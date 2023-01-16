Mr. Beer Complete Beer Making 2 Gallon Starter Kit, Premium Gold Edition, Brown
- Best beer Kit for Beginners - Our beer kits are designed for the first-time brewer in mind Step-by-step instructions, simple ingredients and easy to use brewing equipment.
- Only Takes 30 Minutes of Your Time to Brew - Using our hopped Malt extract you can brew up a batch of beer in less than 30 minutes.
- Includes the Best Ingredients to Get Started - Brewing with Mr. Beer’s Hopped Malt Extracts are perfect for any brewer. It cuts down on time, reduces the risk of contamination, and helps create a more consistent beer every time.
- Comes with Everything You Need - Our beer Kit comes with everything you need to brew your first batch of beer. No need for additional large pots, strainers or brewing equipment. All you need is a Mr. Beer Kit, water and common kitchen items to get started.
- Ready to Drink in 3-4 Weeks - With our ingredients designed by Coopers Brewery, your beer will be done fermenting in 10-14 days and ready to drink 7-14 days later.
- Satisfaction - Mr. Beer is all about simple, and efficient home brewing. If for any reason you are unhappy with your experience contact us so we can make it right for you.
- Ingredients Created at A Brewery - Mr. Beer's ingredients are designed and crafted at Coopers Brewery. The same ingredients you are using to brew with, they are using in the brewery for Coopers Beer.
Homebrewing Made Simple
Brew Beer in 30 Minutes or Less
Mr. Beer's straight forward brewing process removes the difficult aspects of homebrewing and simplifies the process without compromising on quality. Instead of spending 9 hours brewing beer from scratch you can brew with Mr. Beer in less than 30 minutes so you have more time for fun stuff, like drinking beer.
Ingredients Crafted by a Brewery
Mr. Beer is the only homebrewing company that is owned by a brewery. Cooper's Brewery is Australia's largest craft brewery bringing 150 years of brewing expertise to your Mr. Beer Kit. Each Mr. Beer Refill Kit has been designed by Master Brewers to help ensure you are getting the best quality.
The Best Way to Get Started Brewing Beer
Our Mr. Beer Kits are designed to offer an amazing out of the box experience for the first time brewer. With our step by step instructions, online videos, live chat, email and phone support we will be with you every step of the way to help your brewing process go as smooth as an ice cold beer.
Mix Brewing Extract, Water & Yeast
It's simple to get started brewing with your Mr. Beer Kit. Take your can of Brewing Extract created by our Master Brewers, mix it in water to create your wort and then add your yeast and let it sit. That's it, seriously!
Mixing Your Brewing Extract
Fermentation
Bottle and Carbonate
Cheers
Unique 2 Gallon Fermenter
Mr. Beer has a unique 2 gallon fermenter known as the LBK or Little Brown Keg . This bad boy has everything you want in a fermenter. A wide mouth top for easy brewing and cleaning. A built in airlock so its one less thing you have to mess with during the brewing process. It's UV-resistant to keep out those harmful sun rays . It has a locking spigot to simplify your bottling process so you don't need any extra equipment when it comes to bottling time. Plus it has a built in collector that sits below the spigot so none of the trub, which is a layer of sediment left over after fermentation, gets in your beer. This little guy has it all.
Brewing with Hopped Malt Extract
Mr. Beer's Hopped Malt Extract's are perfect for any brewer. From beginners to Master Brewers brewing with Malt Extract is perfect for any skill set. Our Hopped Malt Extracts take your brewing day from 6-9 hours down to 30 minutes or less. You also don't need a ton of extra equipment, everything you need can be found in your kitchen. All of our Malt Extracts are created and tested by Master Brewers from Coopers Brewery in Australia so you will always be making brewery quality beer in your home.
