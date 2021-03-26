*I went with the digital version as I wouldn't receive this game until the April 6th for some reason* What can I say about this game besides WOW! They managed to take what made world so good and popular and improve on it. First the combat is incredible and the wire bug makes it so much more exciting and crazy fun. Ziplining out of hits, recovering quickly, and even setting up attacks, the wire bug added another layer of gameplay that I didn't know I wanted. Combat is similar to world and except this time you can switch skills to change the combos and specials however you like. This adds more gameplay as you will want to go on hunts with multiple weapons multiple times to try out fun combos and attacks. The monsters are perfect with old and new monsters appearing in this game (like always). Every fight has been crazy fun, even against the weakest of foes. The graphics are excellent for the Nintendo Switch and really shows off just how versatile the RE Engine and Capcom team are. My game ran at a buttery smooth 30fps with no drops except for in a cave, but you could hardly tell. I played on a 27 inch monitor, as when I was playing on a 55 inch 4k TV it looked grainy as I think barely hits 1080p (maybe 900p), so the smaller the screen, the better it will look- trust me. The traditional Japanese aesthetic is wonderful and deeply enjoy the setting. The music is so freaking good, makes world's music sound like crap. Some songs, including the hubs are enjoyable to listen to, even when not gaming. One thing I must mention is that the games story is not finished, and that is fine, as they are applying an update to finish it in April, along with multiple new monsters and end game content. I'm sure they had set backs due to COVID but this game is not broken and you can get 100hrs out of it easy. Overall, this game is awesome and I may like it more than World, just don't get caught up in comparing visuals as this is a primarily a hand held platform, so comparing it is silly. 10 out of 10 for me!!