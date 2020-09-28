I wanted to like this book a lot more than I did. But various puzzle solutions demand:
*That you identify hidden objects in drawings that aren't terribly realistic, including items that are "concealed" by being hidden in the patterns of clothing
*That you know the word "lepidopterology" and can call it to mind when you see some common household objects that are used in this field
*That you can identify a statue as an ice sculpture when the text does not say so
*That you be familiar with the characteristics of specific poisons
*That you notice that a two-page spread of densely packed art contains two of every (loosely defined) sort of item EXCEPT only a single artifact that looks Egyptian
C'mon. This is difficult in the sense that mind reading is difficult, not in the sense that the author cleverly hid the necessary information in plain sight.