Mr Beer’s Premium Gold Edition complete home brewing Kit provides aspiring brewers with our patented brewing equipment and high-quality ingredients that simplify the Homebrewing process Our patented brewing system includes a compact lightweight fermenter that is modeled after the design of professional brewing equipment Eleven 25 oz Reusable and shatterproof bottles that are specially designed for carbonating beer We also Include a can of brewing extract - a concentrated form of all natural malted barley and hops - produced in a state-of-the-art facility by Australia's oldest family owned brewery as well as no-rinse Cleanser and unique carbonation drops to simplify the sanitization and carbonation process
Reviewed in the United States on October 14, 2020
Procedures used were: - strict adherance to the sanitizing process - exclusive use of Spring Water (not tap) - fermenting temp. observed above 65 deg. F - minimum bottling temp. 70 deg. F - careful to use all the ingredients (spatula to get every drop from the canned contents) - use of exactly measured plain white sugar for bottling - fermenting and bottling gestation done in complete darkness - used the recommended 2 week interval between all 3 stages.
This is the first time to brew and unlike other reviewers, am no expert but enjoy drinking beer when watching my NFL football games.
The results:
3-Beer Mix Variety Pack American Series
- Classic American Blonde Ale - Being the first brew, the anticipation had me opening the 1st two bottles after 1 1/2 weeks of cold lagering. Clear golden color, good carbonation, good head retention, a tad sweet but extremely tasty. My favorite beer.
- Cowboy Golden Lager - Clear golden color, good carbonation, good head retention, pleasing bitterness w/ nice hoppy aroma. My second favorite beer.
- Bewitched Red Ale - Perfect deep color, good carbonation, excellent head retention, this is the best tasting of this American Series Pack. Enticing aroma and a smooth, tasty beer.
3-Beer Mix Variety Pack International Series
- Oktoberfest Vienna Lager - Dark Ale color, good carbonation, good head retention, almost no bitterness w/ full hoppy aroma (my wife's favorite). Easy drinking beer and my favorite of this series.
- High Country Canadian Draft - Clear golden color, good carbonation, good head retention, pleasing bitterness. Another tasty beer and my second favorite in this series.
- Whispering Wheat Weizenbier - Deep golden color, good carbonation, good head retention, caramel finish. Flavorful but the slight sweetness makes it not one of my favorites.
West Coast Pale Ale - Clear golden color, good carbonation, good head retention. Tastes in between the Classic American Blonde Ale and Cowboy Golden Lager. Weakest flavor among all the brews made but still tastier than light beer.
Preferring American style light (Coors, Bud, Miller) beer, the quality from all the Mr. Beer brews I've made are all tastier. Despite the low published alcohol content, the actual "hit" is very smooth. Don't know were some of the reviewers got their "watery" taste and no "head" opinions. More likely, these sub-standard results were due to their using less than ideal sanitazion conditions, using tap chlorinated water, and/or rushing the brewing process.
Got a lot of good tips from various online reviews, which minimized/eliminated mistakes. When one batch of beer is ready for bottling, reserve yourself 3 hours to bottle starting from a fully fermented keg, then re-clean, re-sanitize and have another brew batch inside the keg to start re-fermenting. My greatest advise would be to take your time in all aspects. It will result in a home made beer you can be proud off. Am using 3 fermenting kegs to get brewing into full production. Saving money is one thing, but drinking terrific tasting beer is the all-important consideration. My days of buying retail beer are history thanks to Mr. Beer and Amazon's great service.
After 4 weeks of sitting, the beer tasted slightly better than what is on tap at the bar. Not just because of the flavor, but the abundance of carbonation (at least this is my opinion). Most mainstream bottled beers lack a high content of carbonation. When I opened my first bottle after 4 weeks, it sounded like opening a new 2-liter bottle of Coca-Cola. The carbonation pressure release was immense. When i poured the beer in a glass, the bubbles were abundant and so was the flavor. I would highly recommend this product to any beginners, but only if you let the beer sit for at least 4 weeks in the bottle. I've also read that fermenting the beer for 2 weeks also improves the taste.
A lot of forums say that Mr. Beer was recently acquired by a new Company and the quality of their malt and yeast has dropped. Though I had no issues with my batch, there are better yeasts out there than what come with the brew pack. Let's not forget this is only a beginners kit. After you've brewed a few batches, you'll probably look into upgrading to a Deluxe Brewing Carboy kit. When I reflect back on things, I kind of wish I had gotten a better kit to start with. But for some, this is all you need. Just my two cents.