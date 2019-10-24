Add to your order

4 Year Laptop Accident Protection Plan
from Asurion, LLC
1174
$129.99
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
  • EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. If we can’t repair it, we’ll send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product or replace it.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 – 13.5" Touch-Screen – Intel Core i5 - 8GB Memory - 128GB Solid State Drive (Latest Model) – Platinum with Alcantara

4.5 out of 5 stars 1,582 ratings
Amazon's Choice highlights highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice in Traditional Laptop Computers by Microsoft
List Price: $999.00
Price: $799.00
You Save: $200.00 (20%)
13.5"
Platinum
8GB Ram, 128GB

Enhance your purchase

Brand Microsoft
Operating System Windows 10 Home
CPU Manufacturer Intel
Screen Size 13.5 Inches
Computer Memory Size 8 GB

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Clean, elegant design — Thin and light, starting at just 2.79 pounds, Surface Laptop 3 is easy to carry
  • Choose from rich tone-on-tone color combinations: New Sandstone, plus Matte Black, Cobalt Blue, and Platinum
  • Improved speed and performance to do what you want, with the latest processors – Surface Laptop 3 is up to two times faster than surface Laptop 2
  • More ways to connect, with USB-C and USB-A ports for connecting to displays, docking stations and more, as well as accessory charging
  • All-day power on the go, with up to 11.5 hours of battery life, plus standby time when you’re away. Go from empty to a full battery with fast charging - up to 80% in about 1 hour
Compare with other notebook computers

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 – 13.5" Touch-Screen – Intel Core i5 - 8GB Memory - 128GB Solid State Drive (Latest Model) – Platinum with Alcantara
This ItemMicrosoft Surface Laptop 3 – 13.5" Touch-Screen – Intel Core i5 - 8GB Memory - 128GB Solid State Drive (Latest Model) – Platinum with Alcantara
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 – 13.5" Touch-Screen – Intel Core i5 - 8GB Memory - 256GB Solid State Drive – Matte Black
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 – 13.5" Touch-Screen – Intel Core i5 - 8GB Memory - 256GB Solid State Drive – Matte Black
Microsoft  Surface Laptop 2 (Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB) - Platinum
Microsoft  Surface Laptop 2 (Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB) - Platinum
MICROSOFT Surface Laptop 3 - 15" - CORE I5 1035G7 - 8 GB RAM - 128 GB SSD
MICROSOFT Surface Laptop 3 - 15" - CORE I5 1035G7 - 8 GB RAM - 128 GB SSD
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 – 13.5" Touch-Screen – Intel Core i7 - 16GB Memory - 256GB Solid State Drive – Platinum with Alcantara
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 – 13.5" Touch-Screen – Intel Core i7 - 16GB Memory - 256GB Solid State Drive – Platinum with Alcantara
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5 Inch Touch-Screen 256GB SSD i5 8GB with Windows 10 Pro (WiFi, 1.2GHz Quad-Core i5) Black (Metal) PKU-00022
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5 Inch Touch-Screen 256GB SSD i5 8GB with Windows 10 Pro (WiFi, 1.2GHz Quad-Core i5) Black (Metal) PKU-00022
Rating
4.5 out of 5 stars1,582
4.5 out of 5 stars1,582
4.4 out of 5 stars530
4.5 out of 5 stars26
4.5 out of 5 stars1,582
4.1 out of 5 stars7
Price$799.00$874.99$719.00$1,082.89$1,229.00$909.99
brandMicrosoftMicrosoftMicrosoftMicrosoftMicrosoftMicrosoft
model nameSurface LaptopSurface LaptopLQL-00001Intel Iris Plus GraphicsSurface LaptopSurface Laptop 3
cpu manufacturerIntelIntelIntelIntelIntelIntel
GPU manufacturerIntelIntelIntelIntelIntelIntel
human interface inputtouch screentouch screentouch screentouch screentouch screenkeyboard

Special offers and product promotions

Climate Pledge Friendly

Climate Pledge Friendly

We’ve made it easier to discover products with sustainability certifications, as part of our commitment to help preserve the natural world. Time is fleeting. Learn more

PRODUCT CERTIFICATION (1)

EPEAT
EPEAT products are assessed against criteria including energy use and have a reduced sustainability impact across their lifecycle.
GOLD

EPEAT addresses the sustainability impacts of electronic products. An EPEAT registered product must meet required criteria and can meet optional criteria. The criteria depend on the type of product and can include energy efficiency, reduction of fluorinated greenhouse gases (F-Gases), and end of life management. Products meeting 50% - 75% optional criteria are “Silver” and those meeting more than 75% are “Gold”.

