Mortal KOMBAT 11: Aftermath Kollection - PlayStation 4
- Play as the entire Mk11 roster including new playable fighters sheeva and Fuji
- Experience every guest character including the newly added robocop and Kombat pack's Terminator t-800, spawn and the Joker
- All-new krushingblows, friendships & iconic fatalities
- Brand-new stages and stage fatalities
- Custom character variations system
- Purchase early and get Eternal Klash skin pack, Featuring MK9 Scorpion, MK: Deception Sub-Zero and Klassic Frost
From the manufacturer
Mortal Kombat Aftermath Includes:
Includes Mortal Kombat 11 Base Game
The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control of your fighters to make them your own. The new graphics engine showcases every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, bringing you so close to the fight you can feel it. Featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat's classic cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.
New Characters, New Story
New Stages, Stage Fatalities & Friendships
Includes Kombat Pack
Product description
The Mk11: Aftermath Kollection contains Mortal Kombat 11, Kombat Pack and Mk11: aftermath. Purchase early and get Eternal Klash skin pack, Featuring MK9 Scorpion, MK: Deception Sub-Zero and Klassic Frost. In the original Mk11 cinematic story, you'll take on the role of earthrealm's protectors as a menacing new foe bends the forces of time, threatening to turn the tide and rewrite a dark history of their own making. Aftermath continue the critically acclaimed storyline in an all-new adventure, where fragile alliances are tested and the fate of two worlds hang in the balance. Now is the time to forge a new history.
Other content thats missing is the Masquerade Skin Pack thats supposed to have Calavera Liu Kang, Wicked Witch Jade & the Jason Voorhees Kabal... these are missing from this Kollection. Also whats missing is the Klassic Skin for Skarlet. Sure the content is in this version - But only for the AI... the player cannot access this content at all for some reason.
Before anyone asks, yes i did get the ‘Johnny Thanks a Million skin’ In the games case & the ‘Klassic Pre-Order pack’ (it should be in your email, if not you need to contact Amazon Support)
Also theres weird continuity issues; sometimes The Terminator will not have a T-800 skeleton, sometimes he has a human skeleton in Fatalities/X-Rays. The same goes for Frost which makes no sense as she has now been “Cyberdized” to replace Cyber Sub-0 from the Time Paradox. Its a nitpick but it does bother me, it would have been just as weird if in MKX if the Alien & Predator bled red & also had a human skull. it just wouldn’t make sense. And it doesn't in this sequel.