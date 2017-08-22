Add to your order

Payment
Secure transaction
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from
Amazon
Sold by
VANTRUE
Returns
Eligible for Return, Refund or Replacement within 30 days of receipt
This item can be returned in its original condition for a full refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt.
Read full return policy
Support
Free Amazon product support included
In the event your product doesn’t work as expected, or you’d like someone to walk you through set-up, Amazon offers free product support over the phone on eligible purchases for up to 90 days.
To access this option, go to Your Orders and choose Get product support.
Gift options
Add at checkout
Vantrue N2 Pro Uber Dual 1080P Dash Cam, 2.5K 1440P Front Dash Cam, Front and Inside Dash Camera w/ Infrared Night Vision, 24hr Motion Detection Parking Mode, Accident Record, Support 256GB max(2023)

4.4 out of 5 stars 11,562 ratings
Top deal
-32% $135.99
List Price: $199.99

The List Price is the suggested retail price of a new product as provided by a manufacturer, supplier, or seller. Except for books, Amazon will display a List Price if the product was purchased by customers on Amazon or offered by other retailers at or above the List Price in at least the past 90 days. List prices may not necessarily reflect the product's prevailing market price.
Learn more
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.

Enhance your purchase

About this item

  • 【Dual Lens 1080P Car Camera】Best dual dash cam for uber, rideshare, lyft drivers, picked by Wirecutter, CNET, Businessinsider, BGR etc. The front and inside camera simultaneously capture the road front (170°) and inside passenger cabin (140°) in crystal details at dual 1920x1080P 30fps, which is a great option for rideshare drivers that will need photographic evidence in the event some rowdy passengers do damage to their car.
  • 【Single Front 2.5K 1440P Dash Cam】When recording in front-only mode, footage is captured at at 2.5K 2560x1440P@30fps, which enables clear license plates, road signs. Or you can switch to 1920x1080P@60fps mode with smoother videos for high speed traffic.
  • 【Infrared Night Vision w/Sony Sensor】The interior facing camera utilizes a Sony sensor, 4 IR LED lights and f/2.0 aperture, which can handle low light conditions and ensures flawless video footage even when the passenger cabin is dark. F/1.8 6-glass lens front facing cam and unique HDR video system automatically balance the light and dark areas of the video.
  • 【24 Hours Parking Mode & Auto LCD OFF】24 Hours Motion activated parking mode makes the dual car camera to automatically record when it detects motion. Auto start and record when the ignition sparks up. Auto LCD OFF timer ensure you won't be disturbed by another glowing rectangle on your windshield. Ideal for most climates: -4° to 158°F (-20° to 70°C). Excellent audio recording with built in microphone. Time lapse function automatically takes photos at specified intervals.
  • 【Looping Recording & G-Sensor & Optional GPS】Seamless Loop Recording overwrites the oldest footage with the newest upon filling a card to capacity. Variable sensitivity G-sensor auto detects sudden shake/collision and emergency locks the footage to "Event File" to prevent that video from an overwrite. Supports up to 256GB microSD cards, recommend Vantrue microSD card. Optional GPS to track the driving route, location and speed(To use GPS function, please buy an extra gps mount).
  • 【Total Peace of Mind w/18m Warranty】Full 18m Warranty, email replies within 24H, and 100% Satisfaction Guarantee. Pay less auto insurance, your witness for accidents and insurance claims. Perfect dual lens dash cam for uber, taxis, rideshare, lyft drivers, commuters, and families. Works with 12V and 24V vehicles.
Product guides and documents

User Manual (PDF)

What's in the box

  • 1X N2 Pro Dash Cam with Suction Cup Mount
  • 1X 3ft Type C USB Cable
  • 1X Car Charger with 11.5ft USB C Cable
  • 1X User Manual
  • 1X Quick Guide

    • Product Description

    Uber dual dash cam
    dual dash cam

    Dual 1080P Front and Inside Dash Cam

    With a 170° front facing camera and 140° rear facing camera(80° rotatable) in one body, it shots both front and inside cabin simutaneously in full hd 1080P 30fps, perfect dash cam for taxis, Uber, rideshare, lyft drivers, and families, provides drivers and passengers with optimum protection.

    single front dash cam

    2.5K 2560x1440P/30fps​ or 1920x1080P/60fps

    If you don't need the inside recordings you can record with the single front facing camera, the advanced F1.8 front lens ensures it to capture crystal-clear videos of the road front at: 2560x1440P/30fps, 2304x1296P/30fps, 1920x1080P/60fps, 1920x1080P/30fps.

    dash cam ir night vision
    dash cam parking mode
    dash cam loop recording
    Emergency Lock

    Emergency Lock

    Variable sensitivity G-sensor auto detects shake/collision and emergency locks the footage to "Event File" to prevent that video from an overwrite.

