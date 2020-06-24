This version of the game is supposed to have all content in one package, but this is not the case. Once again NetherRealm studios did not add the content you get when you sign up for their newsletter & did not add the bonus content you get for playing the mobile game. They did the same thing with Injustice Ultimate Edition, Injustice 2 Legendary Edition, Mortal Kombat XL & now they’ve done it with MK11: Aftermath. STOP making complete editions that aren’t complete NetherRealm!



Other content thats missing is the Masquerade Skin Pack thats supposed to have Calavera Liu Kang, Wicked Witch Jade & the Jason Voorhees Kabal... these are missing from this Kollection. Also whats missing is the Klassic Skin for Skarlet. Sure the content is in this version - But only for the AI... the player cannot access this content at all for some reason.



Before anyone asks, yes i did get the ‘Johnny Thanks a Million skin’ In the games case & the ‘Klassic Pre-Order pack’ (it should be in your email, if not you need to contact Amazon Support)



Also theres weird continuity issues; sometimes The Terminator will not have a T-800 skeleton, sometimes he has a human skeleton in Fatalities/X-Rays. The same goes for Frost which makes no sense as she has now been “Cyberdized” to replace Cyber Sub-0 from the Time Paradox. Its a nitpick but it does bother me, it would have been just as weird if in MKX if the Alien & Predator bled red & also had a human skull. it just wouldn’t make sense. And it doesn't in this sequel.