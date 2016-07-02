$21.80 $20.66 First delivery on Dec 23 First delivery on Dec 21 Ships from: Amazon Sold by: Microfiber Products
|Brand
|My Critter Catcher
|Color
|Green
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|27 x 5 x 2 inches
|Item Weight
|6.08 Ounces
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Catch and release spiders, insects, bugs, and other critters from your home, office, or classroom.
- Use for the safe handling of Spiders, Roaches, Scorpions, Flies, Crickets, Stink Bugs, Millipedes, Centipedes, Wasps, Yellow Jackets, Bees, Moths and more
- Patented design keeps you and the insect safe – no direct contact with the bug and no mess
- Safely return bugs to where they belong, in nature!
- Easy to use for children, parents, and grandparents alike. To pick up insects simply do the following: Squeeze the handle so the bristles open, position the open bristles over the insect, and release the handle so the bristles close. To release the insect outside, just squeeze the handle again so the bristles re-open.
Product Description
Let's be honest, everyone finds a bug in their home from time-to-time. My Critter Catcher is the perfect tool to solve this universal problem.
My Critter Catcher's 26" long handle combined with our patented soft bristles gently surround and enclose the critter, rendering it unable to escape. That gives you the power to quickly and easily catch & release all types of critters, no matter where they are.
Plus, it keeps you at a safe and comfortable distance (over 4+ feet away!) while leaving the critters unharmed!
The perfect tool for removing ALL critters. Whether it's spiders, beetles, moths, stink bugs, roaches, ants, cicadas, ladybugs, mantises, scorpions, centipedes, worms, even wasps and bees, you can count on My Critter Catcher to remove it.
Plus, My Critter Catcher is the only quick, clean, and non-lethal way to remove ANY & ALL of those uninvited guests!
My Critter Catcher Spider & Insect Catcher
Does My Critter Catcher really work?
YES! My Critter Catcher is a real product that picks up all types of insects and other critters, without harming them. Check out My Critter Catcher in action in the video above!
How does My Critter Catcher work?
To pick up insects simply do the following: Squeeze the handle so the bristles open, position the open bristles over the insect, and release the handle so the bristles close. To release the insect outside, just squeeze the handle again so the bristles re-open. It's that easy.
Why use My Critter Catcher?
My Critter Catcher protects your home from critters without leaving any mess, using harmful chemicals, or requiring expensive batteries. Plus it doesn't even kill the bugs.
My Critter Catcher's applications are endless. It can be used to capture Tarantulas and all small spiders, scorpions, wasps, bees, stink bugs, cicadas, grasshoppers, butterflies, roaches, water beetles, etc.
My Critter Catcher is about 25.5 inches long. The average arm length is 25.5 inches, so you can estimate your body being about 4 feet from the critter that you want to pick up.
For a slow moving spider I'd imagine this would be a great tool. For wolf spiders it's going to be more like a game. None of the three I've caught so far have just sat there and taken it. They run. Quickly. The first two I caught after three attempts. The third one was one of the large guys, and a bit sassier than the first two. On the fifth try I Finally got it; however, it did lose a leg in the ordeal. Hopefully it will molt again, which will result in a new leg for the little fella. All three spiders survived and scurried off after I released them. The first one I had to flick out of the device, but the other two plopped right out.
I think I'll stick to the Tupperware container and my spider catching paper for the ones that have babies, though I think the babies Might actually stay caught within the bristles. I'll have to try it outside sometime - don't want to risk all those little guys loose in the house. My husband would sleep with one eye open until I was able to account for each little monstrosity; or we'd just have to move. (see 20200823 update)
20170929: I found one place I was unable to use the Critter Catcher. I walked into the restroom, gazed upon the porcelain throne and was stumped. Let me tell y'all about a wolf spider's silly side. They flatten themselves against surfaces in an effort to hide; however, I have bad news for them - I see you! It's difficult to miss those Long legs, and that large body, hanging out on a white wall. Sorry, guys, you're not sneaky. I'd compare it to an elephant hiding behind a human.
In any event, I'm still looking for this particular prankster. He was sitting under the lip of the rim of the commode, just chillin'. I thought and thought about how to catch and release, but I simply wasn't willing to dunk My Critter Catcher. I believe I've mentioned somewhere that while I'm not terrified of these creatures, I'm not entirely keen on snuggling with them, and Especially not in such an intimate setting. With regret, I hit the handle and I kid you not, this guy Surfed the Wave to the other side of the bowl, flipped me the bird, and disappeared. I haven't seen it since, and I only know it did not go down the hole. I'll go on record to state that there is now a process of lifting lids, swiping My Critter Catcher between the tank and seat, as well as the back of the tank before I'll consider taking care of business.
