I’m a network engineer and I wanted to replace my enterprise gear at home with something simple to manage, yet powerful. I’m getting old and I’d rather not troubleshoot network problems at home. Not that it happens often, but it’s been a nightmare when the wife calls saying that the Internet isn’t working. Time to downgrade. Enter the Netgear XR500.



The XR500 ticks off the boxes I was looking for:

-It does not need to be rebooted for silly wireless issues. It’s rock-solid stable.

-Never needs a reboot to change a setting.

-The WiFi range goes well into my yard, past my neighbors home and into the street. How?? It blows away a multiple AP setup it replaced.

-My iPhone X is speed testing at 91/5.5 on a 100/5 Internet connection. My computers test at 110+/5.5.

-AirPlay runs flawessly to my Apple TV 4K.

-Initial setup is simple. My dog could have done it.

-VPN is simple to configure and has detailed instructions accompanying the menu options.

-Dynamic DNS is insanely easy to turn on. It even configured an account for me.



While there are very few drawbacks:

-Remote admin can only be secured to one IP or a range. I can’t input a list of IP’s I’d like to have access from.

-There’s no mobile app for DumaOS. The web view works pretty well on mobile though, so I’d say that 75% makes up for it. (UPDATE 10/27/18: The Nigthawk app works great with this router; I highly recommend it.)

-I could not get the Internet to work in “manual setup” mode. The router would proxy any DNS address to itself: 192.168.1.1. There might be a bug that caused the proxy not to turn off, or maybe there’s a setting I simply couldn’t locate. When I used the automatic setup, Internet started working in one click.



Overall I’m very happy with my XR500 and I’m excited to have my home network all under one box again. My “issues” with the router are all “fussy network engineer-problems” that most users would *never ever* encounter. Since my number one concern was stability, I would go as far to say that there is no other home-class router on the market that could satisfy me. I’m a demanding user and the XR500 delivers in spades. In the network world, this thing is the equivalent to an indestructible tank. Congratulations to the Netgear and DumaOS teams who developed this product. You absolutely outdid yourselves.



UPDATE 10/27/18: I'm still absolutely loving this router, and I can't recommend it enough. I recently updated my XR500 to the latest firmware, and believe it or not, it didn't require a reboot! This thing NEVER needs to reboot. You may be able to tell that I'm the kind of techie that gets excited about servers with up-times measured in decades. The XR500 definitely gives off that feel! I hadn't thought about it until today, but we never have network problems at home anymore. Not even one- The last time the Internet stopped working, it was because the power was out during a storm. This device is amazing, and I have ZERO regrets in my purchase decision.