I love the variety of logic puzzles given in this book. They are all logic puzzles, but not all of them incorporate the grid that one tends to associate with logic puzzles. Some require you to use a separate diagram (like a map or floor plan) and others require you to deduce the true statement from a pair of statements. In addition, a majority of the puzzles require you to "look beyond" what is given in the actual clues to eliminate possibilities, which I thought was a fun challenge. For this reason, beginners will find this puzzle book to be too frustrating, so I don't recommend it for those people.



It can be slightly challenging to understand the set-up of a few of the puzzles because of the complexity of the assumptions, but I was able to figure out what I was supposed to do after re-reading the directions several times. There was only one puzzle that I couldn't start, and less than a handful that I couldn't complete on the first attempt. The puzzles overall are set up quite nicely and all have a unique solution that can be found through trial and error if need be. The only exception to this (that I found) is the puzzle called “The Puzzle Game” which has one error given in the last clue. The clue says that “there were two puzzles that Jessica and Karen both attempted but failed to solve.” The clue should say three instead of two.



As a side note, this book is very well made. The paper is heavy, the graphics are well done, the spiral binding is convenient, the font is large and easy to read, and the solutions in the back are comprehensive and easy to understand. Overall, this a quality book and I recommend it to those people who find joy in working out their brain with logic puzzles. In my opinion, this book is undervalued and should certainly be selling at a much higher price than what it is currently being sold for (just $7.16!)