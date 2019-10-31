- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
4 Year Housewares Protection Planfrom Asurion, LLC
- NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
- COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered for portable products and power surges covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
- PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
- EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. We will send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product. In some cases, we will replace or repair it.
Miro NR07G humidifier - Completely Washable Modular Humidifier, Easy to Clean, Easy to Use, Large Room - Cool Mist, Sanitary, Top-Fill Ultrasonic Humidifier with Whisper Quiet and Powerful Output
|Price:
|
&
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
|Color
|Grey
|Brand
|Miro
|Capacity
|1 Gallons
|Floor Area
|600 Square Feet
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Sanitary washable design. Volcano Cap, Tea-Kettle Cap with noise muffler included.
- Miro's most powerful, and most DURABLE ultrasonic mist-maker yet. Capacity: 8hr. continuous operation at max-power. 24hr+ at min power. 600 sq. ft. max coverage.
- Refill the 1 gal.(4 liters) bowl without stopping operation
- Elegant and modern design blending with any circumstances
- Universal (220v-110v) to 26v DC Electrical Adapter. USA 2-prong plug, UL Certified.
Customer ratings by feature
Frequently bought together
Special offers and product promotions
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
Product Description
Completely Washable MIRO NR07G Humidifier - Simple and Elegant design
MIRO Humidifier is completely waterproof. All humidifiers need to be washed, but nothing comes close to the easy cleaning that you get with this machine. The floating, waterproof design is what makes it possible.
When it’s time to wash the unit, it comes apart in 1-motion. Every surface is visible and washable. There are no pumps, no wet filters to change.
If you have a dirty humidifier, you could be literally spraying contaminated water into the air, and then you’re breathing that into your lungs. With this machine, you don’t need any special tools, or harsh chemicals to know that it is sanitary after you wash it. It’s as easy as doing the dishes.
MIRO Humidifier Features and Benefits
|
|
|
|
|
Wash every corner touching water
MIRO Humidifier opens in one motion and every corner and surface contacting water is visible, reachable, and washable.
|
Simple, modern and elegant design
MIRO Humidifier has simple, modern and elegant design. It's eye-catching but blends in almost any decor or ambiance. It can work as a perfect objét.
|
Top -fill design and huge water-tank
MIRO Humidifier has an open top and easy top filling is possible without interrupting operation. No more hassle with bulky upside down water tank. MIRO Humidifier has a 4 liter huge water tank and it runs through the night.
|
Extremely quiet operation
MIRO Humidifier runs very quietly and nearly silent operation lets you and your family sleep comfortably. With the noise muffler applied, MIRO humidifier is as quiet as a quite recording room.
|
|
|
|
|
Powerful humidity output
MIRO's aerodynamic patented design makes powerful humidification possible. It puts out upto 500cc of water into the air and it covers pretty must most size of single room.
|
Huge watertank
MIRO Humidifier comes with a huge water tank. 4 liter water tank runs through the night so that you don't need to refill water in the middle of the night.
|
Automatic shut-off
MIRO Humidifier shuts off automatically when water is running out. There is a water sensor on the mist-maker engine. When the unit doesn't float, the humidifier stops.
|
BPA-free, food grade plastic
MIRO Humidifier is made of BPA-free food grade plastic, which makes our humidifiers sanitary and safe. Since it's made out of BPA -free ABS plastic, we don't recommend to use any aroma oils with our humidifiers.
MIRO Humidifier is Different!
We see things in different lights! MIRO Humidifier, sanitary and safe humidifier for you and your family!
Compare with similar items
Customer reviews
Customer images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
That said, there is one thing this humidifier doesn't do, and that's turn on and off based on the relative humidity. Thankfully, due to the design of the controller, that's something you can add if you want it. Since this humidifier is always on after you dial up the output (at least until it runs out of water,) you can control it with a smart outlet.
