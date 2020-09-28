List Price: $16.95 Details
Save: $2.96 (17%)
Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
FREE delivery:
Get free shipping
Free 5-8 day shipping within the U.S. when you order $25.00 of eligible items sold or fulfilled by Amazon.
Or get 4-5 business-day shipping on this item for $5.99 . (Prices may vary for AK and HI.)
Learn more about free shipping
Saturday, April 10 on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon. Details
Fastest delivery: Wednesday, April 7
Order within 10 hrs and 49 mins Details
In Stock.
As an alternative, the Kindle eBook is available now and can be read on any device with the free Kindle app.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from Amazon.com
Sold by Amazon.com
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Murder Most Puzzling: 20 ... has been added to your Cart
+ $3.99 shipping
$3.99 delivery: April 9 - 15
Used: Acceptable | Details
Sold by Goodwill Retail Services, Inc.
Condition: Used: Acceptable
Comment: The cover has visible markings and wear. The pages show normal wear and tear. Codes or product keys that accompany this product may not be valid. Fast Shipping in a Standard Poly Mailer!
<Embed>
Other Sellers on Amazon
$18.70
+ Free Shipping
Sold by: Publisher Direct
$16.95
+ $4.99 shipping
Sold by: EspressoShakeBooks
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon
Amazon book clubs early access
Loading your book clubs
There was a problem loading your book clubs. Please try again.
Not in a club? Learn more
Amazon book clubs early access

Join or create book clubs

Choose books together

Track your books
Bring your club to Amazon Book Clubs, start a new book club and invite your friends to join, or find a club that’s right for you for free.
Explore Amazon Book Clubs
Flip to back Flip to front
Listen Playing... Paused   You're listening to a sample of the Audible audio edition.
Learn more

Follow the Author

Stephanie von Reiswitz

Similar authors to follow

See more recommendations
Something went wrong. Please try your request again later.


Murder Most Puzzling: 20 Mysterious Cases to Solve (Murder Mystery Game, Adult Board Games, Mystery Games for Adults) Hardcover – August 25, 2020

by
Stephanie von Reiswitz (Author)
Visit Amazon's Stephanie von Reiswitz Page
Find all the books, read about the author, and more.
See search results for this author
Are you an author? Learn about Author Central
Stephanie von Reiswitz (Author)
4.2 out of 5 stars 243 ratings
See all formats and editions Hide other formats and editions
Price
New from Used from
Kindle
$8.13
Hardcover
$13.99
$12.56 $9.30

Enhance your purchase

Previous page
  1. Print length
    96 pages
  2. Language
    English
  3. Publisher
    Chronicle Books
  4. Publication date
    August 25, 2020
  5. Dimensions
    9 x 0.55 x 11.4 inches
  6. ISBN-10
    1452171602
  7. ISBN-13
    978-1452171609
  8. See all details
Next page
Prime Book Box
Inspire a love of reading with Amazon Book Box for Kids
Discover delightful children's books with Amazon Book Box, a subscription that delivers new books every 1, 2, or 3 months — new Amazon Book Box Prime customers receive 15% off your first box. Learn more.
click to open popover

Enter your mobile number or email address below and we'll send you a link to download the free Kindle App. Then you can start reading Kindle books on your smartphone, tablet, or computer - no Kindle device required.

  • Apple
    Apple
  • Android
    Android
  • Windows Phone
    Windows Phone
  • Click here to download from Amazon appstore
    Android

To get the free app, enter your mobile phone number.

kcpAppSendButton
Download to your computer
Kindle Cloud Reader

Frequently bought together

  • Murder Most Puzzling: 20 Mysterious Cases to Solve (Murder Mystery Game, Adult Board Games, Mystery Games for Adults)
  • +
  • Montague Island Mysteries and Other Logic Puzzles (Volume 1)
  • +
  • Brain Games - Criminal Mind Puzzles: Collect The Clues And Crack The Cases
Total price: $35.53
Buy the selected items together

Special offers and product promotions

From the Publisher

Read more

Editorial Reviews

About the Author

Stephanie von Reiswitz is an artist, illustrator, and member of the art collective LE GUN. She lives in London.

Product details

  • Publisher : Chronicle Books (August 25, 2020)
  • Language : English
  • Hardcover : 96 pages
  • ISBN-10 : 1452171602
  • ISBN-13 : 978-1452171609
  • Item Weight : 1.23 pounds
  • Dimensions : 9 x 0.55 x 11.4 inches
  • Customer Reviews:
    4.2 out of 5 stars 243 ratings

Customer reviews

4.2 out of 5 stars
4.2 out of 5
243 global ratings
5 star
58%
4 star
17%
3 star
14%
2 star
5%
1 star
5%
How are ratings calculated?

Top reviews from the United States

Michael A. Benedetto
3.0 out of 5 stars Beautiful and clever, but doesn't play fair
Reviewed in the United States on September 28, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
33 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
elizabeth scott
3.0 out of 5 stars Eh.
Reviewed in the United States on September 6, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
26 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
LS
1.0 out of 5 stars Horrible! Not even entertaining.
Reviewed in the United States on January 25, 2021
Verified Purchase
Read more
4 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
R. Froode
2.0 out of 5 stars Nah
Reviewed in the United States on September 30, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
7 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
CT Tiger
2.0 out of 5 stars Disappointed
Reviewed in the United States on October 23, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
4 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Renee Goff
5.0 out of 5 stars Pretty Darn Puzzling
Reviewed in the United States on December 5, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
L. Nelli
5.0 out of 5 stars Halloween fun!
Reviewed in the United States on October 18, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
2 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
easter worrell
5.0 out of 5 stars Very entertaining!!!
Reviewed in the United States on March 19, 2021
Verified Purchase
Read more
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

A. Guy
4.0 out of 5 stars Good for ze leetle grey cells
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on October 18, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
2 people found this helpful
 Report abuse

What other items do customers buy after viewing this item?

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
Previous page
    Next page