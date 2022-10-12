Add to your order
from Asurion, LLC $7.99
- NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
- COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use are covered from day one. Malfunctions are covered after the manufacturer’s warranty.
- EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online at www.Asurion.com/Amazon or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. We will send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product. In some cases, we will replace or repair it.
- EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts are available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
- MORE DETAILS: Additional information about this protection plan is available within the “Product guides and documents” section. Simply click “User Guide” for more info. Asurion will also email your plan confirmation with Terms & Conditions to the address associated with your Amazon account within 24 hours of purchase (if you do not see this email, please check your spam folder). Contact us if you cannot locate your plan confirmation and Terms & Conditions via email at AmazonFeedback@Asurion.com.
Moment Blue Flare Anamorphic Lens - Attachment Lens for iPhone Pixel Galaxy OnePlus Phones
Learn more
Enhance your purchase
|Brand
|Moment
|Camera Lens Description
|11
|Maximum Focal Length
|25 months
|Minimum Focal Length
|10 months
|Lens Design
|Wide Angel
Additional Details
Customers also search
From the brand
Moment
The Marketplace For Creatives
Product Description
What does an Anamorphic Lens do?
An anamorphic lens turns normal phone video into a 16:9, wide screen movie. It makes video appear smoother and then when you get the right light hitting the lens it creates these yummy flares on your footage. We bring a cinema style of video to your phone.
Take Next Level Photos and Videos
True Black Bars
A classic cinematic look is to put black bars on top and bottom of the video. Without anamorphic lens you have to cut off the footage on the top and bottom of the scene. With anamorphic you don’t have to do that. The lens organically captures that wider 2.40:1 aspect ratio.
Horizontal Anamorphic Flares and Artifacts
True anamorphic lenses have unmistakable horizontal lens elements instead of the spherical elements found in most camera lenses. These cylindrical optics and vintage style coatings create unmistakable oval bokeh, unique light artifacts, and horizontal lens flares found in vintage anamorphics.
Not a filmmaker? The perspective of the Anamorphic Lens makes for unique stills with oval bokeh and a wide field of view that’s perfect for landscapes and portraits.
Customer reviews
Reviewed in the United States on May 2, 2019
Reviews with images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
By P Sean on November 2, 2020
Their quick tips to get started are a joke. They're so basic and generic, they don't give you a shred of meat to get into the product. All around, while I know people talk about how great the iPhone 11 Pro is for filming, I don't see it. The thing is terribly inconvenient for it. This lens is a great example. Gotta get a case then put this lens on it, then buy a proper program to make it work and when you've done that, you get to dive into the video game like tapping of commands to make it work (zoom and focus are two separate things, requiring you to tap between them).
Strictly speaking, the lens is okay. It's not worth 130 bucks. I'm going to return it. Which is disappointing in some respects. They make it seem easy to use.
Rest assured. It is not.
I know some of my issues with this lens system are minor and sound nit picky but I only bring them up because for half the price ($75) I can get a "ULANZI 1.33X Pro Anamorphic Lens" and all those features that i feel were missing.
or if you dont have to be budget conscious at $175 the "Pro Series - 1.33X Anamorphic Lens by Beastgrip" might also suit you.
anyway its cool or whateva.
The glass itself is crisp and clean and delivers on its promise to give you a wider, more cinematic view when filming or taking photos.
Be sure to rotate the lens mount for your device so that you get the correct anamorphic effect. If you don’t, it’ll just be distorted and you’ll be a bit in the dark over why you purchased the lens (as I was for the first 15 seconds it sat on the back of my phone).
Yes you’ll need the moment app to desqueeze the image, but that app is also a gem too if you’re worried about customizing your images a bit more than the standard iPhone app.
Overall, this is hands down a 5 star lens and I look forward to grabbing more moment products in the future!
Second, please read this carefully as it's annoying, you will need the app to desqueeze the pictures and videos you take with it
What I really hate and already talked to them about it with no luck of resolving is the app, you have to buy 2 separate copies if you have iOS and Android phones. I have iPhone and Pixel, I purchased the app for the iOS and they told me you have to buy it for the Android too! Kind of disappointing
Anyways, but his lens I am having way more fun than the wife angle one from moment
The phone is Samsung Note 8 with MOMENT phone case and Moment Anamorphic lens.
De-squeezing was used on photoshop for the image and Premiere Pro for the video.
Take a look at the quality of the image and video with the motion picture flares.
After buying and returning all those cheap clip-on lenses on Amazon, I decided to spend a bit more for the convenience and fail-safe result. Best decision I've ever made.
With the Moment phone case, this lens come on with a simple 90 degree twist and you are ready to go.
No hunting for the prime spot of the lens like those clip-on lenses. You get the prime spot of the lens every time you screw it on to your phone case.
If you are looking to take your video footage to another level, spend the extra money and get the superior moment lenses. The footage I uploaded here can attest to it. You're welcome.
By pixmaker on May 1, 2019
The phone is Samsung Note 8 with MOMENT phone case and Moment Anamorphic lens.
De-squeezing was used on photoshop for the image and Premiere Pro for the video.
Take a look at the quality of the image and video with the motion picture flares.
After buying and returning all those cheap clip-on lenses on Amazon, I decided to spend a bit more for the convenience and fail-safe result. Best decision I've ever made.
With the Moment phone case, this lens come on with a simple 90 degree twist and you are ready to go.
No hunting for the prime spot of the lens like those clip-on lenses. You get the prime spot of the lens every time you screw it on to your phone case.
If you are looking to take your video footage to another level, spend the extra money and get the superior moment lenses. The footage I uploaded here can attest to it. You're welcome.
Top reviews from other countries
Reviewed in Canada 🇨🇦 on June 6, 2019