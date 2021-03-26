- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
Other Sellers on Amazon
+ Free Shipping
+ Free Shipping
+ $3.99 shipping
Monster Hunter Rise - Nintendo Switch
|Price:
|
&
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
- The debut of the new “wirebug” mechanic allows for wire-based grappling actions that can be used to scale cliffs and other hard-to-reach areas, providing new traversal and aerial attack options.
- The game will introduce magnamalo, a menacing new flagship monster, as well as other new monsters like the shape-shifting aknosom, the amphibious tetranadon, and more.
- New hunting partners called palamutes can be personalized and used to ride across the terrain, providing players with all-new traveling and attack options.
- In addition to the plethora of solo and multiplayer quests, the immersive story mode will task aspiring hunters with discovering the secrets behind the puzzling “rampage” events that threaten kamura village.
- Play solo, or join up to three other hunters in local or online co-op play. The Nintendo Switch system also allows for hunting anywhere, anytime and with anyone!
Frequently bought together
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
Product description
Monster Hunter Rise is an action RPG that will transport players to the colorful kamura village, an all-new serene mountain locale that attracts visitors with its unique culture and innovative hunting technologies. After hunters equip their armor and select from one of the various weapon types, all-new hunting grounds await, including the ancient shrine ruins and more. As players defeat monsters and progress through the game, items from Fallen foes can be used to craft unique weapons and armor that will increase their chances of future success and survival. Hunters can tackle these challenges solo, or with up to three other players in local or cooperative online play. Evolving the monster Hunter series, monster Hunter Rise will provide players with an inventive set of new tools to track down and defeat threatening monsters. For the first time ever in a monster Hunter game, wire-based grappling actions can be performed by using a “wirebug” while standing or in mid-air, adding an all-new level of aerial maneuverability to hunting strategies and attacks. The game will also debut new hunting partners called palamutes, personalized and rideable “canyne” companions that will provide players with a new set of attack Options, while “felyne” palicoes will return as support characters for actions like healing.
Customer reviews
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
Also I would highly, highly recommend a pro controller for this game. It's not necessary but I just found the switch to to cramp my hands in more stressful fights as the button layout to me is better suited for a traditional controller rather then the joycons.
Otherwise monhun rocks forever hopefully this isn't mhworld 2 but yeah we'll see
The mechanics have been dumbed down for mainstream players, which is great to keep the IP mainstream; however, there have been a lot of complaints from veterans who keep seeing their series continuing to get watered down generation after generation.
Great game if you have no Monster Hunter expectations, but it's not for veteran players who want a Monster Hunter game.