    Voice Recording

    Audio Recording(ON/OFF)

    Built in microphone and speaker to capture high quality audio clear without distortion. Don't want to record voice? One press to turn microphone off.

    Time Lapse

    Time Lapse

    Time Lapse allow you to record movements, changes, or events that take place over a long period of time, greatly saved space on your memory card.

    GPS

    Optional GPS(Buy Separately)

    Optional GPS to track the driving route, location, speed in either KM/H or MP/H. To use gps function, please buy an extra gps mount(Asin: B07W4FG42M).

    Vantrue Dash Cams

    1080P dash cam
    E1 Lite
    n4 dash cam
    N4 Three Channel Dash Cam
    Vantrue E3 dash cam
    E3 WiFi 3CH Dash Cam
    E2 WiFi Dual Dash Cam
    E2 WiFi Dual Dash Cam
    N2P dash cam
    N2 Pro Dual Dash Cam
    n2s dash cam
    N2S Dual Dash Cam
    s1 dash cam
    S1 Dual Dash Cam
    Resolution 1080P+HDR 1440P+144P+1080P, 4K+1080P 1944P+1080P+1080P@30FPS 1944P+1944P 24FPS Dual 1080P, Single Front 2.5K 1440P+1440P@30fps Dual 1080P, Single Front 4K
    Camera Type Front 3 Channel Front inside Rear 3 Channel Front inside Rear 2 Channel Front and Rear 2 Channel Front and Inside 2 Channel Front and Inside 2 Channel Front and Rear
    Display 1.54 inch 2.45 inch 2.45 inch 2.45 inch 1.5 inch 2.45 inch 2 inch
    Battery & Charging Supercapacitor Supercapacitor Supercapacitor Supercapacitor Built in battery Supercapacitor Supercapacitor
    GPS Yes Optional(Buy Separately) Yes Yes Optional(Buy Separately) Yes Yes
    WiFi â â â
    Microphone & Speaker â â â â â â â
    Storage 512GB Max 256GB Max 512GB Max 512GB Max 256GB Max 256GB Max 256GB Max

    Looking for specific info?

    See questions and answers

    From the brand

    Previous page
    2. vantrue recommended by
    3. vantrue element series
    4. vantrue e1
      Vantrue E1 lite
      Vantrue E2 2.5K WiFi Dual Dash Cam with GPS, Front and Rear 2592x1944P 2.45” Mini Dash Camera for...
      Vantrue E3 2.5K 3 Channel WiFi Dash Cam, 1944P+1080P+1080P Front and Rear Inside 3 Way Car Camera...

      Element Series

      Visit the Store

    5. Vantrue N4 3 Channel 4K Dash Cam, 4K+1080P Front and Rear, 4K+1080P Front and Inside, 1440P+1080P...
      Vantrue N2S 4K Dash Cam, Dual 2.5K 1440P Front and Inside Dash Camera with GPS and Speed, IR Nigh...
      Vantrue N2 Pro Uber Dual 1080P Dash Cam, 2.5K 1440P Front Dash Cam, Front and Inside Loop Dash Ca...
      Vantrue N1 Pro Mini Dash Cam Full HD 1920x1080P Car Dash Camera 1.5 inch 160 Degree DashCam with ...

