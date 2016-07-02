So far I've had success; however, our spiders are far from calm, docile friendly house spiders. Wolf spiders are aggressive (once provoked) and Fast. They range from not-so-scary to my-huband's-going-nowhere-near-this-thing. I purchased My Critter Catcher for him, hoping it would embolden him to approach these monstrosities (his view) and gently scoop them up to release them outside so they can eat the gross bugs. Thus far I have been the only one to use it.



For a slow moving spider I'd imagine this would be a great tool. For wolf spiders it's going to be more like a game. None of the three I've caught so far have just sat there and taken it. They run. Quickly. The first two I caught after three attempts. The third one was one of the large guys, and a bit sassier than the first two. On the fifth try I Finally got it; however, it did lose a leg in the ordeal. Hopefully it will molt again, which will result in a new leg for the little fella. All three spiders survived and scurried off after I released them. The first one I had to flick out of the device, but the other two plopped right out.



I think I'll stick to the Tupperware container and my spider catching paper for the ones that have babies, though I think the babies Might actually stay caught within the bristles. I'll have to try it outside sometime - don't want to risk all those little guys loose in the house. My husband would sleep with one eye open until I was able to account for each little monstrosity; or we'd just have to move. (see 20200823 update)



20170929: I found one place I was unable to use the Critter Catcher. I walked into the restroom, gazed upon the porcelain throne and was stumped. Let me tell y'all about a wolf spider's silly side. They flatten themselves against surfaces in an effort to hide; however, I have bad news for them - I see you! It's difficult to miss those Long legs, and that large body, hanging out on a white wall. Sorry, guys, you're not sneaky. I'd compare it to an elephant hiding behind a human.



In any event, I'm still looking for this particular prankster. He was sitting under the lip of the rim of the commode, just chillin'. I thought and thought about how to catch and release, but I simply wasn't willing to dunk My Critter Catcher. I believe I've mentioned somewhere that while I'm not terrified of these creatures, I'm not entirely keen on snuggling with them, and Especially not in such an intimate setting. With regret, I hit the handle and I kid you not, this guy Surfed the Wave to the other side of the bowl, flipped me the bird, and disappeared. I haven't seen it since, and I only know it did not go down the hole. I'll go on record to state that there is now a process of lifting lids, swiping My Critter Catcher between the tank and seat, as well as the back of the tank before I'll consider taking care of business.



20190816: 2 years after the Huntsman spider's wily antics I'm still using this device. We have a deal in our household - I catch the spiders, we don't burn down the house. He dispatches the roaches, we don't burn down the house. Peace and harmony is maintained. I did have to purchase a new broom when I couldn't make it to him to take out one particularly large roach - it was blocking me from getting to the bedroom where my hero slumbered, utterly unaware of my plight. That evil entity zigged when I zigged and zagged when I zagged, it was stalking me! Out of desperation I jumped over the couch and scrambled to the broom before that gruesome pest could get me. Once I was armed, he knew it was on and tried to run but oh no, emboldened by my acquisition of a weapon I was like a wild Amazonian ready for blood (or ooze). A quick jab into the wall and seven smacks later the broom broke (some may think it was overkill but noooo, it was Still alive because that's how roaches are - invulnerable). Mustering my courage, and choking back bile, I harpooned that repulsive demon. I then covered it with a tupperware container and left a note for my husband, along with the aftermath so all could marvel at the brave battle I endured.



I digress, My Critter Catcher is Fantastic and you won't be disappointed. It helps with reaching otherwise unreachable areas that arachnids like to taunt us from. Ours are frisky and very much enjoy tormenting my husband in the shower (buwahaha - don't tell him I laughed or he'll tell you about the time I pickled a roach in the shower with a gallon of vinegar. It . . . touched my hand - gives me shivers to this day!).



20200823: I'm pleased to discover my review has helped many people! I came to update - My Critter Catcher has racked up nearly 100 catches now and is still going strong. The bristles are beginning to widen a bit but I'm suspecting a hot water soak will get those back into shape - I just don't have a pot I'm willing to sacrifice (gross!) so I'm thinking on alternate solutions (maybe a bucket in which I pour the hot water).



I Have captured wolfies with the babies and the babies stayed within the bristles, much to my husband's relief. Y'all should have heard That conversation, "No baby, don't do it, don't, don't, dontdontdontdont, babyyyy!" This is a Firefighter we're talking about, y'all - burning building falling all around him is No problem, but you stick 8 legs in front of him and he's taking the flight option. To be fair, I have broken 2 brooms whilst killing roaches since purchasing My Critter Catcher. I have since purchased the Bug-A-Salt and though it may take 7 shots, salt ammo is less expensive than a new broom. And Much Much more fun.



Huntsman spiders remain a difficult catch due to their expert level of hiding. They practically suction to the wall and almost always in the corner between the door frame and wall. I found a Second one in our toilet - never again shall I do my business in the dark. Florida is no joke! I was able to get him out with My Critter Catcher and I felt better about that than flushing him. I had one Huntsman get so angry I could feel the vibration from its temper tantrum through the handle - he was a big boy. A big furious boy.



For anyone still on the fence about this product - do it! Even my husband had been emboldened after all these years to use this device, though he has eyeballed the Bug-A-Salt a few times, to which I have shot a warning glance. Remember, folks, spiders kill roaches and that makes spiders valuable and precious.