This is a thoroughly enjoyable puzzle-book, with a variety of puzzles ranging from easy to hard (some of the most difficult puzzles took me multiple attempts over multiple days).
There are 40 total puzzles. Quite a few puzzles involve plugging solutions into a grid, and 16 are grid based logic puzzles along the lines of Baron's logic puzzles. Many of these grid based logic puzzles are challenging -- most clues negate possibilities, rather than outright tell you associations, and many require you to take into account another element that is not accounted for on the grid (for instance, you have to consult floor plans to determine which floors people are staying on, keep track of who is right or left handed, when people were traveling, etc.)
Almost all puzzles center upon a group of puzzle-loving people who are staying together on an island. There is some text connecting various puzzles and parts of the book, but with one exception, the puzzles (including the last one) have no direct connection to the other puzzles (for instance, the identity of the murderer in a given puzzle is insignificant to solving the subsequent puzzles, and you are never asked to consult past solutions when solving puzzles).
All in all, this puzzle book is well worth the money, and provided hours of challenging entertainment.
