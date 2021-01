I've only watched the first episode so far, so I don't know if the whole show sucks or just this episode.



If you couldn't tell from the super-subtle title, the first episode follows a young woman in New York City who is bad at dating, but is friends with her doorman. And whatever weird friendship they have going on is just ... strange.



They never really chat or laugh or anything, at least not in the first half of the show. All we experience of their relationship is the doorman criticizing the men Maggie (main character) chooses to date. Of all the people coming and going in the building, he seems to have a particular interest in this one girl and who she happens to be dating at the time. I think it's supposed to be cute, but no. Just no. If I had a doorman who took a particular interest in my dating habits, I would move.



Beyond the creepy relationship those characters have going on, the show is just poorly written. The actors do their best to infuse some real life into it, but the words just don't sound like anything an actual human would say. I'll give an example. Maggie, is in labor at one point. Here's an exchange between her and the nurse. Keep in mind she's visibly exhausted and in pain from the labor:



Nurse: Daddy joining us tonight?

Maggie: My dad? No. Why?

Nurse: No, I mean the baby's daddy.

Maggie: Oh, right. I forgot there was a baby.



What?



Maggie then goes on to tell the nurse that she's not in a relationship with the father and he's out of town so he won't be there anyway. The nurse says she prefers it that way because a lot of men faint in the delivery room. What nurse says it's better that the father isn't there? Good lord. It's not just this scene. The entire episode is like that.



I'm at least going to watch the second episode because I like Dev Patel and Catherine Keener, but if that's similar to this one (I have a hunch it will be), I'm going to call it quits.



Update in response to comments:



I watched the second one. It didn't get better. The acting elevates it from below par to mediocre, but it's still nothing to get excited over.



Here’s the thing. I understand that there are stories about dragons and wizards and what not, but they’re believable in their own context. Good writers build a world and then make sure the story makes sense in that world. This story did not make sense in its world. Saying you should forgive bad plot lines and ridiculous dialogue because “it’s just a show” is nonsense to me.