20190816: 2 years after the Huntsman spider's wily antics I'm still using this device. We have a deal in our household - I catch the spiders, we don't burn down the house. He dispatches the roaches, we don't burn down the house. Peace and harmony is maintained. I did have to purchase a new broom when I couldn't make it to him to take out one particularly large roach - it was blocking me from getting to the bedroom where my hero slumbered, utterly unaware of my plight. That evil entity zigged when I zigged and zagged when I zagged, it was stalking me! Out of desperation I jumped over the couch and scrambled to the broom before that gruesome pest could get me. Once I was armed, he knew it was on and tried to run but oh no, emboldened by my acquisition of a weapon I was like a wild Amazonian ready for blood (or ooze). A quick jab into the wall and seven smacks later the broom broke (some may think it was overkill but noooo, it was Still alive because that's how roaches are - invulnerable). Mustering my courage, and choking back bile, I harpooned that repulsive demon. I then covered it with a tupperware container and left a note for my husband, along with the aftermath so all could marvel at the brave battle I endured.
I digress, My Critter Catcher is Fantastic and you won't be disappointed. It helps with reaching otherwise unreachable areas that arachnids like to taunt us from. Ours are frisky and very much enjoy tormenting my husband in the shower (buwahaha - don't tell him I laughed or he'll tell you about the time I pickled a roach in the shower with a gallon of vinegar. It . . . touched my hand - gives me shivers to this day!).
20200823: I'm pleased to discover my review has helped many people! I came to update - My Critter Catcher has racked up nearly 100 catches now and is still going strong. The bristles are beginning to widen a bit but I'm suspecting a hot water soak will get those back into shape - I just don't have a pot I'm willing to sacrifice (gross!) so I'm thinking on alternate solutions (maybe a bucket in which I pour the hot water).
I Have captured wolfies with the babies and the babies stayed within the bristles, much to my husband's relief. Y'all should have heard That conversation, "No baby, don't do it, don't, don't, dontdontdontdont, babyyyy!" This is a Firefighter we're talking about, y'all - burning building falling all around him is No problem, but you stick 8 legs in front of him and he's taking the flight option. To be fair, I have broken 2 brooms whilst killing roaches since purchasing My Critter Catcher. I have since purchased the Bug-A-Salt and though it may take 7 shots, salt ammo is less expensive than a new broom. And Much Much more fun.
Huntsman spiders remain a difficult catch due to their expert level of hiding. They practically suction to the wall and almost always in the corner between the door frame and wall. I found a Second one in our toilet - never again shall I do my business in the dark. Florida is no joke! I was able to get him out with My Critter Catcher and I felt better about that than flushing him. I had one Huntsman get so angry I could feel the vibration from its temper tantrum through the handle - he was a big boy. A big furious boy.
For anyone still on the fence about this product - do it! Even my husband had been emboldened after all these years to use this device, though he has eyeballed the Bug-A-Salt a few times, to which I have shot a warning glance. Remember, folks, spiders kill roaches and that makes spiders valuable and precious.
I live alone in a small NYC apartment, and for the past 3 years have had a mysterious increase of American cockroaches.
I used to find maybe 2-3 per summer. Since May, I’ve seen over 20. I’ve paid an exterminator, sealed every nook and cranny shut, but for some reason they really want to come in here and die. Maybe I should take it as a compliment?
Anyhow, it might seem that having mostly dead ones is better than live ones. But I’m really not sure. They are so big, I just can’t stand to pick them up. Not even with a shop vac (which their big dead bodies clog up anyway).
They terrorize me. I really pride myself on not being afraid of silly things, but I just can’t with these. Spiders? Fine. Snakes? No problem. Geckos? Cute! American roaches? 😱
Another huge issue are the half-dead ones. What does one do when you arrive home from a long day at work, ready to sit down on your couch and enjoy some dinner and Netflix, but there is a half-dead roach lying in front of your tv? If you try to kill it, it WILL get up and start running at you. But it’s too big to pick up with your little girly hands. Your night is ruined. The apartment you pay $2,000+/month for does not belong to you. Find somewhere else to eat your dinner and relax until the roach is dead enough to try to pick up the next day.
I paint these scenarios for you all so you can truly understand how much this bug picker-upper has given me back my home and life. It picks up these huge roaches perfectly. I’ve only tried it on dead or half-dead ones, but that’s fine with me. It’s so easy to use, that this morning, before putting my contact lenses in, I noticed what seemed to be a dead-ish one on my kitchen floor. I purposely left my contacts out so I didn’t have to see details, grabbed this thing, snatched up the roach in one fell swoop and dropped it in the toilet. Was it dead or alive or brown or black or winged or not? Thanks to this contraption, I’ll never have to know.
By JB.LW on September 11, 2017