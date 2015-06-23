- Purchase Xbox Live 12 Month Gold Membership for $49.99 when ordered with select Xbox One S consoles Here's how (restrictions apply)
12 Month Xbox Live Gold Membership - [Digital Code]
About the product
- Join the best community of gamers on the fastest, most reliable multiplayer network
- Get maximum performance, speed, and reliability with dedicated servers
- Experience the best in competitive and cooperative gaming across Xbox One and Windows 12
- Get free games to play every month, worth up to $700 a year
- Save up to 50-75% on games in the Xbox Store
From the manufacturer
Gaming is better with Xbox Live Gold.
Join the best community of gamers on the most advanced multiplayer network, where dedicated servers maximize performance, speed, and reliability.
Most advanced multiplayer network.
Get maximum performance, speed, and reliability with dedicated servers. Enjoy better matchmaking and less waiting.
Games with Gold.
Get free games every month with your Xbox Live Gold membership, worth up to $700 a year.
Deals with Gold.
Save up to 50-75% in the Xbox Store. With millions of gamers worldwide, and so many games to play, now’s a great time to go Gold.
* Free Games Offer: For paid Gold members only. Includes games for Xbox One and Xbox 360, with up to $350 value on Xbox One and up to $350 value on Xbox 360. On Xbox One, active Gold membership required to play free games you’ve redeemed. Restrictions Apply. Savings based on retail value of game. Games shown are representative of games that might be included. Requirements and available features vary across consoles; Multiplayer between Xbox One and Xbox 360 supported for select titles. Download required. http://www.xbox.com/backcompat.
Product description
Gaming is better with Xbox Live Gold. Join the best community of gamers on the most advanced multiplayer network, where dedicated servers maximize performance, speed, and reliability. Experience the best in competitive and cooperative gaming with franchises like Halo, Gears of War, and Forza Motorsport. Get free games every month, worth up to $700 a year, including Xbox 360 games playable on Xbox One. You also save up to 50-75% off games in the Xbox Store. With millions of gamers worldwide, and so many games to play, now’s a great time to go Gold.
WHICH MEMBERSHIP LENGTH SHOULD YOU PURCHASE?
Xbox Live membership pre-paid cards/codes are available in 3 month, 12 month or 24 month subscriptions. I typically buy the 12 month and I'll explain why in a minute.
The 3 months option is good if you're on a tight budget or if you're not sure you'll like Xbox Live. I typically avoid the 3 month option because it costs you much more in the long run. If you pay for 12 months of Xbox Live using the 3 month option at $24.99 you'll pay $99.96 for a year of Xbox Live. For 3 cents more you could have purchased a two year subscription card! (Currently $99.99 That's crazy!
I purchase the 12 month subscription because I know we'll want. . . no NEED . . . Xbox Live all year in our household. The 12 month card saves me money over a monthly Credit Card billed subscription or the 3 month options. In fact if you're patient, I know at least the 12 month memberships go on sale from time to time. I think I scored my first one on Amazon for $39.99 which is about $20 off the normal price.
If you've got extra cash burning a hole in your pocket you can also pony up the dough for a 24 month Xbox Live Gold membership and take advantage of the discount it offers. I'm a bit too cheap and try to hold our household to too much of a budget to justify buying the $99.99 24 month subscription card/code. It does save about $20 vs. buying two 12 month cards but the $19.99 it currently saves me isn't enough to justify the expense. If your'e lucky enough to find these Xbox Live Gold membership cards/codes on sale you can always buy and redeem multiples. You can add them at any time and Microsoft allows you to stack them. I believe you can redeem up to 3 years worth of Xbox Live Gold membership credits on your account at any one time.
Since many parents/grandparents/adults may be considering buying this as a gift they might have questions. The information below should be helpful in these cases. If you're not new to Xbox Live Gold, just skip the rest of this review!
WHAT THE HECK IS XBOX LIVE GOLD?:
To any parents, grandparents, adults and gamers that don't know what Xbox Live Gold is: it's basically an extra service that allows video game players to play with other players via the internet. Most of today's games are made to be enjoyed by playing them with and against other players online. The days where you sit on the couch and play with 1-2 other people are pretty much gone. The sad truth is to get the most of their video games, Xbox One and Xbox 360 gamers need Xbox Live Gold. Xbox Live also allows players to access other features like online video etc but the main focus and benefit is online multiplayer gaming.
A word of caution: Parents, adults, guardians. PLEASE monitor what your kids are doing. Just like you shouldn't turn your impressionable child loose on the internet without any supervision or guidance, you shouldn't turn them loose on Xbox Live. People can chat and interact with each other via Xbox Multiplayer games, messages and more. Many games allow players to create their own emblems, logos etc. It should be no surprise that many people (adults and children) can't behave themselves. Online interactions on Xbox Live Gold are largely out of the control of Xbox and the game developers. There are rules governing the actions of players online, but for the most part things are on the honor system. Things ARE moderated to a certain extent but for the most part any disciplinary action is reactionary and comes long after violations of the Xbox Live terms of service. For example, if they receive enough complaints, Microsoft/Xbox will take action against anyone who is acting inappropriately. Unfortunately this action is typically taken long after your child has been exposed to language or images you didn't want them to be exposed to. Just know if your child plays online multiplayer games they WILL eventually hear adult language and sometimes worse. If you aren't comfortable with this do NOT let them use Xbox Live Gold. You can supervise your child, change settings to reduce risks slightly, but in the end you can't control what other players say or do.
did not work. On the contrary, it worked perfectly. It is because it is from, or for, another country. I find that
funny because on this web page it says, "This item is not eligible for international shipping". Simple irony.
Except for the X-Box logo, name, and the word 'GOLD' on the face of the paper package most everything
else, that is in white and green, is NOT in English. There is a white overlay sticker on the section that has
restrictions, directions, system requirements, etc.; also the added bar code sticker is in English. (The bar
code and number were obscured by the reviewer.)
I think it was important to mention since some of you may be getting them and may not want to use them
for fear they won't work. The card worked as promised on my son's old X-Box 360. It has been about 4
days now and there have been no problems of any sort.
So you can take a peek at the photos I've uploaded for your own amusement and be 99.9% assured that
your foreign X-Box Gold card will work in spite of the foreign language. Aren't we just the bon vivant.
So 5 Stars for the foreign Gold card that worked as promised even if they promised in another language!
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Update April 2016: Absolutely no problems in the past few months of use.
The only downside to buying the digital code is that it is more expensive than buying a physical card that comes in the mail. Of course if you choose this option (usually $40-45) you have to wait for delivery, your wasting paper, plastic, etc. and you will also have to type in the code manually (makes you think the digital code should b cheaper?? :/ ). So with this in mind the $60 you pay comes with a lot of convenience, it's just a matter of what you want/need. Either way quality of product is still the same.
Easiest Amazon purchase ever!