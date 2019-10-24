**UPDATE** I will never purchase anything like this through amazon again! I was sent a defective item and I had to repackage the laptop, send it back via UPS which I don’t have any local to me, and they were unable to send me a new laptop because they were out of stock.

So in the end I did all the leg work and ended up with nothing, not even a replacement laptop!



I ordered my Surface laptop through amazon because my payments were not accepted on the Microsoft store website.



THE GOOD: I received my laptop 2 days later. I was happy with the operation, setup and the aesthetics of the laptop. The touchscreen is very responsive.



THE BAD: After I got the laptop all set up and charged it for a few hours, I unplugged the AC adapter and the screen went black. It would not turn on, so I plugged it back in and it worked. Unplugged it again and the screen went black. Plugged it back in and started investigating online to see what the problem could be. Found out that this is a common problem with many laptops but usually after some usage not right out of the box. So I tried to find customer service contacts for Microsoft and couldn’t find any contact information. The only way to get in touch with a live person is to go through the virtual assistant and get the magic combination of words typed in so that they give you the option of speaking to a representative.

Then after going through troubleshooting we determined that the laptop was no good and we needed to do an exchange.



I am not impressed with the customer service. I have to ship the laptop to Microsoft and upon receiving it they will send me a new “unsealed” (???) laptop which will take 6-8 business days!!! This is a ridiculously long time to wait with no compensation.