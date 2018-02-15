NETGEAR Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR500 Wi-Fi Router with 4 Ethernet Ports and Wireless Speeds Up to 2.6 Gbps, AC2600, Optimized for Low Ping
|Brand
|NETGEAR
|Connections
|Wireless, Wired
|Model Name
|Netgear Nighthawk XR500
|Color
|Black
|Item Weight
|801 Grams
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Minimize ping and maximize performance with four 1 Gigabit Ethernet ports for lag free, wired connectivity and 1.7 GHz dual core processor network efficiency
- Amp up your WiFi with AC2600 dual band router that delivers blazing fast speeds up to 2.6 Gbps
- Put your gaming traffic in a designated express lane with advanced quality of service, bypassing network congestion and reducing lag spikes, jumps and jitters
- Make every millisecond count by using geo filtering to connect to the closest servers and players so you can respond and dominate
- Monitor your network and game ping in real time so you can see who’s hogging the bandwidth by device and application
- Protect your network identity by connecting to a secure gaming VPN server
- Optimized to give you the lowest ping possible on Fortnite, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Overwatch, PubG, CS:GO, and more
From the manufacturer
XR500 - Powered by DumaOS.
Hardware
- AC2600 Dual Band WiFi - Fast and reliable WiFi
- 4x Gigabit Ethernet Ports - Maximized wired speeds
- Dual-core 1.7GHz Processor - Support multiple devices and demanding traffic
- 2x USB 3.0 Ports - Access media or connect a printer
Nighthawk Pro Gaming WiFi Router
Power to Win
The XR500 Nighthawk Pro Gaming WiFi Router uses state-of-the-art software to optimize your internet connection by stabilizing ping, reducing lag spikes, and keeping you in the game with reliable wired and wireless connectivity for fast-paced gaming.
- Quality of Service - Prioritize gaming devices over others to prevent lag spikes
- Geo Filter - Limit distance to servers or other players
- Gaming Dashboard - View real-time bandwidth utilization by device
- Network Monitor - Identify applications that could be causing lag
- Gaming VPN - Support your existing VPN service
- Nighthawk app - Easily setup your router, manage Internet access by pausing and resuming internet instantly. All from your mobile device!
Software Features
Prioritize Your Gaming Traffic
Prioritize gaming devices and allocate bandwidth by device to eliminate lag. Easily control the maximum upload and download speeds per device on the network to minimize sudden lag spikes while gaming.
Guarantee Local Connection & Eliminate Lag
Geo-Filter lets you fix your gaming lag by limiting distance to servers or other players. You can get a guaranteed local connection and blacklist laggy opponents and whitelist your friends.
Customizable Dashboard
Personalize your gaming dashboard to view real-time bandwidth utilization by device, ping and many other parameters on a single screen.
Up to 2.6Gbps Wireless Speeds
Four (4) external antennas for better WiFi coverage, faster speeds and less interference. Multi-User MIMO (MU-MIMO) for simultaneous streaming, Quad-Stream & 160MHz for accelerated speeds.
Powerful Processor for Smoother Performance
The Dual-core 1.7GHz Processor keeps the speed consistent and reliable for your connected devices. Supports many devices for better VR gaming, 4K streaming, surfing and more.
Wired Connections for Optimal Performance
Keep your gaming devices connected at all times. Four (4) Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports maximize wired speeds ideal for fast-paced gaming and high-quality streaming.
Security
Maintain high security across your network to ensure your privacy & family is safe while online. VPN, WPA/WPA2, and the Gaming VPN client support protects your network identity and prevents DDoS attacks.
