If you’ve always wanted your own collection of, say, skulls, shrunken heads, anatomy specimens, or serial-killer souvenirs but can’t really afford it (or your spouse or your Mum won’t let you bring such things in the house), this is the book for you. It showcases 17 modern American (I think) collectors of “the uncommon and the bizarre” and their collections, with a full-page picture of each collector and around 15 photos of items from his or her collection. All photos are in color; some are full-page size, other half or quarter page. Text consists of two pages on each collector, answering such expected questions as How did you start collecting, What is your favorite piece, and What would you say to people who find this kind of object scary or disgusting; each picture from the collections is also captioned. Themes that appear frequently include the importance of such items as unappreciated aspects of history and an interest in the way that cultures in different times and places have responded to death. My only complaint about the book is that I wish it had been larger than its approximately 8x10” size so that the pictures could have been even bigger.
If you do like this sort of thing, I also recommend Viktor Wynd’s Cabinet of Wonders (which does have larger dimensions, and includes collections in addition to Wynd’s); Paul Koudounaris, The Empire of Death: A Cultural History of Ossuariies and Charnel Houses; and Patrick Mauries, Cabinets of Curiosities (historic collections that included, but also usually went beyond, the bizarre or morbid to include a wide range of specimens from nature and art).
& FREE Shipping
Sold by: Publisher Direct
94% positive over last 12 months
+ $3.99 shipping
Sold by: Mega BookShelf
95% positive over last 12 months
& FREE Shipping
Sold by: Book Depository US
88% positive over last 12 months
Learn more
Morbid Curiosities: Collections of the Uncommon and the Bizarre (Skulls, Mummified Body Parts, Taxidermy and more, remarkable, curious, macabre collections) Hardcover – Illustrated, September 27, 2016
I'd like to read this book on Kindle
Reviewed in the United States on February 14, 2018
Verified Purchase
19 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on December 30, 2018
Verified Purchase
Here's a book the has the opportunity to be a really interesting book. Looking through, I saw that at least 3 of collectors are from a TV show "Oddities" Which is OK I guess. I thought "oh boy, more details on these folks" - not. My biggest objection is that the photos are so blurry as to be annoyingly useless. Then there's the print, which such a small font that I cannot read it even with my bifocals. I got this for my wife for Yule. What an embarrassingly disappointing book.
7 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on May 2, 2017
Verified Purchase
First, the physical book is beautiful. Heavy stock, edged in black, is a joy to touch and turn. Rather than interrupt the flow with glossy plates, the photos are beautifully printed on the same stock in matte, which suits the mood of the book.
The text is brief but informative. It's clear each subject was asked the same set of questions, but they are good questions, so I looked forward to each answer. I tend to skim text and descriptions, but I read each and every word of this book. Delicious from start to finish.
If you are a fan of Oddities, you will recognize some folks. If you love dark things, there is something here for you.
The text is brief but informative. It's clear each subject was asked the same set of questions, but they are good questions, so I looked forward to each answer. I tend to skim text and descriptions, but I read each and every word of this book. Delicious from start to finish.

If you are a fan of Oddities, you will recognize some folks. If you love dark things, there is something here for you.
If you are a fan of Oddities, you will recognize some folks. If you love dark things, there is something here for you.
11 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on May 31, 2019
Verified Purchase
This turns out to really be a collection of short biographies of some collectors of oddities. Each entry is like "Brandon S." and a page or 2 about what they collect and why, with a few photos to highlight. I really don't care about the collectors, at all. I was curious about the collections, what types, the largest or most obscure, the rarest, etc. It was not satisfying in that respect. It was VERY not satisfying as a $30, marked down to $16 when you can read it in about 1 hour, tops.
Get it used, cheap, and it might be ok.
Get it used, cheap, and it might be ok.
4 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on February 5, 2019
Verified Purchase
No oddity/curiosity book will be big enough or hold enough content to satisfy everyone. However, this book is very good quality. It has a kitschy look to it for display. The content is very good. It gives some insight not only into the items, but into the people who collect them and I think that is just as important. The photos are well presented and there's information about each one, not a bunch of pictures thrown in with nothing.
Bottom line, if you're looking for an introduction to collecting oddities or you're just curious, etc.... This is a nice little book.
Bottom line, if you're looking for an introduction to collecting oddities or you're just curious, etc.... This is a nice little book.
2 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on March 27, 2021
Verified Purchase
I got this as a gift for my boyfriend, he was instantly interested and flipping through the pages. Its a higher quality book with thick smooth pages and black edging detail I love. From a females perspective it has a wide variety of types of collections, there's sure to be at least 1 or 2 more interesting ones for each persons individual interests. I also like there are female collectors featured in this book.
I got this as a gift for my boyfriend, he was instantly interested and flipping through the pages. Its a higher quality book with thick smooth pages and black edging detail I love. From a females perspective it has a wide variety of types of collections, there's sure to be at least 1 or 2 more interesting ones for each persons individual interests. I also like there are female collectors featured in this book.
