$249.99
& FREE Shipping. Details & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition and get a full refund: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
In stock on March 10, 2020.
Order it now.
Ships from and sold by Amazon.com.
Item arrives in packaging that reveals what's inside. To hide it, choose Ship in Amazon packaging at checkout.
Monoprice 133012 Select M... has been added to your Cart
Have one to sell? Sell on Amazon
Downloads CAD Models, MSDS, Manuals

Monoprice 133012 Select Mini Pro 3D Printer - Aluminum With (120 X 120 X 120 Mm) Auto Level Heated Bed, Touch Screen Display, Microsd Card And Wi-Fi

3.5 out of 5 stars 1,835 ratings
Price: $249.99 & FREE Shipping. Details & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition and get a full refund: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
Free Amazon product support included
What's Product Support?
In the event your product doesn’t work as expected, or you’d like someone to walk you through set-up, Amazon offers free product support over the phone on eligible purchases for up to 90 days.
To access this option, go to Your Orders and choose Get product support.
Mini Pro
Aluminum
    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Auto Bed Leveling with Live Z Adjustment: The new auto bed leveling system allows you to spend less time getting that perfect print started.
  • Touch Screen: Simply navigate through the easy to use touch screen to level the print bed, select the part you want to print, and let the printer transfer your designs into reality.
  • Fully assembled: The Select Mini Pro comes fully assembled, ready to print out of the box.
  • E3D Style All Metal Hot end: The all metal hot end is capable of superior performance and prevents wear and tear, while the heat brake design allows for efficient dissipation of heat.
  • Removable Magnetic Build Plate: The easy to remove magnetic build plate makes the often times messy and difficult removal of prints simple and straightforward..Maximum Print Speed: 180mm/sec
  • Printing Area : 4.7 Inches x 4.7 Inches x 4.7 Inches
Product Specifications
See more
Specification for this product family
See more
PillPack by Amazon Pharmacy
Your medication, delivered Learn more >

Frequently bought together

  • Monoprice 133012 Select Mini Pro 3D Printer - Aluminum With (120 X 120 X 120 Mm) Auto Level Heated Bed, Touch Screen Display, Microsd Card And Wi-Fi
  • +
  • HATCHBOX PLA 3D Printer Filament, Dimensional Accuracy +/- 0.03 mm, 1 kg Spool, 1.75 mm, Black, Pack of 1
  • +
  • HATCHBOX PLA 3D Printer Filament, Dimensional Accuracy +/- 0.03 mm, 1 kg Spool, 1.75 mm, White
Total price: $295.97
One of these items ships sooner than the other. Show details
Buy the selected items together

From the manufacturer

Read more
Read more
Read more
Read more
MP Mini Delta MP Select Mini MP Select Mini PRO Maker Plus 10 Mini Maker Plus 10 Voxel Adventurer
MP Mini Delta MP Select Mini MP Select Mini PRO Maker Plus 10 Mini Maker Plus 10 Voxel Adventurer
Build Area ⌀100mmx120mm 120x120x120mm 120x120x120mm 200x200x180mm 300x300x400mm 150x150x150mm
Resolution 50-200 micron 100-300 micron 100-300 micron 50-300 microns 50-300 microns 100-400 micron
Printing Speed up to 150 mm/s up to 55 mm/s up to 100 mm/s up to 100 mm/s up to 100 mm/s up to 100mm/s
Max Extruder Temp 260℃ 250℃ 280℃ 280℃ 280℃ 240℃
Heated Build Plate
Removable Plate
Filament Sensor
Calibration Manual leveling Manual leveling Assisted leveling Assisted leveling Assisted leveling Assisted leveling
Connectivity Color LCD Screen, Micro USB, Micro SD card, WiFi Color LCD Screen, Micro USB, Micro SD card, WiFi Color TouchScreen, Micro USB, Micro SD card, WiFi Touchscreen, Micro USB, Micro SD card, WiFi Touchscreen, Micro USB, Micro SD card, WiFi color touchscreen, USB Disk/ WIFI
Supported Slicing Software Cura, Repetier-Host Cura, Repetier-Host Cura, Repetier-Host Cura, Repetier-Host, KISSlicer Cura, Repetier-Host, KISSlicer MP Flashprint, Slic3r, Skeinforge, Cura

Product description

Style:Mini Pro  |  Color:Aluminum

We took the ease of use of the best-selling printer in the world and made it even easier. No longer will you have to chase the perfect bed level using hex keys and feeler gauges. The new auto bed leveling system allows you to spend less time getting that perfect print started. Simply navigate through the easy to use touch screen to automatically level your printer, select the part you want to print, and let the printer transfer your designs into reality. The MP Mini Pro is fully assembled out of the box, which means that it is simple to get started without worrying about losing screws or connecting wiring. The aluminum body protects the main components of the printer while maintaining a lightweight profile, which makes it easy to move around. Simply plug it in, flip the switch, and the printer will come to life. The MP Mini Pro uses a bright, crisp, easy to use touch screen interface, which allows you to interact with the printer's main functions quickly and easily.

Product details

Style: Mini Pro | Color: Aluminum
user manual [PDF]
  • Product Dimensions: 16.9 x 14.1 x 10.7 inches ; 3.52 ounces
  • Shipping Weight: 12 pounds (View shipping rates and policies)
  • ASIN: B07G4LZK11
  • Item model number: 133012
  • Customer Reviews: 3.4 out of 5 stars 1,765 customer reviews
  • Amazon Best Sellers Rank: #326,847 in Industrial & Scientific (See Top 100 in Industrial & Scientific)

    • Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

3.5 out of 5 stars
3.5 out of 5
1,835 customer ratings
5 star
45%
4 star
15%
3 star
7%
2 star
10%
1 star
24%

1,765 customer reviews

Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars ... I just received this printer and so far it's amazing! However I've noticed some people on youtube or ...
February 28, 2017
Style: Mini V2Color: WhiteVerified Purchase
Read more
1,453 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Kevin
1.0 out of 5 stars Be forewarned - check your printer!
January 8, 2018
Style: Mini V2Color: WhiteVerified Purchase
Read more
177 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Richard S.
5.0 out of 5 stars A print comparison
August 14, 2016
Style: Mini V2Color: WhiteVerified Purchase
Read more
review image
1,054 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Richard Smith
3.0 out of 5 stars Can't beat this for the price !EDITTED!
January 13, 2017
Style: Mini V2Color: WhiteVerified Purchase
Read more
review image
493 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Pages with related products. See and discover other items: all metal 3d printer, Best printers for cards, 3D Printer Filament Makers, Small 3D Printers, 3d printers under 300 dollars, monoprice filament

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.