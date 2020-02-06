I would say lesson learned, but this is a lesson I should have already learned: read the reviews before making a purchase.



I was disappointed when this candy arrived in such a small box. For $30 with shipping, I was expecting a lot more candy. I can purchase a similar amount of candy locally for $10.



I thought I was getting non-seasonal candy, but, like others have mentioned, there appears to be out-of-season candy included. The Kit Kats have a Christmas-themed wrapper and the Reese's peanut butter cups were in a pink wrapper appropriate for Valentine's Day. It doesn't look very pink in the picture, but, trust me, it is definitely pink! The Kisses Gold were a flavor I'd never heard of before. Is this because it wasn't successful, so it was discontinued? I ordered these in September, so Halloween-themed candy would have been ok. However, this just looks like repackaged old candy.



This candy did arrive quickly, though. The seller included a freezer pack to help keep the chocolates cool. The freezer pack was completely melted by the time I received it, but the candy was fine.