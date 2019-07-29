Other Sellers on Amazon
MONOPOLY Deal Games
- The fun of a Monopoly game played with cards
- Get a quick game in; it only takes about 15 minutes to play
- Use action cards to charge rent and make tricky deals
- Collect 3 property card sets to win
Product Description
The Monopoly brand deal card game is all the fun of the Monopoly game in a quick-playing card game. It comes with 110 cards including property cards, rent cards, house and hotel cards, and wild property cards. Action cards let players do things such as charge rent and make tricky deals. House and hotel cards raise rent values. Wild property cards help players build property sets. And, players pay their debts with money cards. Be the first player to collect 3 complete property card sets in different colors to win. This card game is a great way to play the fast-dealing property trading game in as little as 15 minutes!
the Hasbro gaming, Parker brothers, and Monopoly names and logos, The distinctive design of the game board, The four corner Squares, the Mr. Monopoly name and character, as well as each of the distinctive elements of the board and playing pieces are trademarks of Hasbro for its property trading game and game equipment.
By Sarabelle on July 29, 2019
The game turned out to be much more fun than I was worried about. It is a bit of a mix between Monopoly and Uno since it is card based and since you can choose your victims. It is still a game of luck more than skills but it requires nonetheless some acumen to win most times.
Here is how it goes:
Players get a certain amount of cards that the can either keep in their hands, unplayed or on the table, face visible to everyone. No dices, people can pull one card from the deck and decide to keep it in their hands, put one on the table in front of them or use one card to attack opponents.
The first person with a combination of 3 set of terrains win.
Here is what I like about it:
- Fast game... It usually last about 30 mn.
- Fun interaction between players (with a sense of humor)
- Possibility to target who you want (not just left or right of you like in UNO).
- Rules are easy to memorize.
- Cheap
I could not find anything to dislike about it.
In conclusion:
5 stars.
Pro's:
- Games take WAY less time to complete than an actual game of Monopoly
- It still has elements of the original game, so it feels very Monopoly-like. You still collect properties in order to win the game, and you still collect/pay out money.
- The rules are simple, yet there is still some strategy involved in the game. There are two elements to the game and you have to manage between the two: property and money, in order to win the game.
Con's:
- The only con, which you can certainly jedi-mind trick people with...is the design of the card backs are a specific design in which you can tell if a card is right side up, or upside down. Some people will hold money or property upside down, so it kind of is deceiving.
- There are a few card types that are super powerful in the game. Luckily there aren't too many of those in the deck, but a well time use of a special card can really sway the scales of the game. Sometimes you just get lucky, but that's Monopoly folks :p