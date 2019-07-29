Game is very easy to learn and play, takes the heavy "marathon" board game and transforms it into a light, "sprint or dash" card game! Monopoly is enjoyable once again! As far as value for the money, you won't find a better deal than $3.99 for this game anywhere. Even here in Amazon there are at least 4 different/unique printings/versions of the exact same set of cards with the only difference between any of them being the card illustrations. This item (the "Blue Box" set) is the least expensive if any of the variant printings/versions. The "Green Box Amazon Special" printing/version is exactly double ($7.98) the price of this "Blue Box" item, but the card graphics/texts/and illustrations of the"Green Box" cards are larger and WAY easier to read. In my humble opinion, that in itself makes it worth it to spring for the "Green Box" set rather than just save money on the "Blue Box" set. Next up from the "Green Box" set is the "Black Box" set, which, once again, is double the price of the previous set ("Green Box"), and almost a full 4x the price ($14.99) of the "Blue Box" set being reviewed here in this item. But the "Black Box" set of cards is still identical to the "Green Box" set, so only buy the "Black Box" set if you want to WASTE...THROW AWAY...SQUANDER your money (or, just because you like the black box color better than the green or the blue!)! Lastly, my overall rating is a "4-Star" rating...it is knocked down from being 5-Stars only because of the poor readability of the cards in this "Blue Box" set. I didn't go lower than a 4-Star rating because, even though the cards are more difficult to read than any other set, the graphics/texts/illustrations are very attractive to look at, much more graphically creative and pleasing to the eye at first glance than any of the other card sets are. So it's up to you to decide which set you'll go with..."Blue", "Green", or "Black". The game content (# of cards, instructions/rules sheet/4-Quick Reference cards) of the boxes of each different set are IDENTICAL and the gameplay is EXACTLY THE SAME. The weight/quality of the cards in each of the various sets is also exactly the same. It really does come down to price, card readability, and graphic esthetics.