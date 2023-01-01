$34.98
Mueller Pro-Series 10-in-1, 8 Blade Vegetable Slicer, Onion Mincer Chopper, Vegetable Chopper, Cutter, Dicer, Egg Slicer with Container

#1 Best Seller in Egg Slicers
#1 Best Seller in Egg Slicers
Enhance your purchase

About this item

  • Unmatched Quality – Chop, Dice, Slice or Grate with our newest Multi Chopper and Slicer by Mueller! This functional kitchen gadget will alleviate your prep time to just a couple of minutes. Made with premium materials like grade 420 stainless steel blades and food-grade bpa-free materials, it's the perfect tool to make home cooked meals easier and faster.
  • 8 Diverse Blades - Three different sized chopper blades and 5 interchangeable blades for slicing, julienne, grating & shredding offer the functionality of multiple kitchen tools in just one, highly versatile, kitchen gadget. The high-quality stainless-steel blades will create perfectly chopped onions, tomatoes, and peppers for salsa, or shred an entire cabbage for coleslaw in no time.
  • Innovative Design - Free-up countertop space with the Food Container. Use the Food Holder while cutting small vegetables and fruits. This prevents food from slipping while slicing it. It also makes it clean, safe, and easy to work with. No more hassles of washing and wiping. Dismantle it and just put it in dishwasher. Cleans easily in minutes with the complementary scrubbing fork. Its compact size allows you to store it almost anywhere.
  • Improves Your Health And Saves Time – Busy lifestyles make us fall into the fast-food trap. It can take a lot of time and effort to dice, chop and slice the ingredients of a desired dish. Do not despair. Our multi-functional tool makes this process less time-consuming making it easier to add vegetables to your meals. That being said, you’re less likely to reach for unhealthy options. From now on, enjoy having more time for your family without missing out on any of the important nutrition.
  • Live Customer Care – Talk to us via out toll-free number or live chat, not by email like our competitors. Mueller believes in making life easier, better and more enjoyable in all that we do. In the unlikely event that you don’t love your Chopper/Slicer, we will give you a replacement or a full refund. Our unparalleled 24/7 live telephone customer support is ready and waiting to assist with anything you need!

Product Description

Chopper
chopper
chopper
Chopper
chopper

MUELLER CHOPPERS – ALWAYS A CUT ABOVE THE REST

Chopper

Pro Series Chopper

Chopper

Pro Series II Chopper

Chopper

Salad Spinner and Chopper

Chopper

Quick Prep Chopper

Feature
Chop, Slice, Grate Chop, Slice, Grate, Spiralize Pull to Strain or Chop Chop & Blend
Capacity
7 Cups 7 Cups + 1.25 Cup Spiralizer Strainer 3.2QT + 1.5 Cup Bowl 1.5 Cup
Stainless Steel Blades
8 Blade Option 12 Blade Options Yes Yes
Portable
BPA-Free
Dishwasher Safe Parts

Compare with similar items


Mueller Pro-Series 10-in-1, 8 Blade Vegetable Slicer, Onion Mincer Chopper, Vegetable Chopper, Cutter, Dicer, Egg Slicer with Container
Vegetable Chopper, Pro Onion Chopper, Multifunctional 13 in 1 Food Chopper, Kitchen Vegetable Slicer Dicer Cutter,Veggie Chopper With 8 Blades,Carrot and Garlic Chopper With Container
Fullstar 9-in-1 Deluxe Vegetable Chopper Kitchen Gifts | Onion Chopper & Dicer | Peeler, Spiralizer, Zoodle Maker, Lemon Squeezer, Egg Slicer & Seperator- Ultimate Kitchen Gadget
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper - Veggie Chopper & Spiralizer, Egg Separator & Slicer, Juicer - Onion Chopper with Container - Multifunctional Pro Food Chopper with 7 Blades
Vegetable Chopper Mandoline Slicer Cutter Chopper and Grater 11 in 1 Vegetable Slicer Potato Onion Chopper Veggie Chopper Dicer with Container Gray
Vegetable Chopper, Pro Onion Chopper, 14 in 1Multifunctional Food Chopper, Kitchen Vegetable Slicer Dicer Cutter,Veggie Chopper With 8 Blades,Carrot and Garlic Chopper With Container (Grey)…
Customer Rating 4.5 out of 5 stars (23568) 4.3 out of 5 stars (2859) 4.6 out of 5 stars (19468) 4.6 out of 5 stars (359) 4.4 out of 5 stars (4609) 4.4 out of 5 stars (685)
Price $34.98 $22.99 $39.99 $34.99 $20.99 $21.99
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
Sold By USA E-MART MAIPOR-US Fullstar Houseware Fullstar Houseware Alrens V Cool Store
Color Gray Gray Black Black Gray Gray
Material Stainless Steel Rubber, Stainless Steel Plastic Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Plastic, Stainless Steel Plastic Plastic
Compare with similar items

Product information

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

Looking for specific info?

See questions and answers

Customer reviews

Top reviews from the United States

M. McGinnis
5.0 out of 5 stars So far, this thing is pretty awesome.
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on December 24, 2022
Size: 12 BladeVerified Purchase
9 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Brandi
5.0 out of 5 stars Bought for college student but fell in love w/itand kept for myself😂
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 1, 2023
Size: 12 BladeVerified Purchase
10 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Paula Harris
4.0 out of 5 stars Saves so much time
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on December 26, 2022
Size: 8 Blade