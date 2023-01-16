I bought my first Mr. Beer kit about 2 months ago knowing nothing about the beer making process. I was skeptical on the product because the kit looked cheap and I was doubtful it could produce the quality beer I expected. But I'm a gambler and the reviews on this product weren't bad. The kit arrived in the mail and I quickly brewed up my first batch of Czech Pilsner. I followed the instructions verbatim, making sure to sanitize everything properly (since this is like 9/10 of beer making). In short, you bring water to a boil, add and stir in the malt, then add cold water to the barrel, poor the hot malt mixture into the barrel, add the included yeast, let it ferment for a week, then you transfer the wort into the bottles and add sugar. After sealing the bottles and letting them sit for a week, your beer is supposed to be drinkable. At least this is what Mr. Beer claims. I tested this process and it tasted like crap. There wasn't a lot of carbonation, and the taste seemed off (had an apple cider after taste). At first I wrote it off that Mr. Beer was a scam. But then I waited. I still had other unopened bottles and figured I could let them sit for a few more weeks to see if this changed anything. I even did some online research to see what others had to say about Mr. Beer. The forums about the issues I was experiencing seem unanimous. You have to let the beer sit for around 4 weeks in the bottle. Afterwards, you put the bottles in the fridge for around 2-3 days to condition them. If you do this your beer will come out nothing less than awesome (assuming you properly sanitized and your yeast wasn't old or expired).



After 4 weeks of sitting, the beer tasted slightly better than what is on tap at the bar. Not just because of the flavor, but the abundance of carbonation (at least this is my opinion). Most mainstream bottled beers lack a high content of carbonation. When I opened my first bottle after 4 weeks, it sounded like opening a new 2-liter bottle of Coca-Cola. The carbonation pressure release was immense. When i poured the beer in a glass, the bubbles were abundant and so was the flavor. I would highly recommend this product to any beginners, but only if you let the beer sit for at least 4 weeks in the bottle. I've also read that fermenting the beer for 2 weeks also improves the taste.



A lot of forums say that Mr. Beer was recently acquired by a new Company and the quality of their malt and yeast has dropped. Though I had no issues with my batch, there are better yeasts out there than what come with the brew pack. Let's not forget this is only a beginners kit. After you've brewed a few batches, you'll probably look into upgrading to a Deluxe Brewing Carboy kit. When I reflect back on things, I kind of wish I had gotten a better kit to start with. But for some, this is all you need. Just my two cents.