      Nexus Series

      Visit the Store

    6. Vantrue 3 Channel WiFi Dash Cam with GPS, 1440P+1080P+1080P Front, Inside and Rear, 3” Touch Scre...
      vantrue s1
      Vantrue X4S Duo Real 4K WiFi Dual Dash Cam with Free APP, 4K+1080P Wireless Front and Rear Car Ca...
      vantrue m2

      S, X & M Series

      Visit the Store

    7. Vantrue 512GB microSDXC UHS-I U3 4K UHD Video High Speed Transfer Monitoring SD Card with Adapter...
      Vantrue 256GB microSDXC UHS-I U3 4K UHD Video High Speed Transfer Monitoring SD Card with Adapter...
      Vantrue 128GB U3 microSDXC UHS-I 4K UHD Video Monitoring Memory Card with Adapter for Dash Cams, ...
      Vantrue 64GB microSD Card with Adapter, U3 UHS-I High Speed SD Card for Dash Cams & Home Security...

      Vantrue microSD Cards

      Visit the Store

    8. How did we get our start?

      Liabilities affirmation matters in a traffic accident. Since 2015, Vantrue is passionate about providing reliable road safety resolution for every driver, and keeping focus on pioneering performance and quality of dashcams. Our dashcams are rated as the best by CNET, Wirecutter, etc., and now Vantrue has become one of the world’s leading dashcam brands.

    9. What makes our products unique?

      We are absorbed in product development and technology innovation and persist in high-end orientation to quality & services. We've continually brought the first 4K, dual & 3-channel dashcams to the market and we'll go on exploring on best user experience and intelligence of road & parking protection.

    10. Why do we love what we do?

      At Vantrue, we seek for the advancement of technology and keep firmly grounded on providing genuine solutions for people. With the high-tech auto industry chain turned out, Vantrue will continue to create value and explore new possibilities of dashcams and launch more practical and new products.

    Next page

    Product information

    Warranty & Support

    Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

    Customer reviews

    4.4 out of 5 stars
    4.4 out of 5
    11,562 global ratings
    5 star
    		70%
    4 star
    		14%
    3 star
    		6%
    2 star
    		3%
    1 star
    		7%

    Top reviews from the United States

    AF
    5.0 out of 5 stars The Vantrue N2 PRO Pro comes nicely packaged with foam to protect the camera
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on August 22, 2017
    Verified Purchase
    Customer image
    AF
    5.0 out of 5 stars The Vantrue N2 PRO Pro comes nicely packaged with foam to protect the camera
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on August 22, 2017
    Initial impression & Unboxing:

    The Vantrue N2 PRO Pro comes nicely packaged with foam to protect the camera. The LCD screen and cameras are covered by a plastic cover to keep them from getting scratched. The instructions, quick start guide, registration, and accessories are all packaged neatly in the box. The standard suction cup is included along with a usb cable and power adapter. There is a separate optional GPS suction cup which I purchased to review with this camera. I won’t get into the details of the camera specs as you can read them yourselves on the description portion here on amazon. I will say in terms of interoperability it is nice that Vantrue has stuck with the same mini USB connection as opposed to going to USB-C or Mirco USB, you can interchange and upgrade cameras if you have an older Vantrue camera which uses the same power cable you ran previously in your car. This was a pleasant surprise coming from the Vantrue N1 and Vantrue R2 which I previously reviewed and use in my cars. The location of the buttons is intuitive unlike previous models with button on multiple sides. The N2 Pro buttons allow for easy one hand navigation through the menus and the emergency and ok button right in your line of sight. Camera construction is well made with a durable hard plastic to hopefully withstand internal deviated temperatures. My expectation is it will hold well to the blistering California heat waves we have in the summers. The plastic finish is not as refined as the R2 in my opinion, but looks and finish are all subjective so it is a moot point.

    Wiring:
    The provided power cord is similar to previous model Vanture cameras so not much difficulty in installing it and there is plenty of length in the cable to hide and wrap it around the windshield and along the side of the dash to reach the accessory port depending on your car. I took the power plug apart and actually soldered in two leads, shrink wrapped it using electrical shrink wrap and hardwired it behind my stereo console in one of my cars rather than purchasing a separate hardwire kit which Vantrue sells if you don’t want to go through that kind of trouble. It runs off the accessory port which is usually 12-24VDC on most cars converted to 5V @ 1-1.5A output to the camera. Like previous Vantrue cameras, there is also a direct Mini USB port so if you choose to make your own custom stand or mount in a different manner, you can get power to the camera with direct usb connection. Another advantage is if you need to remove the camera from the suction cup mount you don’t need to take the suction cup mount off, you can simply unplug the camera from the suction cup connector which makes it modular and allows for cleaner wiring. The standard power cord also has a hidden ubs plug so you can charge your phone and other accessories which is great. Another upside is the output is only 1.5A at most so you will not destroy your expensive electronics by charging them at higher C rate and degradating the battery, these small details are important if you understand Li battery technology, which most people do not. Whats good for the goose is not good for the gander.

