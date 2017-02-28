Can't beat this for the price. The quality of the prints are amazing as is the build quality, I can't understand the price being so low...



Edit: I have ran into a few issues since I bought it, so I knocked off a couple stars. Listing them below:



1. Since the gantry is only supported on one side, and it will eventually begin to sag to the right. Unsupported, the gantry sags so much the right side of the build plate had to be tightened all the way down to become level. This was corrected by buying a 6mm rod and linear bearing and 3d printing a gantry support. There are a few different models on thingiverse to choose from.



2. The bed heating is VERY underpowered, and only makes it safely to 70c(60c from the UI). When printing over USB, the print will not appear to start on the LCD until the bed heats up, which is very non-user friendly, and may make people the printer is broken. I don't know any fixes for this other than patience.



3. The stock hot end is only good for PLA, and is prone to jamming due to a gap being between the PTFE tubing feeding into the heatsink and the hot end's heat break. This can be reduced by butting the ptfe tubing into the heat break, but never totally eliminated. I ended up replacing the hot end entirely with an E3D V6 hotend with an all metal heat break, and have been very happy with the upgrade. Highly recommended. I also recommend using the 'Zero Offset' mounting kit for the E3d V6 off of thingiverse.



4. The metal digs into the wiring where it feeds out of the top of the printer and will eventually cut through a wire. The fix is to use a better cable wrap, like one of those braided cable wraps.



5. This printer is too troublesome to disassemble for general maintenance. It makes no sense for there to be so many unnecessary screws to get the panels off.



6. The aluminum bed will warp on you, as this is what aluminum does. This will cause things like the edges of the print being too close to the nozzle, while simultaneous the middle of the bed being too far from the nozzle, a piece of glass to sit on the bed will correct this. Which leads to my next point.



7. There is no way to offset the z-stop stock(so you can raise the home position of the hot end). You have to 3d print a spacer for the job, which is quite silly.



8. The temperature reading is inaccurate, and there is no way to fully calibrate it, meaning you have to figure it out yourself for each filament.



9. The stepper driver for the extruder has tendencies of overheating, I assume because the stepper is a bit weak for the job. However, upgrading the extruder body with a MK8 aftermarket body with an adjustable filament grip pressure, and adding a cooling fan to the stepper driver heatsink will fix your problem. This leads to my final point.



10. The header on the mainboard meant for a stepper cooling fan is faulty, the mosfet for it was soldered the wrong way around... This means you have to run the fan at 100% all the time instead of it being temp controlled, which can be a little annoying to listen to.