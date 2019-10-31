I've purchased multiple humidifiers in search of the "perfect" one, and up until this guy I was always left disappointed. Other humidifiers were impossible to clean (and got gross quick), didn't output enough moisture, were a pain to keep refilled, were noisy, or fell short in some other way. This model is so great I'm buying a second (my sq. footage and the dryness of the air necessitate it for every humidifier I've used.)



That said, there is one thing this humidifier doesn't do, and that's turn on and off based on the relative humidity. Thankfully, due to the design of the controller, that's something you can add if you want it. Since this humidifier is always on after you dial up the output (at least until it runs out of water,) you can control it with a smart outlet.



I wanted mine to be integrated with my other Apple Homekit products, so I purchased an iHome smart outlet and an Elgato Eve temprature/humidity/air quality sensor. A little bit of automation work to set my ranges in the iHome app and my humidifier turns on and off automatically or when I ask Siri.



For a simpler and cheaper solution, you can also purchase a "humidity controller" (search amazon and you'll find bunches) which is an outlet or power strip with a built-in humidity sensor and configurable range. No smart home integration, but works perfectly.



My only other tip is that using de-ionized water really does help for keeping the mineral dust down. But who wants to buy multiple gallons of de-ionized water at the store every week? Thankfully "de-ionized" just means very thoroughly filtered, and a ZeroWater filtered pitcher makes refilling this humidifier pretty easy. Don't bother with other water filters, as the vast majority (including big names like Brita) don't produce de-ionized water and will only eliminate some of the minerals that will be vaporized. I've had zero dust issues since switching to using de-ionized water.