  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use are covered from day one. Malfunctions are covered after the manufacturer’s warranty.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online at www.Asurion.com/Amazon or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. We will send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product. In some cases, we will replace or repair it.
  • EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts are available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • MORE DETAILS: Additional information about this protection plan is available within the “Product guides and documents” section. Simply click “User Guide” for more info. Asurion will also email your plan confirmation with Terms & Conditions to the address associated with your Amazon account within 24 hours of purchase (if you do not see this email, please check your spam folder). Contact us if you cannot locate your plan confirmation and Terms & Conditions via email at AmazonFeedback@Asurion.com.
2 Year Camera Accident Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(369)
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use are covered from day one. Malfunctions are covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online at www.Asurion.com/Amazon or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. We will send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product. In some cases, we will replace or repair it.
  • EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts are available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • MORE DETAILS: Additional information about this protection plan is available within the "Product guides and documents" section. Simply click "User Guide" for more info. Asurion will also email your plan confirmation with Terms & Conditions to the address associated with your Amazon account within 24 hours of purchase (if you do not see this email, please check your spam folder). Contact us if you cannot locate your plan confirmation and Terms & Conditions via email at AmazonFeedback@Asurion.com.
3 Year Camera Accident Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(2586)
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use are covered from day one. Malfunctions are covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online at www.Asurion.com/Amazon or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. We will send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product. In some cases, we will replace or repair it.
  • EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts are available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • MORE DETAILS: Additional information about this protection plan is available within the "Product guides and documents" section. Simply click "User Guide" for more info. Asurion will also email your plan confirmation with Terms & Conditions to the address associated with your Amazon account within 24 hours of purchase (if you do not see this email, please check your spam folder). Contact us if you cannot locate your plan confirmation and Terms & Conditions via email at AmazonFeedback@Asurion.com.
Asurion Tech Unlimited Protection Plan with Tech Support

from Asurion, LLC
(113)
  • UNLIMITED DEVICES (EXCLUDES MOBILE PHONES): Covers electronic purchases made on Amazon in the past two years from enrollment plus future Amazon purchases including computers, tablets, TVs, office devices, gaming consoles, headphones, cameras, connected devices, home theater electronics, Amazon devices and more.
  • CLAIM LIMIT & FEES: $3,000/12-month period claim limit for the total cost of all repairs, replacements and reimbursements across all claims. If we can't repair it, we'll send an Amazon e-gift card or replace the device. A $99 service fee will apply to claims on products with a purchase price of $500 and up.
  • WE'VE GOT YOU COVERED: Plan begins 30 days after enrollment and covers mechanical and electrical malfunctions, regardless of the manufacturer's warranty. Plus drops, spills and cracked screens during normal use for portable devices.
  • EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts are available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and more.
  • LOW MONTHLY BILLING: $16.99 plus tax billed monthly, cancel anytime. THIS PROGRAM IS MONTH-TO-MONTH AND WILL CONTINUE UNTIL CANCELLED. Coverage for all products ends 30 days after plan is cancelled.
Moment Blue Flare Anamorphic Lens - Attachment Lens for iPhone Pixel Galaxy OnePlus Phones

4.5 out of 5 stars 713 ratings
-17% $99.99
Was: $119.99

The Was Price is determined using the 90-day median price paid by customers for the product on Amazon. We exclude prices paid by customers for the product during a limited time deal.
Enhance your purchase

Brand Moment
Camera Lens Description 11
Maximum Focal Length 25 months
Minimum Focal Length 10 months
Lens Design Wide Angel

Additional Details

Small Business
Shop products from small business brands sold in Amazon's store.
Small Business
This product is from a small business brand.

Frequently bought together

  • Moment Blue Flare Anamorphic Lens - Attachment Lens for iPhone Pixel Galaxy OnePlus Phones
  • +
  • Moment M-Series Lens 67mm Filter Mount - Attach Filters to Your Moment Lens
  • +
  • Moment Drop-in Lens Mount - for iPhone 13 Pro & Pro Max Case
Moment Blue Flare Anamorphic Lens - Attachment Lens for iPhone Pixel Galaxy OnePlus Phones

From the brand

  Moment

    We started in 2013 on Kickstarter, making gear for phones...now we do more than that. We sell gear from our favorite brands, publish lessons from go-to creatives, and run photo adventures all over the world.

    We started Moment because we're in...

  3. Taylor Taking Picture With A Moment Lens

    for more moments, less stuff

    Getting out. Seeing more. Embracing every moment life throws our way. Filling our lives … not our feeds. More beautiful moments please.

  4. Moment Wide Lens - 18mm Attachment Lens for iPhone Pixel Galaxy OnePlus Phones
    Moment Gold Flare Anamorphic Lens - Attachment Lens for iPhone Pixel Galaxy OnePlus Phones
    Moment Tele Lens - 58mm Attachment Lens for iPhone Pixel Galaxy OnePlus Phones
    Moment Macro Lens - Attachment Lens for iPhone Pixel Galaxy OnePlus Phones

    Lenses For Your Phone

    Visit the Store

    for following our camera

    Our compass, our anti-GPS device. Getting up close and actually seeing the world. Slowing down, considering more, remembering more.

  6. Moment 67mm Variable ND Filter (6-9 Stops) for Camera Lenses
    Moment 67mm AntiGlare CPL Filter
    Moment 67mm CineBloom Diffusion Filter 20%
    67mm CineFlare Streak Filter - Gold

    Filters For Your Camera

  7. Moment Manifesto

    for connecting more

    Being open to the places we go, the people we meet. Away from the feed. Feeding the soul. Just being there. Present... In the moment.

