corners, like other sheets). Fits mattresses up to 16"
  • EASY CARE -Fade, stain, shrink and wrinkle resistant. Machine wash in cold. Dries quick on tumble dry low. More durable than cotton. Hypoallergenic and resistant to dust mites
  • HIGHEST QUALITY BRUSHED MICROFIBER -Made of the highest quality microfiber and workmanship so you know it LASTS! Fabulous selection of colors will make your bedroom look like it belongs in a magazine
  • LIFETIME GUARANTEE -Mellanni is a different kind of company that prides itself in providing the absolute best customer service in the industry. If for any reason you decide that this bed sheet set is not for you, send 1 simple email and receive a 100% money-back refund, absolutely no questions asked (in fact, you don't even have to return the set)
Find Products for your Bedroom
Selection for all your Bedroom needs, from mattresses and bed frames to sheets, lighting and more. Shop Now
Product description

Size:Queen  |  Color:White

#1 Bed Sheet - Super Silky Soft - HIGHEST QUALITY 100% Brushed Microfiber 1800 Bedding Collections
Wrinkle, Fade, Stain Resistant - Hypoallergenic - Deep Pockets - Luxury Fitted & Flat Sheets, Pillowcases
Best For Bedroom, Guest Room, Childrens Room, RV, Vacation Home, Bed in a Bag Addition - LIFETIME GUARANTEE

Mellanni Fine Linens wraps you in elegance, luxury and comfort. Indulge in silky soft, 100% brushed microfiber carefully crafted in every detail

Here’s What A Few Of Our Raving Fans Are Saying
“Softest Sheets EVER!” “Best sheets I've ever slept on”,“Beats any other product”

Microfiber sheets are breathable, keep moisture, dust mites and other allergens away, hypoallergenic. Comes in Twin, Full, Queen, King and California King.
Perfect bedding sets for adults, kids, toddler, teen girls and boys.

These luxuries bed sheets stay fresh, cool during hot nights and warm in cold nights - leaving you and your family rested and ready for a new day.

Extremely soft and comfortable!

The Best Unconditional Lifetime Guarantee, Included For Free!
Our 100% no questions asked, no hassle money back or replacement guarantee is the best in the business. Order now!

Product information

Size:Queen  |  Color:White

Customer reviews

Top customer reviews

4.0 out of 5 starsThings I discovered in 6 months of using these Mellanni sheets (two sets, two beds).
ByWayneChicagoTOP 100 REVIEWERon January 7, 2016
Size: Queen|Color: Gray|Verified Purchase
Read more
2626 comments| 4,536 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsThe sheets are super soft and cozy
ByChristinaon June 5, 2017
Size: Queen|Color: Striped - Gray / Silver|Verified Purchase
Read more
review image
22 comments| 138 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsSoft, Micro-fiber Sheet, Best in Category. Nothing but the best for my wife
ByThe Fair Criticon June 25, 2016
Size: Queen|Color: Beige|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| 528 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsBest sheets ever
ByMimion May 20, 2017
Size: Queen|Color: White|Verified Purchase
Read more
review image
11 comment| 197 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsMagnificent
Byamberfinaon March 19, 2017
Size: Queen|Color: Quatrefoil Imperial Blue|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| 283 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsVery comfortable!
ByAlisonon September 6, 2017
Size: King|Color: Striped - Gray / Silver|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment|Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsBeautiful Sheets
ByAmazon Customeron June 26, 2017
Size: Queen|Color: Baby Blue|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment|Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsMom wasn't disappointed and in fact
Bylkjacobon June 17, 2017
Size: Queen|Color: Mocha|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| One person found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse

Most recent customer reviews