|XR300 Nighthawk Pro Gaming Router
|XR500 Nighthawk Pro Gaming Router
|XR700 Nighthawk Pro Gaming Router
|WiFi Speed
|AC1750
|AC2600
|AD7200
|Gaming Dashboard
|✓
|✓
|✓
|10 Gigabit Gaming
|-
|-
|✓
|Processor
|Dual-core 1.0GHz processor
|Dual-core 1.7GHz processor
|Quad-core 1.7GHz processor
|Number of Wired Ports
|4 Ethernet Ports
|4 Ethernet Ports
|7 Ethernet Ports
|USB Ports
|1 USB 3.0 Port
|2 USB 3.0 Port
|2 USB 3.0 Port
|Antennas
|3 External
|4 External
|4 Active External
Compare with similar items
|
NETGEAR Nighthawk X6 Smart Wi-Fi Router (R8000) - AC3200 Tri-band Wireless Speed (Up to 3200 Mbps) | Up to 3500 Sq Ft Coverage & 50 Devices | 4 x 1G Ethernet and 2 USB ports | Armor Security
Speedefy AC2100 Smart WiFi Router - Dual Band Gigabit Wireless Router for Home & Gaming, 4x4 MU-MIMO, 7x6dBi External Antennas for Strong Signal, Parental Control, Support IPv6 (Model K7)
TP-Link AC1900 Smart WiFi Router (Archer A9) - High Speed MU-MIMO Wireless Router, Dual Band, Gigabit, VPN Server, Beamforming, Smart Connect, Works with Alexa, Black
Asus ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 AX11000 Tri-Band 10 Gigabit WiFi Router, Aiprotection Lifetime Security by Trend Micro, Aimesh Compatible for Mesh WIFI System, Next-Gen Wifi 6, Wireless 802.11Ax, 4x Giga
NETGEAR Nighthawk 8-Stream AX8 Wifi 6 Router (RAX80) – AX6000 Wireless Speed (Up to 6 Gbps) | 2,500 sq. ft. Coverage
|Customer Rating
|(3130)
|(61098)
|(1523)
|(7737)
|(2054)
|(6076)
|Price
|$219.99
|$227.75
|$79.00
|$79.99
|$409.00
|$399.99
|Connectivity Technology
|wireless, Wired
|WiFi
|Enthernet /Wireless/Wired
|Wi-Fi Built In, Ethernet, USB
|USB, Wired, Wireless
|USB, Wired, Wireless
|Data Transfer Rate
|2600 Mb per second
|3200 Mb per second
|2100.00 MB per second
|1900 Mb per second
|11000 Mb per second
|6000 Mb per second
|Frequency Bands Supported
|Dual-Band
|Tri-Band
|2.4 GHz, 5 GHz
|2.4 GHz, 5 GHz
|5 GHz, 2.4 GHz
|5GHz, 2.4GHz, 160MHz, Dual-Band
|Item Dimensions
|2.20 x 12.70 x 9.60 inches
|2.14 x 11.54 x 8.92 inches
|15.59 x 3.20 x 12.99 inches
|9.59 x 7.34 x 1.29 inches
|11.30 x 4.74 x 14.86 inches
|12.00 x 7.95 x 6.34 inches
|Item Weight
|1.77 lbs
|1.03 lbs
|1.10 lbs
|—
|4.10 lbs
|2.82 lbs
|Range
|Best
|feet
|—
|—
|Best
|Ultimate
|Total Ethernet Ports
|5
|5
|—
|5
|4
|6
|Wireless Communication Standard
|802.11ac
|802.11ac
|802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11g
|802.11ac, 802.11b, 802.11n, 802.11a, 802.11g
|802.11ac, 802.11ax
|802.11b, 802.11ac, 802.11n, 802.11a, 802.11g
Product description
XR500 Nighthawk Pro Gaming Wi-Fi Router uses state-of-the-art software to optimize your internet connection by stabilizing ping, reducing lag spikes, and keeping you in the game with reliable wired and wireless connectivity for fast-paced gaming. Personalize your gaming dashboard to view real-time bandwidth utilization by device, ping and many other parameters. Limit lag and get a guaranteed local connection with Geo Filter or enable Quality of Service for prioritized gaming devices and allocated bandwidth. VPN Client protects your network identity and prevents DDoS attacks. Blazing-fast 2.6Gbps Wi-Fi speeds, Gigabit Ethernet ports, and a dual core 1.7GHz processor make online and network gaming frustration free.
Top reviews from the United States
The XR500 ticks off the boxes I was looking for:
-It does not need to be rebooted for silly wireless issues. It’s rock-solid stable.
-Never needs a reboot to change a setting.
-The WiFi range goes well into my yard, past my neighbors home and into the street. How?? It blows away a multiple AP setup it replaced.
-My iPhone X is speed testing at 91/5.5 on a 100/5 Internet connection. My computers test at 110+/5.5.
-AirPlay runs flawessly to my Apple TV 4K.
-Initial setup is simple. My dog could have done it.
-VPN is simple to configure and has detailed instructions accompanying the menu options.
-Dynamic DNS is insanely easy to turn on. It even configured an account for me.
While there are very few drawbacks:
-Remote admin can only be secured to one IP or a range. I can’t input a list of IP’s I’d like to have access from.
-There’s no mobile app for DumaOS. The web view works pretty well on mobile though, so I’d say that 75% makes up for it. (UPDATE 10/27/18: The Nigthawk app works great with this router; I highly recommend it.)
-I could not get the Internet to work in “manual setup” mode. The router would proxy any DNS address to itself: 192.168.1.1. There might be a bug that caused the proxy not to turn off, or maybe there’s a setting I simply couldn’t locate. When I used the automatic setup, Internet started working in one click.
Overall I’m very happy with my XR500 and I’m excited to have my home network all under one box again. My “issues” with the router are all “fussy network engineer-problems” that most users would *never ever* encounter. Since my number one concern was stability, I would go as far to say that there is no other home-class router on the market that could satisfy me. I’m a demanding user and the XR500 delivers in spades. In the network world, this thing is the equivalent to an indestructible tank. Congratulations to the Netgear and DumaOS teams who developed this product. You absolutely outdid yourselves.