    Initial Setup:
    Setting up this camera is fairly easy, the menu system is similar to the previous Vantrue cameras so there is no learning curve if you are familiar with the Vantrue firmware and OS. Using the Menu button you can scroll through the main 4 sub-menus. I’ll go over a few of the options I choose for my setup. Right off the back I noticed the odd way the Stamp is configured in the menu. This is not clear at all and one of the options I would like to see Vanture change in their firmware to make it more clear what is enabled and what is not. When you dabble in that menu option you will know what I’m talking about. For example if you want MPH shown there is an X and check mark, in order for the MPH to be shown on the video you have to make the cursor cover the X so that the checkmark is exposed and enable. Counter intuitive if you ask me. I opted not to use the parking sensor because I live in a relatively safe neighborhood and I’m more concerned about the drain on the car battery. If you happen to have a really large capacity battery or a backup power pack than the Parking sensor is useful to use. G-Sensor default is set to medium, I changed this to low only because my car has very stiff suspension so the ride can be a little bumpy and thus rather than trigger an impact event and fill up the microSD card I opted for a less sensitive option. If in the event you have an accident you can press the emergency button to lock that video in the Event folder which does not get overwritten. I would hope if you get into an accident you take the camera home and offload all the video data on a PC and sort through it later not having to worry about losing the video. One other setting I changed is the default video loop recording duration to maximum allowed. I find it easier to just edit down a longer video than having multiple small clips to join together, but this is all subjective and no impact on camera performance. I tested the Time Lapse mode and it is wonderful feature to my surprise, it worked very well and at 1fps it can record for a long length of time before it loops to another joined video. Although I have the parking mode turned off I can see the Time Lapse being a very useful feature for some. The Time Lapse mode works not only in Parking mode but outside of Parking mode which I believe is not available on the regular N2 model camera.

    microSD card and Format info:
    I purchased a Samsung Evo Select 64GB microSD card as I’ve had good success with these cards and Vantrue cameras in the past. I also have a Sandisk 64GB on my Vantrue R2 camera but this Samsung is a Class 10 U3 which is good for 4k recording even though this camera does not record at 4k, it records two HD 1080p streams so having a fast microSD card is worth it to prevent any issues, plus the price is no different than an older model by maybe a few bucks. That said, I put the card in and despite what the instructions say about formatting the card on a PC with a FAT32 partition the camera handled the formatting without any issues and I didn’t have to use any utilities on the PC to format it. If you insist on using a desktop utility to format it to FAT32 than use either of these freeware (Fat32Formatter 1.1 or guiformat-x64.Exe or guiformat.exe) any of these three free utilities will do the job on the PC. Vantrue says the camera actually supports up to 128GB microSD card but there could be some stability issues so for the sake of simplicity stick to a 64GB microSD card unless you are willing to experiment. I only have a single 128GB microSD (Samsung Evo Select) card, I put it in the camera as a quick test to see if there would be any issues and there was non initially, but I didn’t use it long enough to detect any possible bugs for continuous use.

    Camera settings:
    There are a few settings which are not clear from the instruction manual alone so testing them once you have the camera is the best way to find out how it impacts the operation of the camera. Surprisingly the factory default settings of this camera were more than ideal for my situation with only changes to the Stamp and a few other setting I found the camera was ready for use. Normally on the other Vantrue cameras I have made several changes before it was ready for use, but all the changes I would have normally made was default on the N2 Pro.

    Rear Camera:
    The rear camera is surrounded by 4 IR Led to aid with night vision operation which is far more useful recording inside the cabin as opposed to the front camera which has to deal with headlights and street lights constantly throwing the sensor off. The rear camera rotates on its axis so you can adjust it to get the right angle. The only grip I have is the rear camera is on the far end of the camera, it would have been better if the camera was somewhere near the center in my opinion because now I have to move the camera slightly closer to the driver to get a centered rear camera shot so there is an offset between the front and rear camera to keep into account.

    Video/Picture Quality:
    The first Dual 1080p camera I have used. I opted to use the default 1080p/1080p for both front and rear cameras. I was not surprised how clear the images were. Having previous Vantrue cameras in my other vehicles I expected the same clarity if not better and given the N2 PRO uses newer OV4689 and Sony IMX323 CMOS cameras paired with a Novatek NT96660 processor there is virtually no delays in the recording at 30fps for both cameras. The field of view on these cameras is enough to virtually cover the entire 360 range with limited dark spots. The coverage is F1.8 Front camera lens with 170 deg angle + F2.0 back cam lens with 140 deg angle. The night vision is far better than any other camera I have seen so far for in this price range. The front facing camera night vision is not like the same night vision you would see from a CCD camera, but for driving and catching license plates it does a good job. The rear camera with the 4 IR Led has a good picture quality for nighttime driving and the quality is on par with the front camera.

    Audio:
    The audio is clear and crisp in my car. Of course the quality of the acoustics does depend on the car and the materials in the car and environmental conditions so while it might work well in a Mercedes or high end vehicle you might not feel the same about your own car, I tested this in my daily driver Acura and I could make out the music very clearly as well as my own voice. Nothing unusual or to be concerned with.

    Noteworthy Mentions:

    One of the biggest improvements I’ve seen from the N1 to R2 and now this N2 PRO is the algorithm used for detecting ignition states when turning a car on and off. Depending on the car model, when you turn on the car, the ECU temporarily powers off all accessory ports, so the camera would detect no power and on the N1 it would shut the camera off than back on sometimes. The N2 PRO is smart, by that I mean when you turn on the car depending if you drive a BMW to a Toyota for example it knows the interrupt of power is from the car starting and thus no user input is required to manually turn the camera on.

    18 Month Warranty speaks for itself, most cameras offer a 1 year warranty if that, Joe from Vantrue is very knowledgeable and pleasant to deal with. Most importantly he responds quickly to email so if you have any issues you can be sure you will receive a response and support from Vantrue which says a lot regarding customer service these days.

    In my opinion the small LCD screen like the N1 is nice to have for function verification and camera setup, but, beyond that it is very small and not ideal for video playback. Unlike the R2 which has a much larger LCD screen, this camera is compact so I don’t mind giving up screen real-estate for a more compact package which the N2 PRO offers.

    The instruction manual could use work and be a little more descriptive and clear. In fact this manual I have is outdated and I believe it is for the N2 model not N2 Pro. This is why some of the features you must just manually test yourself to get an understanding on how it impacts the camera.
    The camera is fast, by that I mean when I turn on my car the camera is on within a second and when I turn off the car it shuts off about the same time so unlike previous models the N2 PRO has little to no delay. Also browsing through the menu and button response is instant.

    The camera comes with a 250mAh internal LiPo battery which is sufficient enough to use for a few hours at best, don’t count on it to record long durations of video as that is not what it was intended for. It is also important to note if you don’t use the supplied power cable, do not use an unregulated power adapter pumping more than 1.5A of current into the camera which could possibly cause problems with not only the camera, but cause battery problems which could result in catastrophic failure. I assume there is an internal IC which regulates current at the camera itself but better safe than sorry.

    The N2 Pro comes with a micro HDMI port so you can plug right into your TV for playback which is nice to have but the cable is not provided.
    When the camera is recording there is a blue led which is lit in the Emergency button, the R2 had a very visible led which is brighter. This is a both a pro and con, if you are wearing sunglasses the blue led is very hard to see on the N2 Pro but the upside is it is not bright at night so it is not as obnoxious.

    The GPS playback is great evidence and proof if you ever have an accident or receive a ticket which you can use in your defense. This is one of the biggest pros with this camera is the option to add the GPS receiver mount which has almost the same footprint as the standard mount. Well worth the additional investment for the N2 Pro and the software provided which can be downloaded from the Vantrue website is easy to use and packaged for both Apple and Windows OS.

    Honestly from using other Vantrue cameras my expectation with the N2 Pro was high because each iteration Vanture has put out there is always some new improvement or feature to look forward to. The N2 Pro succeeds the previous models with a range of upgrades and features unlike its predecessor. With the integration of a rear camera and rich added features this is leaps and bounds better so if I had to make a suggestion and recommendation to anyone looking for a camera I would not hesitate to recommend the Vantrue N2 Pro.

    Update: 8-25-17: Added video with Sun directly hitting the camera. I also have a very light reflective tint to help keep the car cool so the optics and windshield are not the most clear from all the micro pits from driving on the freeway/roads.

    Update: 8-26-17: I saw one reviewer complain about cabin recording and I felt compelled to talk about the IR feature. The IR led work great, probably the best in any camera I've seen in this price range. You just have to turn them on or set it to Automatic. When the camera is on hit the Power button and on the top right side of the LCD screen you will see it cycle between Auto, On and Off. Try it again it works very well.
    Images in this review
    Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image
    Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
    127 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    TheDailyDriver
    5.0 out of 5 stars A Detailed Look At The best Taxi/Uber Camera I have used
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on September 1, 2017
    Verified Purchase
    Customer image
    TheDailyDriver
    5.0 out of 5 stars A Detailed Look At The best Taxi/Uber Camera I have used
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on September 1, 2017
    The N2 Pro is a Taxi style camera that allows the driver to record both in the cabin as well as out the front window. Lets take an in-depth look. Package wise the camera came shrink wrapped and well packed in a nice professional looking box. Once opened inside includes a nice full color 18 page English side manual, along with a quick start, register, and chance to win a GPS mount. Out of the package the camera has both a screen and front lens cover that need to be removed before using although there does not seem to be a lens cover on the rear facing camera.

    Along with the camera comes a suction cup mount. The mount feels rather light, and looks a little different then the GPS mount listed in their store front so it seems it is the Non-GPS bracket. You also get a rather long USB Mini B to car socket lead that features an extra USB port built into the end of the car socket side. This keeps the camera from hogging up your car socket. Lastly you get a shorter regular Mini B cable to go from the camera to a wall outlet or power bank. The manual mentions to plug the camera in to a power source and charge it for two hours before first use.

    Next the manual mentions that it accepts 16GB -64GB class 10 cards and before using a 64GB card to format it in a PC first to FAT32 format. I will be testing using a Sony brand class 10 64GB card. Windows will not nativity format anything larger then 32GB to FAT32 so you must use a program to do so. There seem to be quite a few around. Ubuntu Linux has GParted.

    After I had done this the camera came up SD Card Error after booting. So I formatted the card in the camera and the error went away.

    After all that I put the card into the camera. At first i took the whole little door off, but after putting the card in i realized that the little door actually pops up and rotates. A nice little design they put in there so I don't loose the door. Now that the card is in (teeth towards the screen way) while the camera is charging lets take a look at the software side.

    After booting up press the M on the bottom to get into the menu. Once there we have separate sections for Recording, System, GPS, and Files. It took a little getting used to since the menu M button is on the bottom, the OK is on the front, and the menu arrows are on the bottom, but it was not too bad.

    Starting in the settings menu we have the usual. My camera came set in English, but Language is the first option, and English is the top choice if anyone else happens to need it. skipping some here . Auto LCD Off has 1,3,5 Min and off. I am always glad to see a camera feature a 1Min LCD Off setting. The camera also has non-use auto off, and as I have been sitting here typing this the camera has turned itself off. So it does work. Frequency of course has 50 and 60Hz. In the USA you will want to set this to 60, and lastly the version my camera came shipped with is VTN2Pro7G.v1, but after writing and editing my notes I have updated it. The camera is now on VTN2Pro7H.V3

    On the Recording menu we have 1080P+1080P if you want to use both the front and back camera, or you could run the front camera only in 1080@60,1296 or, 1440P . Loop choices are 1,3,5 min. If you set it to off the camera will stop recording once the card is full G sensor was set to High. I usually turn this off to avoid the video being locked from hitting a bump or pot hole in the road. Number Plate allows 9 spaces to type what ever you would like to have written on your videos. (car's plate YouTube ID ect) Stamp allows you to independently turn on or off the Date and Time, Logo, Number, Speed, and GPS stamping. This is the first camera I have seen that allows you to turn off the Logo branding on the video rather nice to see this.
    You can also rotate the display, and to round out the features you can set a time lapse

    In the GPS settings the GPS it self can be turned on or off, and the units can be displayed as MPH or KMH. Lastly menu wise we have the Files menu. This then lets you see videos by type or all at once, and seems very nicely organized.