I wanted mine to be integrated with my other Apple Homekit products, so I purchased an iHome smart outlet and an Elgato Eve temprature/humidity/air quality sensor. A little bit of automation work to set my ranges in the iHome app and my humidifier turns on and off automatically or when I ask Siri.
For a simpler and cheaper solution, you can also purchase a "humidity controller" (search amazon and you'll find bunches) which is an outlet or power strip with a built-in humidity sensor and configurable range. No smart home integration, but works perfectly.
My only other tip is that using de-ionized water really does help for keeping the mineral dust down. But who wants to buy multiple gallons of de-ionized water at the store every week? Thankfully "de-ionized" just means very thoroughly filtered, and a ZeroWater filtered pitcher makes refilling this humidifier pretty easy. Don't bother with other water filters, as the vast majority (including big names like Brita) don't produce de-ionized water and will only eliminate some of the minerals that will be vaporized. I've had zero dust issues since switching to using de-ionized water.
I went down the rabbit hole of humidifiers and was really concerned about the cleanliness of them. I had used the tank style that can be purchased at all stores, but I’d gag at the mold that would build up in the bottom tray and swishing some soapy water around a tank never really got them clean. I didn’t think inhaling mold was worth it. Plus it seemed counterintuitive to my allergy problems I was trying to alleviate.
This thing is awesome. It looks really clean, modern and simple. It’s ridiculously easy to clean and takes only a couple minutes. I clean it every 3-4 days and it literally takes a couple minutes, I fill it back up and it’s ready to go. Even with cleaning it every few days, there is still a mold buildup on the inner pieces which makes me so, so thankful that I’m able to clean each and every part.
It’s incredibly quiet even without the quiet cone piece on it. It’s easily adjusted. It’s super easy to add water to it - traditional tank units always drip a ton of water when you remove them to refill - I just use a pitcher and can add whenever I need it mess free.
The only thing I don’t like is the green light on the control knob. I understand the purpose of it, but I prefer for my bedroom to be as dark as possible. I put a piece of electrical tape over it and quickly solved my problem.
I have to admit, those 30 seconds of working steam made it look like it would be a good product.
Pros
1. Easy to clean
2. Simple and modern design
Cons.
1. refilling the tank is bothersome.
2. a little bit large.
3. it may be little hard to understand how to assemble
I bought this humidifier only for this reason. I can disassemble every part and clean with dish scrub sponge just like I do the dishes. I clean this every 3 days. The electric part can be plugged off safely.
Almost every other humidifier has a weird tank structure and it is hard to clean. (I tried two different humidifiers and threw them away last winter.) They claimed that we can clean the tank with vinegar or something, but if you are using hard water, then there will be always some reddish water left-over. You cannot clean without rubbing it.
A notable thing is a part producing vapor is floating on the tank. I think this structure minimizes the contact to water, so it does not leave the reddish water mark.
Published on November 12, 2018 by Amazon Customer
Pros
1. Easy to clean
2. Simple and modern design
Cons.
1. refilling the tank is bothersome.
2. a little bit large.
3. it may be little hard to understand how to assemble
I bought this humidifier only for this reason. I can disassemble every part and clean with dish scrub sponge just like I do the dishes. I clean this every 3 days. The electric part can be plugged off safely.
Almost every other humidifier has a weird tank structure and it is hard to clean. (I tried two different humidifiers and threw them away last winter.) They claimed that we can clean the tank with vinegar or something, but if you are using hard water, then there will be always some reddish water left-over. You cannot clean without rubbing it.
A notable thing is a part producing vapor is floating on the tank. I think this structure minimizes the contact to water, so it does not leave the reddish water mark.
by the way seller: I'm still interested in this type of humidifier but I want a new unit with the manual. If I reorder this can you make that happen?
Top reviews from other countries
No filters to clean. Everything comes apart. Clean with soap and water.
Humidifiers need daily cleaning. Very easy. Less than 15 minutes
Whisper quiet even on high. I have in bedroom.