Mr. Predicto Fortune Telling Ball - Ask a YES or NO Question & He'll Magically light Up & Speak the Answer - Fun Way to Discover Your Destiny - Talking Fortune Teller Toy Like the Magic 8 Balls

4.5 out of 5 stars 3,551 ratings
Enhance your purchase

Brand Kamhi World OUR FRIENDLY FOREST
Age Range (Description) Kid
Material Crystal
Item Weight 0.24 Pounds
Item Dimensions LxWxH 3.8 x 3.8 x 3.6 inches

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • THE FORTUNE TELLING TALKING BALL THAT KNOWS YOUR FUTURE - Something you want to know? Just ask Mr. Predicto! His eerily accurate knowledge of the future will make your jaw drop, as he talks back to you to answer your YES or NO question. Fans of the original magic 8 ball, ouija board game, and spirit crystal balls will love it! Mr Predicto is the perfect party toy for new fun games for teens. Funny novelty gifts and Holiday office gifts. Watch Video above to see and hear Mr. Predicto!
  • ASK HIM A YES or NO QUESTION & HE'LL SPEAK THE ANSWER - You'll go crazy for Mr. Predicto's mystic powers! There are 30 possible positive, negative or neutral answers & the mysterious ball comes alive with just a simple wave of your hand. It's so magical, you don't even need to touch it! At 3.6" tall & 3.8" in diameter this plastic ball is so conveniently small & lightweight, you can easily carry it around in your purse or backpack for on-the-go predictions! Instructions & batteries included
  • PLAYS SPOOKY MUSIC, LIGHTS UP & TALKS!! - Mr. Predicto is no ordinary magic ball. As you wait to hear his eerie answer, the magical LED lights dance to the spooky music & haunting background sound effects. When your future is not clear, Mr. Predicto can help you & your family. When you want to play fun family games on your next game night, Mr. Predicto toys are the answer. For best results, turn off the lights in your room & get ready to experience something truly supernatural!
  • HIS PREDICTIONS WILL GIVE YOU GOOSE BUMPS - As a fortune teller, only Mr. Predicto can foresee what your future will hold, so when it's your turn to ask, get ready for some spine-tingling surprises as he tells you the answers to your most important questions. When you're making a decision about what to ask him - make sure to think really, really hard! Super fun for sleepover party games for boys and girls! He’s the perfect toy for stocking stuffers or Christmas gifts!
  • MAGICAL FOR EVERYONE - Teens & adults love the fun & awe of Mr. Predicto's incredible clairvoyant abilities! A perfect novelty toy for fans of the real magic eight ball, tarot card reading & ouija board. He’s not just a funny gag gift, magic toy or desk toy for the office. For fans of upside down magic, retro toys & mattel games. This product is not a Magic 8 Ball nor is it associated in any way with the Magic 8 Ball. Magic 8 Ball is a registered trademark of Mattel, Inc.

Additional Details

Small Business
Shop products from small business brands sold in Amazon’s store. Discover more about the small businesses partnering with Amazon and Amazon’s commitment to empowering them.
Learn more
Small Business
This product is from a small business brand. Support small. Learn more
    Product Description

    Mr. Predicto Plastic Fortune Telling Ball Fart buddy plush toy Karate poop pen Boxinf poop pen Farting poop pen President Predicto - Donald Trump Fortune Teller Ball
    Mr. Predicto Plastic Fortune Telling Ball Cute Baby APoop Emoji Farting Plush Toylien Toy from Outer Space Karate Poop Pen - Push Levers to Make Him Punch - Real Fighting & Fart Sounds Poop Boxer Pen - Push Levers to Make Him Punch - Real Fighting & Fart Sounds Farting Poop Emoji Pen - Says 7 Funny Fart Sounds Talking President Predicto
    Funny Gift
    Fortune Telling Toy
    Lights Up
    Talking Toy
    Cute Collectible
    Fun for Kids

    Customer questions & answers

    See questions and answers

    Customer reviews

    4.5 out of 5 stars
    4.5 out of 5
    3,551 global ratings
    5 star
    		70%
    4 star
    		15%
    3 star
    		9%
    2 star
    		3%
    1 star
    		3%

    Top reviews from the United States

    Pretty Penny
    4.0 out of 5 stars As advertised
    Reviewed in the United States on August 20, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    Jeannie
    5.0 out of 5 stars So much fun and entertainment
    Reviewed in the United States on August 3, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    Marilyn C.
    5.0 out of 5 stars Great toy, our 7 y/o loves it. great gift!
    Reviewed in the United States on July 27, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    Nancy
    5.0 out of 5 stars Fun
    Reviewed in the United States on July 31, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    tarita virtue
    5.0 out of 5 stars DO it! this blows ALL other “fortune tellers” out of the water!
    Reviewed in the United States on February 13, 2020
    Verified Purchase
    27 people found this helpful
    Kara
    5.0 out of 5 stars Fun
    Reviewed in the United States on July 9, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    amanda
    3.0 out of 5 stars Works inconsistently
    Reviewed in the United States on July 20, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    deed web
    5.0 out of 5 stars GREAT PRODUCT
    Reviewed in the United States on May 11, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    Top reviews from other countries

    Jamie Winnett
    5.0 out of 5 stars It predicts things
    Reviewed in Australia on April 8, 2021
    Verified Purchase
