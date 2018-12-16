I’m a huge fan of The Office so I hadn’t to purchase this to hang behind my desk at work. I have received sooo many compliments on it. It is expensive for what you get but couldn’t find it anywhere else so worth it to me. It’s printed on regular photo paper. Up close it is fuzzy because it’s an artistic rendition but I personally like that because it makes it feel unique. Right now I have it hanging without a frame but I will probably purchase a frame with some matting to help make the picture look a little larger. I would (and have) recommended this print to friends and coworkers. Just make sure to read the description before you buy so you’re not disappointed when it arrives. I wasn’t disappointed at all but knew what I was getting.