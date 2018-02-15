******** Quick Rating ********

Pros:

- Does help to keep pings consistent for the most part.

- For basic use, it's easy to set up; but more advanced users will appreciate some of the under the hood settings.

- Fixed my bufferbloat issues.

- UI in the admin panel is practical on desktop, but useless on mobile.

- Bandwidth control on a per-device level is really nice.

- Looks amazing.

- Encrypted guest access.



Cons:

- Can cause some games to simply not connect if servers are outside of the geofenced area.

- No mobile admin UI; Netgear app is very limited and doesn't make use of any of the features this router has to offer.

- Ironically, I'm not getting the best pings I've ever had with this router, but the connection is stable.

- Weak content filtering.

*****************************

Let me start by saying that I've tried several high-end routers before settling on this one. We have several gamers in the home, but also have a lot of streaming and high-volume data transfers happening throughout the day, so the network and internet at home take a beating.



Previously, I was constantly having bufferbloat issues no matter what I did - this made it impossible to game unless it was after 11pm and forget about live streaming during the day - it didn't happen.



My internet is a 150/10 cable connection and it's usually always stable.



The XR500 has several features that I really wanted to take advantage of:



- Geo-filtering connections while gaming online.

- Granular control over bandwidth used by each device.

- Bufferbloat protection.

- Guest networks with encrypted connections (it's shocking that other high-end routers don't offer this...).



All of these needs were met, although there were a few caveats.



Most games do fine with the geofilter - I set mine to 2000km as it gets a good part of the east coast from where I am. Certain games like Rocket league (which have previously been notorious for me when it comes to lag) will often kick me out when looking for a server because the host or another player was outside of the geofilter. I would say this can happen maybe 3 out of 10 times when looking for a host. But when it does connect, the pings are STABLE - not the lowest I've ever seen - but stable!



Using this with my Xbox One has been very simple. When gaming on a PC, the geofence works a little differently because it can't auto-detect games as easily. When you add a PC, it basically gives you an option to select a geo filter by game (some like battlefield, COD, Overwatch are listed, but others like CS:GO and DOTA 2 are listed as "Source engine). You have to select one of those and it will set a distance for the geo filter for you. But you will automatically be put into "spectating mode" when selecting a PC, which means it's not using geo filtering. The idea is that PC games are good enough when deciding which server to connect to, while consoles aren't... at least that's what I've been reading about this feature. That said, I only use geofiltering on my console.



This router does have features like secure remote management, VPN, content filtering, guest access, and many other features you'd expect on a router of this calibre.



I will note that content filtering isn't nearly as good as it is on the Netgear R7000 I was using previously, which worked via opendns to filter categories of websites and not only keywords.



Regarding guest mode, this is as good as it gets. You can set up both a 2.4GHz (b/g/n) and 5GHz 802.11 (a/n/ac) guest SSID and can set whether each guest can see another on the network. Guest access can also be encrypted.



Overall, I'm happy with this router. My connection is as stable as it's ever been and my son no longer yells at me because of lag ;)



I wish that a mobile admin UI would be available, but this router is great as a set-and-forget unit.