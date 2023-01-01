I have had mandolas,Tupperware choppers, and every other kitchen slicing /chopping gadget you can imagine but by far this product is the best! The quality and durability of the blades for exceeded my expectations. Clean up is super simple rinse and drop in the dishwasher! My son is not happy that I’m keeping it for myself and sending him with my old Tupperware chopper so I may have to buy a second one for him because I’m feeling guilty in the new year :-)… and really the price is so reasonable I should probably just buy him one as well :-)… I highly recommend it! Mine came with the free spiralizer and my daughter is enjoying making noodles from vegetables and spaghetti out of carrots, and the ribbon curls for the zucchini and cucumber make for great presentation when I have the girls over for card night :-)!