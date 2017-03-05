List Price: $10.95 Details
Montague Island Mysteries and Other Logic Puzzles (Volume 1) Paperback – November 1, 2016

by
R. Wayne Schmittberger (Author)
Visit Amazon's R. Wayne Schmittberger Page
Find all the books, read about the author, and more.
See search results for this author
Are you an author? Learn about Author Central
R. Wayne Schmittberger (Author)
4.5 out of 5 stars 1,205 ratings
Editorial Reviews

About the Author

R. Wayne Schmittberger was the editor of Games magazine for many years and is the author of several books, including New Rules for Classic Games and The Original Trivia Treasury (both Wiley). He lives in Holland, PA.

Top reviews from the United States

A.W.
5.0 out of 5 stars A great puzzle book, with a number of grid-based logic puzzles.
Reviewed in the United States on March 5, 2017
Verified Purchase
Sam25
5.0 out of 5 stars Great mystery puzzle book!
Reviewed in the United States on March 27, 2018
Verified Purchase
By Sam25 on March 27, 2018
D. Knight
5.0 out of 5 stars What a Find! I Hope There are More Like This to Come
Reviewed in the United States on May 28, 2017
Verified Purchase
Amber Winters
5.0 out of 5 stars It's a steal
Reviewed in the United States on June 5, 2018
Verified Purchase
Westley
4.0 out of 5 stars Exciting and Frustrating
Reviewed in the United States on September 23, 2017
Verified Purchase
Janet M.
1.0 out of 5 stars Very disappointed......there are errors.
Reviewed in the United States on April 18, 2020
Verified Purchase
Jennifer Smith
1.0 out of 5 stars This book is not for a person with a normal brain.
Reviewed in the United States on April 15, 2019
Verified Purchase
Top reviews from other countries

Peter Waite
2.0 out of 5 stars Great for hardcore logic puzzlers with a high boredom tolerance
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on February 4, 2018
Verified Purchase
bex
5.0 out of 5 stars Challenging logic puzzles
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on May 19, 2021
Verified Purchase
Sarah Y
5.0 out of 5 stars Great logic puzzles and story
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 22, 2018
Verified Purchase
pandroid
1.0 out of 5 stars all of the puzzles are the same type of puzzle - no variety at all so it gets boring.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 12, 2018
Verified Purchase
june
5.0 out of 5 stars Five Stars
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on June 13, 2018
Verified Purchase