Learn more about this certification

From the manufacturer

surface go 2 laptop 3 pro x pro 7 book 3
Surface Go 2 Surface Laptop 3 Surface Pro X Surface Pro 7 Surface Book 3
PixelSense Display 10.5" Touchscreen with pen input 13.5” Touchscreen with pen input4,5 15” Touchscreen with pen input 13” Touchscreen with pen input 12.3” Touchscreen with pen input 13.5”* Touchscreen with pen input* 15”* Touchscreen with pen input* *Pen sold separately
Colors Platinum 13.5” Platinum Cobalt Blue Matte Black Sandstone 15” Platinum Matte Black Matte Black Platinum, Matte Black Platinum
Processor Intel Pentium Intel Core M (8th Gen) 13.5” 10th Gen Intel Core i7 and i5 Microsoft SQ1 10th Gen Intel Core i7, i5 and i3 13.5” Intel Core M i7 and i5 (10th Gen) 15” Intel Core M i7 (10th Gen)
Memory 8GB 4GB 32GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 8GB 4GB 8GB (13.5” only) 16GB 32GB
Storage 128GB SSD 64GB 1TB SSD 512GB SSD 256GB SSD 128GB SSD 512GB SSD 256GB SSD 128GB SSD 1TB SSD 512GB SSD 256GB SSD 128GB SSD 256GB SSD 512GB SSD 1TB SSD 2TB SSD (15” only)
Graphics Intel HD Graphics 615 13.5” Intel Iris Plus Graphics 15” AMD Radeon RX Vega 11 Graphics Microsoft Surface Edition AMD Radeon Vega 9 Graphics Microsoft Surface Edition Microsoft SQ1 Adreno 685 GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics (i7, i5) Intel UHD Graphics (i3) 13.5” Intel Iris Plus Graphics (i5) NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 (i7). 15” NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660Ti
Operating System (OS) Windows 10 Home in S Mode Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Home
Battery Life Up to 10 hours Up to 11.5 hours Up to 13 hours Up to 10.5 hours Up to 17.5 hours

Compare with similar items


Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 – 13.5" Touch-Screen – Intel Core i5 - 8GB Memory - 128GB Solid State Drive (Latest Model) – Platinum with Alcantara
Acer Swift 3 Thin & Light Laptop, 14" Full HD IPS, AMD Ryzen 7 4700U Octa-Core with Radeon Graphics, 8GB LPDDR4, 512GB NVMe SSD, Wi-Fi 6, Backlit KB, Fingerprint Reader, Alexa Built-in, SF314-42-R9YN
2020 Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) - Gold
Acer Aspire 5 A515-55-56VK, 15.6" Full HD IPS Display, 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1, 8GB DDR4, 256GB NVMe SSD, Intel Wireless WiFi 6 AX201, Fingerprint Reader, Backlit Keyboard, Windows 10 Home
HP Pavilion 15 Laptop, 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 Processor, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD Storage, Full HD IPS Micro-Edge Display, Windows 10 Pro, Compact Design, Long Battery Life (15-eg0021nr, 2020)
Customer Rating 4.5 out of 5 stars (1582) 4.6 out of 5 stars (1974) 4.8 out of 5 stars (4486) 4.6 out of 5 stars (1429) 4.5 out of 5 stars (977)
Price $799.00 $679.99 $899.00 $549.99 $899.99
Sold By Beach Camera Same Day Shipping Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com
Computer Memory Size 8 GB 8 GB 8 GB 8 GB 16 GB
CPU Model Manufacturer Intel AMD Apple Intel Intel
CPU Speed 1.2 GHz 4.1 GHz 3.1 GHz 3.6 GHz 4.7 GHz
Screen Size 13.5 inches 14 inches 13.3 inches 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Hard Disk Size 128 GB 256 GB
Item Dimensions 13.5 x 2 x 10 inches 12.73 x 8.62 x 0.63 inches 11.97 x 0.63 x 8.36 inches 14.31 x 9.86 x 0.71 inches 14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches
Item Weight 3.40 lbs 2.65 lbs 2.80 lbs 3.97 lbs 3.86 lbs
Operating System Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Home Mac OS Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Pro
Processor Count 4 8 8 4 4
RAM Type Unknown DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 SDRAM
Compare with similar items

Product description

Capacity:13.5"  |  Color:Platinum  |  Configuration:8GB Ram, 128GB

Make a powerful statement and fuel your ideas with New Surface Laptop 3. Sleek and light, with improved speed, performance and typing comfort, it travels with ease and makes every day more productive. Now in a choice of two sizes, two elegant keyboard finishes, and New colors to match your style.

Product information

Capacity:13.5"  |  Color:Platinum  |  Configuration:8GB Ram, 128GB

Technical Details

Summary
Other Technical Details

Additional Information

Warranty & Support

Amazon.com Return Policy:You may return any new computer purchased from Amazon.com that is "dead on arrival," arrives in damaged condition, or is still in unopened boxes, for a full refund within 30 days of purchase. Amazon.com reserves the right to test "dead on arrival" returns and impose a customer fee equal to 15 percent of the product sales price if the customer misrepresents the condition of the product. Any returned computer that is damaged through customer misuse, is missing parts, or is in unsellable condition due to customer tampering will result in the customer being charged a higher restocking fee based on the condition of the product. Amazon.com will not accept returns of any desktop or notebook computer more than 30 days after you receive the shipment. New, used, and refurbished products purchased from Marketplace vendors are subject to the returns policy of the individual vendor.
Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

