But all around, it's complex and kind of annoying to use. First, the thing came uncalibrated for some reason, requiring that I had to unscrew this part to line it up properly. But even that didn't solve the problem that started me on the path (black bars on the left and right) which CAN be fixed by zooming a little. No where does it say this of course. Because these days, everything's so intuitive, they don't include instructions.



Their quick tips to get started are a joke. They're so basic and generic, they don't give you a shred of meat to get into the product. All around, while I know people talk about how great the iPhone 11 Pro is for filming, I don't see it. The thing is terribly inconvenient for it. This lens is a great example. Gotta get a case then put this lens on it, then buy a proper program to make it work and when you've done that, you get to dive into the video game like tapping of commands to make it work (zoom and focus are two separate things, requiring you to tap between them).



Strictly speaking, the lens is okay. It's not worth 130 bucks. I'm going to return it. Which is disappointing in some respects. They make it seem easy to use.



Rest assured. It is not.