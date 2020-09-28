I like solving puzzles and mysteries and was excited to receive this book, but I guess my expectations were too high. The book did not live up to its reviews. The illustrations were so dark and convoluted for many of the stories that it was impossible to find the clues. Even with the hints given at the end of the book, some of the clues, such as writing on a bottle, were so indiscernible in the illustrations as to be useless. Also, the solutions did not always match the task at hand. For example, one mystery asked you to discover who committed the murder and how, but the actual solution only explained the How part and not who. HUGE DISAPPOINTMENT! Not worth the cost. If you really want this book, try to buy it secondhand for $1, and I'm not sure it is even worth that for all the aggravation and frustration I felt.