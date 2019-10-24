|Standing screen display size
|13.5 Inches
|Screen Resolution
|2256 x 1504
|Processor
|1.2 GHz apple_ci5
|RAM
|8 GB LPDDR4
|Hard Drive
|128 GB flash memory solid state
|Graphics Coprocessor
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics
|Chipset Brand
|Intel
|Card Description
|Integrated
|Number of USB 3.0 Ports
|2
|Average Battery Life (in hours)
|11.5 Hours
- Amazon Business: Make the most of your Amazon Business account with exclusive tools and savings. Login now
- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account