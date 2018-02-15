NETGEAR Nighthawk Pro Gaming XRM570 WiFi Router and Mesh WiFi System with 6 Ethernet Ports and Wireless speeds up to 2.6 Gbps, AC2600, Optimized for Low ping
- Nighthawk Pro Gaming - dramatically reduces lag by prioritizing online gaming to bypass network congestion and reducing lag spikes, jumps, and jitters.
- Mesh Wi-Fi - tri-band mesh extender extends Wi-Fi everywhere in the home to stream and game at top speeds.
- Wired and wireless connectivity - enjoy both wired and wireless connectivity for fast-paced gaming.
- 6 Gigabit Ethernet ports - 4 Ethernet ports on the router and 2 on the extender for lag-free, wired connectivity
- Compatible with gaming systems - experience fast-paced gaming on your favorite gaming devices, including PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, mobile devices, and more.
From the manufacturer
Freedom To Game - The Power Is Yours
Is your WiFi router across the home from where you game? This Tri-band Mesh WiFi System delivers fast, reliable WiFi throughout your home to minimize ping and maximize your gaming potential.
Pro Gaming Features
- Gaming Dashboard – View real-time Internet & bandwidth usage, network map, & easily personalize settings for your gaming needs
- Geo-Filter – Get the best connection for your game with nearby servers & players
- Bandwidth Prioritization – QoS engine with bandwidth reservation allows you to allocate bandwidth by device to eliminate congestion
- Hybrid VPN – Select which traffic to protect for privacy and which to pass through directly to avoid any lag or data charges with this flexible VPN client
- Network Monitor – Check bandwidth-hogging devices & identify what causes lag
- Gigabit Ethernet to WiFi – 6 ports (4 ports on router & 2 ports extender)
Mesh System Features
- Quick & Simple Setup – Pre-paired mesh system kit automatically syncs the gaming router network setting with the mesh extender
- Tri-Band Mesh — Tri-band WiFi technology with a dedicated WiFi backhaul delivers fast, reliable WiFi
- One WiFi Name — Enjoy the convenience of a single WiFi name for your whole home with same WiFi name & security password
- Smart Roaming — Automatically connects your mobile devices to the best available WiFi for superior streaming as you move around your house
- Extensive Coverage — Delivers super-fast WiFi up to 2.6Gbps & increases range allowing you to game everywhere at home
Nighthawk Pro Gaming Dashboard
Eliminate Network Congestion
Quality of Service (QoS) is the dream solution for your home. Three powerful features work together to prevent lag when your bandwidth is being used.
Nearby Servers And Players
Distance is the main reason you lag. Get the best connection for your game by blocking servers and players far away from your home.
Understand Your Internet Usage
See who or what is causing your game to lag with in-depth bandwidth analysis.
Compare with similar items
NETGEAR Nighthawk Smart WiFi Router (RS400) - AC2300 Wireless Speed (up to 2300 Mbps) | Up to 2000 sq ft Coverage & 35 Devices | 4 x 1G Ethernet and 2 USB Ports | Includes 3 Years of Armor Security
NETGEAR Nighthawk AX12 12-Stream WiFi 6 Router (Rax200) - AX11000 Tri-Band Wireless Speed (Up to 10.8 Gbps) | Coverage for Large Homes | 4 X 1G and 1 X 2.5G Ethernet Ports | 2 X 3.0 USB
Asus Lyra Voice All-in-One Smart Voice Home Mesh WiFi Tri-Band Router (AC2200), Amazon Alexa Built-in, Lifetime Aiprotection Security by Trend Micro, Parental Control, Bluetooth, Build-in Speakers
TP-Link AC5400 Tri Band Gaming Router - MU-MIMO, 1.8GHz Quad-Core 64-bit CPU, Game First Priority, Link Aggregation, 16GB Storage, Airtime Fairness, Secured Wifi, Works with Alexa (Archer C5400X)
NETGEAR Nighthawk X6S Tri-Band WiFi Range Extender (EX8000) with NETGEAR Nighthawk X10 - AD7200 802.11ac/ad Quad-Stream MU-MIMO WiFi Router (R9000)
|Customer Rating
|(1446)
|(19099)
|(12416)
