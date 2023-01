I had a mandolin back in the day, but was never a big fan of using it--this product is definitely better. I've only used this chopper a little bit so far, but am already impressed. I haven't used the slicing blades, but the chopper portion works great and made short work of the onions and potatoes I needed to cube for soup the other night.



Took a couple of tries to understand how to best use the cubing blade, but once I got into the groove, it was great. Normally, I'd just use a knife to chop and this tool was much more convenient. I liked that prepped foods are automatically captured in the holding tray, and (provided you don't overfill it) the holding tray is easy to remove and dump in a stew pot or prep bowl once an item is prepared.



It is easy to clean, and I noticed very few grooves in the product where food debris could get stuck. It's also, reportedly, easy to store (though I'm still trying to figure out the Tetris moves required to get everything back inside the box for storage...it's a bit of a puzzle)



Haven't used the slicer and spiralizer tools yet. Will update the review when I do.