UPDATE 10/27/18: I'm still absolutely loving this router, and I can't recommend it enough. I recently updated my XR500 to the latest firmware, and believe it or not, it didn't require a reboot! This thing NEVER needs to reboot. You may be able to tell that I'm the kind of techie that gets excited about servers with up-times measured in decades. The XR500 definitely gives off that feel! I hadn't thought about it until today, but we never have network problems at home anymore. Not even one- The last time the Internet stopped working, it was because the power was out during a storm. This device is amazing, and I have ZERO regrets in my purchase decision.
QoS feature is also very good as you can give priority to Consol/Gaming PC to give it maximum internet connection which will help you reduce lag spikes.
But before you buy I advise you to check this product on other portal or offline retailers. I found this price bit too much in my opinion price should be between 17-18k range. I got this same router for 11900 on other website (I think you guessed it) which is steal considering this product is priced around $300 range on international market. But I only got 2 year warranty where Amazon is giving 3 year but it's all good.
Also if you can wait than just wait as Netgear launched XR300 with same specifications and features at $200 with some specs like processor, antenna and ethernet ports reduced but I think XR 300 has more than enough as in my opinion XR 500 has some overpowered specs that we don't need at all. Hope this helps. Happy buying..
But strictly out of the box, this beast gave my internet it's full potential. The moment you plug the ethernet to your computer, the OS pops in your browser telling you how to set it up. A child or an elderly person could set this up.
It has some of the easiest VPN setups I've seen so far and allows you to use your own VPN or a provider you paid for. You can turn the WPS button via the settings. It has everything you've seen except they just have such a nice setup.
After going through the setup, check your buffer bloat via the external site, then tweak that sweet setting everyone buys the router for and check again.
Wifi has excellent range but that's obvious.
If you're a gamer with internet speeds that exceeds 50+ mbps and you have some cash to spare and looking for a good router, this could very well exceed your expectations. I can't speak on behalf of anyone with lower internet speeds but just know that the OS features alone are the reasons to buy the router.
Pros:
- Does help to keep pings consistent for the most part.
- For basic use, it's easy to set up; but more advanced users will appreciate some of the under the hood settings.
- Fixed my bufferbloat issues.
- UI in the admin panel is practical on desktop, but useless on mobile.
- Bandwidth control on a per-device level is really nice.
- Looks amazing.
- Encrypted guest access.
Cons:
- Can cause some games to simply not connect if servers are outside of the geofenced area.
- No mobile admin UI; Netgear app is very limited and doesn't make use of any of the features this router has to offer.
- Ironically, I'm not getting the best pings I've ever had with this router, but the connection is stable.
- Weak content filtering.
*****************************
Let me start by saying that I've tried several high-end routers before settling on this one. We have several gamers in the home, but also have a lot of streaming and high-volume data transfers happening throughout the day, so the network and internet at home take a beating.
Previously, I was constantly having bufferbloat issues no matter what I did - this made it impossible to game unless it was after 11pm and forget about live streaming during the day - it didn't happen.
My internet is a 150/10 cable connection and it's usually always stable.
The XR500 has several features that I really wanted to take advantage of:
- Geo-filtering connections while gaming online.
- Granular control over bandwidth used by each device.
- Bufferbloat protection.
- Guest networks with encrypted connections (it's shocking that other high-end routers don't offer this...).
All of these needs were met, although there were a few caveats.
Most games do fine with the geofilter - I set mine to 2000km as it gets a good part of the east coast from where I am. Certain games like Rocket league (which have previously been notorious for me when it comes to lag) will often kick me out when looking for a server because the host or another player was outside of the geofilter. I would say this can happen maybe 3 out of 10 times when looking for a host. But when it does connect, the pings are STABLE - not the lowest I've ever seen - but stable!
Using this with my Xbox One has been very simple. When gaming on a PC, the geofence works a little differently because it can't auto-detect games as easily. When you add a PC, it basically gives you an option to select a geo filter by game (some like battlefield, COD, Overwatch are listed, but others like CS:GO and DOTA 2 are listed as "Source engine). You have to select one of those and it will set a distance for the geo filter for you. But you will automatically be put into "spectating mode" when selecting a PC, which means it's not using geo filtering. The idea is that PC games are good enough when deciding which server to connect to, while consoles aren't... at least that's what I've been reading about this feature. That said, I only use geofiltering on my console.
This router does have features like secure remote management, VPN, content filtering, guest access, and many other features you'd expect on a router of this calibre.
I will note that content filtering isn't nearly as good as it is on the Netgear R7000 I was using previously, which worked via opendns to filter categories of websites and not only keywords.
Regarding guest mode, this is as good as it gets. You can set up both a 2.4GHz (b/g/n) and 5GHz 802.11 (a/n/ac) guest SSID and can set whether each guest can see another on the network. Guest access can also be encrypted.
Overall, I'm happy with this router. My connection is as stable as it's ever been and my son no longer yells at me because of lag ;)
I wish that a mobile admin UI would be available, but this router is great as a set-and-forget unit.