|(6568)
|(373)
|(0)
|Price
|From $399.99
|$266.01
|$599.99
|$205.99
|$259.99
|$578.99
|Shipping
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|Sold By
|Available from these sellers
|SapphireSky (We record SN)
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Connectivity Technology
|Wi-Fi Built In
|Ethernet, Wi-Fi Built In
|USB, Wired, Wireless
|Ethernet, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Built In, Wireless, Wi-Fi Ready, mesh, RJ45
|Bluetooth
|wireless
|Data Transfer Rate
|11,000 Mb per second
|2,200 Mb per second
|5,334 Mb per second
|3 Gb per second
|Frequency Bands Supported
|5 Ghz, 2.4 Ghz
|5GHz, 2.4GHz, 160MHz, Tri-band
|Tri-Band
|Tri-band
|Tri-Band
|Item Dimensions
|7.26 x 11.22 x 1.97 in
|11.7 x 3.07 x 8.3 in
|2.95 x 10.62 x 2.95 in
|11.34 x 11.34 x 7.24 in
|Item Weight
|8.05 lbs
|1.65 lbs
|3.2 lbs
|1.5 lbs
|3 lbs
|Range
|Ultimate
|Number of ethernet ports
|5
|2
|5
|7
|Total LAN Ports
|1
|Wireless Compatibility
|802.11ac
|802.11b, 802.11g, 802.11n, 802.11a
|802.11ac, 802.11a, 802.11b, 802.11g, 802.11n
|—
|801.11ac
Product description
Upgrade your gaming experience with the Xrm570 Nighthawk Pro Gaming Wi-Fi router & mesh Wi-Fi System. With the state-of-the-art dumaos software and powerful mesh Wi-Fi System, minimize ping, reduce lag spikes, and game at top speeds from anywhere in your home.
The XR500 ticks off the boxes I was looking for:
-It does not need to be rebooted for silly wireless issues. It’s rock-solid stable.
-Never needs a reboot to change a setting.
-The WiFi range goes well into my yard, past my neighbors home and into the street. How?? It blows away a multiple AP setup it replaced.
-My iPhone X is speed testing at 91/5.5 on a 100/5 Internet connection. My computers test at 110+/5.5.
-AirPlay runs flawessly to my Apple TV 4K.
-Initial setup is simple. My dog could have done it.
-VPN is simple to configure and has detailed instructions accompanying the menu options.
-Dynamic DNS is insanely easy to turn on. It even configured an account for me.
While there are very few drawbacks:
-Remote admin can only be secured to one IP or a range. I can’t input a list of IP’s I’d like to have access from.
-There’s no mobile app for DumaOS. The web view works pretty well on mobile though, so I’d say that 75% makes up for it. (UPDATE 10/27/18: The Nigthawk app works great with this router; I highly recommend it.)
-I could not get the Internet to work in “manual setup” mode. The router would proxy any DNS address to itself: 192.168.1.1. There might be a bug that caused the proxy not to turn off, or maybe there’s a setting I simply couldn’t locate. When I used the automatic setup, Internet started working in one click.
Overall I’m very happy with my XR500 and I’m excited to have my home network all under one box again. My “issues” with the router are all “fussy network engineer-problems” that most users would *never ever* encounter. Since my number one concern was stability, I would go as far to say that there is no other home-class router on the market that could satisfy me. I’m a demanding user and the XR500 delivers in spades. In the network world, this thing is the equivalent to an indestructible tank. Congratulations to the Netgear and DumaOS teams who developed this product. You absolutely outdid yourselves.
UPDATE 10/27/18: I'm still absolutely loving this router, and I can't recommend it enough. I recently updated my XR500 to the latest firmware, and believe it or not, it didn't require a reboot! This thing NEVER needs to reboot. You may be able to tell that I'm the kind of techie that gets excited about servers with up-times measured in decades. The XR500 definitely gives off that feel! I hadn't thought about it until today, but we never have network problems at home anymore. Not even one- The last time the Internet stopped working, it was because the power was out during a storm. This device is amazing, and I have ZERO regrets in my purchase decision.