By Jen on March 27, 2021
By Jen on March 27, 2021
Images in this review
Reviewed in the United States on May 15, 2018
Verified Purchase
I just want to say that it is an excellent book on the subject of people’s oddities collections. The information and the background of each is done well. The book quality is amazing. 👍
I just want to say that it is an excellent book on the subject of people's oddities collections. The information and the background of each is done well. The book quality is amazing. 👍
By Norrin Radd on May 15, 2018
By Norrin Radd on May 15, 2018
Images in this review
8 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on October 18, 2016
Verified Purchase
Such a diverse and amazing collection of uniquely nteresting people and the "odd" things they collect. One of my personal favorites is the feature on Mik Miller! What a fascinating life he has led and to think he almost ended up as the entree! Lots and lots of detailed photos. You won't be disappointed.
9 people found this helpful
D. MYLET
SECOND HAND BOOK - CHARGED AS NEWReviewed in the United Kingdom on October 23, 2020
Verified Purchase
I HAVE HAD CAUSE TO COMPLAIN RECENTLY ABOUT VARIOUS AMAZON PURCHASES AND AS A GOOD CUSTOMER I FEEL AMAZON STANDARDS HAVE "SLIPPED"
TAKE THIS BOOK - IT COST £18 - AND IS DESCRIBED AS "NEW"- I HAD EXPECTED THIS TO HAVE ARRIVED SHRINK WRAPPED - BUT THE PACKAGE WAS DAMAGED AND THE BOOK CERTAINLY DOES NOT LOOK AS "NEW" IT HAS OBVIOUSLY BEEN A RETURN COPY BEING SOLD AS "NEW".
I EXPECT "HIGH" STANDARDS" FROM AMAZON- BUT STANDARDS OFF LATE HAVE TAKEN A BIG TUMBLE AND I AM REALLY REVIEWING MY CUSTOM WITH THEM- I AM VERY DISAPPOINTED- NOT GOOD ENOUGH AMAZON!
TAKE THIS BOOK - IT COST £18 - AND IS DESCRIBED AS "NEW"- I HAD EXPECTED THIS TO HAVE ARRIVED SHRINK WRAPPED - BUT THE PACKAGE WAS DAMAGED AND THE BOOK CERTAINLY DOES NOT LOOK AS "NEW" IT HAS OBVIOUSLY BEEN A RETURN COPY BEING SOLD AS "NEW".
I EXPECT "HIGH" STANDARDS" FROM AMAZON- BUT STANDARDS OFF LATE HAVE TAKEN A BIG TUMBLE AND I AM REALLY REVIEWING MY CUSTOM WITH THEM- I AM VERY DISAPPOINTED- NOT GOOD ENOUGH AMAZON!
9 people found this helpful
Birdy
A Thought provoking book for genuine collectors, but not for the squeemish.Reviewed in the United Kingdom on August 30, 2017
Verified Purchase
I wouldn't go as far as to describe myself as a collector of the macabre, partly because of the high financial cost of some of the items and partly because I wouldn't be allowed in the house with some of the things I'd like to own! So I stick pretty much to natural curiosities and or gaffs. This book has some stunning collections, but it is not for the squeamish. If you are easily offended you won't like it. I have to admit I find some of it disturbing, but the whole point is that the people who collect this stuff (with a couple of exceptions), are not out to shock, but do so out of genuine (if, well, morbid) curiosity. They collect skulls in the same way that people collect coins or stamps and much for the same reason. The stories in this book will appeal to genuine collectors out there, who will, like me know the feeling of finding (at last) that Item you've been looking for for ages, but never thought you'd get. It puts a human face and a voice to collecting and shows that while some of us are a little different to everyone else, it's only a matter of degree, and one mans' weird junk, is another mans' hearts desire!
13 people found this helpful
James Moynihan
Collection's are interesting, but the collectors, Not So muchReviewed in the United Kingdom on February 1, 2021
Verified Purchase
I'm gunna rate it 3 star because it is an interesting book, and is as described. A few of the collector's however don't come across all that well.
I love the weird and the macabre, but some of these people have skeletons of children on display as trinkets, which I find a bit disgusting. Also one collector Paul Booth was offered a fresh skull taken from a grave...he didn't take it. But it wasn't out of any moral issue, he just didn't want it because it was smashed and full of maggot's....so yeah, that guy I just found disgusting.
I like the collections that have historical significance, but the ppl collecting skulls just because they are real human skulls, those people are just pathetic in my opinion and don't deserve mention to
I love the weird and the macabre, but some of these people have skeletons of children on display as trinkets, which I find a bit disgusting. Also one collector Paul Booth was offered a fresh skull taken from a grave...he didn't take it. But it wasn't out of any moral issue, he just didn't want it because it was smashed and full of maggot's....so yeah, that guy I just found disgusting.
I like the collections that have historical significance, but the ppl collecting skulls just because they are real human skulls, those people are just pathetic in my opinion and don't deserve mention to
sue
This book is perfect if you're into strange and fascinating things !!Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 6, 2021
Verified Purchase
This book is awesome!!
I'm into morbidity and it's extremely interesting to see other people with morbid collections such as me...
I'm into morbidity and it's extremely interesting to see other people with morbid collections such as me...
One person found this helpful
Kindle Customer
Great gift for curious minds.Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 10, 2019
Verified Purchase
Bought as a Christmas gift for my sister-in-law. It's a really beautiful book (I had a flick through and it's definitely an interesting one!), considering getting it for myself too!
3 people found this helpful