  8. MTW Mini Sling 1L - Mustard
    Moment Rugged Camera Sling - Adjustable Straps, Magnetic Clips, Weatherproof (6L, Olive)
    Strohl Mountain Ultra Light 45L Hiking Backpack & Camera Bag (Large Size in Blue)
    Moment Small Crossbody Wallet Bag

    Bags For Your Stuff

  9. Moment Manifesto

    for keeping it real

    Finding the imperfect, awkward, unexpected moments. Never to be found again. Favoring the vulnerable and real, over the perfect.

  10. Moment Case - for AirPods Pro 2 - Cognac Leather
    Moment - Leather Wrist Strap for Camera, Phone, and Wristlet - Dark Brown
    Moment Everyday Leather Strap - for Apple Watch 42/44/45mm (Black)
    Adjustable Car Vent Mount - for MagSafe

    Accessories For Your Everyday

Product Description

a

What does an Anamorphic Lens do?

a

An anamorphic lens turns normal phone video into a 16:9, wide screen movie. It makes video appear smoother and then when you get the right light hitting the lens it creates these yummy flares on your footage. We bring a cinema style of video to your phone.

Take Next Level Photos and Videos

a

True Black Bars

A classic cinematic look is to put black bars on top and bottom of the video. Without anamorphic lens you have to cut off the footage on the top and bottom of the scene. With anamorphic you don’t have to do that. The lens organically captures that wider 2.40:1 aspect ratio.

a

Horizontal Anamorphic Flares and Artifacts

True anamorphic lenses have unmistakable horizontal lens elements instead of the spherical elements found in most camera lenses. These cylindrical optics and vintage style coatings create unmistakable oval bokeh, unique light artifacts, and horizontal lens flares found in vintage anamorphics.

a
a

Not a filmmaker? The perspective of the Anamorphic Lens makes for unique stills with oval bokeh and a wide field of view that’s perfect for landscapes and portraits.

Customer reviews

4.5 out of 5 stars
4.5 out of 5
713 global ratings
5 star
75%
4 star
11%
3 star
4%
2 star
3%
1 star
6%

Top reviews from the United States

Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Very nice product
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on October 12, 2022
Verified Purchase
Fuzzy Badfeet
3.0 out of 5 stars Decent lens
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on September 19, 2022
Verified Purchase
P Sean
4.0 out of 5 stars Great lens and really fun to shoot with.
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on November 2, 2020
Verified Purchase
4.0 out of 5 stars Great lens and really fun to shoot with.
By P Sean on November 2, 2020
Amazing little lens. It is a great lens since I have been shooting on iPhone mostly. Adding a new perspective to my album is amazing. Very easy to use with Moment case. There are something that if Moment can work on that would be great. First shooting from Moment app is great but with Anamorphic is a little frustrated to not able to see the whole picture since some area on the left and right are blocked by the menu so I really have to keep in mind not only composition the image from the clear frame but the whole iPhone screen even the grey menu area. It would be wonderful if Moment can let us choose the whole screen or scale down and we can see the whole image without function area blocking. Second, I just found out that the bokeh of Moment Anamorphic is a horizontal oval instead of vertical tradition Anamorphic bokeh. It will be very awesome to see vertical oval boken from Moment anamorphic. It's a great lens and fun shooting.
2 people found this helpful
Adrianna
3.0 out of 5 stars I mean...it's okay
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on August 27, 2020
Verified Purchase
One person found this helpful
adam
3.0 out of 5 stars Better anamorphic lenses out there for the money!
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on September 26, 2020
Verified Purchase
3 people found this helpful
NBerges
5.0 out of 5 stars Built very well & helps create excellent videos!
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on August 19, 2019
Verified Purchase
SiFO
4.0 out of 5 stars Should be your first moment lens
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on August 30, 2019
Verified Purchase
One person found this helpful
pixmaker
5.0 out of 5 stars Work like the actual anamorphic lens!
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on May 2, 2019
Verified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Work like the actual anamorphic lens!
By pixmaker on May 1, 2019
I am uploading the image and video I shot from my phone using this anamorphic lens.
The phone is Samsung Note 8 with MOMENT phone case and Moment Anamorphic lens.
De-squeezing was used on photoshop for the image and Premiere Pro for the video.
Take a look at the quality of the image and video with the motion picture flares.
After buying and returning all those cheap clip-on lenses on Amazon, I decided to spend a bit more for the convenience and fail-safe result. Best decision I've ever made.
With the Moment phone case, this lens come on with a simple 90 degree twist and you are ready to go.
No hunting for the prime spot of the lens like those clip-on lenses. You get the prime spot of the lens every time you screw it on to your phone case.
If you are looking to take your video footage to another level, spend the extra money and get the superior moment lenses. The footage I uploaded here can attest to it. You're welcome.
16 people found this helpful
Top reviews from other countries

charles maddox
5.0 out of 5 stars Moment lense
Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on December 5, 2019
Verified Purchase
Lucas Yeung
2.0 out of 5 stars Distortion???
Reviewed in Canada 🇨🇦 on June 6, 2019
Verified Purchase
Customer image
2.0 out of 5 stars Distortion???
Reviewed in Canada 🇨🇦 on June 6, 2019
When I saw this in my mailbox I couldn't wait to test this out. Once I mounted it on the moment case and downloaded the app I noticed a tremendous amount distortion around the edges.... I am not sure how moment can market themselves to be a premium brand with no distortion?? My clip on wide angle provides less distortion than this.....
21 people found this helpful
Chantal Delorme
3.0 out of 5 stars Un peu déçue
Reviewed in Canada 🇨🇦 on February 19, 2020
Verified Purchase
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Its an amazing product
Reviewed in Germany 🇩🇪 on September 25, 2020
Verified Purchase
Frederic Nguyen
5.0 out of 5 stars Lives up to the hype!
Reviewed in Canada 🇨🇦 on March 14, 2020
Verified Purchase
