In Stock.
My Critter Catcher - Spider and Insect Catcher

4.2 out of 5 stars 4,264 ratings
Color: Green
Green
Updated other options based on this selection
See all 3 options
See all 3 options

Enhance your purchase

Brand My Critter Catcher
Color Green
Item Dimensions LxWxH 27 x 5 x 2 inches
Item Weight 6.08 Ounces

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Catch and release spiders, insects, bugs, and other critters from your home, office, or classroom.
  • Use for the safe handling of Spiders, Roaches, Scorpions, Flies, Crickets, Stink Bugs, Millipedes, Centipedes, Wasps, Yellow Jackets, Bees, Moths and more
  • Patented design keeps you and the insect safe – no direct contact with the bug and no mess
  • Safely return bugs to where they belong, in nature!
  • Easy to use for children, parents, and grandparents alike. To pick up insects simply do the following: Squeeze the handle so the bristles open, position the open bristles over the insect, and release the handle so the bristles close. To release the insect outside, just squeeze the handle again so the bristles re-open.
Product Description

Let's be honest, everyone finds a bug in their home from time-to-time. My Critter Catcher is the perfect tool to solve this universal problem.

My Critter Catcher's 26" long handle combined with our patented soft bristles gently surround and enclose the critter, rendering it unable to escape. That gives you the power to quickly and easily catch & release all types of critters, no matter where they are.

Plus, it keeps you at a safe and comfortable distance (over 4+ feet away!) while leaving the critters unharmed!

The perfect tool for removing ALL critters. Whether it's spiders, beetles, moths, stink bugs, roaches, ants, cicadas, ladybugs, mantises, scorpions, centipedes, worms, even wasps and bees, you can count on My Critter Catcher to remove it.

Plus, My Critter Catcher is the only quick, clean, and non-lethal way to remove ANY & ALL of those uninvited guests!

My Critter Catcher Spider & Insect Catcher

Does My Critter Catcher really work?

YES! My Critter Catcher is a real product that picks up all types of insects and other critters, without harming them. Check out My Critter Catcher in action in the video above!

How does My Critter Catcher work?

To pick up insects simply do the following: Squeeze the handle so the bristles open, position the open bristles over the insect, and release the handle so the bristles close. To release the insect outside, just squeeze the handle again so the bristles re-open. It's that easy.

Why use My Critter Catcher?

My Critter Catcher protects your home from critters without leaving any mess, using harmful chemicals, or requiring expensive batteries. Plus it doesn't even kill the bugs.

My Critter Catcher's applications are endless. It can be used to capture Tarantulas and all small spiders, scorpions, wasps, bees, stink bugs, cicadas, grasshoppers, butterflies, roaches, water beetles, etc.

My Critter Catcher is about 25.5 inches long. The average arm length is 25.5 inches, so you can estimate your body being about 4 feet from the critter that you want to pick up.

Product information

Customer Questions & Answers
Top reviews from the United States

Trippet
4.0 out of 5 stars Wolf & Huntsman Spiders
Reviewed in the United States on July 2, 2016
Color: GreenVerified Purchase
1,476 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Chelsey Steinman
5.0 out of 5 stars Gave me my life and home back
Reviewed in the United States on August 22, 2018
Color: GreenVerified Purchase
367 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
E. Jorgensen
5.0 out of 5 stars Spiders and humans love it!
Reviewed in the United States on April 26, 2016
Color: GreenVerified Purchase
418 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Crystal R
5.0 out of 5 stars Respect for all walks of life- this is a great product!
Reviewed in the United States on August 16, 2016
Color: GreenVerified Purchase
489 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
JB.LW
5.0 out of 5 stars I GOT HIM ! A Million gold stars for CRITTER CATCHER!
Reviewed in the United States on September 11, 2017
Color: GreenVerified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars I GOT HIM ! A Million gold stars for CRITTER CATCHER!
By JB.LW on September 11, 2017
GOT 'EM !! 2 days after I received my Critter Catcher I pressed it into action to catch a praying mantis. Now, I know most people LOVE praying mantis' - but not us! They kill hummingbirds and we have a Hummingbird-Friendly yard! You cannot engage in hand-to-hand combat with a praying mantis because they are MADE OF STEEL. Since they lay in wait on the hummingbird feeder and in the vine on our courtyard wall where our pet hummingbird hangs, I NEEDED something for them (well, and truth be known, something for spiders too!). So this morning a mantis JUMPED ON MY FACE - and after I screamed - I calmly got my Critter Catcher and roped him, and released him down the hill. He's happy, I'm happy (at least until he comes back.) BEST GIFT IDEA EVER!!!
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
251 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
💗 Heather - Yorkie Mom 💗Top Contributor: Pets
5.0 out of 5 stars No Need to Squash Bugs...
Reviewed in the United States on July 16, 2018
Color: PinkVerified Purchase
152 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

Sarah F
5.0 out of 5 stars Life changing!
Reviewed in Canada on September 12, 2018
Color: GreenVerified Purchase
12 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Aisha Brown
3.0 out of 5 stars It's okay.
Reviewed in Canada on March 15, 2019
Color: GreenVerified Purchase
6 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Jen
5.0 out of 5 stars Saved a ton of Spiders all sizes
Reviewed in Canada on November 21, 2019
Color: GreenVerified Purchase
6 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Michelle
5.0 out of 5 stars Works...
Reviewed in Canada on July 31, 2021
Color: PinkVerified Purchase
Report abuse
Tenille
2.0 out of 5 stars Not worth it
Reviewed in Canada on January 1, 2019
Color: GreenVerified Purchase
6 people found this helpful
 Report abuse