    While running the camera furring recording when the power button is tapped it will toggle the IR LEDs on the rear camera off, auto, and on. This is one of the few cameras I have come across where the LEDs are actually useful as most with IR LEDs on the front just cause reflection on the windscreen. My only downside with the camera so far is that the rear camera can only rotate a little up and down. I was hoping to be able to get it to rotate and face the front to get a super wide view, but this is not possible.

    When it comes to file structure things are stored in a DCIM folder on the card and then broken down to Normal, Event, and Photo. The files names are the date and time, and then the front camera ends in A and the rear in B. The front camera is 12Mb video with 97Kb Mono audio. The rear camera comes in at 11Mb video and 96Kb Mono audio. Not as high of a bitrate as I would like, but understandable since both lens are in the same housing. I would like to see it bumped up to 15Mb if possible. At the current bitrate according to the Recording Time Calculator on DashCamTalk you can hold roughly 12 hours of recording time dividing that in half you are looking at 6 hours per camera before the card overwrites.

    File size for a three min clip comes in at 265Mb

    I only have a few small cons for this camera. When I first got the camera videos seems to have a bit of a blue tint to them. This seems to have been fixed in the most new firmware. My second con is the mount. You can plug the USB Cable into the camera and the mount, but the way the cord plugs into the mount can make it hard to take the whole mount off and on without unplugging first. I get around this by plugging directly into the camera.

    Overall though I think this is a pretty good camera. It is a camera to strongly consider if you are a Taxi, Uber, or Lyft driver. It can also been a good camera for people who rent or went out cars as well as a parent looking to make sure their teen driver is paying attention and not distracted with texting or talking behind the wheel.
    Images in this review
    Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image
    Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
    27 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse

    Top reviews from other countries

    Translate all reviews to English
    James Chia
    5.0 out of 5 stars Fantastic all-in-one dashcam!
    Reviewed in Australia 🇦🇺 on January 7, 2019
    Verified Purchase
    Customer image
    James Chia
    5.0 out of 5 stars Fantastic all-in-one dashcam!
    Reviewed in Australia 🇦🇺 on January 7, 2019
    Dashcam was very easy to setup. User manual is very detailed with good graphics to guide you through the setup. Mounting and cabling was also really easy. I think the best part of the camera is the fact that with just the one module, you can record the front and interior and don't need to run a camera/cabling to the back. Audio quality is great and night recording is not bad as well. Option for 4k front or Dual 1080p. Will also be getting the GPS mount which is quite cheap at $30 with no additional cabling or routing required, just replace the window mount. Removing the camera is very easy, and camera remains very stable during driving. Adjusting camera angles for both interior and exterior is very simple to do as well.
    Some down-sides is that the interior footage windows can be a little over-exposed but that's a small trade-off which I'm happy to make. The interior white balance and colours can appear to be a bit weird, especially for black colours but that's nit-picking.

    Overall great dashcam, and very happy with it - 8.5/10
    Images in this review
    Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image
    Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
    58 people found this helpful
     Report abuse
    Raul Enrique
    2.0 out of 5 stars Tenia todo para ser la mejor, pero me fallo.
    Reviewed in Mexico 🇲🇽 on December 31, 2021
    Verified Purchase
    8 people found this helpful
     Report abuse
    Translate review to English
    Riya
    1.0 out of 5 stars Do not buy it.
    Reviewed in India 🇮🇳 on November 22, 2019
    Verified Purchase
    18 people found this helpful
     Report abuse
    Pete Smith
    5.0 out of 5 stars EDIT. BRILLIANT CAM. JUST DON’T PLUG POWER DIRCT
    Reviewed in Australia 🇦🇺 on July 27, 2019
    Verified Purchase
    16 people found this helpful
     Report abuse
    kriskross
    2.0 out of 5 stars Cigarette lighter option didn’t work.
    Reviewed in Australia 🇦🇺 on June 17, 2019
    Verified Purchase
    19 people found this helpful
     Report abuse