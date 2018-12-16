Michael Scott Motivational Quote Poster - You Miss 100% Of The Shots You Dont Take Wayne Gretzky Quote - 11x14 UNFRAMED Print Office Decor - Great Christmas Gift For Fans Of The Office TV Show
|Price:
|
$14.99
FREE Shipping
Get free shipping
Free 5-8 day shipping within the U.S. when you order $25.00 of eligible items sold or fulfilled by Amazon.
Or get 4-5 business-day shipping on this item for $5.99 . (Prices may vary for AK and HI.)Learn more about free shipping
Return this item for free
★ GREAT GIFT – This unframed handmade print is printed on museum-grade archival paper that will preserve the image for up to 100 YEARS. This poster makes an excellent Christmas gift for fans of The Office who love Michael Scott and want motivational wall art. This wall art will also make a unique gift for any holiday or occasion. The photo of Michael Scott has been artistically re-imagined with a unique painted effect for a creative look. This 11x14 inch print is large enough to impress and won't overwhelm the space.
★ MADE TO LAST – Printed on premium museum-grade Fuji Crystal Archive Paper for a lifetime of enjoyment. This paper preserves the image for generations, unlike other standard papers that fade from light damage in just a few years. Our prints have a semi-matte finish with just a touch of gloss.
★ POSTER ONLY - Search Amazon for a wide variety of 11” x 14” frames to easily find one that best suits your space.
★ SHIPS FLAT in a cardboard mailer for better protection.
★ MADE IN THE USA - All of our prints are proudly designed and printed right here in the USA.
★ CHECK OUT OUR OTHER PRINTS - We sell other prints for fans of The Office. You can collect them all and display your fandom in every room of the house, apartment, or office you're decorating. Simply click on the "WallWorthyPrints" button beneath the product title to view our other prints.
- Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
- Learn more about free returns.
WallWorthyPrints
Are you a Maker?
Apply to join Amazon Handmade
Product specifications
Technical Details
|Production Method
|Each print is handmade in our family owned brick and mortar print shop. Together as husband and wife, we combine premium paper and inks to produce high quality, wall worthy prints.
|Size
|11 x 14 Inch
|Width
|11 inches
|Length
|14 inches
|Color
|Black, White
|Material
|Fine Art Paper
Product details
- Package Dimensions : 14.7 x 12.5 x 0.2 inches; 3.21 Ounces
- Date First Available : November 25, 2018
- ASIN : B07KVNZXFG
-
Best Sellers Rank:
#26 in Handmade Products (See Top 100 in Handmade Products)
- #1 in Handmade Posters
- #89 in Posters & Prints
- Customer Reviews: