Mueller Pro-Series 10-in-1, 8 Blade Vegetable Slicer, Onion Mincer Chopper, Vegetable Chopper, Cutter, Dicer, Egg Slicer with Container
Enhance your purchase
|Brand
|Mueller Austria
|Material
|Stainless Steel
|Color
|Gray
|Special Feature
|Interchangeable Blades
|Product Dimensions
|11.18"L x 5.47"W x 5.2"H
|Recommended Uses For Product
|Egg, Vegetable
|Product Care Instructions
|Dishwasher Safe
|Blade Material
|Stainless Steel
|Item Weight
|1.15 Kilograms
|Blade Shape
|V Shape
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
8 Diverse Blades - Three different sized chopper blades and 5 interchangeable blades for slicing, julienne, grating & shredding offer the functionality of multiple kitchen tools in just one, highly versatile, kitchen gadget. The high-quality stainless-steel blades will create perfectly chopped onions, tomatoes, and peppers for salsa, or shred an entire cabbage for coleslaw in no time.
Innovative Design - Free-up countertop space with the Food Container. Use the Food Holder while cutting small vegetables and fruits. This prevents food from slipping while slicing it. It also makes it clean, safe, and easy to work with. No more hassles of washing and wiping. Dismantle it and just put it in dishwasher. Cleans easily in minutes with the complementary scrubbing fork. Its compact size allows you to store it almost anywhere.
Improves Your Health And Saves Time – Busy lifestyles make us fall into the fast-food trap. It can take a lot of time and effort to dice, chop and slice the ingredients of a desired dish. Do not despair. Our multi-functional tool makes this process less time-consuming making it easier to add vegetables to your meals. That being said, you're less likely to reach for unhealthy options. From now on, enjoy having more time for your family without missing out on any of the important nutrition.
Live Customer Care – Talk to us via out toll-free number or live chat, not by email like our competitors. Mueller believes in making life easier, better and more enjoyable in all that we do. In the unlikely event that you don't love your Chopper/Slicer, we will give you a replacement or a full refund. Our unparalleled 24/7 live telephone customer support is ready and waiting to assist with anything you need!
- Live Customer Care – Talk to us via out toll-free number or live chat, not by email like our competitors. Mueller believes in making life easier, better and more enjoyable in all that we do. In the unlikely event that you don’t love your Chopper/Slicer, we will give you a replacement or a full refund. Our unparalleled 24/7 live telephone customer support is ready and waiting to assist with anything you need!
From the brand
Product Description
MUELLER CHOPPERS – ALWAYS A CUT ABOVE THE REST
|
Pro Series Chopper
|
Pro Series II Chopper
|
Salad Spinner and Chopper
|
Quick Prep Chopper
|
Feature
|Chop, Slice, Grate
|Chop, Slice, Grate, Spiralize
|Pull to Strain or Chop
|Chop & Blend
|
Capacity
|7 Cups
|7 Cups + 1.25 Cup Spiralizer
|Strainer 3.2QT + 1.5 Cup Bowl
|1.5 Cup
|
Stainless Steel Blades
|8 Blade Option
|12 Blade Options
|Yes
|Yes
|
Portable
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✘
|
BPA-Free
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|
Dishwasher Safe Parts
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
Great for my shaky hands. I have a hereditary condition that causes my hands to shake. I can use a knife and cutting board, but I have to go slowly and carefully. This product allows me to process veggies quickly and safely. Issues are minor. Clean up is a bit of a pain point. The blades are sharp and little bits tend to get stuck. My other quibble is the size of the cutting area. What you are slicing needs to sit completely on the blades, not on the plastic border. If any of it is on the border it won't cut the veggies. So, I had to cut the veggies smaller to start with than I would have preferred. Overall a great product for me. Reviewed in the United States on December 31, 2022
Reviewed in the United States on December 31, 2022
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on December 24, 2022
Size: 12 BladeVerified Purchase
I had a mandolin back in the day, but was never a big fan of using it--this product is definitely better. I've only used this chopper a little bit so far, but am already impressed. I haven't used the slicing blades, but the chopper portion works great and made short work of the onions and potatoes I needed to cube for soup the other night.
Took a couple of tries to understand how to best use the cubing blade, but once I got into the groove, it was great. Normally, I'd just use a knife to chop and this tool was much more convenient. I liked that prepped foods are automatically captured in the holding tray, and (provided you don't overfill it) the holding tray is easy to remove and dump in a stew pot or prep bowl once an item is prepared.
It is easy to clean, and I noticed very few grooves in the product where food debris could get stuck. It's also, reportedly, easy to store (though I'm still trying to figure out the Tetris moves required to get everything back inside the box for storage...it's a bit of a puzzle)
Haven't used the slicer and spiralizer tools yet. Will update the review when I do.
Size: 12 BladeVerified Purchase
I have had mandolas,Tupperware choppers, and every other kitchen slicing /chopping gadget you can imagine but by far this product is the best! The quality and durability of the blades for exceeded my expectations. Clean up is super simple rinse and drop in the dishwasher! My son is not happy that I’m keeping it for myself and sending him with my old Tupperware chopper so I may have to buy a second one for him because I’m feeling guilty in the new year :-)… and really the price is so reasonable I should probably just buy him one as well :-)… I highly recommend it! Mine came with the free spiralizer and my daughter is enjoying making noodles from vegetables and spaghetti out of carrots, and the ribbon curls for the zucchini and cucumber make for great presentation when I have the girls over for card night :-)!
10 people found this helpful