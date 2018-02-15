& FREE Shipping. Details & FREE Returns
NETGEAR Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR500 Wi-Fi Router with 4 Ethernet Ports and Wireless Speeds Up to 2.6 Gbps, AC2600, Optimized for Low Ping

4.4 out of 5 stars 3,130 ratings
List Price: $249.99
Price: $219.99
You Save: $30.00 (12%)
WiFi 5 | AC2600
Brand NETGEAR
Connections Wireless, Wired
Model Name Netgear Nighthawk XR500
Color Black
Item Weight 801 Grams

About this item

  • Minimize ping and maximize performance with four 1 Gigabit Ethernet ports for lag free, wired connectivity and 1.7 GHz dual core processor network efficiency
  • Amp up your WiFi with AC2600 dual band router that delivers blazing fast speeds up to 2.6 Gbps
  • Put your gaming traffic in a designated express lane with advanced quality of service, bypassing network congestion and reducing lag spikes, jumps and jitters
  • Make every millisecond count by using geo filtering to connect to the closest servers and players so you can respond and dominate
  • Monitor your network and game ping in real time so you can see who’s hogging the bandwidth by device and application
  • Protect your network identity by connecting to a secure gaming VPN server
  • Optimized to give you the lowest ping possible on Fortnite, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Overwatch, PubG, CS:GO, and more
xr300 comp chart xr500 comp chart xr700 comp chart
XR300 Nighthawk Pro Gaming Router XR500 Nighthawk Pro Gaming Router XR700 Nighthawk Pro Gaming Router
WiFi Speed AC1750 AC2600 AD7200
Gaming Dashboard
10 Gigabit Gaming - -
Processor Dual-core 1.0GHz processor Dual-core 1.7GHz processor Quad-core 1.7GHz processor
Number of Wired Ports 4 Ethernet Ports 4 Ethernet Ports 7 Ethernet Ports
USB Ports 1 USB 3.0 Port 2 USB 3.0 Port 2 USB 3.0 Port
Antennas 3 External 4 External 4 Active External

Compare with similar items


NETGEAR Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR500 Wi-Fi Router with 4 Ethernet Ports and Wireless Speeds Up to 2.6 Gbps, AC2600, Optimized for Low Ping
NETGEAR Nighthawk X6 Smart Wi-Fi Router (R8000) - AC3200 Tri-band Wireless Speed (Up to 3200 Mbps) | Up to 3500 Sq Ft Coverage & 50 Devices | 4 x 1G Ethernet and 2 USB ports | Armor Security
Speedefy AC2100 Smart WiFi Router - Dual Band Gigabit Wireless Router for Home & Gaming, 4x4 MU-MIMO, 7x6dBi External Antennas for Strong Signal, Parental Control, Support IPv6 (Model K7)
TP-Link AC1900 Smart WiFi Router (Archer A9) - High Speed MU-MIMO Wireless Router, Dual Band, Gigabit, VPN Server, Beamforming, Smart Connect, Works with Alexa, Black
Asus ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 AX11000 Tri-Band 10 Gigabit WiFi Router, Aiprotection Lifetime Security by Trend Micro, Aimesh Compatible for Mesh WIFI System, Next-Gen Wifi 6, Wireless 802.11Ax, 4x Giga
NETGEAR Nighthawk 8-Stream AX8 Wifi 6 Router (RAX80) – AX6000 Wireless Speed (Up to 6 Gbps) | 2,500 sq. ft. Coverage
Customer Rating 4.4 out of 5 stars (3130) 4.3 out of 5 stars (61098) 4.5 out of 5 stars (1523) 4.4 out of 5 stars (7737) 4.4 out of 5 stars (2054) 4.1 out of 5 stars (6076)
Price $219.99 $227.75 $79.00 $79.99 $409.00 $399.99
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Speedefy Amazon.com Amazon.com ARF Tech
Connectivity Technology wireless, Wired WiFi Enthernet /Wireless/Wired Wi-Fi Built In, Ethernet, USB USB, Wired, Wireless USB, Wired, Wireless
Data Transfer Rate 2600 Mb per second 3200 Mb per second 2100.00 MB per second 1900 Mb per second 11000 Mb per second 6000 Mb per second
Frequency Bands Supported Dual-Band Tri-Band 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz 5 GHz, 2.4 GHz 5GHz, 2.4GHz, 160MHz, Dual-Band
Item Dimensions 2.20 x 12.70 x 9.60 inches 2.14 x 11.54 x 8.92 inches 15.59 x 3.20 x 12.99 inches 9.59 x 7.34 x 1.29 inches 11.30 x 4.74 x 14.86 inches 12.00 x 7.95 x 6.34 inches
Item Weight 1.77 lbs 1.03 lbs 1.10 lbs 4.10 lbs 2.82 lbs
Range Best feet Best Ultimate
Total Ethernet Ports 5 5 5 4 6
Wireless Communication Standard 802.11ac 802.11ac 802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11g 802.11ac, 802.11b, 802.11n, 802.11a, 802.11g 802.11ac, 802.11ax 802.11b, 802.11ac, 802.11n, 802.11a, 802.11g
Product description

