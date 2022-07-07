I was very impressed with the packaging presentation of this product and very happy with the quality. The speaker and case are made very well and so cute. I was disappointed at first when I noticed it did not come with the leather case and straps that I had thought were supposed to be included. I sent an email to inquire about this. The company returned my email very promptly to explain that the items were not supposed to be include but they would send them to me and change the description for the product to avoid future confusion. I appreciated this very much.

I initially gave this a 2 star review because of the missing items, but I will have to give it 5 stars now because of the prompt response and quality of the product.