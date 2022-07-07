Add to your order
Muzen OTR Metal Portable Bluetooth Speaker with FM Radio, Bluetooth 4.0 and AUX Support, 10-Hour Playtime/Strong Bass/Super Groovy/Free Suitcase/Ultra Compact Size/Durable Design
|Speaker Type
|Outdoor
|Connectivity Technology
|Bluetooth, Auxiliary
|Model Name
|OTR
|Brand
|Muzen
|Recommended Uses For Product
|Indoor,Outdoor
Product Description
Muzen Retro FM Bluetooth Radio
Metal design, salute classic radio in 1950s, and more modern and fashion. Muzen retro speaker with aux input and bluetooth. The rotary dial bring you back in time turn the FM Radio like 20century people, connect the bluetooth bring your back to the future, enjoy the music in your life.
Muzen OTR Metal Blue
MUZEN AUDIO INC.
Design by professional audio technology master.
Aim to the best music audio speaker to make, build the authentic vioce for your.
Enjoy Muzen speaker with the song your love to bring the better life style.
- — “Listening to the difference".
- Salute the old days, focus vintage, build retro modern audio.
Muzen Retro FM Bluetooth Metal Radio
"Vintage, Classic, Fashion"
Muzen vintage radio speaker has the classic old days look, looks like back to 1950s.
When the modern and best digital audio tech in the retro appearance to make your home or office desktop aesthetics more perfectly.
- Mini speaker bluetooth wireless connect anytime anywhere.
- Processing audio output with 5-watt amplifiers.
- Radio with antenna design and classic retro rotary dial.
- Solid metal make stylish retro finish buils durable.
- High-Fidelity with louder and clear voice.
Bluetooth speaker outdoor with loud volume
Even outdoor, benefit from Muzen latest sound production and processing audio tech, have no worry about sound distortion and low volume.
Portable Mini bluetooth speaker
Pocket easily, Mini size design build the samll player,retro the small bluetooth speaker only takes a space like almost jeans pocket(Please check product details for specific size)
Not just the bluetooth speaker indoor
FM tuner to navigate through stations, knob to change bluetooth mode and FM radio, and even connect to other devices through AUX, customize your listening experience
Bluetooth speaker for office/home
Build your home or office desktop aesthetics, devlop your own style in leisure or formal ocasions, whatever in the office or home, always has your Unique taste.
|Muzen OTR Black
|Muzen OTR Blue
|Muzen OTR Green
|Muzen OTR Pink
|Muzen OTR Red
|Colour
|Black
|Blue
|Green
|Pink
|Red
|Material
|Metal
|Metal
|Metal
|Metal
|Metal
|Bluetooth
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|AUX
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
Top reviews from the United States
Obviously it os easy to carry around. I put it in my mesh cup holder of my camping chair, and listened to music while the hubby grilled.
Highly recommend! (I don't write a lot of reviews, but this was definitely worth a 5 star review)
I initially gave this a 2 star review because of the missing items, but I will have to give it 5 stars now because of the prompt response and quality of the product.
Comes packaged with so much extra surprises. So fantastic I immediately ordered another one for a friend. I did order a green one but I recieved a black one instead. Still pleased, They are sold out of the green style when I double checked If you want the green, they offer you to order another style and you get $30.00 off of your purchase towards it. Really good customer service!