Style:WiFi 5 | AC2600

XR500 Nighthawk Pro Gaming Wi-Fi Router uses state-of-the-art software to optimize your internet connection by stabilizing ping, reducing lag spikes, and keeping you in the game with reliable wired and wireless connectivity for fast-paced gaming. Personalize your gaming dashboard to view real-time bandwidth utilization by device, ping and many other parameters. Limit lag and get a guaranteed local connection with Geo Filter or enable Quality of Service for prioritized gaming devices and allocated bandwidth. VPN Client protects your network identity and prevents DDoS attacks. Blazing-fast 2.6Gbps Wi-Fi speeds, Gigabit Ethernet ports, and a dual core 1.7GHz processor make online and network gaming frustration free.

Product information

Technical Specification

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here. [PDF ]

Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.4 out of 5 stars
4.4 out of 5
3,130 global ratings
5 star
77%
4 star
8%
3 star
4%
2 star
3%
1 star
8%
How are ratings calculated?

Top reviews from the United States

Mattomatic
5.0 out of 5 stars This network engineer is very impressed
Reviewed in the United States on February 15, 2018
Style: WiFi 5 | AC2600Verified Purchase
Read more
784 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars It is perfect for a novice like myself to manage my home ...
Reviewed in the United States on January 14, 2018
Style: WiFi 5 | AC2600Verified Purchase
Read more
190 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Stephen dorn
1.0 out of 5 stars Can’t recommend until reboot issues are resolved
Reviewed in the United States on August 17, 2018
Style: WiFi 5 | AC2600Verified Purchase
Read more
135 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Amazon Customer
1.0 out of 5 stars I do not recommend buying this
Reviewed in the United States on July 6, 2018
Style: WiFi 5 | AC2600Verified Purchase
Read more
140 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Jeff B.
1.0 out of 5 stars Constantly drops WiFi connection
Reviewed in the United States on September 4, 2018
Style: WiFi 5 | AC2600Verified Purchase
Read more
72 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

Jignesh
5.0 out of 5 stars Great Product But....
Reviewed in India on May 27, 2019
Style: WiFi 5 | AC2600Verified Purchase
Read more
14 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Marc
5.0 out of 5 stars Great router
Reviewed in India on February 3, 2019
Style: WiFi 5 | AC2600Verified Purchase
Read more
8 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Reppy07
5.0 out of 5 stars Absolute beauty, glad I bought it.
Reviewed in Canada on July 5, 2018
Style: WiFi 5 | AC2600Verified Purchase
Read more
2 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Consistent A+ bufferbloat.
Reviewed in Canada on March 28, 2018
Style: WiFi 5 | AC2600Verified Purchase
Read more
5 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
SuperE
5.0 out of 5 stars I no longer have to game after 11pm because of bufferbloat and lag!
Reviewed in Canada on June 25, 2018
Style: WiFi 5 | AC2600Verified Purchase
Read more
2 people found this helpful
 Report abuse

