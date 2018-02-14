If you’ve always wanted your own collection of, say, skulls, shrunken heads, anatomy specimens, or serial-killer souvenirs but can’t really afford it (or your spouse or your Mum won’t let you bring such things in the house), this is the book for you. It showcases 17 modern American (I think) collectors of “the uncommon and the bizarre” and their collections, with a full-page picture of each collector and around 15 photos of items from his or her collection. All photos are in color; some are full-page size, other half or quarter page. Text consists of two pages on each collector, answering such expected questions as How did you start collecting, What is your favorite piece, and What would you say to people who find this kind of object scary or disgusting; each picture from the collections is also captioned. Themes that appear frequently include the importance of such items as unappreciated aspects of history and an interest in the way that cultures in different times and places have responded to death. My only complaint about the book is that I wish it had been larger than its approximately 8x10” size so that the pictures could have been even bigger.



If you do like this sort of thing, I also recommend Viktor Wynd’s Cabinet of Wonders (which does have larger dimensions, and includes collections in addition to Wynd’s); Paul Koudounaris, The Empire of Death: A Cultural History of Ossuariies and Charnel Houses; and Patrick Mauries, Cabinets of Curiosities (historic collections that included, but also usually went beyond, the bizarre or morbid to include a wide range of specimens from nature and art).