wow! what can i say but wow! this company ROCKS!! i had a problem with an item and they were not only super easy to contact, but they also responded in record time! “our friendly forest” is a fabulously well run, reputable company that fully stands behind its products! they carry a fun line of unique items that you will not regret buying. i HIGHLY recommend them & look forward to buying more!



the “Mr. Predicto Fortune Telling Ball” is T H E very B E ST decision maker out there! and i should know because i collect these unique tchotchkes. ever since my first “Magic 8 Ball” i was captivated by any device that offered simple answers to yes or no questions. i found these “fortune tellers” simply fascinating. if you’ve ever owned a Magic 8 Ball over time you’ll notice how disappointing they become. even though they contain a multisided answer printed die encased inside of a blue colored liquid chamber.... that liquid manages to evaporate leaving your fortune telling toy useless. this sucks and has happened to every single one of these types of “shake and flip over fortune tellers.”



when i saw “Mr. Predicto” not only did it look super cool with colored LED lights, but it was battery operated versus the old liquid ones. that alone was a major plus. no liquid means no evaporation. to make “Mr. Predicto” even better it doesn’t need to be shaken or even touched! you only need to wave your hand over it and the answers are revealed out loud.



unlike the other fortune tellers i own, “Mr. Predicto” has thirty ( 30 ) possible answers! it’s so much fun to use, super simple to operate right out of the box, makes a really cool gift ( even if you’re buying it to treat yourself ) and will be a purchase you will love for a very very long time! this immediately became my FAVORITE fun goto toy whenever i want a laugh, smile, something fun to show off to my friends or give as a gift to a “kid” of any age. don’t be thrown off by the price, it’s a bargain for the quality and good times you’ll have! i love this so much that i immediately clicked on the seller’s other products. i purchased this from “my friendly forest” and after loving “Mr. Predicto” sooooo much ( much more than i imagined i would have ), i ordered the “Talking President Predicto” which has 25 possible answers in President Trump’s own voice! both items are absolute MUST BUYS if you are looking for lighthearted fun. and who couldn’t use more laughter?! these were birthday presents i bought for myself because i’m a child at heart and we all deserve to treat ourselves! go for it! you’ll be thrilled!