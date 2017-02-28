Style:Mini Pro
Color:Aluminum
We took the ease of use of the best-selling printer in the world and made it even easier. No longer will you have to chase the perfect bed level using hex keys and feeler gauges. The new auto bed leveling system allows you to spend less time getting that perfect print started. Simply navigate through the easy to use touch screen to automatically level your printer, select the part you want to print, and let the printer transfer your designs into reality. The MP Mini Pro is fully assembled out of the box, which means that it is simple to get started without worrying about losing screws or connecting wiring. The aluminum body protects the main components of the printer while maintaining a lightweight profile, which makes it easy to move around. Simply plug it in, flip the switch, and the printer will come to life. The MP Mini Pro uses a bright, crisp, easy to use touch screen interface, which allows you to interact with the printer's main functions quickly and easily.