4.5 out of 5 stars
4.5 out of 5
1,582 global ratings
5 star
80%
4 star
9%
3 star
3%
2 star
2%
1 star
6%
Top reviews from the United States

Nickolas
2.0 out of 5 stars Warning. "25" percent failure rate in 2 years for microsoft brand laptops.
Reviewed in the United States on October 24, 2019
Capacity: 13.5"Color: Cobalt BlueConfiguration: 8GB Ram, 256GBVerified Purchase
Haurjie
5.0 out of 5 stars So far so good
Reviewed in the United States on October 27, 2019
Capacity: 13.5"Color: Matte BlackConfiguration: 8GB Ram, 256GBVerified Purchase
I got the matte black lowest configuration 13.5" for productivity purposes only. No gaming. I do plan on uploading a review video on my tech YouTube channel in case anyone is curious to know my user experience. But as the title says, so far so good, no issues. I will give it more time and will adjust my rating on this product accordingly if anything changes. The only thing that bothers me which also seems to be a common complaint regarding all surface products is the random adaptive brightness that you can't turn off. I've browsed many forums and other sources for solutions, people going as far as editing the registry... you should not have to jump through that many loops to toggle this display feature. Microsoft, PLEASE GIVE US THE ONE UPDATE THAT ALLOWS US TO DO THAT. Other than that, I do like everything else about the Surface Laptop. Because I can't give half a star, I'm going to give 5/5 hoping Microsoft can just fix this one issue.
N/A
5.0 out of 5 stars Quality product.
Reviewed in the United States on October 28, 2019
Capacity: 13.5"Color: Matte BlackConfiguration: 16GB Ram, 1TBVerified Purchase
JEL
5.0 out of 5 stars Great Laptop on the go
Reviewed in the United States on November 2, 2019
Capacity: 13.5"Color: Matte BlackConfiguration: 16GB Ram, 256GBVerified Purchase
Chase Kanipe
5.0 out of 5 stars Best build quality on the market
Reviewed in the United States on October 30, 2019
Capacity: 15"Color: Matte BlackConfiguration: 16GB Ram, 256GBVerified Purchase
Kate
4.0 out of 5 stars Restarting all the time
Reviewed in the United States on December 13, 2019
Capacity: 15"Color: PlatinumConfiguration: 16GB Ram, 512GBVerified Purchase
A Jones
1.0 out of 5 stars Faulty Laptop - Thin Blue vertical line on screen that cant be removed
Reviewed in the United States on March 8, 2020
Capacity: 15"Color: Matte BlackConfiguration: 16GB Ram, 512GBVerified Purchase
Customer image
1.0 out of 5 stars Faulty Laptop - Thin Blue vertical line on screen that cant be removed
By A Jones on March 8, 2020
Buying this laptop was a bad mistake. I bought it in Jan and did not open it until late Feb / early march, I now realise that not opening it and checking the computer as soon as I received it was a huge mistake. When I did open it about 4 weeks later I realised it was faulty and now I'm stuck with the laptop as the refund option has disappeared from my Amazon purchase history.

Upon turning on the laptop I noticed a thin blue vertical line on the left of the screen. I tried to find a solution on Google only to discover that the likely culprit is a hardware issue either with the display or graphics card. Today I logged into my Amazon account only to realise that the "return/refund" button is no longer there, so I am stuck with a new laptop that has a blue line down the screen. I tried to do a screen capture to show the blue line but the line does not appear in the screen capture, so this to me indicates that its the LED itself which is faulty. I have never heard of or seen this before. I decided to take some picture with my phone, here you will see the line, it looks black in the photos but its actually blue.

Amazon or seller please help as I need this laptop replaced or refunded.
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
Xen Tsiu
2.0 out of 5 stars Mice plugged into USB C hubs are buggy
Reviewed in the United States on December 6, 2019
Capacity: 13.5"Color: Matte BlackConfiguration: 8GB Ram, 256GBVerified Purchase
Top reviews from other countries

Amazon Customer
2.0 out of 5 stars Not very reliable, seems to have SSD issues
Reviewed in Canada on February 27, 2020
Capacity: 13.5"Color: Matte BlackConfiguration: 16GB Ram, 256GBVerified Purchase
Read more
S. Yule
2.0 out of 5 stars Defective product: Returning was a huge inconvenience.
Reviewed in Canada on September 7, 2020
Capacity: 13.5"Color: SandstoneConfiguration: 8GB Ram, 256GBVerified Purchase
EricaP
1.0 out of 5 stars DO NOT BUY
Reviewed in Canada on June 7, 2020
Capacity: 15"Color: PlatinumConfiguration: 8GB Ram, 128GBVerified Purchase
Kévin
5.0 out of 5 stars Great job Microsoft
Reviewed in Canada on April 11, 2020
Capacity: 13.5"Color: Matte BlackConfiguration: 8GB Ram, 256GBVerified Purchase
Corina Nagy
2.0 out of 5 stars Not up to par with a Mac
Reviewed in Canada on December 22, 2019
Capacity: 13.5"Color: SandstoneConfiguration: 16GB Ram, 256GBVerified Purchase
What other items do customers buy after viewing this item?

