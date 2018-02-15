See All Buying Options

NETGEAR Nighthawk Pro Gaming XRM570 WiFi Router and Mesh WiFi System with 6 Ethernet Ports and Wireless speeds up to 2.6 Gbps, AC2600, Optimized for Low ping

by NETGEAR
4.3 out of 5 stars 1,446 customer reviews
Gaming Mesh System
  • Nighthawk Pro Gaming - dramatically reduces lag by prioritizing online gaming to bypass network congestion and reducing lag spikes, jumps, and jitters.
  • Mesh Wi-Fi - tri-band mesh extender extends Wi-Fi everywhere in the home to stream and game at top speeds.
  • Wired and wireless connectivity - enjoy both wired and wireless connectivity for fast-paced gaming.
  • 6 Gigabit Ethernet ports - 4 Ethernet ports on the router and 2 on the extender for lag-free, wired connectivity
  • Compatible with gaming systems - experience fast-paced gaming on your favorite gaming devices, including PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, mobile devices, and more.
From the manufacturer

Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (1446) 4 out of 5 stars (19099) 4 out of 5 stars (12416) 4 out of 5 stars (6568) 4 out of 5 stars (373) 0 out of 5 stars (0)
Price From $399.99 $266.01 $599.99 $205.99 $259.99 $578.99
Connectivity Technology Wi-Fi Built In Ethernet, Wi-Fi Built In USB, Wired, Wireless Ethernet, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Built In, Wireless, Wi-Fi Ready, mesh, RJ45 Bluetooth wireless
Data Transfer Rate 11,000 Mb per second 2,200 Mb per second 5,334 Mb per second 3 Gb per second
Frequency Bands Supported 5 Ghz, 2.4 Ghz 5GHz, 2.4GHz, 160MHz, Tri-band Tri-Band Tri-band Tri-Band
Item Dimensions 7.26 x 11.22 x 1.97 in 11.7 x 3.07 x 8.3 in 2.95 x 10.62 x 2.95 in 11.34 x 11.34 x 7.24 in
Item Weight 8.05 lbs 1.65 lbs 3.2 lbs 1.5 lbs 3 lbs
Range Ultimate
Number of ethernet ports 5 2 5 7
Total LAN Ports 1
Wireless Compatibility 802.11ac 802.11b, 802.11g, 802.11n, 802.11a 802.11ac, 802.11a, 802.11b, 802.11g, 802.11n 801.11ac
Product description

Upgrade your gaming experience with the Xrm570 Nighthawk Pro Gaming Wi-Fi router & mesh Wi-Fi System. With the state-of-the-art dumaos software and powerful mesh Wi-Fi System, minimize ping, reduce lag spikes, and game at top speeds from anywhere in your home.

Product information

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

1,446 customer reviews

4.3 out of 5 stars
4.3 out of 5 stars
By customer groups & interests
Internet
4.2
Gaming
4.3

Read reviews that mention

tech support highly recommend easy setup best router easy to use gaming router nighthawk pro easy to set router ever great router much better firmware update cable modem user friendly signal strength old router every penny ever owned worth every home network

Showing 1-8 of 1,446 reviews

Mattomatic
5.0 out of 5 starsThis network engineer is very impressed
February 15, 2018
February 15, 2018
Style: XR500
465 people found this helpful
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 starsIt is perfect for a novice like myself to manage my home ...
January 14, 2018
January 14, 2018
Style: XR500
143 people found this helpful
Stephen dorn
1.0 out of 5 starsCan’t recommend until reboot issues are resolved
August 17, 2018
August 17, 2018
Style: XR500
80 people found this helpful
Amazon Customer
1.0 out of 5 starsI do not recommend buying this
July 6, 2018
July 6, 2018
Style: XR500
68 people found this helpful
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 starsWow! Just wow!
February 12, 2018
February 12, 2018
Style: XR500
83 people found this helpful
