A quick bit of background...



I am a long time space exploration aficionado, have many books mostly to do with manned spaceflight in the 1960's. I have several other recent comparable large hard cover books featuring the manned space program including Moonshots, Moonfire, Full Moon and Apollo VII-XVII.



The book....



Starting with how this book is packaged - it literally comes (from Amazon anyway) triple boxed. You open the Amazon book, there's a slightly smaller book that is the shipping box for the book. You open that box, the book is inside a shrink-wrapped illustrated carrying case style box complete with handle typical for the largest, most lavish Taschen books. Carefully open the carrying case and this huge 15lb book inside is also shrink-wrapped. Everything graphically about this book is over-the-top. The dust cover and paper stock is thick semi-gloss paper, almost card stock. The dust cover and the chapter break photos have silver ink printing to accentuate the 4 color images. The actual book cover is an embossed photo of Buzz Aldrin's boot print on the lunar surface. The text is fairly large and easy to read. Binding, printing and overall quality of the photos and other images included is outstanding. Perhaps fortunately due to practicality issues, there's no fold-out spreads. This is *not* a book you can cradle in your lap and read, it's just too big and heavy.



From a content standpoint, this book gives a very broad overview of American space program in a mostly chronological way. Informatively, this is the kind of book tailored more towards the casual space exploration fan. For the die-hard space enthusiast, almost all the photographs are fairly common, including iconic photos such as Ed White's spacewalk to the Apollo 11 moonwalk images to classic shuttle/spacewalk, ISS and of course, beautiful Hubble deep space photographs. There's also a few illustrations of hardware, missions, etc. The big draw here is the sheer size (most are full page images) and quality of the images included. IMO, I think content-wise, for so-called coffee table sized photo books, Moonshots and (the original full size HC) Full Moon books are a bit better and go a little more in depth but that is in large part because those book focus on the Apollo program itself. But big as those books are, they are physically dwarfed by "The NASA Archives."



One thing I would caution potential buyers - be very careful when putting the book back in it's case and closing the top. It's very easy to catch the edge of and accidentally damaging the top of the dust cover.