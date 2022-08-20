Other Sellers on Amazon
Mr. Predicto Fortune Telling Ball - Ask a YES or NO Question & He'll Magically light Up & Speak the Answer - Fun Way to Discover Your Destiny - Talking Fortune Teller Toy Like the Magic 8 Balls
|Brand
|Kamhi World OUR FRIENDLY FOREST
|Age Range (Description)
|Kid
|Material
|Crystal
|Item Weight
|0.24 Pounds
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|3.8 x 3.8 x 3.6 inches
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- THE FORTUNE TELLING TALKING BALL THAT KNOWS YOUR FUTURE - Something you want to know? Just ask Mr. Predicto! His eerily accurate knowledge of the future will make your jaw drop, as he talks back to you to answer your YES or NO question. Fans of the original magic 8 ball, ouija board game, and spirit crystal balls will love it! Mr Predicto is the perfect party toy for new fun games for teens. Funny novelty gifts and Holiday office gifts. Watch Video above to see and hear Mr. Predicto!
- ASK HIM A YES or NO QUESTION & HE'LL SPEAK THE ANSWER - You'll go crazy for Mr. Predicto's mystic powers! There are 30 possible positive, negative or neutral answers & the mysterious ball comes alive with just a simple wave of your hand. It's so magical, you don't even need to touch it! At 3.6" tall & 3.8" in diameter this plastic ball is so conveniently small & lightweight, you can easily carry it around in your purse or backpack for on-the-go predictions! Instructions & batteries included
- PLAYS SPOOKY MUSIC, LIGHTS UP & TALKS!! - Mr. Predicto is no ordinary magic ball. As you wait to hear his eerie answer, the magical LED lights dance to the spooky music & haunting background sound effects. When your future is not clear, Mr. Predicto can help you & your family. When you want to play fun family games on your next game night, Mr. Predicto toys are the answer. For best results, turn off the lights in your room & get ready to experience something truly supernatural!
- HIS PREDICTIONS WILL GIVE YOU GOOSE BUMPS - As a fortune teller, only Mr. Predicto can foresee what your future will hold, so when it's your turn to ask, get ready for some spine-tingling surprises as he tells you the answers to your most important questions. When you're making a decision about what to ask him - make sure to think really, really hard! Super fun for sleepover party games for boys and girls! He’s the perfect toy for stocking stuffers or Christmas gifts!
- MAGICAL FOR EVERYONE - Teens & adults love the fun & awe of Mr. Predicto's incredible clairvoyant abilities! A perfect novelty toy for fans of the real magic eight ball, tarot card reading & ouija board. He’s not just a funny gag gift, magic toy or desk toy for the office. For fans of upside down magic, retro toys & mattel games. This product is not a Magic 8 Ball nor is it associated in any way with the Magic 8 Ball. Magic 8 Ball is a registered trademark of Mattel, Inc.
Product Description
Customer reviews
4.5 out of 5
3,551 global ratings
AWESOMEWe used this for a fortune teller booth at our carnival themed event at a senior living facility. It was MAGICAL! the residents absolutely loved it. I even received a handwritten thank you card from the seller to thank us for purchasing the product. COVID has affected our seniors severely, and this small little crystal ball just made their day so much brighter. Thank you!
Reviewed in the United States on September 16, 2020
Top reviews from the United States
Reviewed in the United States on August 20, 2022
Cute gift idea
Reviewed in the United States on August 3, 2022
Tons of fun. Ask a question and laugh at the response.
Reviewed in the United States on July 27, 2022
Nice idea 8 balls can be hard to read. The sounds and motion detection is great.
Reviewed in the United States on July 31, 2022
It’s a fun thing to have around.
Reviewed in the United States on February 13, 2020
wow! what can i say but wow! this company ROCKS!! i had a problem with an item and they were not only super easy to contact, but they also responded in record time! “our friendly forest” is a fabulously well run, reputable company that fully stands behind its products! they carry a fun line of unique items that you will not regret buying. i HIGHLY recommend them & look forward to buying more!
the “Mr. Predicto Fortune Telling Ball” is T H E very B E ST decision maker out there! and i should know because i collect these unique tchotchkes. ever since my first “Magic 8 Ball” i was captivated by any device that offered simple answers to yes or no questions. i found these “fortune tellers” simply fascinating. if you’ve ever owned a Magic 8 Ball over time you’ll notice how disappointing they become. even though they contain a multisided answer printed die encased inside of a blue colored liquid chamber.... that liquid manages to evaporate leaving your fortune telling toy useless. this sucks and has happened to every single one of these types of “shake and flip over fortune tellers.”
when i saw “Mr. Predicto” not only did it look super cool with colored LED lights, but it was battery operated versus the old liquid ones. that alone was a major plus. no liquid means no evaporation. to make “Mr. Predicto” even better it doesn’t need to be shaken or even touched! you only need to wave your hand over it and the answers are revealed out loud.
unlike the other fortune tellers i own, “Mr. Predicto” has thirty ( 30 ) possible answers! it’s so much fun to use, super simple to operate right out of the box, makes a really cool gift ( even if you’re buying it to treat yourself ) and will be a purchase you will love for a very very long time! this immediately became my FAVORITE fun goto toy whenever i want a laugh, smile, something fun to show off to my friends or give as a gift to a “kid” of any age. don’t be thrown off by the price, it’s a bargain for the quality and good times you’ll have! i love this so much that i immediately clicked on the seller’s other products. i purchased this from “my friendly forest” and after loving “Mr. Predicto” sooooo much ( much more than i imagined i would have ), i ordered the “Talking President Predicto” which has 25 possible answers in President Trump’s own voice! both items are absolute MUST BUYS if you are looking for lighthearted fun. and who couldn’t use more laughter?! these were birthday presents i bought for myself because i’m a child at heart and we all deserve to treat ourselves! go for it! you’ll be thrilled!
Reviewed in the United States on July 9, 2022
Bought it for a birthday gift. She loves it! Updated version of the "magic 8 ball'.
Reviewed in the United States on July 20, 2022
My kids have fun with this but it does not work consistently. Sometimes it answers when it shouldn't, other times it doesn't answer when it should. I think magic 8 balls would be more reliable. I'd return mine for a refund if I hadn't been traveling and missed the return window.
Reviewed in the United States on May 11, 2022
Lots of fun. This is a great product!
Top reviews from other countries
Jamie Winnett
It predicts thingsReviewed in Australia on April 8, 2021
Adds nicely to my magic 8 ball and others. Fun stuff.