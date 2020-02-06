Loading recommendations for you

Adding to Cart...

Added to Cart

Not Added

Item is in your Cart

View Cart

Not Added

There was a problem adding this item to Cart. Please try again later.
We do not have any recommendations at this time
Continue shopping
$22.99
FREE Shipping
Get free shipping
Free 5-8 day shipping within the U.S. when you order $25.00 of eligible items sold or fulfilled by Amazon.
Or get 4-5 business-day shipping on this item for $5.99 . (Prices may vary for AK and HI.)
Learn more about free shipping
on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
Arrives: Monday, Feb 8 Details
Fastest delivery: Thursday, Feb 4
Order within 17 hrs and 13 mins Details
Arrives before Valentine's Day
In Stock.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from Amazon
Sold by FoodBox
Ships from
Amazon
Sold by
FoodBox
Valentine's Hershey's Cho... has been added to your Cart
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon

Valentine's Hershey's Chocolate Candy Assortment - Kit Kat, Twix Fun Size, Kisses, Reese's, Rolo, and More 3 Pounds Bag

4.3 out of 5 stars 707 ratings
Amazon's Choice recommends highly rated and well-priced products.
Amazon's Choice for "chocolate candy"
Price: $22.99 ($22.99 / Count) FREE Shipping
Get free shipping
Free 5-8 day shipping within the U.S. when you order $25.00 of eligible items sold or fulfilled by Amazon.
Or get 4-5 business-day shipping on this item for $5.99 . (Prices may vary for AK and HI.)
Learn more about free shipping
on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
Brand SUNNY ISLAND
Flavor Peanut butter, caramel, milk chocolate
Item Dimensions LxWxH 8 x 8 x 2 inches
Weight 3 Pounds

About this item

  • Make Valentine’s Day and any other celebration enjoyable with our delightful mixed candy bag!
  • Perfect gift for chocolate lovers! Great for candy dishes, parties, special events
  • In this mix you can find: Reese's Miniatures Peanut Butter Cups, Rolo Creamy Cramel Candy, Kisses Milk Chocolate Candy, Kit Kat Miniatures Candy Bar, Lindt Lindor White Chocolate Candy, Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffle Candy, Twix Minis, Snickers Minis, Milky Way Minis, Lindt Lindor Truffle Neapolitan Candy, Kisses Milk Chocolate filled Caramel Candy, Kisses Dark Chocolate Candy, Twix White Fun Size
  • Bulk Pack 3 lbs. Approximately 185 pieces per order. Always fresh!
  • Customers' satisfaction is our priority. There is no issue that we cannot resolve
New (2) from $22.99 & FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00
Shop our favorite brands
Check out our wide selection of third-party gift cards.
Shop now

Frequently bought together

  • Valentine's Hershey's Chocolate Candy Assortment - Kit Kat, Twix Fun Size, Kisses, Reese's, Rolo, and More 3 Pounds Bag
  • +
  • Bulk Assorted Fruit Candy - Starburst, Skittles, Swedish Fish, SweeTarts, Nerds, Sour Patch Kids, Haribo Gold-Bears Gummi Bears & Twizzlers (32 Oz Variety Fun Pack) by Variety Fun
  • +
  • Candy Treats 3 POUNDS - Individually Wrapped Candy - Skittles, Starburst, Swedish Fish, Twizzlers, Nerds, Sour Patch Kids, Sweet Tarts - Assorted Candy Bulk - Halloween Candy Bags
Total price: $57.97
Buy the selected items together

What other items do customers buy after viewing this item?

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
Previous page
    Next page

    Special offers and product promotions

    Have a question?

    Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

    There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
    All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

    Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.

    Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

    Please enter a question.

    Product Description

    Read more

    This magical holiday season , get together with the ones you love most and treat everyone with the gift of candy. Gather round the fireplace and pass around some delicious red and green foiled Hershey Kisses or dig into a bowl of chocolate covered peanut butter cups to satisfy that sweet tooth craving.

    Read more
    Read more
    Read more

    Product details

    • Product Dimensions : 8 x 8 x 2 inches; 3 Pounds
    • UPC : 810023292036
    • Manufacturer : Hershey's Assortment
    • ASIN : B081D38GZ8
    • Customer Reviews:
      4.3 out of 5 stars 707 ratings

    Important information

    Legal Disclaimer

    Statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

    Customer Questions & Answers
    See questions and answers

    Customer reviews

    4.3 out of 5 stars
    4.3 out of 5
    707 global ratings
    5 star
    		69%
    4 star
    		10%
    3 star
    		8%
    2 star
    		5%
    1 star
    		7%
    How are ratings calculated?

    Top reviews from the United States

    Tricia
    1.0 out of 5 stars Not Valentine’s Mix
    Reviewed in the United States on February 6, 2020
    Verified Purchase
    Read more
    17 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Rari28
    1.0 out of 5 stars Christmas packaging
    Reviewed in the United States on February 18, 2020
    Verified Purchase
    Read more
    17 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    A7TT
    1.0 out of 5 stars Buyer Beware!
    Reviewed in the United States on February 23, 2020
    Verified Purchase
    Read more
    15 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    lvtobuy
    3.0 out of 5 stars all of the candy was stale
    Reviewed in the United States on May 1, 2020
    Verified Purchase
    Read more
    6 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Jessica Rae Jacobelli-Mills
    2.0 out of 5 stars Leftover from the holidays?
    Reviewed in the United States on May 5, 2020
    Verified Purchase
    Read more
    8 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    DL
    2.0 out of 5 stars Overpriced and old
    Reviewed in the United States on September 15, 2020
    Verified Purchase
    Read more
    Customer image
    2.0 out of 5 stars Overpriced and old
    Published on September 15, 2020 by DL
    I would say lesson learned, but this is a lesson I should have already learned: read the reviews before making a purchase.

    I was disappointed when this candy arrived in such a small box. For $30 with shipping, I was expecting a lot more candy. I can purchase a similar amount of candy locally for $10.

    I thought I was getting non-seasonal candy, but, like others have mentioned, there appears to be out-of-season candy included. The Kit Kats have a Christmas-themed wrapper and the Reese's peanut butter cups were in a pink wrapper appropriate for Valentine's Day. It doesn't look very pink in the picture, but, trust me, it is definitely pink! The Kisses Gold were a flavor I'd never heard of before. Is this because it wasn't successful, so it was discontinued? I ordered these in September, so Halloween-themed candy would have been ok. However, this just looks like repackaged old candy.

    This candy did arrive quickly, though. The seller included a freezer pack to help keep the chocolates cool. The freezer pack was completely melted by the time I received it, but the candy was fine.
    Images in this review
    Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image
    Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
    2 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    cuzinbrucie
    1.0 out of 5 stars Disappointed!
    Reviewed in the United States on March 24, 2020
    Verified Purchase
    Read more
    7 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    holly
    1.0 out of 5 stars Stale
    Reviewed in the United States on February 29, 2020
    Verified Purchase
    Read more
    3 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse

    Customers who viewed this item also viewed

    Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
    Previous page
      Next page

      Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our Web site. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings, and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist, or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition. Amazon.com assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.

      There's a problem loading this menu right now.

      Learn more about Amazon Prime.